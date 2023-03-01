Princess Kate & William had a spin competition in Wales & Kate won

Here are more photos of the Prince and Princess of Wales IN Wales yesterday. They were there for a “day” (several hours) of events ahead of St. David’s Day. One of those events was seeing a “leisure center” where a spin class/spin room was in action. Two bikes were cleared for William and Kate and a contest was given to them: who can bike the furthest in 45 seconds. Apparently, Kate won, even though she was in a wool skirt and heeled boots.

I guess we’re supposed to think it’s cute or, like, think it’s fun that they’re “competitive” with one another. I just feel like they were game to do the little stunt and that’s all they do these days. It’s just mindless photo-ops with no connection to anything. “Make Kate go down the slide!” Okay. “Make them compete on spin bikes!” Sure. “Give Baby Brains some busy work and let her flap her jazz hands!” Of course.

It wasn’t all stunts and busy-work though. This Wales trip was actually their second “Community Impact Day,” where they take credit for “funding” some local charitable scheme. In South Wales, that meant unveiling “therapy gardens” at Brynawell Rehabilitation Centre. I’ll admit that I don’t understand the scheme as People Magazine explained it, and I’m not going to read a bunch of British reports to try to figure it out. Basically, this rehab center already has the land, and now they’ll get patients to create small veggie gardens on the rehab’s land. So, I get that. But what is Will and Kate’s involvement? Are they funding the gardens? Or did they just show up and say “this is very important” and then they “planted” some sh-t in the garden?