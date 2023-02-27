Zendaya wore Valentino & Bulgari jewels to the SAGs: beautiful, iconic?

Zendaya is just too beautiful for words. Props to her stylist, Law Roach, the best in the business. Roach is putting together these stunning looks for Zendaya and turning her into the most important person on every red carpet. At the SAG Awards, Zendaya wore this mind-blowing Valentino gown, paired with millions of dollars worth of Bulgari JEWELS. That necklace! The rings, the bracelets! Zendaya also changed right away once she was inside the venue so I kind of wonder if the jewels were snatched back two seconds after the red carpet?

Angela Bassett wore this bright yellow Giambattista Valli gown. I enjoy Angela style and she’s having a great time, knowing that she “did the thing,” even if she’s not winning the big awards. I still think there’s a big chance that she wins the Oscar, don’t you?

Jessica Chastain in Zuhair Murad. Eh. There’s nothing wrong with this, it’s beautifully tailored and I like the color. But it looks costume-y on her?

Jenny Slate in Zuhair Murad. I saw people raving about this but I dislike it.

26 Responses to “Zendaya wore Valentino & Bulgari jewels to the SAGs: beautiful, iconic?”

  1. Isa says:
    February 27, 2023 at 9:13 am

    Zendaya is a star.

    Reply
  2. Kirsten says:
    February 27, 2023 at 9:14 am

    Jenny Slate is actually my favorite here. Everyone else looks nice, but Jenny is the only one who looks like the dress is really her.

    Reply
    • SAS says:
      February 27, 2023 at 9:37 am

      She looks incredible!!!

      I am Kaiser but for Zendaya’s look- I see everybody raving, I don’t get it.

      Reply
    • Lurker25 says:
      February 27, 2023 at 9:39 am

      Same. I don’t even like these half naked “here’s my bra!!” looks but the print and the black really work together. The black fabric is so luxe, the tailoring, her hair, styling. She looks amazing.

      Weirdly Zendaya is the worst. I can’t believe I’m saying this blasphemy but that pink dress sucks. Bad prom pink, boring shape, hideous rosettes. Was this all to promote the necklace? Because the dress, makeup, hair – all work to showcase the (rather tacky) jewels. Wondering if Bulgari paid her to wear it, in which case, ok get that $$ Zendaya.

      Reply
    • Christine says:
      February 27, 2023 at 12:02 pm

      Jenny looks amazing! It took me a minute to figure out it was her, I love this entire look on her.

      Reply
  3. MsIam says:
    February 27, 2023 at 9:17 am

    I like all of these but still not crazy about the neon color of Angela’s dress. Neon belongs in the 80s imo. But her sheer dress is how Florence Pugh’s sheer dress should have looked. Nobody needs to see the coochie-coo on the red carpet.

    Reply
  4. Dee says:
    February 27, 2023 at 9:23 am

    All these ladies look gorgeous. I don’t like the bottom of Angela’s dress, but I love the yellow.

    Reply
  5. Lucy2 says:
    February 27, 2023 at 9:24 am

    Wow, Zendaya’s whole look is just perfection.

    Reply
  6. Chantal says:
    February 27, 2023 at 9:26 am

    Zendaya and Angela both continue to have the best glamorous and iconic red carpet looks!

    Reply
  7. Lightpurple says:
    February 27, 2023 at 9:32 am

    I loved both of Zendaya’s dresses and the styling and jewels worked with both of them. Iconic.

    Reply
  8. Snuffles says:
    February 27, 2023 at 9:32 am

    Models everywhere should be thankful that Zendaya decided to become an actress instead of a model. Because she would be snatching wigs left and right from ERR-EE-BODY!!

    Reply
  9. L4Frimaire says:
    February 27, 2023 at 9:40 am

    I wasn’t crazy about Zendaya’s pink gown but the jewelry was absolutely stunning. She looked amazing in all her looks and love the shorter hair. She really is a star.

    Reply
  10. It Really Is You, Not Me says:
    February 27, 2023 at 9:46 am

    Does anyone else find it strange that 3 of the black female stars are all wearing that yellow color?

    If they love the color and want to wear it, then great. But if this is a bunch of white designers giving them a color that white people think works for them, then that’s a problem.

    Reply
  11. Ponchorella says:
    February 27, 2023 at 9:47 am

    Zendaya looks incredible! I don’t even like pink in general. The pink blush and eyeshadow really bring the look together. Love 💕 it!

    Reply
  12. Harleyb says:
    February 27, 2023 at 9:53 am

    Zendaya also knows how to pose!

    Reply
  13. phaedra7 says:
    February 27, 2023 at 10:03 am

    Stunning, classy, and timeless, as always! 👏🏾 [Sidebar=> I wish her and Tom Holland the best in their relationship! 💖]

    Reply
  14. Phyl says:
    February 27, 2023 at 10:09 am

    Zendaya’s red carpet look was the best of the night. I don’t know why she changed for the show! Jenny Slate’s outfit looked odd, and yes Chastain seemed costume-y. Her acceptance was performative, even for the SAGs, and seemed phony. And I LOVE her.

    Reply
  15. Christine says:
    February 27, 2023 at 10:44 am

    Zendaya dress looks like one of those rosette pipped Barbie cakes…

    Angela looks great and so does Jessica, although I often think clothes wear her. I kind of like Jenny’s dress as well. I feel like if Zendaya had been wearing it, we would’ve liked it more.

    Reply
  16. SIde Eye says:
    February 27, 2023 at 12:51 pm

    Zendaya here is one of my favorite red carpet looks of all time. Omg this took my breath away. I love Valentino and the detail on this dress, the color of it – whoa. Also the jewelry and this hair length is so stunning on her. Wow!

    Reply

