Times: The Sussexes were not ‘stunned’ by their Frogmore Cottage eviction

Valentine Low at the Times of London had an “exclusive” on Friday about what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex really think about being evicted from Frogmore Cottage. I don’t doubt that Low has royal sources, but those sources are – from what I’ve seen – mostly in Kensington Palace, meaning they’re Team Peg sources. Low’s sources have historically claimed sh-t like “Meghan made white staffers cry” and “Meghan is a sociopath who orchestrated the hate campaign against herself so that she would look sympathetic.” Now, I believe, those same sources claim that the Sussexes aren’t actually that broken up about the eviction and they’re not “stunned.” It’s almost as if… Kensington Palace sources are making an effort to downplay just how horrible, rude and vindictive this whole sh-tshow is?
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “OK” about the King’s decision to evict them from Frogmore Cottage, The Times can reveal. They were not “stunned” at the request for them to leave their UK home and believe that “if we need to move out, we will get ourselves out”. The couple’s reaction is in sharp contrast to reports that have claimed they were shocked at being given notice to quit their home near Windsor Castle.
A source close to the couple said: “The world seems to be more distraught over it than they have been.” Omid Scobie, a journalist with links to the Sussexes, described the eviction as a “crushing blow” which had left the couple “stunned”. He also said that at least two members of the royal family were “appalled”.
However, a source close to the couple denied they were “stunned”. The source said: “It is what it is. They are not fighting it. They realise they have a home [in California]. They have a roof over their heads. They were very privileged to have a second residence. It’s not going to work out for them there, and that’s OK.”
Their acceptance of the situation is based in part on the King’s well-known desire to streamline the monarchy. “Change was inevitable,” the source said. The source added that when they were given permission to use the house by the late Queen in 2018 and carried out more than £2.4 million of refurbishments, “they had thought of that property as their forever home . . . The most alarming thing was that it was a gift from Her Majesty the Queen, and now it is no longer that. But it’s OK.”
The couple have serious concerns about the implications for their security. Harry, who is taking legal action against the Home Office over the decision to downgrade his security when he is in the UK, believes that it is safer for them to stay at Frogmore Cottage because it is within the security perimeter of the Windsor estate.
“If they come out to the UK in the future and need to stay in a hotel then it complicates things,” said the source.
Yeah, I don’t understand who this serves and why someone made the effort to speak to Low and provide him with these quotes. Surely the play from Kensington Palace would be to double-down on how the Sussexes are being “punished” and it’s very justified and here are all the reasons why. From the Sussexes’ perspective, while they might not be “stunned” at this point, they should absolutely feel something other than shoulder-shrugging ambivalence. If it’s less about Frogmore Cottage and more about King Charles simply being a horrifically abusive father, Harry absolutely feels something. And the whole “they could stay at a hotel but it would get complicated” thing – please don’t announce that or talk about it in any way. Any conversation about the Sussexes visiting and where they could stay is a major security risk. Another reason why this piece didn’t come from Camp Sussex.
Yeah, no. Once again, these sources aren’t from the Sussex camp. If so, their spokesperson will speak out as on the other occasions. Of course, the palace wants to downplay the Sussexes’ reaction, as if they would even know it, as if H&M knew they were deserving of this action and accepted their eviction.
Exactly. AS IF the Sussexes are talking to Valentine Low of all people. It’s laughable.
They have to downgrade the idea that the Sussexes having more than one home is excessive…because Pegs is bucking for a sixth vacant home to unoccupy year round.
Also their homes were in two different countries!
OMG, what is with these people in the RF? Don’t they have anything better to do? What about Earthshot and Early Keenness and Organic Whatsits and 300 other patronages?
I believe Scobie had the true story about their reaction. This is just more spin by the palaces because they’re surprised by the backlash the eviction has gotten basically everywhere.
I’m reading this as a double whammy, respond to the backlash (they’re fine with it!) while also undermining Scobie who dares challenge the prevailing media narrative about the Sussexes.
Yeah, the rota rats are angry because Scobie can actually get a respons from the Sussex camp, while they’ve made it clear they don’t communicate with the rats.
Scobie knows as much about the Sussexes as me, sure he gets a few droppings, but nothing major.
He likes to play up that he have sources in the Sussex camp, but they have a spokesperson.
100% agree Jan. OS has no privileged access to H&M – he gets exactly the same info at exactly the same time as other RRs.
I actually think this was more about omid than the Sussexes. They never mention any of the other rota except omid.
In essence they are trying to discredit him as a reliable source on any royal news.
I don’t think omid gets it right all the time obviously but he tends to be fair which isn’t acceptable for royals.
Based on what they’ve said about frogmore and with Eugenie staying there I think they were surprised but I also think they’ve moved on because they are used to “punishments” and not being treated fairly by firm and family.
Agreed, the rota are fully into their “blame Omid Scobie for everything!” phase, but he’s not rota, hence this shit show. They think we haven’t noticed that not one member of the “British media” ever attacks another, except for this ONE exception.
Omid Scobie is fair to Harry and Meghan, and like chum in the water, he is their target.
Crickets for Piers and Clarkson, but a full hard on for Omid Scobie. This is your life, Salty Isle.
And now it has to do with streamlining the monarchy? How exactly? There are many people who lease crown properties who are not related to the RF. Some have fix-up and maintenance deals like Andrew. Since H&M were maintaining the property, it actually was a good deal for the crown estates.
The press are forgetting their own narrative because according to them Harry was upset that he was not included the 2019 Christmas picture of the heirs.
We know that no source “close” to the Sussexes would talk to this dip sh!t. If the Sussexes were “stunned” or crushed about anything it might be at how callously stupid Charles was to drop this bomb and then whine about whether the Sussexes will come to his stupid con-a-thon.
I do not believe that they would stay at a hotel in the UK and tell the press they might stay at a hotel. Surely they would stay with another member of the royal family, with the Spencers, I could even see Elton John offering them space and security. But not a hotel.
Yeah, when they come to the UK they’re going to stay at a friends house not a hotel.
Which is why I feel they are backtracking now. They can’t spy on them at Althorp.
I don’t think they’ll stay at Althorp but they have enough friends that they can stay by or they can rent a place while they’re in the UK.
But, but, they have no friends! /s
I’ve said it before in other comments, but they could stay with the Clooneys who have absolutely security and know how to keep kids out of the ratty U.K. press.
This sounds like something stupid KP would say. No one in Camp Sussex would first of all speak to a BM reporter and secondly, reveal and future thoughts or ideas. CS is very tight lipped with plans. When they speak it’s decisively. Low is a liar and his sourse is none other than William.
Also, on Twitter, it shows a screenshot of this article, and they are showing a picture of Frogmore House instead of Frogmore Cottage. Talk about deliberately misleading the public. Harry and Meghan did not live in the Frogmore House Mansion! Yes, their house is still big and really nice but it’s not as big as the one in the picture.
I’ve seen that a lot as well with multiple posts and articles. I can’t tell if it’s genuinely confused people relying on cursory image searches, people who have — usually noxious and speculative — points they want to make, or both. I’m going with: both.
Omg *so* privileged to have a second home IN HARRY’S HOME COUNTY. Like literally across an ocean. Don’t W&K have 4 homes all a little helicopter jump from each other? I mean, environment-saving travel…
They may not have been surprised, doesn’t mean they should accept it. On a good note Harry can save a load of money on rent for his Grandmother’s “Gift”. I think in the long run Harry shouldn’t accept any gifts from these people , as they are likely to be rescinded when the next person comes into power. Charles may get shamed to rectify this situation, but no mistake once Willy gets the crown he will spend his whole life trying to get back at Harry, just check with Chris rock
Chris Rock please! The man hates black women.
When Willy gets the Crown that will be the start of big trouble for him. He will no longer have all the elderly sycophants supporting him, there will be a younger pro Sussex generation.
When last I posted they were on plan j or k. I don’t know what plan this is. Just back pedaling because they look horrible to the world. They suck at whatever they do to fix it. Solution- don’t make problems that need fixing.
As Kaiser surmised in the piece that it was William, shocked how the eviction was received in the UK, tried unsuccessfully to tamp it down.
It fell like a ton of bricks…
As soon as I saw who wrote this piece, I dismissed it as not credible. Sources close to the Sussexes are not talking to Valentine Low, the reporter who allowed himself to be used by KP days before the Oprah interview came out. I’m with Kaiser, I’m not sure who this piece serves and what was the reason for it to be written. Furthermore, the picture accompanying the piece was of Frogmore House not Frogmore Cottage. So perhaps it was put out just to make people think that Frogmore House belonged to the Sussexes.
As it is clearly KP sources as Kaiser wrote? Could be W&K trying to cover their a$$es over their attempted grab of Royal Lodge. Their advisors had to have seen the reactions. Seen how quickly everyone figured out this was all intended as a way for W&K to grab RL and have everything paid by taxpayers.
Now they’re backpeddling, pretending they don’t want RL, they don’t want Harry and Meghan out of Frogmore Cottage, their children are perfectly fine in a 4-bedroom, forget about that article they leaked last week about the poor W&K kids having friends with better houses. If W&K golly gee, end up in RL with 10 of millions in taxpayer funds spent on fixing it up? Gosh, not their fault, they’re just trying to save the property from rack and ruin. They’re simply poor little pawns.
I doubt they care. It’s not if they wanted to go back there for long periods of time.
Maybe it even solves a problem for them, without them being the ones to move out themselves, which would make the British media go: “Harry abandons his country forever!!!111!”.
I think they care in a “Omg, what is it now?” kind of way.
I bet they’ve been stunned, the way we all have, at how unbelievably inept the RF’s entire PR apparatus has been and continues to be.
And agree that while they were likely surprised at the timing, and it was inconvenient in the midst of Harry’s Spare promo, it wasn’t completely unexpected, which is why I doubt they handed over a couple of million for the place after they left without stipulations. They’ll likely get money back. Their advisors are too good.
You may be right – with TQ gone, and W&K and kids now also based at Windsor – H&M might have been ready to let Frogmore go.
I find it so interesting. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip had a reputation for being terrible absent parents – but it seems like they still “provided” in some ways for their kids (i.e. Andrew and his awful ways, Edward getting the Edinburgh title, Charles marrying Camila eventually)
But Charles failed to provide his kids with love and support AND to support them in any meaningful way (I believe Harry when he says Kate and William worked as much as Charles wanted them to at least at the beginning) and I mean taking Frogmore Cottage away is nothing after he took their security away int he middle of a global pandemic.
The Queen took care of her kids. Anne got Gatcombe, Andrew got Sunningdale which he sold, Edward got Bagshot.
Charles only has one child who is not going to be monarch, what has Charles given Harry???
Now he is King what is he going to give Harry??
I believe Omid’s reporting.
That being said, I don’t think H&M should have been surprised. By telling their truth in the book, Netflix special, and Oprah interview, they were kicking a hornets nest. They had every right to and should, to be clear. But I would absolutely expect retaliation if I were them.
Yeah, they knew retaliation was coming.
We need to start referring to the ‘royal experts’ as Camilla’s close friend and lunchmate, or Williams close friend. That is more accurate, they are experts at nothing.
The outcry that Charles was cruel to evict Prince Harry and family from their UK home must have hit a nerve, So the Times and Valentine Low came to the rescue with this damaged control article.
I don’t understand the outcry to be honest. I thought the long standing and prevailing propaganda was that H&M abandoned their country/duty, hurt the Queen, disrespected their family, wasted taxpayers money on the fancy wedding and fancy renovations, need to lose their titles etc etc So where is this sympathy coming from? Where is the concern about the fairness of the finances coming from? If the tabloids support a certain narrative then why the outcry, why sympathy, why now?🤷♀️
How patronizing of this odious creature to write “they have a roof over their heads…, very privileged to have a second residence.” Aside from the security aspect, I think Harry and Megan love Windsor itself, and indeed, probably thought of it as their “forever home” and a base for their visits to the UK to visit their friends, charities, cousins, and to introduce their children to the country in which their father was born a prince of the realm. Of course, the half black family is lucky to just have a roof over their heads (a roof that they actually own); they are not entitled to four or six homes like William and Charles. And isn’t the endgame here to make Royal Lodge William’s fifth residence?
Peg and Khate’s 5th home. They’ve got one in Scotland too.
At this point I don’t think anything that chucky or Peggy (with their wives) do is a shock to the Sussex’s. I think by now they have learned there is no low that they will not stoop to. It still has to hurt, but I doubt that they are shocked anymore by how racist, petty, vindictive and evil they truly are.
As Kate said “what else?”
And that’s what they need to not forget, that Chuck had years to contact them and visit.
King Charles is scared of Cowzilla, Diana was right when she called her the Rottweiler.
Yes, and now more light has been thrown on why Camilla was painted so horribly in that comedy series about the Windsor’s.
My sources tell me that valentine low and his sources are made up sources full of bull-sh——t.
How low can you go? Well, Valentine Low proves he goes pretty damn low.
This will end in tears for the Royal Family. And I am HERE.FOR.IT.
How he could evict them from a home that was gifted to them from the queen and should be their legal property is beyond me, but I literally hope they never touch one toe in that god-awful place again. I certainly won’t. I always wanted to go to England. Screw that place. And I would rather be fit to be tied, then watch that “coronation.”
Both reactions could be true. And, Valentine Low knows it. They could have been shocked by the eviction notice on January 11th but now, just under 2 months after the notice would have been served, the Sussexes could be resigned to the eviction and ready to move forward.
Low’s writing assumes that the reaction the Sussexes now have to the eviction is the same one they had two months ago. I think he is purposely fudging the facts, and timeline, in an effort to make Charles not look like the ass he really is.
You know, I think I’m going to reserve judgment until Harry addresses this himself, or directly through a spokesperson what his thoughts are on it. Because to me, it seems to Charles is doing everything he can to endanger Harry’s life and make it as difficult as he possibly can. I have one surviving parent who is more abusive than Charles is, and I do feel after you realize that your parent wouldn’t actually mind if you were killed in preventable circumstances, nothing they do can hurt you anymore because you become totally numb and begin to feel nothing for that parent except to laugh at them.
I am getting confused about all this back and forth about Frogmore cottage-Charles is not showing any decisive action with all his rambling about this property-he needs to make up his mind and let his decision stand-stop giving the press unnecessary talking points which makes the King look unsure and not able to make up his mind-the Sussexes will accept this as their punishment and move on with their lives.