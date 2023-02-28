Duchess Meghan ‘will use the excuse of looking after’ her kids to avoid the Chubbly?

There are a number of similar-sounding stories in the Times of London, the Daily Mail and the Daily Beast, all about the most pressing issue in the UK: whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend King Charles’s coronation. That’s what all of the palace briefings have been about for months, this single-minded, one-sided hysteria over the fact that no one knows if the Sussexes will come if and when they’re invited. Congrats to Charles, he finally gets the job he’s been waiting for his entire life and he’s being overshadowed by his charismatic son and daughter-in-law. Charles must love that! Still, Charles’s people are the ones briefing the media, alongside Prince William’s people. There’s still a minor briefing war happening as William continues to believe that “telling people he’s incandescent with rage” is the right way to deal with every issue. So, here’s an excerpt from the Times, which sounds a lot like a Daily Mail piece:
It has been clear since December that the royal family does not feel it has anything to apologise for [with regards to Harry]. A source close to the royal family told The Times: “I don’t think that there is any sense that an apology is owed.”
The source said that the duke and duchess would receive an invitation to the coronation, although none have been sent out yet. “But I don’t think it will be wrapped in an apologetic bow. It will be, ‘Here is an invitation. Let us know if you are coming.’ ”
As one source said recently: “They aren’t going to apologise because they don’t recognise Harry’s version of events.” However a “well-placed source” has now claimed that Harry wants an apology from Charles and William before he will attend.
The Times’s source said the coronation would not be a catalyst for further conversations aimed at ending the rift between Harry and his family. “They are entirely separate things in the eyes of the family.”
However, the King remains willing to talk to his younger son. “I’m sure that his father would be more than happy to sit down and have a conversation with him about everything that has happened. But it would not be a one-way street. He would be happy to talk and listen and understand. He has always tried to understand his son, even if he might not agree with him.”
Members of the royal household believe that Harry will attend the coronation, even if Meghan does not.“She will use the excuse of looking after Archie and Lilibet, and Archie’s birthday. But no-one really knows,” one said. The coronation is being held on their son Archie’s fourth birthday.
That last part is what I wanted to discuss – the palace is openly briefing the British media about the Sussexes’ attendance, and they have been for months. The Sussexes haven’t confirmed anything because, as Omid Scobie wrote in his latest column, they haven’t even gotten an invitation. So we have the palace openly and preemptively pouring scorn on Meghan for “using the excuse” of… looking after her children. Almost as if a literal king chose his big fancy hat day specifically on his grandson’s birthday as a way to make Meghan choose? They might want to invest in a neon sign to hang over Big Ben: “MEGHAN IS NOT WELCOME.” Again, this is exactly like the Jubbly last year – they were all trying so hard to convince Meghan not to come, that she would be unwelcome, and then when the Sussexes only made a couple of brief appearances, the lopsided discourse was “how dare they not come to every single Jubbly event, where is Meghan!!!”
And again, none of these people can admit that Harry isn’t at their beck and call, that he won’t bury the hatchet and show up to be snubbed and sneered at just because they demand it. It’s driving them crazy.
Photos courtesy of Netflix.
Still baffles me that these clueless nobs are so willing to double down on their shittiness.
At this point it is charles’ own fault
that his little fancy hat party will be overshadowed by the rift with his son (that he also caused). All this could be ended with a simple apology.
You can just tell that Omid’s latest article has really irked them, their response is so irrational🤢
The way he let it be known that the Sussexes have yet to receive an actual invitation. The storyline scrambling is something.
I refuse to make statements about what H & M should do, or that I will lose respect for them one way or another. I respect them, their journeys as individuals dealing with trauma and as a couple and a family. They will do what’s best for their family at this moment – there is so much we don’t know and should not assume. Also – the idea of making things right with your abusers through communication is a very real very valid and honestly very painful step. They should process at their own pace- not the pace their “fans” or the media demands.
I left a toxic toxic family situation. Each event is confusing and the self gaslighting is insidious. Therapy, distance and time help.
Whatever their decision, I know that they will have talked about it at length and decided together what is best for their family.
I’ve gone to a number of family events (funerals and weddings) solo. Because that was exactly it. I was taking one for the team. I did not want my young kids to travel, I didn’t not want my partner to be around the toxicity and I still felt that I should go. Or that it was the easiest decision.
But that also was part of the process and had its one time and place in my healing journey.
So wherever Harry is along that path and wherever he feels comfortable ending up – that’s up to him and to
Meghan.
Yall “know” just what you would do in that situation. And yet the vast majority of y’all has family that you interact with that’s unkind or rude or homophobic and won’t even call them out on that to “keep the peace” or whatever. Take that and put it on a global scale with death threats and expectations from every corner.
Let them live their lives in the best way they can.
Everyone needs to butt the heck out.
Moxylady all very valid and thoughtful points. You are spot on and completely correct.
You also have to recognize that we feel like we are watching our child repeatedly give their abuser another chance. That part can be so hard.
They have made the right decisions for themselves so far and come out better. We have to trust them that whatever decision they make going forward will also be the correct one for them. Just wish the possibility of death being the consequence of one wrong decision wasn’t looming.
Moxylady, ITA, and add in the Monarchy. I think that makes the entire situation more complicated.
I won’t be watching whether they are there or not. I refuse to watch the Escort be crowned. I have to admit, too, that I’m not interested in this Chubbly or Clowning. It seems the brf have had a major event every two minutes recently. It’s all a bit blah now.
Firstly I am sorry you went through that but its not the same. Harry and Meghan are in danger. With the Taliban and racists extremist being flamed by the RR at the Kings and heirs behave. It will bring out the craziest of crazies to either make a point of this abomination of a show or to hurt H&M in some way. Charles is the same man that had his two young kids walk with him behind their mothers coffin because he thought he was going to get blamed and shot when Diana died. You really think he would not use H&M and human shields and easy targets for his own gain? H&M will be used if he goes for anything that benefits that sick family. I am more convinced of this because they want him to come alone. “if they cant have him why should she ?”
They need a new huge distraction that they can position them selves in a good light. I bet Charles and Will are practicing their sad faces should something anything happen to Harry. The last thing that saved this monarch was Diana dying and the queen giving her most fake speech ever about how important she was to everyone.
I like that we can disagree about some of these points but still all come from a good place for M&H. Unlike the evil emanating from some of those other places in support of WanK.
Then maybe Kate should stay home with Charlotte and Louis while bill and George participate. It would be huge mistake if harry goes by himself more unpleasant confrontations with bill and Charles and keen playing peacemaker and the nasty media telling Harry to abandon his wife and children
@ Tessa, that’s true, isn’t it?? Isn’t this Keens excuse for not doing any type of work or her constant reason for her laziness?? This is Keens excuse, certainly not Meghans.
That’s what I found so galling! That’s the same damn excuse they give Kate, or Kate & William, for not showing up–they have to take care of the kids. It’s OK for some but not others, check.
I still hope they’ll stay at home and celebrate King Archie.
And may a birthday pic of him overshadow the whole coronation.
I would love it if they and Eugenie and Jack skipped the whole deal and were publicly seen somewhere like Disney Land celebrating with their children.
Me too. At this point it would be just pointlessly exposing themselves to BRF insanity. And really hope they put out a statement saying that they will not participate as they are no longer working royals. No “we have kids” excuses.
Also, the other duchess constantly “uses an excuse to take care of her kids” and she is praised to high heavens for what a great mother she is. The media purposely pretend Meghan isn’t a mother too, and this is disgusting
Nothing will overshadow King Charles’ coronation celebration. Harry and Meghan should stay put in Montecito and watch it on TV. If Meghan as much as dare to post a picture of her son in social media, the pack of demons who work for the British tabloids will immediately say that Meghan was trying to outdo her father in law’s coronation. They will label her jealous and narcissistic and a shrew.
Um, I think they have already labeled Meghan all of that. It won’t matter what she does, she will be vilified in the media. PH goes and she doesn’t, he is breaking away because he is so miserable. She and PH go, they are over-shadowing and taking attention if they dare to smile. Neither one attends, and Meghan is controlling and wouldn’t let poor PH attend. Even if they are at home and not seen during the entire holiday period for the big to-do, most of the media will be about them and what they are supposedly doing, etc. There is no winning in the media for her whatever decision they make. So why should they sit at home and hide if they don’t attend?
Absof*ckinglutely @equality. There is no winning with the shameless British Media. It’s not about winning with Harry & Meghan. It’s about LIVING. The pack of demons can and will say whatever. They’ve always ignored HARRY’S DECISIONS. Except, from before, Harry met Meghan. And the BM discussed, quite often, that Harry wanted a life outside of the BRF.
Harry set out the terms in an early January interview. He knew what he was doing. He knew that Charles the Turd & brother Incandescent wouldn’t apologize for the ill treatment of himself & Meghan. The Sussexes haven’t been invited. Let’s see that invitation then.
I’m all for the Sussexes having a fun polo weekend with people that love ALL of them. Even a backyard bbq with loved ones is cool. Moonlit shots of kids writing their names in the sky with sparklers would overshadow the Chubbly. I am here for that.
I don’t understand how their media apparatus survives. I can’t imagine the New York times, Washington Post, Boston globe, LA times, Chicago Tribune, Miami herald writing four to five stories every single day about Kim Kardashian. And of course they have to make normal things sound nefarious when it comes to Meghan. Taking meeting’s to find ways to earn money to support yourself? Shady. Not traveling for 11 hours to be around people who have made it clear they hate you on your child’s birthday? Selfish excuse making. It’s like the reside in Bizzaro world. You tell this woman everyday you hate her, but also wonders why she doesn’t want to be in your company? Because you’re assholes that’s why.
Dee(2) – ITA.
I’ve slowly been coming to the belief that the reason the British media is so bad because of the existence of the monarchy. It basically gives them an excuse to be lazy – taking dictation from competing palaces allows reporters to rely on conflict to generate user engagement, simultaneously generating outrage while avoiding real journalism.
Well they’re owned by billionaires. Do they actually make money? They don’t have to, to keep printing their bilge.
You have a point. Probably gas-lighting and controlling people’s beliefs is more important to them than making money. It’s a power trip.
The profit is the ability to shape public opinion and from there to shape legislation. Money from subscriptions and ads is a side benefit but the primary objective is to control public attention.
He’s always willing to listen to PH and try to understand? Ever heard of phones, Chuck? Or video chat? Or airplanes? What was with all the “sources” before detailing how Charles was avoiding Harry? Running off to Scotland after QE’s funeral? Having dinner with William and nobody else after QE’s death?
Yeah… H has explicitly explained his point of view, and he’s father still pretends he’s “trying to listen and understand”?
Someone who was truly trying would also read Harry’s book and watch his interviews.
Reminds me of the “still learning” response for showing up at a food bank empty handed.
They need to stop acting like it is all some great academic mystery these people are all adults and it isn’t an advanced physics course.
As for these fake outrage articles they are nauseating. At least wait until the invitations have gone out for crying out loud.
I hope the entire Sussex family take a holiday for Archie’s birthday far away from England. Let that sewer of an isle and Royal Family implode on their own.
They live is castles. They’re delusional and have no sense of how reality works.
Equality, yeah right Charles will listen, you mean like last time Charlie boy, when you listened to Billy boy scream and shout at Harry and did NOTHING, oops sorry you did didn’t you, you whined “oh please boys don’t make my final years so difficult.” NEWSFLASH, Harry didn’t, the thug you raised as your eldest son did and is watch your back Charlie, because Billy boy and his crew are on manoeuvres for your throne?!
@ equality, straight up excellent talking points. The fact of the matter is that Chuckles actually loved and cherishes his relationship with Harry and Meghan, he would have MADE the time to sit with them both.
I truly hope Meghan and Harry do stay away, that place is a cesspool where your soul and sense of humanity goes to die.
Please please, I’m begging pleading crying for them to blank the entire thing, celebrate Archie, and focus on their family and their business. The next time I see Meghan, I want her GLOWING WITH HAPPINESS YALL, THEY’VE BEEN THROUGH ENOUGH.
ANNA, I thoroughly agree with you, but if they keep pushing and pushing this bullsht, I hope the day comes when the Sussexes put out a statement saying “we won’t be attending the coronation as my family have made it abundantly clear, through the continuous leaks and briefings that we are only needed to enhance their standing. As they have made no attempt at reconciliation, we will stop trying. Now I hope they have a nice day, I hope William is not to incandescent as I’m sure this will have taken the wind out of his sails, and more than this, I hope Khate has time to refresh her botox and buys a new coronation wiglet.. I know they won’t but it would be GREAT, or failing that.,they should just post multiple pictures of them in their garden having a wonderful time with the banner “wish you were here????” and a big smiley face
If I were Meghan I would have already told Harry to count her out of all that coronation bullshit. While dressing up (for me) is fun, doing that to attend a bunch of events orchestrated by these crusty assholes sounds like a nightmare. Not to mention the travel involved from California. Thanks but no thanks – home making cupcakes for Archie’s birthday in a beautiful kitchen by the beach with loving friends and family sounds SO MUCH MORE FUN!!!
Harry and Meghan should attend together. Leaving her home would be what the media wants and the nasty media comments would be worse.
Agree. And they have said they are a team and she has said the relationship with his family is up to him.
Harry and Meghan will BOTH attend or they BOTH will stay home.
The British Tabloid Media just wants to run 10 stories a day on Meghan not coming to the Con-A-Nation just like they did when she did not fly to Balmoral with Harry for QEII’s deathbed goodbye.
I wholeheartedly disagree. I think they absolutely should NOT go, since it will just be more of the same b.s. they were subjected to at QE’s funeral.
And I don’t think Harry would even consider going without Meghan, were he to consider going. It seems very clear to me that he is intent on showing them that he and Meghan are a unit, a united front, and that their relationship is solid. and he was pretty clear about his requirement of apologies, esp for M.
I almost feel bad for KC, he is so pathetically prideful that he refuses to invite his own son’s family, for fear of being dissed in front of the world. And really, he should be getting used to the feeling of rejection, as every big name performer he’s approached has turned him down. His flop coronation is giving serious Trump’s flop Inauguration vibes. I can’t wait to hear which D list celebrities end up performing, assuming they can even get D list…. …..
The fact that outlets AND the tabloid press are advancing the same talking points is the best proof of the palaces briefing the media.
Exactly.
Ditto!!
“As one source said recently: “They aren’t going to apologise because they don’t recognise Harry’s version of events.”
Gaslighting 101, because they never have and never will think they did anything wrong to Harry and especially that *uppity N*gro* wife of his!
“I’m sure that his father would be more than happy to sit down and have a conversation with him about everything that has happened. But it would not be a one-way street. He would be happy to talk and listen and understand. He has always tried to understand his son, even if he might not agree with him.”
Gaslighting 102: his father would be happy to sit down and have a conversation. Not to listen and understand, but to continue to give their overlord BM more fuel for their gossip rags.
“Members of the royal household believe that Harry will attend the coronation, even if Meghan does not.“She will use the excuse of looking after Archie and Lilibet, and Archie’s birthday. But no-one really knows,” one said. The coronation is being held on their son Archie’s fourth birthday.”
Gaslighting 103: The firm continues to convince themselves that they have Harry wrapped around their fingers when it comes to official family event…especially since he’s went to most of them since he left. But the common denominator between those event he made an appearance at was his beloved grandmother (+ grandfather). The family firm will be in for a rude awakening if Harry doesn’t come at all!
Harry pretty much says in his book that his father and brother don’t recognize his version of events. They don’t understand why he’s leaving, though he’s told them multiple times. Abusers often cannot hear what their victims are saying — or pretend they can’t.
And the nonsense continues. Harry has already tried to have difficult conversations with Charles and Willy. As Harry revealed in his memoir, they both refused to listen to him. One of the reasons Harry wrote the memoir was to further and definitively explain his experiences and decisions to his father and brother, and to the world. It’s time to move on, since the King and the Heir won’t read or listen to Harry’s Spare, and they also refuse to acknowledge their roles in pushing Harry & Meghan out.
It’s past time to move on. That’s what H&M are doing, so I hope that means neither will show up at the Chubbly!
Oh My Goodness — “I’m sure his father would be more than happy to sit down with him and have a conversation”. Than why hasn’t he? These people.
This is the vast entitlement of upper class, rich, white people on full display. They cannot conceive of a world where being in their august company isn’t the epitome of achievement. Outside that strange little bubble it seems absolutely ludicrous and it would be ludicrous if they did not have so many of their society’s resources devoted to their aggrandizement. The people of the UK are at the edge of an abyss, but they need to play dress up and have a party and that’s what’s important, The mind boggles—turfing the Brits is one of the best things we ever did here in the USA.
ELX, it’s rather amusing when the bm keep harping about the privilege of being in the royal family, when as far as I can see it just means painting a target on your back. What a privilege.
This made me laugh: a “well-placed source” has now claimed that Harry wants an apology from Charles and William… HARRY said that, loud and clear. Harry is the well-placed source!
The rota are either just used to couching everything in sources or they are afraid people might read Harry’s own words and wonder why the other Windsors aren’t more direct.
That part made me laugh too. So the thing that Harry said in an interview is now from a “well placed source”??? What crap journalism.
I hope that Harry and Meghan activate the Tyler Perry principle for this mess: we’re not going over there to be in church around these people.
Lol!
Ok, I will be Captain Obvious: Kate can shirk work because she is such a devoted mom, but Megan is just using hers as an excuse?! Sure, Jan.
My first thought as well.
Historically the motherhood of Black women has been denied and derided—this is right out of that racist playbook.
@Ciotog — Unless they’re taking care of the children of rich white people! (“Rich” is important here — the motherhood of poor white women has also been denied, though usually not to the extremes of that of non-white women.) It must really break racists’ brains that Meghan’s children are the children of a rich white man, *and he acknowledges and embraces this openly.* She’s supposed to be a mistress, not a wife.
The way they keep saying Meghan probably won’t come bc the coronation is on Archie’s birthday makes me think they knew exactly what they were doing when they picked that date. The courtiers Charles or whoever picked that day did it on purpose! Idk why this bothers me but it really does.
They want H in coronation pictures without M, because they still hope for a divorce. Then they can pretend M never existed.
Harry will not attend the Coronation without Meghan.
They definitely did. Before they decided on Archie’s birthday, they were floating the day before Lili’s birthday as a potential date.
So much for the equality they want to show during the coronation…
Of course they did! Never understood why people think it was purposed to keep the Sussexes away; just the opposite. Chuck needs to rehabilitate his image on the world stage for HIS big day. It would be orgasmic rapture if they could get Elton John singing and pics of Prince Harry and his beautiful family attending.
Has no one here ever held a child’s birthday on a different date? I have. The world didn’t end for anyone including the birthday child. The sycophants are making it sound like she has no choice but to hold it on the 4th, like it’s a law or something.
They say they “dont recognize Harry’s version of events” but we have gotten no pushback on any of the most revealing stories in Spare. We’ve heard Harry is making mountains out of molehills with things like the “fight over a dog bowl” to quote CT but we haven’t heard he’s WRONG. We haven’t heard he is making things up. We haven’t heard he is lying. And if any of those things had not happened, we 100% would have heard. If Kate hadn’t said to Meghan “you don’t know me well enough to talk about my hormones” we would have absolutely heard that.
So we’re back to the same old issue, which is that Harry was not supposed to have a problem with how he was treated. He was not supposed to have a problem with William’s treatment of him, with Kate’s treatment of Meghan, with Charles’ treatment of him and Meghan, etc. When they say the Windsors dont recognize Harry’s version of events, they mean everything happened the way Harry said it happened and the issue is Harry having a problem with it and not accepting it. That’s what the Windsors can’t “recognize” – why any of what happened was a problem.
anyway, I think Harry attends the coronation and Meghan stays home. a month ago I would have said that either they would both attend or both stay home, but now I think it will just be Harry who goes. And that’s still a “maybe” in my mind.
(and when I say M stays “home” I mean she may travel to England with the kids and have a bday party for Archie at Frogmore, like they did for Lilibet, but again that’s a “maybe” – I just mean I doubt she will be at the coronation itself.)
At this point though none of us know, its all just guessing and I guess we’ll see when the date arrives.
We’re usually on the same page @becks but not this time. The only thing I’m sure of is that Harry and Meghan are a package deal. If he goes, she’s coming with him. If she doesn’t go, neither will Harry.
Harry going without Meghan would be playing into their hands. She is his wife and she and harry are a couple and she should not be put aside that way. Imo.
@Snuffles that was my thought a month or so ago too. I don’t see Meghan not supporting him at that kind of event, especially knowing how triggering cameras and such are for him.
But now I’m shifting a bit and I can see Harry saying to her, “you don’t have to put yourself through this, I’ll take this one for the team.”
@Tessa its not about “putting aside Meghan that way.” It would be H&M making a decision together about what is best for both of them.
Like I said its still a “maybe” in my mind. The truth is that none of us have any idea what they are going to do. 6 months ago I would have said that there was no way Harry would NOT attend, and now after his interviews and Spare, I think its very possible he does not go obviously. So we will see. Just over 2 months until we know, lol. The british press has a lot of stories they can recycle in that time frame.
@ Snuffles, I agree. Harry would never attend without Meghan as they are a package deal. It absolutely apparent that Harry will not step foot on Salty Island of Petty without Meghan as they are each a package deal, unlike his heir.
It wouldn’t surprise me if Harry does NOT attend as Chuckles isn’t willing to meeting with Harry before the con-a-nation. IF Harry and Meghan were as important as Chuckles is feeding the barracudas, he would have met with them. KCIII as he has had ample time to sit with Harry and make amends. The simple fact is that Chuckles doesn’t believe he did anything wrong so he has no intention of meeting with Harry, and Meghan for that matter. It would be extremely detrimental for Harry and Megan to come to the con-a-nation as Harry’s stipulations have not been met and I doubt that they ever will be, especially from Incandescent with Rage.
And how thoughtful of Chuckles to choose Archie’s birthday for his kingly clownation?? It wasn’t an oversight it was intentional.
That is my belief too.
I agree with you Becks, I think he will go on his own.
He’s not there yet, he’s not at y e point so many of us have reached: the knowledge there is no salvaging the relationships. He still acting like they will finally understand & acknowledge his worth.
They won’t. They don’t care to change, don’t even entertain the thought.
He needs to do what he need to do until he himself finally reaches the understanding it’s over.
He’s still finding his emotional stability & maturity. Meghan, I think, understands this & supports his choices. She’s the strong one, the stable one. He’s learning about boundaries but it’s a long process to understanding how to enforce them.
Good luck to him. It’s not at all an easy path he’s on. Ive done it, it’s worth it, but it is painful.
I don’t know.. I’m glad that I’m not in their place.. I’d like for both of them to attend and not just Harry otherwise they succumb to the whims of the “family ” and their sycophantic press. Can you imagine the amount of articles that such a decision would make about the split in their relationship, even about their ” imminent divorce”? They’d be ecstatic that Harry returned solo… and I’d not do anything to make them happy… for me, it’d better if they are both of them or neither of them.
I don’t think Harry should go without Meg. Even if Harry were to “take one for the team” and go alone Meg will, as usual, take the brunt of the bullshit. Since she married Harry she’s been getting most of the hate while Harry has been infantilized and excused by the press. Leaving Meg at home so harry can appear to be welcomed with open arms by the press and that trash family is not a good message.
Harry would show maturity if he came with his wife. In effect leaving Meghan home is what his toxic family wants. I agree first comment the divorce talk would be on the media rampantly. That would be hurtful to Meghan. Plus the children would be slammed. Harry and Meghan are a couple she is not a starter wife as she was called by the media. Harry is there as a loving husband and father. He and Meghan should go and leave early the next day
@Kokiri – I think you’re exactly right, Harry’s still on his path. As someone noted elsewhere, Spare is his last effort to get through to his father and brother. He’s actually still doing promotion (event on 3/4), doing other work (Better Up conference) and the coronation is only two months away. The decision he makes now is very possibly different from what he’d choose a year from now. Meghan traveled this road long ago re: her father and his family, she knows the drill. At least she had a loving, supportive mother as a constant in her life, while Harry’s been essentially alone, enmeshed in a public facing institution and subject to analysis and criticism by whoever choose to invent themselves as “royal expert”. I’m sorry to see people remark about losing respect for him if he chooses to attend (or go alone), because it’s clear he’s only part way through a painful journey.
@First comment and Tessa – really, does it matter what spin the RF and BM choose to put on any situation? At this point, we’ve seen time and time again they’re capable of making things up out of whole cloth, and completely contradicting themselves. If they say things about Meghan, or the children, is it any different than what’s already been said? Them saying it doesn’t make it so, many more people are already on to their game, and headlines will fade as quickly as they always do.
windyriver, unfortunately the comments do not fade away or disappear. Some in the media have been going at it since Harry was first seen with Meghan and it’s been many years now and the same old same old headlines go on and on and on and on. And it keeps getting worse. I think it does matter. After this it will be Will and his investiture, the next holiday, and so on and so on. It won’t end with this. I know there were thoughts that it would end with the funeral. It didn’t. If anything it has gotten worse. Charles should have spoken up for Harry and Meghan from the get go. His bringing out Camilla’s children is no solution it just makes him look petty and mean.
@ Kokiri, I agree with you in regards to Harry not quite in the mindset of going NC with his father. This is an extremely hard process to deal with. For Harry, a majority of his life he has only had his father since the age of 12. The steps in which he needs to take in preparation for eliminating his family is quite complex. Harry is on the right track for having set boundaries for his father, yet I believe that Harry still has hope that his father will understand and offer a genuine apology. Harry hopes that his father will listen to him, acknowledge the past abuse that he, as well as Meghan, has suffered and genuinely hear his words.
@Tessa, it’s not the same old same old, and it’s not getting worse. When Meghan arrived, they called her straight out of Compton, then compared Archie to a chimp at birth. Doesn’t get worse than that. But there was backlash then, and it’s four years ago already. Meghan was called manipulative over and over, then blamed for Sussexit. Harry’s now said definitively leaving was his call, which pretty much kills that argument. And hasn’t there already been an article about the Sussex marriage because Meghan wasn’t there for the Spare PR? Came and went in a flash. So what if the media come up with more stories based around whether or not she/they attend the big shindig, or anything else? More space filler for a day or two, a forlorn hope for a response. Three years post the RF, H&M have their stuff locked down, there’s little available new content, and diminishing value recycling “will they come for Christmas?” yet again.
Unless people live in the UK (I don’t) or hang out here, they aren’t seeing the amount of media we analyze daily. Even in the UK, there’s more pressing issues than a couple who moved away in 2020, royal or not. Meanwhile, thousands cheered Meghan at the VaxLive event. Netflix had millions of viewing hours. Colbert’s interview on YourTube was seen 6 million times. Spare tops the best seller lists with millions sold, worldwide. H&M successfully established a competing narrative and pulled back the curtain on the workings of the RF/BM model. Things are not the same. The genie won’t be put back in the bottle, no matter what.
I don’t know who thought the media articles would stop after the funeral, with the documentary and memoir still to come. H&M articles, mostly made up, will continue for a while, because other royals are still protected, press is still being used for deflection, but most of all, with few exceptions (mostly Kate’s clothes), articles about the other members don’t sell. But TQ is dead, the 70 years of her reign is over. KCIII is in charge. Between the cost of the coronation and elevation of Camilla, etc., early indications are his reign will be a sh!tshow. Ultimately, the media won’t be able to ignore it, especially if BP and KP go after each other, which I think they will.
With respect to attendance at the coronation, we have no idea if anyone’s been in touch BTS. Harry said flat out the media lies, Meghan said what it looks like is nothing like what it is. Based on media spin, who knew Harry was still close enough with TQ and Philip to Skype (?) with them regularly? Let’s at least see what statement H&M put out when they finally get an invitation. In any event, as I said, IMO Harry’s still on his journey, and if he makes mistakes along the way, I expect when he knows better, he’ll do better.
Becks 1 imo if he left Meghan home it would be the best decision for the royal family notably will Kate and Charles. They blame Meghan and think they can get harry back and he will come to his senses. The media will be At its worst and Kate will be playing up to harry. The children will be criticized too even. In effect the royal family would be treating her disrespectfully by liking her to stay home and not be seen. Harry does not dither I think he does want an apology and with none forthcoming both will not attend. If they go they should attend the service and leave right after
If Harry goes to that Con-a-thon and there is no apology to Meghan then that makes him a bullshitter just like his horrible family. What was the point of Spare and all of those interviews, if Harry just capitulates later? They don’t want Meghan and the kids to come, just like they didn’t want Meghan at Balmoral when the queen died. The family will be “relieved” if Meghan is not around. Harry is not a child, he’s a nearly 40 year old man. Mean what you say and make sure people know it!
I will be very disappointed if Prince Harry decide to attend the coronation alone without his family. It is either attend as a family or don’t attend.
@Noor- I agree 100%
I agree.
European tabloids are openly reporting the Prince of Wales spending Valentine’s day with Rose Hanbury referring to her as his mistress since 2019 and giving her a pearl necklace at dinner in London, of course the RR are trashing Harry & Meghan and their alleged attendance at Chubbly.
Had to look that up. They even went back to Phil as an example of the unfaithful Windsors in the article I found.
It’s really weird. There was another story about him supposedly calling his mistress during the BAFTAs. It’s likely garbage, but the Euro tabloids pushing multiple stories about his infidelity in the past few weeks is interesting.
I’ve been seeing this on twitter since Valentine’s day.
This is fitting: The Narcissist’s Prayer
That didn’t happen.
And if it did, it wasn’t that bad.
And if it was, that’s not a big deal.
And if it is, that’s not my fault.
And if it was, I didn’t mean it.
And if I did, you deserved it.
So in other words, they owe no apology to Meghan for remaining silent when the media wished death on her, wished for her to be sexually assaulted publically, who called her child a monkey, for refusing to allow her to get mental health treatment? They don’t need to apologize for actively briefing the media against her at her most vulnerable time, when she was pregnant and away from her home, friends, and family, after she gave up her hard-fought career?
Okay, royal family, say it out loud. Keep showing the world how utterly toxic you are as a family. Joining your family as a woman should come with a warning label. That you are representatives of your country is an utter disgrace.
I referenced a CNN opinion piece the other day by Sophia A. Nelson, Meghan Markle’s Crash Course on Blackness. She’s written a few good opinion pieces about Harry and Meghan for CNN. Her latest book, Be The One You Need, goes in depth about toxic family and how to put yourself and your mental health first. I’d like to see her interviewed in a new season of ArcheTypes to talk about toxic families, gaslighting, narcissistic abusers.
Interesting insight into the minds of the monarchy.
Only there is caring for your children deemed an “excuse”.
Prioritizing your childrens well being is used in a negative.
Not sure why I’m surprised, considering how the Middleton kids are shoved around & used abhorrently.
Well if you are a white royal, its a “good” thing to care for your children. Remember Kate staying home with her children instead of coming to Balmoral to see the dying queen was praised. For the biracial duchess its an “excuse”. It’s always one set of standards for them, another set for Meghan and Harry.
They’re also trying to get Harry to pick the Royals over his own family. If he goes the media will probably trump how the Royals will always come first even when there are problems going on between Harry and the Royals, he will still prioritize them. (Especially if Meghan stays back in California) If they both end up going and the kids stay back in California, they’ll be treated as terrible parents. Wouldn’t shock me if that’s why they picked Archie’s birthday for the Con(coronation) to to continue playing games.
Amie, if they went for the Clowning itself and not the Chubbly, they wouldn’t be the UK long enough to put their children through the trip. It would be perfectly logical to not take the children and put them through that.
Lol, they traveled to the UK with their kids in June last year and only spent FOUR days there.
The only thing worse then the repetitiveness of these narratives is the stupidity of them. Can birthdays only be celebrated in the USA? Can Archie’s bday only be celebrated on May 6th? WHY would Archie’s bday prevent Meghan from attending? If they go they would just have a party with all of Archie’s playmates before flying out to the UK. There is no “choice” that has to be made you just do both.
Also the Chubbly is clearly one of those events were spouses go together so obviously both M&H will be there. Sigh..so much tempest in a teacup.
Absolutely no reason to attend If no conversation happens and apologise by Charles. I can to some extent understand Harry going if he wants but Meghan shouldn’t. You are continually being riducled on a daily basis by the family, country press e.t.c. Honestly if she attends I lost some respect for her, I don’t care for the sake of family, they don’t like you have some dignity. You lost your relationship with your father because of these people yet want to attend so Harry can have family?. Anyway that’s my thoughts.
Meghan lost her father because of her father
Nobody forced him to behave that way. Meghan and harry are one now and married why should she let them shun her. They would have won including Kate who was confrontational. The tabs would say harry has come to his senses and things like that. They are ridiculed both of them on a daily basis. I would lose respect for them if they play into the media’s hands and they want her out or some do. The ones I have no respect for the royal family and media
Then both of them should not go, what’s the point to continue subjecting yourself to this, to prove you are a better person. Yes no one forced her father to behave like that but she accepts this and no longer has a relationship with him, why Not the same with harrys family.
She didn’t loose her relationship with her father, HE SOLD IT
And Charles sold Harry & humiliated him and pulled the security. Yet Harry still wants a relationship with him 🤔. All that because Charles has titles and money but the sperm donor has nothing.
@Nora — Nonsense! If Harry wants a relationship with his father, it’s because he’s his father. His only parent, after Harry lost his mother tragically when he was only 12. But if you read Spare, you would know that Harry has pretty much given up on his father by now too.
She needs no excuse.
No is a complete answer.
No, thank you if she wants to be chatty. 👍
Harry and Meghan should go together or not at all.
Agree. One, because they will need each other to lean on during this BS at this point and two, there will be a whole year of “They’re getting divorced/he chose his family over her” articles if not. They can and will do whatever they want, but I hope they both take a hard pass on this Chubbly nonsense.
For me the biggest sign Harry is free from the royals control would be for him and his wife to stay home if he does not get the apology he is after. Other than an acknowledgment they wronged him and his wife, there is nothing else they can offer. On the biggest occasion of Harry’s life his family disappointed him and nearly destroyed his wife in the process. There are numerous ways he can still show support for the monarchy (not his father) by gifting money re charitable giving. I wish them the best decision for themselves by doing what they can consciously live with. Harry’s decision now will set precedent for his brother’s future reign, meaning, I will no longer be manipulated or guilted into doing your biddings. For Harry, I can only imagine what a tough decision this will be.
It is one thing to be placed by accident in a situation where the entire world saw your family pay their best and brightest minds around the clock to think of new ways to treat you like shit on the global stage. It is quite another to willingly participate in the remixed version
The BM is baiting the Sussexes for a response if they a going to go to the Con-a-Nation because they are upset there is no confirmation. The Sussexes announced their attendance to the Jubbly. Also, the Chubbly is not big news in the US now. If more mainstream American media ask the question Harry and Meghan will respond. That will hack off the BM.
Yep. These are stories written with the hope to get a response. It’s rare they reply to their nonsense and the South Park sorry fizzled out, so they are on to the next one. The press want a pay day and leaks and the Sussexes coming or not coming game is desperation because they want their cash cows.
I love that they are batting them to respond for weeks now and all they responded to was that they are not retaliating against South Park. This is such amazing shade from H&M.
Translation: I know you want to know and I know my family wants to know. 🙂
I don’t think they are going. With Meg not being seen and H making plans for a live stream and Invictus promotions he doesn’t need the bs from the RR. I think he saw them for what they are finally when they attacked his and twisted things about his military career. That came from Will and Charles. Like H said he had to see it for himself. I also would second guess myself with all the gaslighting but I think he lost respect for both of them and the situation after that new attack. M stopped giving damns the day she left Salt Island. If H asked her to go she would because she doesn’t give a damn and will behave as such and only there to support H. They have truly moved on.
I don’t think they should go, BUT if they do, M & children should go too. They would totally draw focus so RF will hate it, which is delicious. But it really all does hinge on the apology. I feel like H will stick to that.
Lol the tabloids literally used the same excuse when Kate didn’t go to Balmoral when the queen died but framed it as her being a good mother. I know it’s one standard for Kate, another for Meghan, but this is just next level obvious.
Yep.
Meghan doesn’t need an “excuse”. England has made the point, ad nauseam, that Meghan is inferior in every way, to them. The next time Kitty makes an excuse of her children, remember that Meghan’s first born has a birthday the same day as the Chubbly. Is there anyone on Earth that would rather Chubbly than go to a little kid’s birthday party? Even if it was at Chuck E. Cheese, during the pandemic?
They’ll extend an invitation so they don’t look petty, but with no apology, no logistical help, no security. When they don’t come it will be “how dare H&M snub the coronation!”.
@Normades – THIS!!! At least Granny supplied security!
And you are right, it will turn into a gigantic daily rant of “Meghan and Harry are Snubbing All of You Peasants, Get Your Pitchforks”
I hope they give “pen guy” a pitchfork
The King of England is on record saying that he can “not afford” to pay for security to keep his son, wife and grandkids safe from harm.
I have seen the pictures of him accepting money in paper bags and he pays no taxes.
He does “understand” security because he pays for security for his pedo bro.
He does “not care enough” about whether his son, wife and grandkids get security.
I said yesterday on the post about Will the pegg incandescent that these people act like Archie is just Meghan child and not Harry so why should it matter if Harry misses Archie birthday. Clearly his sperm donor father chubbly is way more important than the birthday of the biracial child . They make me sick . Always trying to erase Harry mixed raced wife and his two mixed races children. When it’s not by removing Meghan name of her own son birth certificate and just calling her the Duchess of S, it’s with having this dumb A pity party that’s sucking the tax payers dry on Archie birthday or having a full blown meltdown over lili being named after the queen pet name . I can’t with racist bottom feeding trash that is the Windsors and the British media and all that support them .
A thousand times yes to all of this!
Yes, a thousand more times yes. The single common denominator with all of this racism and misogyny is the patriarchy.
The chubbly is just a giant party for the patriarchy that the poors have to pay for.
Enthusiastically co-sign, Over it.
They are trying to will Meghan into nonexistence. The Chubbly is going to be a festival of white supremacy at its core.
Awful. All of it.
I hope neither H or M attend.
I also hope great numbers of people stay away from all of it.
Shun these out dated, cold blooded, vile people.
This coronation being sold as “part of history” is just a weak excuse to keep throwing away huge amounts of money and feeding Charles’ ego.
He is already King. This is ALL garbage, all the time.
I think we all realize that Harry is the one that escaped. More power to him.
Btw, I think one of the reasons William is always angry is that he knows Harry is right, he IS trapped. Or worse, he has agreed to be trapped and convinced himself that he holds the future of The Monarchy. He does not of course.
Elizabeth was the last royal, and she only held it together because she was Queen so long that most people alive simply can not recall a time when she wasn’t The Brand.
I kind of hope William is plotting 24/7/365 against Camilla!
She better hope she goes out before Charles does, William will be brutal against her, and I’m OK with that.
This Groundhog day recirculating of BP talking points is nonsense and nauseating. Camiknickers is strategic and cunning playing the long game and being decisive about her kids and grandkids being front and centre on HER big day. On the other hand KC is dodging and dithering about his OWN son, daughter in law and adorable grandchildren. Remember the lovely photo of TQ and ALL her great grandkids with Mia tightly clutching the famous handbag? KC only has two sons, does he really want to remain estranged from his “darling boy”? Surely he can pick up the phone and speak to BOTH of them and invite them both and make it clear that he wants to apologize and make amends for the past? Harry has been clear about what needs to happen for a genuine reconciliation to happen.K C reading Spare and then reflecting on how to put things right is one response but continually briefing against them is happening 24/7 and that strongly indicates intransigence. I can only repeat Harry’s statement that it needn’t have been this way. It is KC who is the big loser in this if he continues to cut of his nose to spite his face because Harry and Meghan and their lovely children are happy and settled in the US.
I think Charles wanted to do it. Did you now see the meltdown that William had with the RR when he tried to get the Archbishop involved and said he wanted him there. I think he really can’t picture Harry to being there. Harry was closer to Charles until Meghan came along and William all of sudden was ready to be king and “close”
1. The Queen wanted to give Harry and APT in Kensingtong Palace that was almost as large as William’s and William had a meltdown.
2. Charles wanted to give H&M the Castle of Mey and the Prince’s trust and William had a meltdown. He offered this after H&M stayed in Scotland.
3. The Queen offered H&M to have the commonwealth and live in New Zealand and William had a meltdown. In the Netflix documentaries Harry never explained why all the alternative countries he wanted to go to didn’t work out. I think it was because Will was in Charles ear about Meghan.
4. All these meltdowns and no Harry gave Camilla full range. Cam knows Charles feels like a failure if Harry doesn’t come so here she with her substitute stand in family. William really shot himself in the face.
Don’t get my wrong the queen, Charles and cam are all crap people and its not just those t I think Will could not bare to have Harry become this overshadowing, kingly, popular, capable, confident and inlove new person. This is were I feel the rage comes from. At 40 Will must be looking at his life and wondering what the fuck is this. The only thing he has is being the heir. I don’t even think he finds joy in fatherhood. I think Kate found her only joy in her children. So he with desperation projected his at H&M. That he is not the heir and why should he be happy when he isn’t. Its a classic tale of poor life choices (affairs and marrying a friend not the love you wanted to find), not being able to focus on career due to Charles jealousy and watching your little brother surpass you in every way.
I have never felt better about being a commoner lol. Imagine waiting for a job that may or may not come until your dad or mom die while you try to find some small meaning in your life in the mean time. This alone should be a good reason to abolish the monarchy. WHAT in all the effs is this horror show of a family dynamic.
The hypocrisy of Charles is astonishing. He was offended that Camilla could not sit with him at an aristo wedding. This was before they got enraged and were living together. Now he apparently is making it know that his daughter in law should stay with the children and harry sit at the coronation by himself. Harry and Meghan are married and should go together.
Before they were engaged.
Enraged is a hilarious typo, given that we’re talking about a man who throws tantrums over pens.
Once again, the BRF is othering , Harry’’s mixed race wife and children. If Harry goes, he should bring the whole family. They can have a small party at Frogmore for Archie afterwards.
God I hope neither of them go. Stay home and celebrate their little boy’s birthday, which is what’s REALLY important.
William had a meltdown about H&M being exiled at all because he put it in Charles and the Queens ear that it would be like making a royal second court. This is why Harry was given no options of half in half out. It was either stay do as we demand or go but your out of the family. Wills wanted to either control Harry to get rid of him. All of this to hold onto the one thing that Will feels is his identity. Also, Will and Cam poisoned Charles against H&M. To Cam its divide and conquer and to Will well he worries me because he really does want to destroy Harry. I feel nothing would make him happier then Harry divorcing or something happening to Meghan. Something is broken in Will something the family tries to hide. You can see it in how haggard and thin Kate looks but I can’t put my finger on it.
Chuck never gave one fine damn about Harry. He’s been throwing Harry under the bus since Harry was a child. No “poisoning” by outsiders necessary.
To be fair he was throwing Will and Harry under the bus for Cam. You’re right though he was/is/will be a bad father no matter what.
All this constant coronation talk is starting to get really boring. All they do is go on and on about the Sussexes. Maybe if they weren’t droning on about them, they wouldn’t feel overshadowed. What do they even mean by that? They need to focus on something else.These people are tedious.
Yes they are. This tik tok video pretty much answers the BRF’s/BM view on the Sussexes. People minding their own business(the Sussexes) vs. people that need to be the center of all attention. you’re Jesus now.
https://www.tiktok.com/@itsgoneviral/video/7157766985374289158
LOlllllllllllll for days.
All the compassion in the world for Kate and her pretend full-time parenting of her kids and rocks for Meghan, who is truly involved with her kids and for God’s sake, it’s Archie’s birthday the day of the Chuckle Clowning. Eff the RF.
What’s most irritating is that William and Kate were allowed to use the excuse that they were looking after their children for their low engagement numbers but Meghan is not allowed to have the same excuse. They don’t see her as a mother and Charles deliberate chose May 6, so that Harry and Meghan won’t come and to give the press a reason to attack them if they don’t show up.
So I have a question…
I will try to follow the bouncing ball in my head and explain it.
These people “supposedly” book their schedules up to 6-12 months in advance. Can’t have tea with you, apparently already booked. Going to be in town with the children, sorry already booked, etc. etc. etc.
Now Queen Elizabeth died the beginning of September.
They announced in October that the Chubbly would be set for the beginning of May…
We are now at the beginning of March, this event is just 2 months away…
AND THEY HAVEN’T SENT OUT THE INVITATIONS YET???
Now i get that it’s going to be smaller and less people. But you would think that the most important people would have received their invites with the rest of the “fillers” being decided and sent out at a later date. Did they send out save the date cards to those they knew they would definitely be inviting?
I would laugh my a$$ off if the other royal families sent back a declined RSVP with the excuse “sorry, already booked”.
Who is expected to accept an invitation a week before the event? Or if they keep the day clear and don’t get an invite? i would be pi$$ed. How are they supposed to go about their events and functions when they don’t know if the British royals are inviting 2 people from every family, 4 people, the whole family??
It’s quite arrogant of the BaRF to expect everyone to sit here in this holding pattern, while they procrastinate on invitations. They above anyone should understand that calendars are booked months in advance.
Everyone is so focused on Harry and Meghan haven’t received an invitation yet, has anyone???
I agree this sounds like a logistical nightmare. Wedding invitations are sent at least 6 months in advance and this is a huge national event with international dignitaries. Once they get the rsvps they’re going to have to work out protocol, seating arrangements, security etc..,
I think it’s going to be a royal shit show and H&M should just stay far away.
I can understand why Harry would go because Charles is his father. Meghan has no reason to go.
I guess, that means Kate has no reason to attend either. Charles isn’t her father. And Sophie is just a sister-in-law and not blood kin so bye to her. Is this how you feel about events that concern your in-laws? This is a religious type event in a church that Charles supposedly leads. The Bible and marriage in the CofE says the wife and husband become one. So how does this church leader justify not wanting a daughter-in-law to attend?
“Meghan has no reason to go.”??????
She is Harry’s wife, the King’s daughter-in-law and the mother of the king’s grandchildren. She has every right to be there. If Harry attends without her, it would show the world that he chose the Windsors family over his wife and son. If Harry hadn’t invited Camilla to his wedding and his son’s christening, Charles wouldn’t have attended.
Excellent point re Cam.
There is no way Harry would attend without Meghan. That would be capitulating to the misanthropic behaviour of the BarF and their very obvious disdain of the biracial, American *actress* and Harry would never do that. He may have thrown them a bone in Spare, but their behaviour since the book was released has remained the same and has undoubtedly helped Harry realize that they are never going to change, never going to apologize, and will continue belittling the Sussexes at every opportunity.
“But no-one really knows” is the only factual statement in the article.
Too bad Harry never learned to be as cold as ice from his family. It is a great skill IF PEOPLE REALLY DESERVE IT. And these people do.
I will suggest if they go-all the Sussexes go-Harry or Harry and Meghan can attend-when over go quickly to Frogmore cottage and celebrate Archie’s birthday-don’t take these small children to this event which quite long-attend his crowning and then leave and celebrate your child’s birthday.
It seems like they do not have to go after all.
They may not be invited, a easy out for Harry.
Well if they do, it may be the last time they do it at Frogmore. The Sun has a story that Charles has evicted the Sussexes from Frogmore. I think it is more likely that the Sussexes are not going to renew the lease and it is being spun as an eviction. I think that various deals may have been struck going forward.
Now who leaked this information????
What was the big news yesterday??
Brexit with emphasis on Northern Ireland and a partisan social meeting at the urging of the tory government.
There is a need to explain why this is the story that the media chose to make the lead.
Mere coincidence…..you say…
Absolutely not.
The Head of State in a constitutional monarchy has to be seen as impartial and neutral at all times.
This is not about Meghan’s attendance or non- attendance.
Why should she care about validation or lack thereof from mere mortals?
The sun will rise on May 7th.
This is not about Harry’s estrangement from his brother, a necessity for his peaceful existence.
It is much more than that it is about the future democracy in the UK ; its role to ensure capitalism serves the population and not the other way around.
Could it be that as one astute social media observed, that soon the uk media will create scenarios with attributed quotes when possible?
Lack of manifestation will then lead to more fiction to counter the first fictional untruth.
Harry’s attendance will indicate that his father and brother are keen on having a cordial relationship based on 👪 ties.
His nonattendance will indicate their need for power and control, and Harry continuance in prioritizing his own 👪’s well being.
Harry and Meghan will gain nothing by wading into culture wars.
They are neverending and designed to distract, to counter the real need for accountability; so necessary for good governance.
Very interesting!