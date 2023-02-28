Duchess Meghan makes a low-key appearance in a Clevr Blends IG video

The Duchess of Sussex hasn’t been seen in public (or even on Zoom) since early December. The British media is doing the most to bait her into making a public appearance, to no avail. Her absence has led to many Sussex Squaders to convince themselves that she’s pregnant again and perhaps preparing a big reveal as an “excuse” for why she’s not going to the coronation. I have no idea, but my gut says that Meghan is done with having babies and she’s in her move-like-a-shark rich-bitch era. You have to stay alert because you never know where she’ll pop up!

Speaking of, Meghan popped up in a social media video for Clevr Blends, the oat-milk latte brand she invested in back in 2020. She sent a bag of Clevr Blends to Oprah, who then promoted the brand on social media and the rest was history… but not before British commentators had to Britsplain how Meghan’s investment in Clevr “raised eyebrows” at the palace. Apparently, everyone in Britain is like “Oprah who?” and they didn’t realize that Oprah featuring Clevr lattes on her IG was a huge boost. Anyway, less than three years after Meghan’s investment and Oprah’s boost, Clevr is still going strong. The CEO posted this great video with a cameo by Meghan! The CEO gives full credit to Meghan’s investment and Oprah’s endorsement too. It’s nice to see Meghan, even though I’m sure this is old footage.