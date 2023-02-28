Duchess Meghan makes a low-key appearance in a Clevr Blends IG video

The Duchess of Sussex hasn’t been seen in public (or even on Zoom) since early December. The British media is doing the most to bait her into making a public appearance, to no avail. Her absence has led to many Sussex Squaders to convince themselves that she’s pregnant again and perhaps preparing a big reveal as an “excuse” for why she’s not going to the coronation. I have no idea, but my gut says that Meghan is done with having babies and she’s in her move-like-a-shark rich-bitch era. You have to stay alert because you never know where she’ll pop up!
Speaking of, Meghan popped up in a social media video for Clevr Blends, the oat-milk latte brand she invested in back in 2020. She sent a bag of Clevr Blends to Oprah, who then promoted the brand on social media and the rest was history… but not before British commentators had to Britsplain how Meghan’s investment in Clevr “raised eyebrows” at the palace. Apparently, everyone in Britain is like “Oprah who?” and they didn’t realize that Oprah featuring Clevr lattes on her IG was a huge boost. Anyway, less than three years after Meghan’s investment and Oprah’s boost, Clevr is still going strong. The CEO posted this great video with a cameo by Meghan! The CEO gives full credit to Meghan’s investment and Oprah’s endorsement too. It’s nice to see Meghan, even though I’m sure this is old footage.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Archewell.
-
-
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, CANADA ** Sydney, AUSTRALIA – Prince Harry and pregnant Meghan Markle step out in Sydney for Day One of the royal tour of Australia.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 16 OCTOBER 2018
BYLINE MUST READ: MTRX / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, CANADA ** Sydney, AUSTRALIA – Prince Harry and pregnant Meghan Markle step out in Sydney for Day One of the royal tour of Australia.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 16 OCTOBER 2018
BYLINE MUST READ: MTRX / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 21: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has a drink as she visits the Hubb Community Kitchen to see how funds raised by the ‘Together: Our Community’ Cookbook are making a difference at Al Manaar, North Kensington on November 21, 2018 in London, England.
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 21: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visits the Hubb Community Kitchen to see how funds raised by the ‘Together: Our Community’ Cookbook are making a difference at Al Manaar, North Kensington on November 21, 2018 in London, England.
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 21: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visits the Hubb Community Kitchen to see how funds raised by the ‘Together: Our Community’ Cookbook are making a difference at Al Manaar, North Kensington on November 21, 2018 in London, England.
-
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 21: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex cradles her bump as she visits the Hubb Community Kitchen to see how funds raised by the ‘Together: Our Community’ Cookbook are making a difference at Al Manaar, North Kensington on November 21, 2018 in London, England.
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 21: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex cradles her bump as she visits the Hubb Community Kitchen to see how funds raised by the ‘Together: Our Community’ Cookbook are making a difference at Al Manaar, North Kensington on November 21, 2018 in London, England.
So gorgeous, and I think she’s wearing one of her amazing Logan Hollowell necklaces which I am totally obsessed with but can’t afford yet (cries).
Right? And I absolutely love her flats!
I think she wears Everlane and Birdies flats. I have a ton of Birdies myself in different styles/colors, and I LOVE them! SO comfortable (have the most padding/support of any flat I’ve ever tried.
@jan90067 don’t forget Aquazurra 😉
@ Jan90067, I too have many Birdies and they are fabulous!! They are extremely comfortable all while looking magnificent as well!!
I’m also done having babies and in my moves-like-a-shark rich bitch era, BRB I gotta go sell out Clevr by ordering all the things
I drink the sleep time latte about an hour before I want to fall asleep and it really works for me
Thanks for the tip. Glad to see the ingredients include valerian that’s a great sleep aid. Also that it excludes chamomile that upsets my tummy.
@ Lisa, thank you tremendously for the tip! As soon as I plan to go to sleep, my anxiety shoots through the roof. I am going to try their blends as I need a sleep and stress relief.
On a side note, how wonderful is it that Meghan stepped forward to highlight this woman’s compassion and commitment to healthy alternatives!!!! Women supporting women as we should be. I am incredibly happy for clevr blends and their continued support and growth!!
I LOVE the sleep time latte. Its amazing and is like a sweet treat before bedtime that helps me fall asleep.
I love aALL their lattes (except the rose one). The sleep one definitely works for me and I was highly skeptical!
I’m sure it’s old footage too, but that won’t stop the British tabloids from breathlessly reporting this as if it’s a new Meghan sighting. Then they will go to town accusing her of abusing her title for financial gain (because, you know, the white royals have NEVER….oh wait). All the while raising the profile and sales of Clevr blends and making Meghan richer.
Yes and even though will and Kate visited Wales today. They’re at the bottom of the daily fail under the Royal headline. They’re talking about CA even harry has more coverage than the Wales. When the daily smell gives Harry headlines about men wanting to do beard implants overseas and how he presented the NAACP Arch well award on Sunday via video. Yet the future of the monarchy STILL has to come after CA 😂 something’s wrong
It’s still so batshit to me that the Fail continues to (or ever, for that matter) list only Harry and Meghan at the top of the homepage; for a while, it had them but not the Queen! Not sure if KFC is up there now, but Harry and Meghan are still there. Instead of a tab just saying “Royals.” They’ve been gone for what, more than three years? And their names are still the most prominent on the site. It’s insane. They’re up there but not the monarch. It’s just admitting how few people care about the actual royals still left in England.
@Lorelei: I was about to say that maybe it was because the queen had gone into “retirement” for the last year before she died, and she wasn’t making many royal appearances. Then, I remembered that the Sussexes had stopped making royal appearances for the past 3 years, and had even left the country, but it still didn’t stop the BM from examining the state of their lawn. So, that really doesn’t explain the continued stories on the Sussexes when there’s a dearth of stories on those remaining.
It was a great video, I watched it twice! The Wailses should take note (but that would take recognizing they need to improve their IG game, so…).
@beaniebean lololol what happened to the YouTube channel? Remember that threatening “TaKe tHaT mEgSfLiX!” Headline? Haven’t heard a word since
Imagine the royal family with an asset like Meghan to support their brand. If the royal family was a corporation, they would have failed by now. The entire board would have been fired and replaced. In fact, I think the royal family will be cited as a vivid example of failure of brand management in the years to come.
The legal form of business organization is not important. What’s important to know about BRFCo is that it is a business disguised as a functional family, with a high potential for obfuscation, and with many allowances for secret actions that benefit the principals. We’ll finally begin to realize all the ways they were self-serving long after the business dies from attention attrition.
@Lanne, ITA. They managed to fall so far in a relatively short amount of time, while other European monarchies adapted.
If you argue that the BRF was still “successful” in terms of being the most famous royal family in the world, known for their pomp and pageantry, etc., up until at least 2018 — because the Sussex wedding was such a good example of what they do best, and was watched by so many millions of people— then compare it to where they are now, and where they’re headed? Whew, that was a FAST fall from grace. Even in 2012, the Queen’s stunt @ the opening ceremony of the Olympics was very well-received, and that was just a year after W&K’s wedding, which was an enormous deal at the time.
Obviously a lot of it has to do with Liz’s passing, but imo they were on a downward trajectory long before she died; her death was likely the straw that broke the camel’s back. But between the way they treated the first biracial princess and her babies, Andrew, their incredibly obvious relationship with the tabloids, Charles’s sketchy financial transactions (which imo don’t get nearly as much attention as they should because they’re not as ‘interesting’ as the other scandals), more Andrew (mostly how the Queen and the British media handled it), and the fact that once H&M left, the “working” royals remaining are duller than dishwater…
I know that abolishing it altogether would be incredibly complicated, and as an American, idk all of the ins and outs, but I can’t see them ever returning to anything *near* their past glory. Maybe they’ll finally be “slimmed down” (by the people and the govt, not KFC and his half-assed, inconsistent ways) to the point where they’re basically inconsequential and nearly invisible to all but the most faithful royalists? I have no idea.
But I agree with you that no matter what, it will be a fascinating case study. It’s incredible to see how swiftly they squandered every bit of goodwill they had and any interest they held. All because of a handful of jealous, racist, petty individuals and a tabloid press ready to do their bidding.
ETA @Nic, we were typing at the same time, but ITA
@ Lorelei, it is wildly apparent that the BaRF are irrelevant in todays world. They can’t seem to get out of their own way of f#cking up every endeavor that they try to execute. The downfall of the BaRF will be of their own making, no one else’s. As the old generations pass on the greater the blatant refusal to step into the 21st century will bite them in the arse. At this point they haven’t much left of their arses as it is.
As you mentioned, they were handed an enormous gift yet they blinded by their own pettiness, jealousy, arrogance and blatant racism.
I love this story! I also love the way Meghan uses her influence to make real impacts. It feels authentic, too.
Every time I see that zoom photo with the beautiful black and white China teacup I go look at buying one for myself. 😆
I can’t remember what it was, but the name of the pattern on that teacup is significant somehow, right? I remember being so impressed, like HOW does she do that? Meghan always manages to find pieces with meaning, especially when it comes to her jewelry. After she wore the zodiac necklace, I got one with my son’s sign (from Etsy, not from the same $$$ jeweler where M got hers), and I love it so much, yet it never would have occurred to me if she hadn’t worn it.
Here it is: https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a37221579/meghan-markle-teacup-40×40-burleigh-where-to-buy/
It’s called the Black Regal Peacock collection. Which is so perfect.
@Abby, thank you! I remembered that while it was a tiny detail, it still seemed like an important one, at least to me. Everything Meghan does is so carefully thought through, even though she makes it look effortless.
@ Abby, and we should also mention that the article that you posted, many thanks BTW, was for her 40×40 Initiative as well!!!
Meghan has all of the star power with every project that she puts forth all while creating change and uplifting others at the same time. It’s no surprise that Harry was lucky enough to snag her.
Well done Meghan – that’s how you help people! As well as showing a “keen” interest you put your money where your mouth is and use your connections to get projects off the ground.
I’ll be very surprised if Meghan is pregnant. Both H&M are on the record as saying two children are enough and gave ethical reasons for not having more. Of course accidents can happen but, if anything I could see them adopting but, again this is total speculation on my part.
IF pregnant, I agree it would probably be by accident. I also could see them adopting in the future.
LAURAD, yes THAT is how you help others, not handshakes, not photo ops, not empty words, just REAL action and that’s why the Royal family couldn’t stand it.!! She got things done, while they sat and talked about it. Maybe Megan should send them some TEA to drink while they are sat on their lazy arses
I hate that as soon as Meghan goes dark for a time ( and she has done this for a few years now) fans assume she is pregnant and then go after Harry
(because Meghan apparently has no say on how many kids they can have) it’s creepy. They said they are done so why can’t their fans believe them?
Yes @ Ginger!!! Meghan and Harry decided two was the maximum and they have two precious, beautiful and adorable children who will be the champions of their parents philanthropy as well.
Harry is protecting his wife in more ways than one. I’m glad Meghan is doing her Beyonce stealth moves. She needs to bankrupt and stop these delusional haters and columnists making money off her. Cut the sightings and sneak a peek once in a while. Meghan deserves peace. You can tell the press want Meghan badly because they’ve been trying to goad her for months and they know she doesn’t care. Let those scavengers starve because they are. You can also tell that the press were not expecting Harry to be taking more of a front seat. They’re slowly destroying those narratives one by one.
Yeah, while I love a good Meghan sighting, I’m so into the way she is just living and doing in montecito or wherever her family may go. Watching her starve the tabloids is just perfect. Not to say I won’t enjoy another stylish polo szn if that happens.
Omg the polo szn Sussexes are the best Sussexes😍😍
@Jais, ITA, watching them starve daily for any new scrap of Meghan content is so satisfying and delightful. But I also admit I love the polo pictures, so.
Right? Pictures of Meghan looking stylish and unbothered plus some really hot guys. What’s not to like?
That’s a lovely video, but I’m stunned at the stat that only 2% of venture funding goes to women owned businesses. I am raging. Can you imagine how empowering that would be to fund women-owned businesses at an equal level? The changes we could make in this world … oh my god.
@ MissMarirose, that is quite shocking, isn’t it?? As we represent more than 50% of the workforce how is it that the rest of the investors and investment hasn’t caught up or on??
I am just tickled pink that Meghan is still being Meghan as she uplifts women from every demographic.
And thank you Kaiser for your brilliant response with this line: “…done with having babies and she’s in her move-like-a-shark rich-bitch era.”
@MissMariRose, I had the same reaction. I think I might have actually gasped? That’s beyond disgraceful. I would have guessed the number was low, but not THAT low, my god.
The thirsties (British media individuals and derangers) have been fed
Not necessarily. The press have an Instagram post. They don’t have pictures to monetize at all and they don’t have her voice or quotations. Meghan’s brilliant because it’s driving people to go to Clevr Blends ig page.
@brit oh I agree. But given how desperate the rota are in this country, even an Instagram post from a footage in the past is enough for these looneys 🙄
Yay! Congrats to the team and I loved seeing their story!
I tried the line but I have to admit I didn’t like them- they have a strange after taste for me. I was really hoping to love them but I still love their story and brand!
If you’re going to try, I would recommend trying one at a time, instead of buying the whole line like I did.
I wanted to like them, I really did, but haven’t found a flavor yet that I liked. I’ll start double-checking the coffee section of my local grocery store, though, to see if they’re in & maybe have something I haven’t tried yet.
Has anyone tried the chai one?
I did – it was decent. As Slush said above, it has a bit of an aftertaste, but it wasn’t enough to make me not want to finish the bag.
I say give it a try! If you notice the after taste, just know that it’s in all of the flavors. If you don’t mind, you should like the rest too!
I did! I really liked it. It’s definitely got a little spice to it, so if you’re used to a super sweet chai from Starbucks or something this may not be for you. It also has caffeine (the golden turmeric one does not.)
My favorites are, in order from most favorite to just meh, are:
Sleeptime Latte
Chai Latte
Golden Turmeric Latte
rose cocoa latte
matcha latte
I have not tried the mocha one and I think there’s a coffee one I haven’t tried yet either. But even the one I find most “meh,” the matcha, is still pretty good and has a small amount of caffeine, so I use it as a mid afternoon pick me and am still able to fall asleep at night (I’m super sensitive to caffeine.)
I’ve tried it and really like it! I add a bit of the mocha one to my morning coffee and have either the Sleepytime or Golden latte in the evening. I first tried them because of Meghan but I keep going back because it’s an excellent product!
I think Meghan is wearing the same coat in the video as in the pics of this post (the pic of Meghan and Harry walking down the stairs)! Anyways, how nice of the founder to include some footage of Meghan and what a cool recap! Can you imagine Meghan and Oprah endorsing your product? Their lives changed overnight! I don’t drink coffee so I won’t be buying Clevr but I totally would if I did.
Only a couple of their blends contain coffee, the rest, not. Ingredients for each one available on the website if you’re curious.
Love the Chai. I order it monthly.
@amelieoriginal yep! It’s the same trench she wore during her tour which the fail lied about and added it’s cost when adding up the total for her tour wardrobe 🙄 which is funny because when they added up the cost of K’s flop tour wardrobe they didn’t include rewears. #doublestandards
When I woke up, I already had emails from both What Meghan Wore and Meghan’s Fashion in my Inbox, so I could tell immediately it was going to be a good day, lol. I only glanced at them briefly, but they seemed to have identified all of the pieces she was wearing, down to her shoes and necklace. But yes, I figured that was why Kaiser used that particular photo, so we could get a better look at the trench.
Correction: Clevr Blends uses no soy whatsoever in any of their products. They use oat milk.
This showed up as an advertisement in my Insta, I thought it was a Sussex squad edit at first 😄. Looks lovely!
I really hope Meghan is not listening to or reading the absolute garbage dump coming from DM. I am so glad there has not been a response to the idiotic South Park episode. Of course she didn’t go on the Spare book tour. Book tours are always done solo by the author. Go Meghan.
Gorgeous Queen Meghan
Yes, an immense difference between QM and what they have in store for the plebs. An adulterer and a mattress who happens to be the laziest royal in the history of royals. 🙄🙄🙄
It must chap some royal asses that no one at all cares about what the royals do. All Meghan has to do is peep a toe out her front door and the tabloids go into insane mode (is she wearing nail polish? The color she chose is against protocol! What lotion does she use? What ingredient in the lotion could poison Charlotte if Charlotte injected it into her heart with a horse syringe?
It’s a good thing I’m not Meghan because I would be trolling the shit out of the media. I’d have my buddies give a false “exclusive” that is demonstrably, obviously false every few months. (Meghan and Harry have bought passage on the first commercial visit to space launching next year! Spare is being turned into a musical written by Elton John! Meghan and Harry are starring in a remake of Breakfast at Tiffany’s, set in London! Meghan is creating her own cryptocurrency called DuchessCoin! Harry and Meghan have bought their own island, which they will name Sussex Land and petition the UN to have it recognized as a new country!). Then go about their daily lives. Let the tabloids bleat about each story, let the ratchets go on TV blathering their outrage. Then pronounce the story utterly false when contacted for a response. If they are already going to be in the tabloids every day, let’s make it fun!
But she’s a better person than I am.
lanne, lol. “Spare is being turned into a musical written by Elton John! ” Let it be so!
Love the Meghan pop up! She’s totally in her unbothered casual glam rich woman era. More importantly all her pop ups are organic and impactful. She nor Harry are being trotted out because the UK press are pulling their leashes or to provide a distraction. Its all work related and on their own time and dime.
Another gossip site has Meghan sleeping at a hotel and avoiding home. So why no pictures? I love these two together so much, I don’t understand all the animosity.
Those gossip sites just reveal their own wishful thinking. Duchessing While Black is apparently the worst crime that can be committed in the UK.
They’ve divorced 5 times according to certain tabloids and gossip sites. It’s meaningless, lol.
Glad to see her again. Wonderful photographs of her.
“Apparently, everyone in Britain is like “Oprah who?””. They would like us to believe that. I had a huge laugh while watching an episode of Detectorists and one of the lead characters was talking about something he learned from an episode of Oprah!
A casual reference to Oprah, without explanation of who she is, on a very popular UK TV series does not indicate to me that Oprah is not well known in the UK.