Viola Davis in Valentino at the SAGs: striking or too highlighter?

Viola Davis has been bringing the bold looks this awards season. She’s actually worn a lot of purple, which I love. Unfortunately this is the last time we’ll see her on a carpet for a little while as she was snubbed for an Oscar nomination for The Woman King. Viola was in a bright yellow Valentino gown with a scalloped neckline. Viola can pull off a lot of looks, but I find the color of this a little much. Her purse, jewelry and styling are excellent though.

Viola and her husband, Julius Tennon, are going to act together again in AIR, out April 5th. They play Michael Jordan’s parents. I like how their looks complement each other without being too matchy.

Viola is shown above with her director, Gina Prince-Bythewood and costar, Sheila Atim. Sheila is in Christopher John Rogers. I might like this without the deconstructed jacket shrug thing. That seems unnecessary.

Niecy Nash was in Vera Wang. I like the color of this gown a little more than Viola’s as it has more green in it I think. She looked like a bombshell. I could have sworn Niecy won last night, but her category, Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series, went to Jessica Chastain. She had a cute speech for the “I’m an Actor” opening segment though.

Presenter and nominee Emily Blunt was in a formfitting Oscar de la Renta with strips of red fabric accented with pink flowers. I might like this gown better with different hair and makeup. It’s like all the elements are there but it doesn’t add up to a look. I love her relationship with John Krasinski and hope they stay together forever!

I like how Hong Chau is getting recognition, reading her recent interview with the NY Times it’s clear that she puts the work in and loves her job. Ke Huy Quan gave her a shout out in his acceptance speech too! Hong is a fashion girl and sometimes she nails it and sometimes she doesn’t. This Fendi is a miss for me. The bodice looks like it’s from a different dress.

