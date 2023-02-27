‘Gossip with Celebitchy’ podcast #147: We didn’t know South Park was still on



Introduction: Minutes 0 to 4:00

We were off last week as I was sick. I’m watching 911: Lone Star and The Last of Us. Chandra saw Aftersun, which seemed like a student film. She loved The Fabelmans and Wakanda Forever. You can listen below!

Royals: Minutes 4:00 to 22:00

Kate tried to counter one of Meghan’s really mild points about her in the Netflix documentary and in Harry’s book – that Kate didn’t hug her. Instead of owning that she’s not a hugger, Kate has been hugging people. In case we didn’t get the message, there was an article with a quote from former Brexit leader Nigel Farage that Kate didn’t hug Meghan because she “only hugs people she likes.” There was also a story that Kate hiring a new private secretary was “revenge on Meghan.” Meghan has never said that Kate’s staff is incompetent but these stories are giving that message.

Last weekend we had the BAFTAs, which Kate attended in a boring white chiffon gown. She had Jenny Packham alter the McQueen gown she wore to the 2019 BAFTAs and paired it with black opera gloves and gaudy earrings from Zara. We wondered why she didn’t wear some of the royal jewelry. Her glove designer gave an interview to People Magazine in which she called opera gloves “iconic” and “transformative.” I play a segment from Zoom where we talked about Kate’s fashion.

Kate wore a classic Meghan look when she went to a senior center on Fat Tuesday to make pancakes. A photo of Kate flipping a lumpy pancake went viral, but it likely wasn’t her fault and may have been due to the burner or batter.

Last week South Park ran an episode featuring the Sussexes. The British press was like “Americans hate Harry and Meghan!” but many of us were surprised it’s still running. After the Sussex episode was met with glee, people pointed out that South Park skewered Will and Kate too after their wedding. The British press kept running stories about how upset Meghan was at South Park and how the Sussexes wanted to sue them. Their spokesperson finally shut it down with a simple statement.

The British press is doing the most to bait Harry into coming to the coronation on May 6th. We’ve heard that Charles just won’t have the time to meet with Harry, that Harry is still deciding whether to come and The Daily Mail is saying that it won’t matter whether Harry and Meghan come or not because they can’t win either way. I play a segment from Zoom where we talked about whether Harry will go to the Chubbly. Chandra thinks the Sussexes are still deciding whether to go and if Harry goes he’ll bring Meghan and the children. She mentions a story from last week where Harry wouldn’t come to the Chubbly if he thought it would be as toxic as his grandmother’s funeral.

Comments of the Week: Minutes 22:00 to end

My comment of the week is from Fuzzy Crocodile on Peridot’s post about Lil Nas X adopting kittens.

Chandra’s comment of the week is from StLuGal on the post where Evangeline Lilly revealed what an a-hole she is.

Thanks for listening bitches!