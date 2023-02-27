Amanda Seyfried in sleek green Prada at the SAGs: cool or kermit?

Embed from Getty Images
Sometimes I wonder what it’s like for actors to get awards recognition for projects they completed years ago. Amanda Seyfried’s Theranos series, The Dropout, was released almost a full year ago but it feels like longer because the Emmys were back in September. Last night at the Screen Actors Guild Awards she wore a bright green Prada mini sack with a long train. I just reviewed her Emmys look and she went more traditional for that in a pink sequin gown. Last night I was half watching the red carpet live stream on People Magazine’s website and when the camera started scrolling up I went “ooh who is that?” This gown is both striking and a little fug and I like it on her! It’s weird and it looks unfinished but she’s pulling it off. I saw the moment when she met Sally Field too, that was sweet. Sally received the Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by her Spiderman costar, Andrew Garfield.
Amanda’s styling is perfect for this:
Speaking of perfect styling, here is Jennifer Coolidge in Saint Laurent. She won Female Actor in a Drama Series, for The White Lotus! You can see her speech here. She’s so grateful to Mike White for changing her life with this role. The White Lotus also won Ensemble in a Drama Series.
Laura Linney was also nominated in that category for Ozark. She wore Christian Siriano and I like the gown enough, especially the open draped sleeves, but her hair and makeup seem too rock and roll for this look.
Laura’s costar Julia Garner, also nominated for Female Actor in a Drama Series for Ozark, was in Gucci. She was a double nominee as she was also in Amanda Seyfried’s category, Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series, for Inventing Anna. These actresses playing scammers are getting recognition. What in the name of Little Mermaid is this dress? I’ve never seen an entire dress made out of that fabric. The color, material and cut are so bizarre and random.
I love how Jennifer Coolidge always looks both fantastic *and* comfortable. I aspire to that.
Green is my favorite color and I love the shade of green Amanda is wearing. I would call that apple green.
Amanda’s dress needed to be fitted better but the color is gorgeous, she’s carrying it off, her styling is perfect, and she looks adorable.
The rest are just all wrong.
She was giving off major Sharon Tate vibes with that look.
oooo love the green, her whole look is so 1960’s, love it
Amanda looks great. Love the 60s vibe!
I love what Amanda did with her hair and makeup here! It’s different from what she usually does and it’s so fun and retro. She looks cute and gorgeous at the same time. Yes, the color of her dress is Kermit-like but I still like it on her. Not many people can pull off that color. At least not many fair-skinned blondes.
I don’t care for any of the other dresses. Julia’s looks like a costume? I love that color but it’s too much. Jennifer’s dress is basically a black column. It’s statuesque and flattering but it’s also pretty boring.