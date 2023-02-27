Zendaya in Versace at the NAACP Image Awards: stunning or dated?

Here are some photos from this weekend’s NAACP Image Awards. Zendaya, as always, was a huge hit on the red carpet. She’s such a Fashion Girl, my God. What’s amazing about Zendaya is how she elevates boring or even bad looks. Like, this Versace gown is – by itself – not all that great. The little fabric suction cups on her chest are simply a bad design element. But the effect overall is that Zendaya looks amazing, because she’s so beautiful and fresh. I love her lil’ haircut too, that length is PERFECT on her.

Blac Chyna looks surprisingly put together in this orange gown. I dislike orange, in general, and the shoulders of the dress bug me, but whatever. This was an okay appearance for her.

Yara Shahidi in a mullet dress – to me, Yara is a lot like Zendaya in that they’re young and they have great fashion sense and a lot of young people are incredibly inspired by them. This look is a miss though – the color is the only thing I like.

Regina Hall – I actually love this dress? It looks so cool. Zendaya would be fire in this dress.

Sophia Bush looked dowdy as hell, but good for her.

Shannon Thornton in Tony Ward. This is such a throwback look to the early ‘00s. Paris Hilton used to wear dresses like this all the time.

17 Responses to “Zendaya in Versace at the NAACP Image Awards: stunning or dated?”

  1. Meg says:
    February 27, 2023 at 7:03 am

    If we want to stop making things so hard for us women in general and how we are held to different standards, can we stop with these posts where the headlines literally ask us to judge and pick between two extremes? You can argue it’s in good fun but this just perpetuates that women will always be measured by looks and not contributions.

    Reply
    • Tulipworthy says:
      February 27, 2023 at 7:12 am

      I disagree with your comments. We are discussing the dress not the wearer.

      Reply
    • Kaiser says:
      February 27, 2023 at 7:19 am

      The goal of any fashion headline is to get people to click on the post and look at the photos and talk about the fashion.

      Reply
    • laura says:
      February 27, 2023 at 7:25 am

      i don’t mind the picking between the two extremes as much as the who wore it better, or who looked best posts. those irk me more. please don’t post those anymore. it literally forces us to compare women.

      Reply
      • Kokiri says:
        February 27, 2023 at 7:49 am

        @Laura

        You gave yourself away there. When I compare fashion, I’m comparing the dress, the design/colour, & the styling.
        I’m not comparing the women wearing them.

        The fact you are comparing the women, as per your post, is your work.

  2. girl_ninja says:
    February 27, 2023 at 7:08 am

    Why is Chyna even there? It takes so much time and money for women to get a look together for these awards I appreciate them all. Zendaya and Regina slayed.

    Reply
  3. Whyforthelove says:
    February 27, 2023 at 7:14 am

    Zen data looks stunningly beautiful here. She is a fantastic presence. Chyna being there is a bit ummm interesting.

    Reply
  4. Chaine says:
    February 27, 2023 at 7:16 am

    Oh dear, on the one hand her whole look reminds me of early 90’s Cindy Crawford in a good way, but on the other hand it looks like she is wearing breast pumps, thumbs down on that. Shannon Thornton’s is the best look of this bunch, yes it’s dated but she looks great in it, very regal.

    Reply
  5. Frippery says:
    February 27, 2023 at 7:27 am

    Um, stunning. Why is this even a question? Zendaya would be stunning in flip flops and a ratty bathrobe.

    Reply
  6. Becks1 says:
    February 27, 2023 at 7:41 am

    I don’t particularly like the dress but Zendaya looks stunning, I feel like she can pull off almost everything.

    Reply
  7. Annalise/Typical Virgo says:
    February 27, 2023 at 7:43 am

    Regina Hall’s dress is definitely my fave, and she’s SO talented, too. I loved her in that show where Nicole Kidman is dosing everyone with hallucinagenics at some crazy resort. Regina was amazing in it

    Reply
  8. Angelica Schuyler says:
    February 27, 2023 at 7:45 am

    Zendaya was STUNNING! She ATE!!!!!
    You have to see the video to see how she moved in the dress, how she worked those poses. She was absolutely gorgeous.

    Reply
  9. Gizmo’sMa says:
    February 27, 2023 at 7:59 am

    I have missed Zendaya on the red carpet. I was excited to see her looks this weekend. This dress is just ok. I don’t like the hip flaps. However her styling is on point. I loved her wearing this dress. And She loved it. The way she moved and posed. She was having so much fun!

    I feel the opposite about Yara. Her dress is so cute and fun. I like it. I do not like her styling. It’s way too mature.

    PS. That’s the best Black Chyna has ever looked.

    Reply
  10. SAS says:
    February 27, 2023 at 8:00 am

    I’m sure I read Zendaya’s was vintage Versace? I liked it a lot better than the fussy pink SAG dress.

    Regina’s looks like a plastic piñata to me.

    Reply
  11. BQM says:
    February 27, 2023 at 8:03 am

    #zendaya and #tomholland were trending because she looked so banging at the naacp and sag awards. People were saying Tom must feel like he’s won at life. Part of me wishes he’d accompanied her because they’re so cute and part of me is glad they don’t over expose themselves. They just had a few weeks vacation together, at least partly in the Caribbean, so it probably helped Zendaya look so relaxed and glowing.

    Reply
  12. BB says:
    February 27, 2023 at 8:06 am

    Zendaya looks fire, Chyna looks good. I don’t like the other looks.

    Reply
  13. Jm says:
    February 27, 2023 at 8:07 am

    Zendaya is so stunning omg. She would have been a powerhouse supermodel back in the 80s and 90s if she had been born earlier

    Reply

