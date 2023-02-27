Ana de Armas in Louis Vuitton at the SAGs: lovely or just kind of boring?

Embed from Getty Images

Ana de Armas is a brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton, and I believe that most of her looks are custom-made by the atelier. Which means that she doesn’t have to wear most of the crap they throw down the runway. But if she’s getting custom looks, don’t you think they should be more… noteworthy? I don’t know. She wore this LV look to last night’s SAGs and while the silhouette is generally fine and the style is okay, I just dislike this? The detail on the straps bug me. Anyway, while Ana has been nominated for lead actress awards across the board, she’s not winning anything for Blonde. Thank god.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Danielle Deadwyler in Louis Vuitton. I like this? Danielle has been getting some really good looks during the awards season. I like this LV better than Ana’s.

Embed from Getty Images

I don’t think Barry Keoghan has worn a traditional black-and-white tuxedo the entire awards season, bless him. I like that he’s mixing it up. Lovely guy. He seems to enjoy being at the Hollywood award shows, he was cozying up to the EEAAO people, especially Jamie Lee Curtis.

Embed from Getty Images

Speaking of refusing to wear a traditional tux, here’s Eddie Redmayne in Saint Laurent. He looks wonderful!

Embed from Getty Images