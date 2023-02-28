Queen Camilla ‘will be given equal billing’ at the Chubbly, it’s a ‘new era of equality’

For months, the coronation plans have been focused on King Charles’s need to throw himself a big clowning party and whether the Sussexes will turn up. But in recent days, a new storyline has emerged: the significance of the queen consort’s title and her children and grandchildren from her first marriage being included in the coronation. Camilla has two adult children, Laura and Tom Parker Bowles, and she has teenage grandchildren. Camilla wants her granddaughters to act as members of the aristocracy and hold some special Chubbly canopy during the coronation ceremony. As in, Camilla wants to ensure that her children and grandchildren have significant roles and a significant place within the coronation, all while Charles and Camilla are both making a huge deal about how the Sussexes will be punished and excluded from having roles in the same ceremony. Well, the royal rota has gotten their marching orders and they’re now busying themselves with the task at hand: fussing over the importance of highlighting the homewrecker queen’s family to the exclusion of everyone else. From Camilla Tominey’s latest piece in the Telegraph:
Queen Side Chick: At times, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex have seemed like a latter day reflection of the Brothers Grimm folk stories – struggling to adjust to the arrival of their father’s second wife following the death of their beloved mother Diana, Princess of Wales. Indeed, Harry’s autobiography Spare, which was highly critical of the Queen Consort, did little to alter perceptions of tensions at the heart of the monarchy over the woman Diana famously described as the “third person” in her marriage to Charles.
Camilla’s equal billing: Yet there is a changing of the guard under way in the Royal family which looks set to finally propel Camilla to the top of the House of Windsor hierarchy after two decades spent as her husband’s “plus one”. As she prepares to be crowned alongside the King on May 6, the 75-year-old divorcee is set to be given equal billing at the biggest royal event in 70 years.
A new era of equality: News that the grandmother of five’s own family is to play a part in the ceremony at Westminster Abbey speaks to a new era of equality behind palace walls, with the King having insisted that Camilla be placed on an almost equivalent footing to his own. It is not only a reflection of Charles III’s sense of devotion to the woman he describes as the “love of my life” but also designed to reflect a sense of the Royal family’s “realness” back to the public.
Ah, the Sussexes made the Windsors seem ‘real’: Yet while the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes’ popularity has nosedived in the UK since they first started washing the family linen on Oprah Winfrey’s primetime laundrette, in the wake of “Megxit” the public appears to find the Royals even more relatable. Yes – William and Kate’s reputations took a bit of a kicking with tales of hormonal disagreements and fights over dog bowls. But one unintended consequence of Harry’s memoir has been to make his nearest and dearest appear, as the late Queen once put it, as “like all the best families” with its “share of eccentricities, of impetuous and wayward youngsters, and of disagreements”.
Roles for Camilla’s grandchildren & Prince George: A significant role is also being planned for Prince George, nine, not only as the King’s oldest grandchild but second in line to the throne. As one source told The Sunday Times: “It sends a nice signal and is quite a bold move. It is another example of the King and Queen Consort being unafraid to shake things up a bit to reflect the realities of modern life, of which a blended family is a central element.”
Montecito feathers: Yet what might this mean for frosty royal relations with Harry and Meghan? With the couple set to be invited to the long bank holiday weekend of celebrations, but with no word yet on whether they will actually attend, the move to include some grandchildren but not others is likely to ruffle feathers in Montecito. Harry already felt forced out by the late Queen and his father seemingly prioritising public appearances with William and George to his own immediate family. What he is likely to make of the Parker Bowles clan being front and centre is anyone’s guess (although he is said to get on well with his stepsiblings Tom and Laura, who were both invited to the royal wedding in 2018).
“Fights over dog bowls” are you f–king kidding me??? I’m always blown away by the level of projection allowed in British reporting. The Windsors do something awful, a royal reporter says “I bet Harry is mad about that,” and it immediately becomes part of the straight reporting, that there are “ruffled feathers” in Montecito. Now, I don’t think this ruffles feathers as much as it’s just another reason why Harry and Meghan will (hopefully) decide to opt out completely. My dream scenario is that Harry and Meghan don’t say anything either way until the very last moment – which would probably be mid-April – and then they announce that they’re not coming, they wish Charles well and they’re donating to some British charity as a way to highlight Charles’s excess.
As for Camilla getting everything she wants… from what I’ve seen in recent days, none of this is going down well in the UK or anywhere else. I think that’s why Tominey and the other reporters have been tasked with hyping up the “blended, modern family” angle. Except that the only blended, modern families acceptable to these people are the all-white ones, and no amount of embiggening is going to save this horsey mess.
A new era of equality??? But not for your black daughter-in-law. This raggedy old goat.
Charles is trash.
Wow, Queen Sidepiece really has tampon dude under her thumb.
A new era for equality sounds pretty “woke” and I thought that was one of the many “political” interests they chastised Meghan about. Also- I doubt George is the king’s oldest grandchild, lol.
Sooo equality is good now? I thought that was to woke and progressive and all the royal women were meant to be silent plus ones who walked 2 steps behind their royal husbands.
Isn’t that why Diana and Meghan were/are demonized? They didn’t know their place, shone to bright and had/have a voice? Isn’t that why Harry is demonized? Because he insists his wife be treated equal to him??
This tradition bound hereditary monarchy sure seems to be pretty flexible and not obsessed with blood lines all of the sudden. Lol its all qwhite interesting.
All of this while Lilibet and Archie are being erased.
Of course this has nothing to do with equality. The reason for adding her grandchildren to the ceremony is only that they be in a historical photo shot. This is Camilla giving the most to her lineage as possible.
Lol to them trying to make it a foolish man who only cares about himself forcing his mistress down the throat of everyone because it is what he wants look like a progressive and new idea everyone should be celebrating.
Kings and Queens always had favorites and favorites always milked the Kings and Queens for everything they could get. it is one of the reasons why a monarchy is not a stable systhem. It mixes the private with the public in ways a presidencialist democracy does not for example. The wife of a president is a first lady, not a co president, for instance.
Well, that is one way to try to spin it and try to make Fetch happen…
IKR?? I’m just staring in Montecito unbothered-ness.
exactly, does not even make sense, lol.
Equality for vicious, gossip mongering side pieces! This is what they see as a turn toward modernity. This gambit will encourage more people to (1) remember Diana and what Charles and his mistress did to her and (2) look more closely at Camilla’s dodgy kids. How are they so bad at PR?
They really are not that bright, are they?
This also solidifies to me that as jealous of Diana as Charles was, Camilla was even more so. The overstepping and over-involvement of a Queen CONSORT who is a second wife (ie, who isn’t mother of the heir) reeks of Camilla saying “take that” in a personal way. She doesn’t just want to take Diana’s place, she wants to get more than Diana ever would have (if there had not been a divorce forced upon her). She probably hated that she wasn’t allowed to use the Princess of Wales title.
Imagine trying to make this feudal garbage sound like a great moment in feminism. Real equality would be abolition, and Charles and William paying some massive death duties on their billion-dollar inheritances.
Right? The existence of the monarchy depends inequality! The idea that some people are better because of their “royal blood”. Note they say Cams is “almost equivalent footing” because Charles’ blue blood still has to make him better than his wife. Blech.
well, his “blue blood” and his todger. let’s be clear.
This.
“oh, we’re a modern blended family”, “oh, we believe in equality”, the co-opting of progressive messaging to dress up this farce is the epitome of white feminist bullshit.
Fights over dog bowls? The way CT minimizes abuse is deeply uncomfortable. She’s truly terrible.
Harry calling her an execrable woman in Spare really hit a nerve.
King Camilla is excrement is what he should have said.
No, this is old-style — elevate the nasty mistress whose only skill was being born rich and sleeping her way to richer by being cunning and manipulative and denigrate the independent woman who actually worked for a living. Nothing modern about that and a slap in the face to women everywhere. What’s the message — be a dirty piece of work and hope you’re born into it and you’ll get ahead too?
The message is that if you side with the patriarchy, and if you’re cunning and cruel enough and devote yourself to crushing other women, the patriarchy will reward you.
What Cowmilla wants, Cowmilla gets
Camilla is not equal to Charles if he predeceases her she would not succeed to the throne. He is still monarch she is not. The spiteful comments about megxit are sickening. Odd that Charles did not propose to the so called love of his life and was involved with many women and chose another person to marry and be the mother of his children. Charles did say dale tryon was the only woman who understood him
Camilla lucked out because Charles named her publicly and he became obligated. All of a sudden bringing in her children and blended family in is another spiteful maneuver. So phony
Without Charles, Camilla is just a rich old lady. I think this whole “equality” nonsense is trying to disguise the fact that Camilla’s children and grandchildren have to bow and curtsey to Harry. Queen Camilla is likely campaigning to have Harry stripped of all titles just to avoid that.
“…speaks to a new era of equality behind palace walls, with the King having insisted that Camilla be placed on an almost equivalent footing to his own.”
But when Harry did the same for him & Meghan, yall Brits tabloids were freaking TF out!!!🙄😒
They change the rules when it’s in their best interest and abide by the rules when it suits them. This is nothing but how the entitled ruling class have always acted. It is time to take take out the trash England and throw them out of their palaces.
Two thoughts:
1. The situation is vile and gross given how H&M have been treated. At the same time, if the integration of the homewrecker’s family into royal family contributes to the devaluation, delegitimization and crumbling of the monarchy, I’m all for it.
2. Based on the hyping of Camilla’s kids & grandkids, it seems like H&M won’t be invited to the Chubbly. Just as well for them!
I think the problem is that Cam didn’t “arrive” AFTER Di’s death. If Charles had married someone uninvolved with attacking Diana, I’m sure W&H would have viewed things differently. And who are the “impetuous YOUNGSTERS”? If H&M donate to something it should be in the Carribean to help with freedom from monarchy efforts or other oppressed commonwealth areas or in the US. Let the UK where they are so unpopular suck it up and watch the excess of KC in comparison with their own daily lives.
Everything Charles does is for Camilla. Including but not limited to feeding his children to the press in exchange for “reddening” her image, and possibly being involved in their mothers murder (I know the second one is a conspiracy but he had an indirect role in the least).
This PR strategy makes Charles seem even more idiotic and immature. He’s led by the nose by his grubby, scheming mistress to do whatever she wants. And he’s throwing away his relationship with his son’s family all for his hygiene-challenged sidepiece.
How does all of that make him seem regal, stable and trustworthy?
normally I’m all for equality, but only one of them is a born royal, not on the same level. Anyway I’d rather not see these adulterers on the throne, time to Abolish The Monarchy.
I would not put it past Charles to try to name Camilla co monarch so she can succeed him
I’m really starting to think he’s that stupid.
I’d root for Camilla stealing the monarchy under their noses, but if the collapse won’t be her husband and stepson’s doing, it definitely will be hers. Good luck Cam, we get what we deserve one way or the other.
Right, like the way Charles loves her is otherworldly. She once said “it’s wonderful to be loved” and I have to agree with her. Those Windsors -with the exception of William- love hard, man!
Charles told her in that phone call your greatest achievement is loving me.
He feels that’s almost an impossible task because his parents made him believe that. I wouldn’t wish being Charles on anybody, including his wealth, privilege and position.
I can’t believe I’m feeling sorry for him, he’s an ass.
Chuck does not love. He sees Camilla as an extension of himself. She is his rottweiler. He holds the leash, she gets the blame. She’s happy to do it for him — but no, he does not truly care about her.
Successors and the like have to be approved by Parliament. Not gonna happen for Cam.
@ Tessa, this is a step towards the plebs to start calling Cruella Queen. Mark my words, he is itching for her to be Q, and not QC. Which is exactly what Cruella wants. We all know that that is what she is angling for and what Cruella wants, Chuckles will be happy to oblige.
I’ve been thinking this same thing. Can you imagine the chaos that would ensue between Camillia and William?
A new era of equality for a family that still prizes the first born, the heir, above all? Sure Jan.
My first thought reading this was that blended families have been a thing for quite a while now (you might say they’ve been a thing forever) and most people have figured out how to navigate them. Sure, weddings and such may be a little tricky sometimes, depending on how the divorced parties interact, but most people I know as adults have figured out how to balance their parents and step parents and I’m seeing a lot of my friends figuring it out for themselves with their own divorces.
All that to say – including non-blood relatives in a major event should not be this huge groundbreaking gesture.
But, then I go back to my first comment, where this is a family that prizes blood above all, and birth order, and it is more interesting. The nonroyal step grandchildren of the king will have a more prominent role than the 5th in line to the throne, the king’s own son, and his biracial children.
This👆👆👆 your last sentence is the key… I can understand the presence of camilla’s grandchildren but…for them to have a more prominent role than Charles son and grandchildren…I don’t know if it’s true but I even read somewhere that her children and grandchildren would be at the balcony..so much for the working royals.. I wonder how the rest of the family feels about this… somehow I don’t think the wails are happy with this decision… or Charles’ siblings.. the whole article only mentions Harry’s reaction… but I don’t think that they have to worry about that… they should better look closer to the incandescent heir…
I wonder what Camilla will wring out of Chuck next. Another mansion of her own perhaps. Titles & estates for her kids. This is turning in to the Chubbly of the Parker-Bowles clan. Chuck will be overshadowed.
I will laugh my ass off of Charles kicks Andrew and Fergie out of the Royal
Lodge and hands it over to one of Camilla’s children and their families.
Ma Middleton is either shaking in her pumps at the thought that Camilla’s kids may get their piece of the pie or is giddy drunk thinking of what she may be able to maneuver once her daughter is in Cam’s shoes.
Charles did not treat his first wife equally he expected her to put up with Camilla and disliked it when people paid more attention to Diana. He allegedly asked Diana do you know who I am. What a fake he is.
Didn’t Pegs say that to Kate too? Down to earth & humble these clowns are not.
I really miss Diana this morning. That’s all I’ve got.
I literally just yesterday referred to Camila as the living embodiment of a Brother’s Grimm fairy tale and now Toe-rag used it in her column. 😒🙄
Mark my words, this side piece balls knows no limits. She’s going to push to elevate her children and grandchildren in the monarchy. Watch them start showing up at more royal visits with Camilla. Then become working royals in favor of Charles siblings. He will use the excuse that he needs more help because Andrew is persona non-grata and Harry and Meghan left. Then he will elevate Camila’s family even more by giving them titles.
Meanwhile, the Wales’s lazy asses will be phased out more and more. Camila can’t erase the heirs Will and George but she can sideline them (and Charlotte and Lou) in favor of her brood. And William brought this all on himself by being lazy and withholding. And he will have no one on his side because he drove out Harry and his family.
Carol Middleton’s head must be EXPLODING. All her decades long machinations to elevate her commoner family are being usurped by Camilla’s even longer machinations.
Carole Middleton’s head must be exploding. Right? It’s funny bc there was another article in the Telegraph, not by CT, that seemed to refute this, saying it wasn’t set in stone that Camilla’s grandkids would be part of the coronation. But this article seems to be saying yeah no they will be. In the name of “equality” 😂. Mostly, I’m just imagining Will, Kate and Carole’s reactions to all this. Grimm fairytale indeed.
@Snuffles the idea of William and Kate having to accommodate the Parker-Bowles clan, especially on the balcony, is so delicious. I hope Cam’s grandkids come decked out in bespoke designer duds with mini-tiaras and long gloves, too. If Dairy Queen is going to push her family onto the main stage she should go big. William’s incandescence will light up central London, saving valuable dollars for the city.
OMG! I could TOTALLY see Camilla raiding the Queen’s jewelry collection and letting her daughter and granddaughters wear them!! Kate would be LIVID!
I’m already picturing Kate jockeying for position and shoving her children in front of Camilla’s spawn. 😂🤣😂
Would it not be a hoot if Andrew Parker-Bowles escorted Princess Anne to the Con-A-Nation because Timothy Laurence just decided to stay home and watch the clown show on TV???
OMGGG @Snuffles “I could TOTALLY see Camilla raiding the Queen’s jewelry collection and letting her daughter and granddaughters wear them!! Kate would be LIVID!”
You’ve finally got me looking forward to the Chubbly! 😀 😀
Man, if this were happening in the 15th and 16th centuries, this would be the beginning of another War of the Roses. Camilla the usurper and her brood against William and the actual aristocracy. And it would get ugly.
Beatrice and Edo will probably be asked to bring his son and her stepson to show see the family does accept children of mixed race heritage.
Sure, but her stepson is not in the line of succession. That is the problem and why certain people want PH to not truly be KC’s son or for them to be pulled from the line for whatever reason they can dream up.
They already did this at the Christmas gathering the little boy was there. Harry is truly Charles son and the gossip was dredged up to try to trash Diana now it is used to try to bash harry.
Neither are tom and laura in line of succession but I can see lots of pictures of them in the press during the coronation
The point is the people who get so upset about PH marrying a biracial woman won’t be exercised by Tom, Laura or Wolfie because they aren’t in the all-important line.
“fights over dog bowls” i cannot with this. i cannot.
Neither can I. I actually wanted to vomit with Camel Toes reference.
So many pretzel like twists & stretches of reality in this article that I have to wonder if this vile woman was being put to the rack as she wrote it.
Tbh I don’t really gaf who holds what, anoints what, carries what, wears what, stands on the balcony, sits at the front, sits at the back etc. etc. So long as Harry, Meghan, Archie & Lili aren’t publicly treated like pieces of shit again if they do them the favour of turning up. That’s the only thing about this farce of a Chubbly that would elicit any level of emotional response from me. I’d be joining Willy…incandescent with anger!
@snuffles – spot on!
That line made me so mad I had to stop reading and just skipped ahead to Kaiser’s commentary and the comments. Infuriatingly dismissive.
I think it’s pretty rich to try to make something of Harry’s new “stepsiblings”. I’d actually guess that Harry gets along with them better than William, just based on personality, but they didn’t grow up together.
It almost seems like they are trying to float Tom and Laura as part-time royals, but that cannot be because you simply can’t be part-time royals, right?
Time will tell whether King Charles choice of coronation complete with being anointed with holy oil for himself and Camilla as the Queen is the right call in 21 century UK. Will people be more comfortable with inauguration and investiture of office ?
Imagine William treating Kate as an equal at his coronation…. Won’t happen. It’s not a new era.
Harry is not a “youngster;” he’s an adult who’s done the therapy work to ask for accountability regarding real toxic patterns.
It’d be fun if all along the street as Charles rides in his golden carriage, the crowds chant, “DI-AN-A! DI-AN -A!”
I would love for some eggs to be thrown at it! I know it’s a waste of good food but these two schmucks deserve it and I hope it happens.
Water balloons filled with water from the Thames.
Tampons?
CC: Oh, how can we make this happen?
That would cheer me up a lot!
DI-AN-A! DI-AN-A! 💕
Yes! And the entire procession route adorned with her image!
Should Camilla outlive Charles, William will make sure she and her family go the way of Angela White. She should tread lightly.
I think she 100% expects it. That’s why she’s working overtime to set her and children up with homes and trust funds. She’s going to ring everything she can out of Charles while he’s still breathing.
I hadn’t thought of that and should have. Great point! A true villainess.
The pre-Chubbly antics have taken quite an entertaining turn, haven’t they? It’s hilarious to see the Rota having to dance and spin Cam’s scheming pillow talk into a plus for the country. Now bringing the Parker-Bowles clan on board is being framed as a bold move. Oops, on second thought, we decided to add to the family instead of slimming it down. Ha ha, take that suckers!
Cams goal is to reduce the percentage of Diana’s descendants at the Chubbly and on the balcony. It’s HER day; she will be cropping the Windsor side out of the pics before they go in the frames at Clarence House.
I remember Charles sent out baby and childhood photos of William none of which showed him with his mother. There was one of him with Camilla though
What!?!
Imagine the balls they have, using the word “equality” when literally the entire world knows how racist this family was to Meghan. It’s embarrassing to even watch them try to salvage this shitshow.
Barf!
And they wonder why no musical acts wish to take part in this hot steaming mess? Who, other than Camilla herself, wishes to see her children and grandkids involved in the clowning? This will bring no warm fuzzies for Camilla, it will only further exemplify that she is everything Diana wasn’t and nothing that she was, including beloved by the people. Shame on the whole lot of them.
Wow, these are really blatant steps to put William in his place. If William were smart and not an incandescent, egotistical mess, this would be the time to extend an olive branch to Harry and Meghan – mutual loathing of Camilla, but also every camera would turn to wherever H&M are.
William has been played by this shriveled old hag and her pals in the press. She knows how to play the long game. She has outwitted this man/child prince at every turn. She knew she couldn’t fight Harry and William together, so she picked off the one with the deepest emotional wounds (which she contributed to substantially) and then set about making them hate each other by fueling William’s rage and insecurities. While William has been focused upon Harry, she has swooped in and completely taken over. You Brits might as well crown Camilla as your king because from here on out it will be King Camilla running the show.
Exactly this Cara. 🙂
In THE book, Harry tells us how he and William had separate introductions to Camilla, which I thought very odd. They’re brothers so, why not meet them together? Now, I think the reason was she was sizing them up to see which of Diana’s sons would be the most useful to her. I honestly believe if she thought she could have used Harry against William she would have done so. Instead she quickly sussed out that the vanity and arrogance of the heir was far easier to manipulate. She then loaded the gun and William (with the help of his wife and her mother) fired the bullets into the backs of his mother and his brother.
If William was smart he would be on the phone to Montecito begging his brother to come to the Chubbly. He would privately apologise to Meghan and arrange a super-dooper birthday party for Archie. He would make damn sure his kids attended. He would ask if H&M would allow one (or possibly two) photos of Diana’s boys and all her grandchildren together be released to the world’s press. Coronation or no coronation, I guarantee if this were to happen, those pictures would knock Charles, the witch and her grandchildren off the front pages and reduce The Clowning to the inside pages!
In the show The Windsors on Netflix, they portray Camilla as doing exactly this (playing the couples against each other, manipulating them etc) in order to boost her own popularity and I’m really starting to think that they had a palace insider giving them all their info bc so much of it is starting to seem really really dead on.
Not a Brit, but loving the drama you’ve proposed – that Camilla has been the evil power behind the split between Harry and William. If this were a movie, imagine how Harry and William could band together through mutual loathing to fight the evil step-mother. Sadly, not a movie.
SPOT ON. This would make so many heads explode. The fall out would be great.
CARA, THIS ☝️
🐴 neigh neigh.
that horse is not happy. (the actual horse.) it’s got its ears back. too bad it didn’t bite her!
I hope it pours rain all week. especially the day of the big parade/balcony nonsense.
Pouring so much rain that they can’t even ride in their brand new golden carriage. Rain for the whole Chubbly, it’s 3 days yeah? God, the arrogance of a whole Chubbly as opposed to just putting the damn crown on his head and getting on with it.
It will be interesting to see how William responds to Camilla’s chubbly manoeuvring. No way he takes this lying down.
Equality!! What about your biracial daughter-in-law and grandkids. They don’t know what equality really is. Equality my ass!
@Susan Collins, I said something similar above, but you said it better!
Google “Tom Parker Bowles arrest” and read carefully everything that comes up, especially from 1995 to 1999, an era when I spent a lot of time in Oxford and read the non-tabloid newspapers. The Oxford Mail 1999 headline “Camilla’s Son Was ‘Drugs Supplier’” reports open drug use and dealing, names Tom’s aristo drug circle, and reports on Prince Charles’ worries that Tom was corrupting William. Andrew Parker Bowles, Tom and Laura are all Roman Catholics, and Camilla Shand married Andrew in a Roman Catholic Ceremony. As long as Andrew is still alive, under the rules of the Roman Catholic Church Camilla Parker Bowles is still married to Andrew, unless they have both obtained an annulment. An annulment would make Tom and Laura illegitimate.
Photos from the 1953 Coronation suggest the Church of England holy oil anointing ceremony in 1953 was performed on Elizabeth II’s young bosom while she was clad in a simple loose white shift, after Four Senior Duchesses disrobed Elizabeth II and removed her gown and all of her jewels (the 1953 Norman Hartnell gown was covered in diamonds) before god.
Photos of the 2023 travesty of Roman Catholic Drug Supplier Tom Parker Bowles’ teen son and daughter and Laura’s teen twin sons and daughter disrobing that old wrinkly walrus and baring her Roman Catholic bosom for anointing with Church of England holy oil should supply unforgettable images for British Classic Comedy Gold for the next 70 years at least, hilarious well beyond anything Monty Python or Mr. Bean could ever have imagined in jest. I hope that the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has a well-developed sense of the ridiculous, because this could be even funnier than the skit when Mr. Bean got his head stuck inside the Christmas Turkey.
Children of an annulment in the Catholic Church are not illegitimate. That is a misconception. They can still receive the sacraments of baptism, communion, marriage, confirmation, and more. My marriage is annulled and my children are not declared illegitimate.
So-called “illegitimate” children have never been barred from sacraments. They used to be able to be priests until 1917, but then they were allowed to again in 1983. The Catholic Church has always been awful, but not so awful that they decreed a child born out of wedlock would be doomed to hell, unable to marry, etc.
I see that the definition of “equality” is being changed right before my eyes. Queen Sidepiece is now equal to the monarch and her children/grandchildren will be elevated within the Royal Family. But the mixed race blood royals are nonentities and will be sidelined and enthusiastically snubbed should they attend.
Yep, apparently according to the royals, “equality” only refers to white people.
The world is watching.
#CoronationSoWhite
#CoronationSoWhite
Hell yeah to that hashtag
It would seem that William is the one whose feathers were ruffled since after it was announced by the Sunday Times that Camilla’s grandchildren were participating in the ceremony, there was a report was in the Telegraph the next day refuting the Times story. For Harr, the announcement would have just confirmed what he said about Camilla in his book. I doubt he would be upset that his children were not included because they are too young and as with the Jubilee, he and Meghan would leave out of the limelight.
I think the best response from H&M is full radio silence. Don’t comment on invite received, don’t announce plans, and don’t come.
The Queen did NOT sideline Harry and Megan. She ensured their security, sent her own car to pick them up and made time to meet privately with them and the children. Harry and Megan didn’t want the balcony, why would they? It would have meant being shoved to the back by BULLYAM and botox barbie. No they enjoyed their time on their terms. I sometimes wonder how the Palace roof doesn’t come of with the amount of bloody spinning these idiots do. Now, cowmilla can have her victory lap, but it will be as hollow as the gap between bullyams ears because she will never be completely accepted by the public, no matter how hard Charlie boy tries. And blended family??? Ha ha ha, how long before the stories of her sons drug taking re-emerge and how long before William becomes a shrieking mess when he sees how the media play up the fact that HER children are taking up so much space in the press coverage of the clowning? Trust funds are already in place for her kids and I wouldn’t want be surprised if ownership of some of the Queen’s jewellery becomes hers and no longer part of the shared collection
But I do have a BIG question, why no mention of Ann and her husband or Edward and his wife, are they already sidelined in favour of camillas offspring?
It will be interesting to see Omid Scobie’s next book. I’m absolutely sure he’s got sources from QEII household who’ve already secured their retirement.
Stay far away from this mess Harry. If I were Camilla’s kids I would wish to be far away too. By the way, for a great laugh look up the Utube skit Stephen Colbert did of DJT being the DJ at the coronation. Omg it may come to that lol. Anyway glad we are all cool with equality now that the black family members have been chased away 🤦🏻♀️😬. I love it when they lean in far enough to really show their a$$es
A very small part of me can’t even be mad. Camilla recognized Charles as a sucker desperate for love and has been licking him for everything he’s worth ever since. She played the game well.
I loathe her, but you are correct that she is the only one in the family (since the Sussexes left) who has had brains and can play the game
Chuck was not desperate for love. Diana loved him, and he hated her for it, because it meant she wanted something from him emotionally. Chuck wanted someone to be a complete and total doormat for him and ask nothing whatsoever in return. Camilla realized that, and has been his loyal rottweiler ever since.
Camilla faked that she did not want anything but she did not say no to the bling that Charles gave her and did not refuse to be hostess at highgrove while Charles then wife Diana was not around. I wonder if she will start putting more portraits around of her ancestress alice keppel.
@Tessa — Yes, I should have been more clear. Camilla definitely got material rewards in return. As well as being at the top of the pecking order and being able to trample other women whenever she wished, which she obviously loves to do. But she doesn’t ask for any emotional engagement from Chuck. No real relationship.
He also treated , Dale Tryon badly she was besotted with him and to her dying days wanted him to call her. He rejected her for Camilla though he was “seeing” both women while he was courting suitable brides. Camilla was uneasy during her two pregnancies, when Charles was “seeing” Tryon instead since Camilla was pregnant with PB babies.Charles led quite an untidy existence. He called Tryon the only woman who really understood him. but would not call her when she was dying.
Actually, you’re right. I think part of love is holding someone accountable and love is respect. Wanting a doormat is definitely what he really wanted.
According to Penny Junor, Camela was licking Chuck the day before his wedding to Diana. (Never actually read PJ, but others were crediting her with that story.)
I could see how some courtier suggested this-using the grand children as representing Camilla’s family–but the time for that was at their wedding. As far as this ceremony is concerned she is the male version of the King and those grandchildren are not related to him.
Nothing says “realness” like gold carriages and jeweled crowns.
Nothing says “new era of equality” like pushing the white step-children and step-grandchildren in front of the biracial family of the fifth in line to the throne.
To borrow from one Grimm’s Fairy Tale (Rumpelstiltskin), this Chubbly is going to be a horribly failed attempt at spinning straw (Camilla) into gold (Diana).
Camila being officially called Queen as opposed to Queen Consort (regardless of shorthanded nomenclature) is a huge change and not something that I think has ever happened before. With that, and with her being treated as an “equal,” will William and Kate have to, respectively, bow and curtsy to Camilla, even when she is not in the presence of Charles, now? What about the blood Princesses and Princes? I’m thinking this would really piss off Princess Anne!
The Queen arranged things so Anne would not have to curtsey to Camilla. Charles will probably reverse this.
Maybe why Anne has been absent from some things?
🤔
It would *not* be in Charles’s best interests to piss Anne off right now, imo. But it’s not as if that’s never stopped him before. It does seem we’ve entered the “What Camilla Wants, Camilla Gets” era, but I feel like Anne would never make another public appearance again rather than curtsy to The Rottweiler.
I keep waiting for The Hand of God (Roman Catholic here) to reach down and squash both Charles and Camilla.
At this point, I’d take The Foot from Monty Python tv opening, coming down and stomping both of them.
Either way, it would be a win for all of us.
This Con-A-Nation garbage keeps getting more out of hand.
I am seriously pulling for William to jump ship!
Go out for a walk, keep going, end up popping up on SM with help from hackers
“Hello, It’s me William. I quit this bitch! I’ve got my kids and we are done with all y’all.
Deeply, deeply sorry to H&M plus the kids.”
I’m hanging out in the US Virgin Islands and Dad and his grifter wife can kiss my previously royal bum.”
I hope William perp walks Cowzilla out of BP, when all the press attending when time comes.
I really wish Dianas boys could somehow unite and deal with this Camilla, she’s the villain, always has and always will be, probably very happy that the Wales’s are made to look unstable and unhappy with each other! Can’t stand her!
The Windsor’s expect for the world to tune in for the coronation, much like the televised Jubilee and Queen’s funeral. This coronation feels more in a par with ratings flop earth shot. Worldwide audiences aren’t spending a Saturday watching C&C and her grandchildren, even with George participating. The only things the tabloids will talk about will be Kate’s dress and jewelry. It was quite a moment when all of QEII’s grandchildren guarded her coffin. Chuck needs something like that. All of Charles grandchildren (with parents as they are all young) walking out toward the end to bowing/curtseying. Now that would be something sweet and memorable (and give Kate and Meghan a chance to show off their gowns). But you can’t do that if you cut off your youngest son and his family.
It will be interesting to see what the ratings are. I think that whatever they are, they will be far lower than the BRF expects or hopes. Most people might watch short clips online, but I don’t know anyone who plans on watching the entire thing (at this point, that likely includes myself!).
I thought Bullyiam was playing a role in planning the Chubbly but with these developments he was window dressing. He would never agree to have Camilla’s kids and grandkids figure so prominently. This shows the world Billy has no real power; for Charlotte and Louis are sidelined. I bet Cams has ALL the receipts on KP shenanigans: the bullying report, Knauff’s involvement in Meghan’s lawsuits, the Markle connections, ROSE, the truth about Adelaide manor. Do you really think William would have voluntarily thrown Diana under the bus for that BBC interview? Camilla has the monarch and his heir on a leash. The Middletons are rank amateurs. I also think Cam is waiting to take down the Wales marriage, weaken Bill even more because he has no work to fall back on. Anne Boleyn got nothing on Cam.
To say nothing of the receipts on Peggington’s relationship with Knauf.
Not surprising about “her” children. She and Charles started dating in 1970, their sexual relationship seemed to continue during her marriage to Parker Bowles. The British media only focus on illegitimate children fathered by European Royals, it appears to be a completely taboo subject when it comes to the BRF. This vile couple aka the untouchables, seem to believe they cannot be held accountable for anything that they do and have done in the past. How will they rewrite history and blame Harry and Meghan for this farce.
This is an unexpected turn of events. I wonder how W&K feels about all of this?
That Camilla seems quite the schemer doesn’t she?
She just comes out of the left field and tosses her whole family on stage at the coronation huh!
I mean shes been playing it low key for years, like “oh dont mind me Im just here to support Charles, I’m just a jovial gin drinking grandma”
And then suddenly this!
Bet this is not sitting well with Carole thats for sure!
What is the Chubbly? It sounds dumb.
What a sh*t show the Clownation is turning out to be! Chulls and the rest of the Windsors are trash.
Snort!