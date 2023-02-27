Ana de Armas in Louis Vuitton at the SAGs: lovely or just kind of boring?

Ana de Armas is a brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton, and I believe that most of her looks are custom-made by the atelier. Which means that she doesn’t have to wear most of the crap they throw down the runway. But if she’s getting custom looks, don’t you think they should be more… noteworthy? I don’t know. She wore this LV look to last night’s SAGs and while the silhouette is generally fine and the style is okay, I just dislike this? The detail on the straps bug me. Anyway, while Ana has been nominated for lead actress awards across the board, she’s not winning anything for Blonde. Thank god.
Danielle Deadwyler in Louis Vuitton. I like this? Danielle has been getting some really good looks during the awards season. I like this LV better than Ana’s.
I don’t think Barry Keoghan has worn a traditional black-and-white tuxedo the entire awards season, bless him. I like that he’s mixing it up. Lovely guy. He seems to enjoy being at the Hollywood award shows, he was cozying up to the EEAAO people, especially Jamie Lee Curtis.
Speaking of refusing to wear a traditional tux, here’s Eddie Redmayne in Saint Laurent. He looks wonderful!
Both of those dresses are kind of meh. Eddie is mixing it up, nice! I wish more of the men paid attention to their fashion.
I like the fabric of Ana’s dress, and that beige-y champagne color looks great on her. She is styled very well; a busier print on the dress so simple hair and make up and accessories. I love her bracelet.
The fabric is what stood out to me. I think sometimes designers could let themselves sit back a bit more and let the fabric shine, I largely dislike the top/front part of this and think it could be lovely if they just sorted the chest and straps out. Not everything needs to be avant-garde weirdness.
Anna’s dress reminds me of the scene in the cartoon Cinderella when the birds are helping sew her dress …not in a good way, she is beautiful, but those arm decorations are a no. Eddie’s look is perfection!
I thank Anna’s dress would have been better without the bows. She does look lovely, though.
I like the idea of Danielle’s dress but the whole silhouette should be shifted a few inches higher. It makes her look shorter, I think.
Eddie’s look is fun and dashing. However, I see belt loops but no belt. That’s not good. Either take off the loops or wear a belt.
I found the opposite to be true—Ana’s dress is so well-fitted and gives off Miu Miu/early-aughts Marc Jacobs vibes. Her styling is girly but the deep V saves it from looking too prim and fussy. Danielle, on the other hand, got dealt a horrible hand—ill-fitting and cheap-looking, with sloppy proportions that remind me of the sashimi section at a Japanese supermarket. It looked “pageant” and off-the-rack, far from haute couture.
Better than the last one, the fabric is beautiful. Danielle looks super pretty and I would totally wear Eddie’s outfit.
Ana is just drop dead gorgeous, my god!
Danielle’s dress is nice, but the propositions are off.
Eddie Redmayne is giving me Julie Andrew vibes in this look for some reason and I don’t hate that. Not at all.
Ana de Armas looks fine. I think she should be grateful she is not getting the same horrible stuff Michael Williams got when she was dressed by LV.