Zendaya wore Valentino & Bulgari jewels to the SAGs: beautiful, iconic?

Embed from Getty Images

Zendaya is just too beautiful for words. Props to her stylist, Law Roach, the best in the business. Roach is putting together these stunning looks for Zendaya and turning her into the most important person on every red carpet. At the SAG Awards, Zendaya wore this mind-blowing Valentino gown, paired with millions of dollars worth of Bulgari JEWELS. That necklace! The rings, the bracelets! Zendaya also changed right away once she was inside the venue so I kind of wonder if the jewels were snatched back two seconds after the red carpet?

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Angela Bassett wore this bright yellow Giambattista Valli gown. I enjoy Angela style and she’s having a great time, knowing that she “did the thing,” even if she’s not winning the big awards. I still think there’s a big chance that she wins the Oscar, don’t you?

Embed from Getty Images

Jessica Chastain in Zuhair Murad. Eh. There’s nothing wrong with this, it’s beautifully tailored and I like the color. But it looks costume-y on her?

Embed from Getty Images

Jenny Slate in Zuhair Murad. I saw people raving about this but I dislike it.

Embed from Getty Images