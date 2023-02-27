Viola Davis in Valentino at the SAGs: striking or too highlighter?

Embed from Getty Images
Viola Davis has been bringing the bold looks this awards season. She’s actually worn a lot of purple, which I love. Unfortunately this is the last time we’ll see her on a carpet for a little while as she was snubbed for an Oscar nomination for The Woman King. Viola was in a bright yellow Valentino gown with a scalloped neckline. Viola can pull off a lot of looks, but I find the color of this a little much. Her purse, jewelry and styling are excellent though.

Embed from Getty Images

Viola and her husband, Julius Tennon, are going to act together again in AIR, out April 5th. They play Michael Jordan’s parents. I like how their looks complement each other without being too matchy.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Viola is shown above with her director, Gina Prince-Bythewood and costar, Sheila Atim. Sheila is in Christopher John Rogers. I might like this without the deconstructed jacket shrug thing. That seems unnecessary.

Embed from Getty Images

Niecy Nash was in Vera Wang. I like the color of this gown a little more than Viola’s as it has more green in it I think. She looked like a bombshell. I could have sworn Niecy won last night, but her category, Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series, went to Jessica Chastain. She had a cute speech for the “I’m an Actor” opening segment though.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Presenter and nominee Emily Blunt was in a formfitting Oscar de la Renta with strips of red fabric accented with pink flowers. I might like this gown better with different hair and makeup. It’s like all the elements are there but it doesn’t add up to a look. I love her relationship with John Krasinski and hope they stay together forever!

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

I like how Hong Chau is getting recognition, reading her recent interview with the NY Times it’s clear that she puts the work in and loves her job. Ke Huy Quan gave her a shout out in his acceptance speech too! Hong is a fashion girl and sometimes she nails it and sometimes she doesn’t. This Fendi is a miss for me. The bodice looks like it’s from a different dress.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

26 Responses to “Viola Davis in Valentino at the SAGs: striking or too highlighter?”

  1. girl_ninja says:
    February 27, 2023 at 8:32 am

    I love Viola and I love her dress. It is bright but against her brown skin it works. Emily and Niecy look lovely too. That last young woman looks like she’s wearing lingerie.

    Reply
  2. MsIam says:
    February 27, 2023 at 8:39 am

    I like Sheila and Emily’s outfits the best. Not fond of those neon/highlighter colored gowns. And the Fendi dress is an unflattering mess.

    Reply
  3. Belspethen says:
    February 27, 2023 at 8:39 am

    Not on board with the table runner dress tails this season.

    Reply
  4. Chaine says:
    February 27, 2023 at 8:42 am

    Viola looks absolutely lovely in this dress. I’m not 100% a fan of the little bloop on the neckline, but otherwise perfection. I would wear Emily’s dress if I was her age and had her body, it’s gorgeous. Not a fan of the chemise on Hong Chau… this belongs in the bedroom, not the red carpet, and it probably wouldn’t get plaudits there, either.

    Reply
    • It Really Is You, Not Me says:
      February 27, 2023 at 9:04 am

      The bloop threw me off too. I think maybe it would strike a less discordant note to have 2 bloops over each breast?

      In any event, I thought all of these women looked amazing!

      Reply
  5. Solidgold says:
    February 27, 2023 at 8:42 am

    I don’t like the lemon color dresses on anyone.

    Emily Blunt looks very different in the face.

    Reply
    • Giddy says:
      February 27, 2023 at 8:56 am

      Thank you! I honestly didn’t recognize her!

      Reply
      • SquiddusMaximus says:
        February 27, 2023 at 11:37 am

        I, being in a very shitty mood this Monday morning, came here to say exactly that. Her faced has been looking… overworked, as of late. I still love her and I still love John (mostly with my loins), but I am a petty person with petty observations.

    • dora says:
      February 27, 2023 at 9:15 am

      I thought for a second that it was Miley Cyrus

      Reply
    • DeeSea says:
      February 27, 2023 at 10:25 am

      I also didn’t recognize her. Looks to me like she got, at the very least, cheek implants.

      Reply
    • Flowerette Blooms says:
      February 27, 2023 at 11:34 am

      I love LOVED The English (and I loved her in it), but she looked so…worked on. It was distracting and sad.

      Reply
    • bananapanda says:
      February 27, 2023 at 12:38 pm

      Emily looks terrible as a blonde – it washes out her features. I also think her face looks very different from the side vs. straight on.

      Reply
      • saltandpepper says:
        February 27, 2023 at 1:42 pm

        Couldn’t recognize Emily Blunt. Very disappointing that she’s had so much work on her face. Great dress though.

  6. Chantal says:
    February 27, 2023 at 8:47 am

    I love Viola’s dress and color. I like Niecy’s too. As a dark skinned Black woman, I never wore any yellow until my mother bought me a gorgeous bright yellow blouse. Loved the blouse but hated the color. I was shocked at how many compliments I received about how great bright yellow looked with my skin tone. I started wearing bright yellow a bit more and kept getting complimented whenever i did.

    Reply
  7. BQM says:
    February 27, 2023 at 8:47 am

    Niecey looked great. Her wife, a musician, guest starred on a few episodes of Niecey’s show The Rookie: Feds. They were involved ( Niecey’s character is openly bisexual) but broke up.

    Reply
  8. Lucy2 says:
    February 27, 2023 at 8:47 am

    I’m not a yellow fan and those are both very bright for me, but I like the design of Niecy’s.
    Emily’s dress is pretty.

    Reply
  9. Talia says:
    February 27, 2023 at 8:48 am

    I really like Viola’s dress. I think it works because it’s so simple in design – no frills and flourishes.

    Reply
  10. Gizmo’sMa says:
    February 27, 2023 at 8:51 am

    I love Viola look! The dress is pretty and bright. And it looks so comfortable.

    Niecy looks so good. But I alway like her looks. She tends to gravitate towards a particular silhouette and it works.

    I love that Oscar de la Renta dress Emily is wearing. Her styling is so bad. The necklace, while pretty is unnecessary. I agree that her hair and makeup don’t go well with this dress.

    I think I might like the concept of Hong’s dress but the execution is so bad. It’s like half lingerie half cocktail dress? Why are the boob darts on her abdomen? What is trailing behind her?

    Reply
  11. Curmudgeon says:
    February 27, 2023 at 8:52 am

    I don’t love body con dresses but Emily’s is interesting enough that it works for me. Love the colour contrast with the flowers and the make-up is on point. She’s also wearing a pretty sick diamond necklace but it doesn’t really go with the dress and her casual beach hair is distracting from it anyway. P.S. The English was my favourite show last year and I wish it was getting more recognition. Visually stunning, beautiful story – had me on the edge every episode. Emily and Chaske Spencer were amazing in it.

    The other ladies look lovely. I like the Fendi in theory but I wish the fit was better on Hong and she had different shoes.

    Reply
  12. HeyKay says:
    February 27, 2023 at 8:55 am

    Those yellow dresses are a highlighter shade to me.

    Emily Blunt has done something to her face. I had to look twice to verify it was her.

    Reply
  13. TIFFANY says:
    February 27, 2023 at 9:03 am

    Emily looks like a completely different person. Normally it takes me a minute to see the difference, but not with her.

    Reply
    • dora says:
      February 27, 2023 at 9:16 am

      I love her so much. I’m sad to her go this route. She’s beautiful and she’ll age beautifully too – if she doesn’t got the filler route…

      Reply
  14. Kirsten says:
    February 27, 2023 at 9:15 am

    Idk about any of these. They’re OK. Everyone is just saving the really good stuff for the Oscars at this point?

    Reply
  15. Christine says:
    February 27, 2023 at 10:36 am

    I bet Viola’s dress looked better in person. In pictures it’s so bright it washes her out

    Is Emily making her goofy smiling face because she can’t close her mouth? She’s so pretty I hope she’s not messing with her face too much ala Courtney Cox.

    Reply
  16. Slippers4life says:
    February 27, 2023 at 11:13 am

    Let’s be honest, if Viola Davis actually did wear a highlighter she’d look amazing. She can make any look good. Clothes don’t wear her she wears them.

    Reply

