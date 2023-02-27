“Cate Blanchett reworked & rewore a Louis Vuitton look at the PGAs” links
  • February 27, 2023

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Cate Blanchett reworked a years-old Louis Vuitton dress for the Producers Guild Awards. It looked… great, right?? [RCFA]
Andrew Garfield’s SAG presentation to Sally Field was so warm & lovely. [Just Jared]
I don’t have an issue with Pink being shady about Christina Aguilera, nor do I have an issue with the backlash against shady Pink. [Dlisted]
Rihanna will perform at the Oscars! [LaineyGossip]
Review of Cocaine Bear. [Pajiba]
I like Tessa Thompson’s style but I agree, this hasn’t been her best. [Go Fug Yourself]
Party Down is back! [Seriously OMG]
Trendspotting: “Yeehaw TikTok.” [Jezebel]
Dua Lipa wore a bodysuit in Milan. [Egotastic]
I love Cardi B’s community service selfies. [Buzzfeed]
Review/summary of last night’s episode of The Last of Us. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Madonna’s brother Anthony Ciccone has passed away. [Towleroad]

5 Responses to ““Cate Blanchett reworked & rewore a Louis Vuitton look at the PGAs” links”

  1. girl_ninja says:
    February 27, 2023 at 12:46 pm

    Cate’s reworking of that LV is dope as hell. She looks relaxed, regal and fire 🙌

    I really enjoyed Pink for years and years, even after it was clear that she appropriated black styled music and culture for her first album. I chalked it up to L.A. Reid being her producer and still hold Reid more responsible because she was so young. But I still side eye her. Pink has the right to her opinion on the folks she worked with in the past, but Pink was/is also a mean person. She has dissed other artist in the past and used the diss in her productions and in interviews.

    Cardi B has really flexed her community service muscles and seems to have made a point of educating herself of the issues that affect our country/world as a whole. I really appreciate her for that.

    Reply
    • Frippery says:
      February 27, 2023 at 2:35 pm

      It’s a bit of a shame because at that particular time in music (and lots of times since, to be honest), the industry took this group of teenage girls and young women and just pitted them against each other savagely. That’s not to say that Christina and Britney would be besties or Pink would be over at Jessica Simpson’s house eating Chicken of the Sea, but just that weren’t ever given a chance to not see each other as the enemy.

      Reply
      • lucy2 says:
        February 27, 2023 at 4:10 pm

        Jessica’s memoir made it really clear how much they were pitted against each other and compared to each other, usually in an effort to tear them down and make them compliant. I imagine they were all under a lot of pressure during those years.

      • otaku fairy says:
        February 27, 2023 at 4:37 pm

        All of this. Speaking of which, Christina has a documentary coming out. So far no release date has been announced though.

  2. TwinFalls says:
    February 27, 2023 at 8:14 pm

    The repurposing is an interesting look.

    Reply

