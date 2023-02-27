Amanda Seyfried in sleek green Prada at the SAGs: cool or kermit?

Embed from Getty Images

Sometimes I wonder what it’s like for actors to get awards recognition for projects they completed years ago. Amanda Seyfried’s Theranos series, The Dropout, was released almost a full year ago but it feels like longer because the Emmys were back in September. Last night at the Screen Actors Guild Awards she wore a bright green Prada mini sack with a long train. I just reviewed her Emmys look and she went more traditional for that in a pink sequin gown. Last night I was half watching the red carpet live stream on People Magazine’s website and when the camera started scrolling up I went “ooh who is that?” This gown is both striking and a little fug and I like it on her! It’s weird and it looks unfinished but she’s pulling it off. I saw the moment when she met Sally Field too, that was sweet. Sally received the Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by her Spiderman costar, Andrew Garfield.

Amanda’s styling is perfect for this:

Speaking of perfect styling, here is Jennifer Coolidge in Saint Laurent. She won Female Actor in a Drama Series, for The White Lotus! You can see her speech here. She’s so grateful to Mike White for changing her life with this role. The White Lotus also won Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Laura Linney was also nominated in that category for Ozark. She wore Christian Siriano and I like the gown enough, especially the open draped sleeves, but her hair and makeup seem too rock and roll for this look.

Laura’s costar Julia Garner, also nominated for Female Actor in a Drama Series for Ozark, was in Gucci. She was a double nominee as she was also in Amanda Seyfried’s category, Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series, for Inventing Anna. These actresses playing scammers are getting recognition. What in the name of Little Mermaid is this dress? I’ve never seen an entire dress made out of that fabric. The color, material and cut are so bizarre and random.

