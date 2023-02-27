“Cate Blanchett reworked & rewore a Louis Vuitton look at the PGAs” links

Cate Blanchett reworked a years-old Louis Vuitton dress for the Producers Guild Awards. It looked… great, right?? [RCFA]
Cate’s reworking of that LV is dope as hell. She looks relaxed, regal and fire 🙌
I really enjoyed Pink for years and years, even after it was clear that she appropriated black styled music and culture for her first album. I chalked it up to L.A. Reid being her producer and still hold Reid more responsible because she was so young. But I still side eye her. Pink has the right to her opinion on the folks she worked with in the past, but Pink was/is also a mean person. She has dissed other artist in the past and used the diss in her productions and in interviews.
Cardi B has really flexed her community service muscles and seems to have made a point of educating herself of the issues that affect our country/world as a whole. I really appreciate her for that.
It’s a bit of a shame because at that particular time in music (and lots of times since, to be honest), the industry took this group of teenage girls and young women and just pitted them against each other savagely. That’s not to say that Christina and Britney would be besties or Pink would be over at Jessica Simpson’s house eating Chicken of the Sea, but just that weren’t ever given a chance to not see each other as the enemy.
Jessica’s memoir made it really clear how much they were pitted against each other and compared to each other, usually in an effort to tear them down and make them compliant. I imagine they were all under a lot of pressure during those years.
All of this. Speaking of which, Christina has a documentary coming out. So far no release date has been announced though.
The repurposing is an interesting look.