King Charles suddenly pretends he’s offering the Sussexes a palace apartment

Well well. Less than a week since King Charles’s minions leaked the news about evicting the Sussexes from Frogmore Cottage, it looks like the palace is now trying to furiously backtrack. Of course, they’re still insisting that the Frogmore Cottage eviction is the bold decision of an effective and cost-conscious king, as opposed to an abusive move from a dogsh-t father hellbent on being as vindictive and petty as possible. But they’re trying to give excuses for why it’s really not that bad. They’ve now backed up to the point where the Sussexes have until autumn to move out of Frogmore (lol) and Charles will offer them an apartment in Buckingham Palace if and when they want to visit (lmao).
King Charles is set to offer Harry and Meghan an olive branch by allowing them to stay at Buckingham Palace when they visit Britain in the future, The Mail on Sunday can reveal. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are due to give up the keys to their previous British home, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, later this year. But they may be offered Prince Andrew’s old suite in the Palace – where he once entertained the model Caprice and disgraced socialite Ghisaline Maxwell – whenever they need it.
It is the latest move in the complex merry-go-round of royal properties set in motion by the King’s plans to streamline the monarchy and remove perks from non-working Royals. It is understood Charles has offered Frogmore to Prince Andrew, who is reluctantly set to leave the 30-room Royal Lodge mansion in Windsor where he has lived for more than 20 years. Discussions are under way as to whether Prince William and his family might move into Royal Lodge – which is understood to require extensive renovations – once Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York leave.
The Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children are currently living in the much smaller Adelaide Cottage in Windsor which is deemed ‘unsuitable’ long term despite the family being ‘very happy’ there. A source said Adelaide Cottage may be offered to Andrew’s youngest daughter, Eugenie, who is pregnant with her second child, who was previously renting Frogmore from her cousin Harry.
For years Andrew enjoyed the use of a suite at Buckingham Palace known as the Chamber Floor. But he lost his London bolthole after he was stripped of his military roles and royal patronages over his links to the disgraced child sex trafficker and paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. The Duke of York’s belongings have been moved out of Buckingham Palace, including his collection of teddy bears and soft toys, which Palace staff had to arrange precisely on his bed each day. Removal vans have also been spotted on the Windsor Estate.
Harry and Meghan – who now live in a nine-bedroom £12 million house in Montecito, California, after quitting the Royal Family three years ago – have been told they have until the autumn to move any belongings out of Frogmore Cottage.
Last night, Palace sources said that the couple will still be invited to the King’s Coronation in May despite Harry’s outspoken criticism of his family in his memoir Spare.
Charles is so stupid and so are his advisors, oh my god. They want it both ways – they wanted to give red meat to the British tabloids braying for Harry’s blood, but they also just figured out (48 hours ago) that evicting the Sussexes looked horrible internationally, and that the eviction became a global story which could not be contained with the palace’s open collusion with the British media. So now they’re going out of their way (not really) to sound diplomatic and fatherly – of course the Sussexes could have a palace apartment, don’t be silly and don’t ask when Charles offered them an apartment (I suspect he has not yet contacted them with the offer). If Charles actually wanted to announce the eviction and spin it reasonably, he would have made sure to package the BP apartment offer in the original leak. The reason he didn’t is because it’s a stop-gap measure dreamt up in recent days because the reaction to the eviction was so bad.
Again, this reshuffle was mostly (but not exclusively) about Prince William throwing a tantrum about Royal Lodge, a home he’s wanted for years. William and Kate are totally going to move into Royal Lodge, but not before an extensive and expensive renovation on the taxpayer’s dime. I doubt Eugenie will get Adelaide Cottage either – she and Jack already have one foot out the door and it wouldn’t surprise me at all if this mansion drama convinces her to step back for good.
Nice of C-Rex to offer his grandkids an exclusive suite in an uninhabited construction zone complete with mice, asbestos, lead paint, faulty wiring, brown unfiltered water and worse, Andy’s virulent forgotten teddy bears. None of the curtains will be functional and the paps will have an open view. I’m sure I’m forgetting some other luxury amenities. How can Meghan resist?
Exactly. And every time they stay there, the press will write in every article that it’s the pedophile suite and list all the horrible things Andy has done along side Harry and Meghan’s names.
I actually laughed when I saw that it was Andrew’s old apartment. they are so blatant and so ridiculous! the (s)hits just keep on coming. it’s all so pointless and unnecessary!
someone recently commented that part of the problem here is that William very much doesn’t want Harry at the clownshow, while the media very much does. I think Charles wants him in the photos. so there are multiple forces/narratives working at cross purposes.
but yanking Frogmore, just, why? none of this had to happen! most of Charles and William’s properties are vacant most of the time. they could have just left well enough alone, but they’re out here generating their own bad press.
@SomeChick … None of this makes any sense. Charles refuses to live in Buckingham Palace because, so he’s said, he finds it uninhabitable. The plan was to refurbish Buckingham Palace and use it for Tourist revenue only. Has he changed his mind?
Why not offer the Sussexes William and Kate’s apartment in Kensington Palace since they’ve claimed it’s too far from the children’s new school (and Kate’s Mummy) and restricts the children’s outdoor activities? They could just move right in since the Waleses spent millions on renovations.
If I were Harry, I’d negotiate an apartment in St. James’s Palace, where Charles lived prior to inheriting Clarence House from the Queen Mother. The residence is in London and would be an excellent British base for the Sussexes. The only downside is that it’s very near Clarence House, but it would keep Harry and Meghan away from Camilla, William, and Kate.
It would solve all problems; allowing Charles a sense of control and the opportunity to see (have photo ops with) his American grandchildren, and it would keep his two sons and their wives apart, preventing any future ‘mean boy/girl’ actions by Peggy and the Princess of Keen.
So a palace full of mice and vermin not to mention asbestos is ok for the black grandkids. Harry and Meghan should tell them to shove that offer. These people have no respect for Prince Harry an Duchess Meghan or their precious children. These people are as racist as f_ck.
@Quinnlyn…ummm, you are aware that Harry and Meghan’s kids are biracial aren’t you?
Oh, great, offer Andrew’s tainted rooms in a structure that’s undergoing renovation and not fit for dirt. And probably bugged up the wazoo. How can the Sussexes turn down such a tempting offer? Meanwhile let the people turn the other way and whistle while Willie gets Royal Lodge with massive renovations that you know they’ll be planning.
A better off would be Diana’s old Kensington Palace apartment. But either way, the Sussexes should seek their own living arrangements when visiting Britain.
Yes at least at KP there’s some grounds for kids to run around hidden from media view (still overseen by all the eyes in the building). But at Buckingham Palace there’s no way for kids to play outside I think?
This is in addition to all the other reasons it’s a weak and horrible idea.
I’m surprised Charles didn’t suggest Nott Cott. The sofa Meghan bought is probably still there.
In other words, the ghetto. Right, Charles?
There is not enough sage in the world to make me want to stay in Andrew’s old digs.
Andrew’s apartment?? Gross.
No deep clean will ever erase the stench of depravity. And they want the Sussexes and their innocent children to stay there? Get out of here.
HARPER, it’s just been announced that Harry and Megan have received an invite to the clowning, they have not said if they will go, I think they should say, stuff it in your Palace apartments. We all know it’s just to try and make Charlie look better. They shouldn’t pander to his ego
I honestly don’t think this is just bad PR or bad advisors…this is the result of their not so invisible contract. They sold their souls to the british media and sold out H&M never imaging that they would leave and tell their own story, now they can’t put the genie back in the box and are stuck having to constantly come up with a new stick to beat the Sussexes with while simultaneously trying to come out looking “good”
Yes I do wonder how they will spin that letting the waleses spend millions on ANOTHER house is a cost cutting measure.
They’ll say the Wails’ didn’t renovate small Adelaide cottage because they knew they would be moving into Royal Lodge. They only took the ever so humble 4 bedroom complete with a servants quarter (but wont anybody think of the 4 bedrooms! And the kids play space!) Adelaide cottage because they were patiently waiting for disgraced Andrew to move out while also dutifully serving the King. The King rewarded their hard work & dutiful service with Royal Lodge + renovations. The Wails’ look at the bigger picture unlike evil Harry & Meghan who want things to come to them quickly.
I think that the British press were faced with the Sussexes never, ever, coming back to England and they panicked. Now Chucky is back pedaling because the press desperately want/need the Sussexes to be able to visit.
Eugenie isn’t in the UK full time. She has a home in Portugal. So where is that reasoning about things standing empty being bad? It also doesn’t seem to apply to Will and Charles with their many homes that are empty most of the time. It’s okay if H&M visit the UK as long as Charles can spy and control their moves? I’d tell him where to put that apartment. And what happened to the apartments at BP not being used because of construction?
I seriously hope that Eugenie and Jack bought a house last month while they were in Los Angeles and are packing up as we speak.
Eugenie is code for Tom or Laura Parker-Bowles. No way is any senior royal giving a Windsor property to someone clearly on Team Sussex.
Maybe Eugénie could then sublet it to Harry and Meghan 🙂
To me this would be like asking an American President to stay in the Kremlin, for safety. 😏
I am sure every room would have “special bugs”. After all the RR want their scoops.
Exactly, and it’s entirely hypocritical for Chuck, “I WILL NEVER LIVE IN BUCKINGHAM PALACE!!!”, to now act like an apartment there is any kind of a nice gesture. Pull the other one, Chuck.
Omg King Charles is a moron and his team is a bunch of incapable monkeys in grey suits. I can’t see how this is going to end because their game is such a freakin mess. I’m sure they’re backtracking because their azzes are getting sued by the sussexes and they’re gonna make it as public as can be. Yay
DUCHESSOFCORNWALL, yep, they are so very stupid and spinning out of control that they can’t see that most normal people will be asking, WHY Andrew isn’t told that HE should have the mouse infected, badly wired suit of rooms in the palace and leave frogmore with the people, ie Megan and Harry who, one, pay a lease on the property and two, paid for the renovations. Spin all you like Charlie and your chocolate factory umpa lumpas, we can see you and so can the rest of the world. Your a weak ineffectual little man, led around by your vindictive nasty little wife and son
He needs to give them a fair trade that’s comparable or above the property they were evicted from. Giving them an apartment in a derelict building undergoing renovations is sub par to the private residence that they invested in and made turnkey condition. And to have vacate their home for Andrew? Charles is smoking some strong sh*t.
But we all know this isn’t about common sense where William and Andrew would swap houses and leave the Sussexes alone, this is about petty spiteful revenge.
William has so many houses without anyone, he could have easily swapped with andrew, but the intention is really to get andrew out of royal lodge, and in the same slap in the face, exile his brother forever and at the same time get the fck out of Adelaide so he can live his double life cheating on her while she lives peacefully in Adelaide not too far away with the kids and no one will ever find out they’re no longer together… I hope Andrew gets unhinged and the sussexes sue the sht out of the petty small jealous weak King Charles 3.
If Harry was looking for an excuse not to attend this nonsense Charles has given it to him. I wish Harry would remain silent and just not show up to this nonsense. His father reminds me of the Republicans in the US, they are cruel because they can be and this is what Charles is doing. Demonstrate the amount of work you have put in Harry by staying put and enjoying your sons birthday surrounded by those who love him. Your father has demonstrated time after time, you and your family are not his concern and does not matter to him.
Harry could remain silent or he could say something like there will be another coronation in probably less than 10 years maybe we will show up to that one. KC3 will be a short and ineffectual reign.
I was always sure that Diana was correct about Chuck’s inability to do the job. However he is so bad at “kinging” that it makes my head spin. He is a vicious, vindictive, jealous POS. He’s just as jealous of Harry as he was of Diana. But he cannot diminish either Diana or Harry because their light shines so brightly.
@ Lauren R. – It’s very unlikely that William will invite Harry or Meghan to his coronation. If they did show up in London, he’d probably have them thrown into the Tower.
Andrew isn’t going anywhere, as well he shouldn’t. His indulgent mother gave him an extravagant property and made Camilla Queen Consort all to protect her pedo son. This is the lifestyle to which he has become accustomed and Charles has to grin and bear it or Andrew will spill the beans. I’m on his side in this, solely because it is against Charles, whom I’ve come to despise more.
And Charles is doing his damnedest to insinuate Camilla’s kids into the Royal Family. Wills should watch his back too. But he’s too stupid to see it. More popcorn for me.
Tampon will do anything and everything to keep Cams from leaving him. I bet she makes that threat on a regular basis. He would crumple like a tissue if she left, and he would probably spy for Putin at this point if she were to so demand.
There isn’t enough sage in the world to purify the nonces perverted sex den with its known rat infestation issues for the Sussex’s to stay there with their children. This is just another slap in the face imo.
They would probably also try to charge them for the entire BP restoration while offering the sun and fail the opportunity to wire the apartment. These people are just evil.
To think this is all happening in a country with a major housing crisis. It’s like musical palaces.
1. They’re stupid/insulated from reality.
2. They don’t care.
Are you kidding me Chucky? Let’s try a new plan. What plan are we on j or k?Absolutely ridiculous!
How about the plan of sending Andy to any of Will and Kate’s unused homes including the one they will be leaving to move into royal lodge? There is no justification for the Sussexes being kicked out of their home when there are several unused homes to choose from.
Right? Like why not a straight swap?? Involving the Sussex is purely to appease the BM and the base that wants to see H&M abused. It also provides cover for Will and Kate renovations since they couldn’t move in without them.
Exactly, why not a strait swap? Tell Andrew to go live in his own BP apartments after leaving royal lodge. Why give him the sussex home?
@ Jais – Andrew was evicted from BP but the reason given was that it’s “undergoing renovations and is uninhabitable, so he had to leave.”
God, I would never trust that there are no listening devices planted in BP. I would never stay there if I were H and M.
That was one of my first thoughts., @Linda! I also would not trust anything, the food, water, etc, in what would surely be a toxic environment. Also, the big-mouthed staff and courtiers at BP would constantly be briefing the press about the Sussexes whereabouts and business.
It is also my understanding that those apartments don’t even have self-contained kitchens. Fergie once complained about how long it took for food to get to their apartment if she wanted an unplanned meal or snack. By the time it arrived to her the food would no longer be warm.
And, if I were Meghan, I would not trust the BP staff to cook the food for Archie and Lili! Too many of those Royals, sources and reporters seem to want the children and Meghan to just go away and never come back. Valentine Low even said, on a television show, the other day that he didn’t think that Harry would come back while there was still a breath in Meghan. Talk about a clarion call to the racist loonies!
Finally, I will point out that this is all speculative. You will note that the article says that Charles “may” offer an apartment at BP to the Sussexes. I think this speculation is one of two things: the press just making stuff up for clicks; or, BP floating the idea to see how it goes with the public.
In the original article it was stated that this idea, of the offer of a BP apartment, came up because Palace sources realized that if the Sussexes were kicked out of all royal lodging, Charles may not have a relationship with Archie and Lili. I guess Charles does not want to look like the bad grandpa that he is.
@Linda, you are so right. I think H&M are too smart to ever stay at one of the Royal residences, which are not safe for them. Charles knows this and the BP comment is just for the media. Subject to the security issues and lawsuit, Harry & Meghan can just buy a place in the UK or in the interim, stay with wealthy friends who have security. Or I guess, they just stop going to the UK, which is William’s desired outcome.
I want them to be fully refunded for the money they paid for the refurbishment as well as whatever they paid for the lease. Then I want them to use that money to purchase piece of property in London. Beatrice’s house cost like $3 Million in the Cotswolds they could buy in a similar high end area and it would be all there own.
I feel like naming Andrew in every H&M story is a deliberate attempt to create a defamatory association. It’s disgusting.
This is the most slapdash PR they’ve put out in a while. Charles is “removing favours for non-working royals” right before offering houses to Andrew and Eugenie (why Eug and not Bea btw?)? Charles is conspicuously choosing not to reside at Buckingham Palace due to it being unliveable during renovations yet offers H&M to stay there? Shoddy.
@SAS I agree. This story is ridiculous, and I think the press made it up just to put their names together again. And they are going after E here as well.
I wonder how Bea and Edo feel about trying to become working royals now? As recently as Christmas they seemed as if they really wanted to step out for her uncle. I wonder if they are hoping for a part in the Chubbly or does this housing situation change their outlook?
I think Bea had an actual interest in serving the crown and being one of the faces of the monarchy and Kate flipped out.
Their streamlined monarchy is so boring and bland. It’s what? Four people? All of whom hate each other?
Plus I can see Charles hurting Bea just to get back to Andrew. And I can also see him giving preferential treatment to Eugenie just to stick it to the Sussexes and possibly hurt their relationship. But they are far too wise to let that happen.
Charles has had many good options afforded him over his lifetime. The fact that the state of his “kingship” is so weak right now reflects his terrible judgement over decades. He could have cultivated a powerful group of young royals around him over the years. Creating this housing debacle headache – esp before his Chubbly! – was unnecessary and will not die anytime soon.
I so agree @TangerineTree. Why would Charles open this hornets nest right before his own crowning? All this talk about H&M “overshadowing” and what did he do? Create another controversy to blow things up even more. Whatever dignity that is inherent in events like this is being shredded. But it’s what Chuckles deserves for treating his own flesh and blood (and Diana) like crap.
The BM and the BRF are accustomed to forced feeding the English people bullshit and most of them fall for it, with the Internet World Wide, others are not believing their nonsense.
Chuck the third is visiting France and the news was taking the piss out of him, by talking about him, while using a picture of Harry.
Chuck and the BBC are getting turned left and right by musicians.
When are the rent a Kent’s getting their marching orders?
Seriously, is Charles going to continue paying their rent like the Queen did? The article now states that the reason for the reshuffling is to “remove perks from non-working Royals.” Why then float the idea that Eugenie might move into Adelaide cottage? What about the Kents? What about Beatrice and Edo at St James Palace? What about the Duke of Kent who has retired? And, how is Harry and Meghan’s paying market rate for Frogmore Cottage, unike the other Royals, a perk? It isn’t. They are soooo reaching.
The Duke of Kent hasn’t retired that I know of, he did 78 engagements last year. Kate only did 90. He was forced out of his Wimbledon patronage because Keen wanted it, but iirc he continues to do other royal engagements. I think he’ll working until he dies, otherwise he has nowhere to live. The Kent line has no personal money, the Gloucesters do.
Slowly Prince Michael of Kent started showing up in the Court Circular when he didn’t use to. I think in her last years, QEII made him a working royal when he wasn’t one before. That means their rent at KP is covered by taxpayers. That’s part of the whole dustup around half-in, half-out, because Prince Michael of Kent was a clear case of getting that arrangement.
I noticed the same thing Mary! Either they floated the idea that Adelaide Cottage might be offered to Eugenie – even though it counters the storyline of removing perks from non-working royals – to really make it clear that it’s a punitive action against H&M, or they are so confused that they aren’t concerned with making any sense.
Interesting, @nota. I thought that I had read reports that the Duke of Kent was retiring. But you are right, if he retires he loses his grace and favor lodging (or at least, by their logic, he should). This is how they usually control the Royals, make them dependent financially upon the Sovereign. This is in good part why I think that Charles and William are so pissed that the Sussexes had Frogmore Cottage. Because they couldn’t control them.
@dianna, LOL, my vote goes to confusion! It’s a proper s*** show now! 🤪
Ok, but let’s say the duke of Kent does retire or becomes too sick to do engagements for some reason. Is Charles really going to kick him out of his home? Like was this man ever able to save money or retirement? Where would he go?
Jais, I think right there, with that one comment, you are the crux of why the royal family is so pissed at Harry. None of them could possibly break away, with the exceptions of Chuck and Willnot and their piles of stolen antiquities and duchies. That’s how the monarch likes it, beholden to him. Harry isn’t, and never will be again.
I am not even talking about the duke of kent. Prince and princess Michael of Kent have never been working royals and live extravagant lives. They have had a pay for play arrangement for decades. Have shady financial deals with Russian oligarchs. We’re is the outrage for these two parasites?
I am already convinced the BP apartment will be fully bugged, tapped and surveilled by Cams goons. TPB will have eye cutouts in the paintings so he can watch them from the command center tucked in near the linen closet.
This is chucky’s goons’ solution for the “tight control “that Bullyam demanded as a condition for the Sussexes to attend the CONanation. Corral them into BP.
Lets understand that this offer-the-Sussexes-a-BP-apartment is just a flag being flown by the shidtmedia (on behalf of chucky’s advisors)i to test public response. Now that theyve seen the public’s disdain, it should be hilarious to see what else thy have to pull out of their clown hats. Until the Sussexes respond to that email invite…….
If it is about William, then the Sussexes do not have to attend. What they should not do is allow that idiot to think that he owns the UK.
Why would Harry return go to the city where he was traumatized??
Have they lost the plot??
Tom Parker- Bowles can be an improper replacement for Harry, since the Parker-Bowles will ascend the throne in all but name.
(That being said, negotiations should be on the way for compensation in order to purchase a second home in the country side.)
Mrs Smith 🤣 Bet. I’m sure Camilla did not enjoy any of her truths coming to light in Spare and the Brit media needs their pound of flesh.
I wonder if Charles is regretting his rash decision to evict the Sussexes the day after Harry’s memoir. It seems with all his decisions about Harry,. He ends up backtracking and pleasing exactly nobody!
The tabloids who want the Sussexes out wandering the streets of Windsor will object to the deadline being pushed until the fall and any possible offer of a place to stay for the Sussexes. Meanwhile, the rest of the world is horrified at his petty behaviour.
I also have some questions about why Eugenie, not a working royal and living outside of the country much of the time just like the Sussexes, would be offered Adelaide cottage? Isn’t that the exact same reasoning for why Harry had to be kicked out of his home?
And as for the “extensive” renovations of royal lodge – wasn’t the deal with Andrew that he had to keep up the property in order to stay there? If there’s mold and other structural problems that were allowed to fester, that should not be the taxpayer’s responsibility, and I hope the Brits rightfully kick up a fuss. Bill and Cathy chose Adelaide cottage just last year.
The larger question(s) that Charles failed to ask and answer are any of the following examples;
Would Murdoch punish his sons in a public way by disinheritance and eviction??
Would Camilla???
If he/she would not do it to their sons why should he Charles choose this route ??
To what end, if it is really about love??
What would he have done if the roles were reversed??
Any introspection would have stopped this, even a phone call to the right person or maybe Charles can only love with conditions.
If the latter is true.
Harry has to decide that this is enough, but he has to continue to love, even if it has to be done from a distance.
Someone has to be the grown-up.
They really thick enough to believe the polls their media sycophants set up for them. If he’d read the book before reacting, he’d have seen that Harry gave him more grace than he truly deserved but he blew that up. Spare is now a worldwide bestseller and people are noticing in real time the things Harry talked about in the book. (Even his rota buddies can’t justify this decision).
Eugenie is just being used for cover right now. I don’t think they’re offering her anything.
I think Cain and Unable are trying to use this as an excuse to renovate another home on the taxpayer dime without backlash while blaming Andrew for reneging on his deal for living there for cheap.
Evicting them right after the book came out tells us that it was never really about what was in the book – it was the fact that Harry spoke out at all, and that he has put himself right out of his family’s reach. That’s what enraged Charles the most, I think.
Frogmore cottage was the last tiny thread connecting Harry to the palace.
It was really Charles’ last remaining move, the only thing he has that could possibly have hurt his son. And he seems to have acted in a fit of rage, not realizing how petty and small he looks. Plus, he’s just given the Sussexes a pretty good excuse (if one was needed) to skip the coronation.
Chuck is mean and spiteful turning his back on his own son, DIL and two adorable grandchildren out of revenge and no amount of added PR explanations can make this look great from a father, grandfather and head of CE. A lot of people didn’t like the way CC cuckolded Diana and they don’t like them turfing Harry and his family out of the way as surplus to requirements too. Yes his Right wing mob are lapping this up but it is a horrible thing to do and properly exposes his ugliness. Karma is going to grant him the Chubbly he deserves!
Just imagine if you treat a Veteran of the military like this on the world stage why would they care about anyone else? These people are so bad at PR .
If there’s one thing that Charles excels at it is self sabotage…
He’s too easily led by others, overly dependent on external validation, and Spare tells us that patience and listening aren’t among his strong points.
What could possibly go wrong…!
A few months ago, there was a clip going around of a 90-something woman calling in to an LBC radio show. She was INCREDIBLY angry about the way Chuck was treating his daughter-in-law. You do not treat family like that. While this woman still supported Lizzy, she was completely opposed to Chuck now — already angry about how he’d treated Diana, but this was the absolute last straw. Sadly, it wasn’t James O’Brien, so the host looked uncomfortable and asked a couple annoying questions.
I heard that caller, 90 years old and worked at a food bank. She really laced into Charles. What a lady!
What I find fascinating in this (well, not the only thing – SO many mad machinations to choose from but focusing on one for now..) is the apparent power Baldemort has over his father. This whole mess appears to be being driven by the Wails. If it weren’t then none of these dominoes would be falling. Andrew would stay with Fergie in Royal Lodge which he got a 75 year lease on in 2005 – so not expiring until 2080 and I’m sure some deal would be done on renovations. Eugenie could continue to sublet Frogmore Cottage (so not being left empty all the time, eh?) so she’d be sorted and I’m sure Beatrice could co-habit in RL and inherit the lease post Andrew. Last but not least, WanK would continue to live in Adelaide Cottage where we have been repeatedly told they are VERY happy thank you – as they should be, still owning, as they do, the 10 bedroom Anmer where they retire at half terms and school hols not to mention a ginormous apartment at KP AND another holiday house at Balmoral.
But, oh no. Wills wants the biggest inhabitable house on the Windsor estate for himself – no doubt because he HAS to have the next biggest one to Dad as PoW and that means he wants Royal Lodge, thus setting off this game of musical houses and this headache for Charles. What’s astonishing and fascinating is that Charles is undertaking this game rather than telling William to get back in his box (or one of his other four houses). What the hell does Wills have over Charles?? Chuck doesn’t seem to have any problem screwing over one son – by all accounts, his favourite. And I don’t believe it’s because Will is the heir – Charles is the KING. So, what the hell is it??
Agreed this is a head scratcher unless Chuck is actually AFRAID of his own son and exactly what he is capable of if thwarted? Above all he wants to preserve the monarchy so maybe for an easy life he overindulges Willy to keep him from absolutely running amok. Chuck is rather cowardly and he is stuck with Willy as heir and he probably does agree that heir should live in a castle whilst the spare live in a damp coal bunker. After all both Pizza and Harry are just spares, aren’t they?
Charles never learned how to deal with tantrums to his detriment.
He should’ve let him get in his feelings preferably on the phone.. walk away to another room while Willian 😱.
Afterwards, demand that a response will be forth coming as soon as he, William uses his words to make a compelling argument as to why this course of action will be in the best interest of the survival of the institution.
This works for two-year-olds, with enough practice, it will kick in for the 40 year old.
Yep, THIS is the world they live in. It’s all about position, power play, and the visible trappings of their nonsensical hierarchy.
The one ray of light in all this is that they are so blind to the outside world that they are burning down the institution that matters so much to them. I don’t know if I’ll see that joyous day in my lifetime but I firmly believe the fuse has been lit.
@thehench, it is baffling isn’t it? While it is clear that Charles, and previously the Queen, appear to cave to whatever William wants, I think this might be something else. I keep going back to something I said in a post a month or so ago:. Charles hates Andrew more than he loves Harry.
I think Charles was more than happy to collude with William to get Andrew out of Royal Lodge and kicking the Sussexes out of Frogmore Cottage is just icing on the cake to them. I think this started with Charles’ hatred for Andrew.
They both hate their Spare brothers. One because his mummy chose him as her favorite after having lunches with each child to choose a favorite. Ans William because he’s got severe personality disorders running rampant and potentially a TBI that’s been left unchecked and untreated.
They both get to hurt their “nemesis” – and they also do it by constantly merging their names together in the media. As if Harry and Meghan are as at fault here as a child trafficking rapist that is Andrew. It’s sick.
And my comment probably won’t get published for me saying this – but I’ve been saying this for years. William being constantly called a rage monster in the media is supposed to clue us in on the who he takes his anger out on. I think Kkkate’s covered to the neck and covered to the wrist fashion choices are about a lot more than her taste for dowdy clothes covered in buttons and desperation.
Is there some reason Wills doesn’t want Windsor Castle? Chuckles should just let him have that.
I think William does want Windsor Castle; and, Royal Lodge is for Kate and the kids (maybe with the Middletons in the separate wing of Royal Lodge!).
@hench, while I do think Charles gives into William’s rages, which is fascinating, in this case, I think their goals align. Charles wants to kick the Sussexes out of their home just as much as William.
Lizzie said “Your father does what he wants to do” to Harry. And that is Chuck — always. Other people get the blame, and he’s happy about that. But Chuck does what Chuck wants. No one can persuade him, let alone force him, to do otherwise. And Chuck is entirely fueled by spite and self-pity. His outlook is that he is the only person on this planet. Also, he’s extraordinarily stupid.
I don’t see how this move is cost conscious, since they will be losing income from Harry’s commercial rent rates.
Plus, having to pay for the renovations of Royal Lodge to suit the Wales’ tastes.
I agree with Kaiser. This story about BP apartments being offered to Harry and Meghan has come out because Charles looked bad. Considering that BP is being renovated exactly when will Harry and Meghan get the use the apartments? I hope they see this “offer” for what it is which is to make Charles look better and to control them and their movements in the UK. If they stay at BP there will be leaks about them in the press. I think kicking them out of Frogmore with no place to go increases the chances that they won’t go to the UK thus depriving the press of stories and pictures so Charles has come with this plan. I hope Harry and Meghan turn down this offer.
The RF and their sycophants will never be satisfied or at peace as long as the Sussexes are thriving. Their goal will continue to be the Sussexes demise. The shifting tactics will not stop because nothing is landing the targeted outcome they desire. The BP apartment is a fallback narrative to temper the global backlash. The world is watching and social media is carrying the narrative that be be retained for history. They British tabloids don’t control the narrative like they did during Princess Diana and King Edward’s eras. The RF is therefore floundering to stay relevant and above the fray. The shine and deference is gone. People view them as a reality show soap opera mafia family. Hence celebrities feel comfortable publicly refusing invitations to perform at the coronation concert. I’m not sure they will recover the dignity that QE II had afforded the institution during her reign. They have no sparkle anymore, thanks to Camilla and Charles. It’s not a fairytale, it is a global reality show about a dysfunctional European royal family that is funded by the taxpayers. No need for the Crown on Netflix when you have that lot and their sycophants to entertain you. Thank God the Sussexes are safely in the US. They need all the prayers they can get to remain financially independent and safe so they can remain far away from that lot and their drama. The royals can offer the BP apartment to a homeless British family.
Charles shows how wishy washy he is.
Excellent comment! They are getting more irrelevant by the minute, too many blunders, too much negativity around that family, no relevant celebrity wants the association anymore….too bad, as for the British tabloids? Nest of vipers who appeal only to racists, their time is running out. Harry and Meghan should simply stay away from that circus.
Beware of royals bearing “gifts!” BP is under extensive renovations. I wouldn’t put it past that lot to charge H&M for any renovations that need to be made to their suite of rooms. It’s funny though now the whole world knows how awful he’s been treated the Charles is making sure the whole world knows he would like his son to live in one of the grandest addresses in the country. All the years Harry was locked away in that tiny little cottage not one set of rooms could be found for him – he’s even on record telling a group of guests that they’ve staying in BP longer than he ever has.
I know they need a secure base in the UK but, I don’t know if it should be BP. As someone-else posted the other day, this is all about control. I don’t think William and Charles have ever gotten over how H&M managed to sneak into the country and meet TQ without anyone knowing. Having a suite in BP would give them notice on when H&M were arriving. Sly coutiers, and members of the family will snapping pics and phoning paps quicker than you can say “William is in the garden, tending the roses.” 😉
It is not about ‘gifts’ , Harry moved to Windsor to avoid the trauma of living there. He preferd the countryside.
If it is about security and Harry’s well being, there would be no eviction.
It:-
– would not be considered. It is aboult Harry coming back to work for free.
– as you stated it would be a lot easier to control him and let the narcissistic William torment him.
– telling Harry where his place in the family lies. It is the continued expression of hate towards the spares.
– would not continue to reek of malice and continued emotional exploitation.
So…. If this wasn’t vindictive BS to keep feeding the press about Harry why not simply tell Andrew he’s moving into Adelaide and have Bill and Cathy move into the Royal Lodge. And leave the Sussexes alone. There – solved it for them….
It’s so messy, petty, vindictive, and reactive – I half expect Andy Cohen to show up and start interviewing Kate, Ferg and Cam with Cam half in the bag and telling bawdy jokes, and Ferg hocking her book with the Corgis on her lap while Kate just says the first five years are “massively important” over and over. Whatever mystery TQ retained, it’s loooooooooong gone.
Harry and Meghan should see this eviction as another aspect of them breaking free of the Royal Family. Frogmore can’t be held over their heads by the press and the Royal Family. Best of all they’re no forced to live near to the Cambridges anymore.
Agreed. I know they loved FC but I don’t see this as anything but another blessing just like the half in&out deal being rejected.
The freedom to just be…..
I agree with MTL- swap Andrew and Willz- Andrew to Adelaide. Although where will Bill and Buttons live during the Royal Lodge reno? One of their four other homes?!!
Anyway. This is clearly all to punish Harry. I hope he takes the latest hint and stays home in CA. As the British tabs continue to be cut off from Sussex stories they will agitate for a new home for H&M and something will turn up. Along with a storyline of the “king’s peace offering.”
@golden – right? How will they EVER manage with ONLY four other mansions to choose from?!
Am I the only who gets dizzy with the reporting of the number of rooms every time they mention H&M? Frogmore has 5-11 bedrooms, their $9-18 M mansion has 14-20 rooms… like… hello?!?
Nope. You’re not. It really makes one wonder what the sources are of their dubious information. What’s also driving me nuts is the many many mentions in mainstream publications that have pictures and descriptions of Frogmore House instead of Frogmore Cottage accompanying articles about all of this. Harry and Meghan weren’t given a fabulous historic mansion. They were given former staff quarters in poor condition— albeit also historic — that they then paid to renovate into a fabulous house.
@Blithe: YES! So true between House and Cottage. The accuracy is just laughable at this point!
My day was made TWICE yesterday, the first was reading a post on Facebook about Charlie and camzilla doing their euro trip, over 200 comments saying “bye, don’t come back, and, ah look Charlie’s going home to Germany, or even, are they coming back in a rubber dingy? 😂😂 How the mighty have fallen. Then the second was a news item saying the Daily Mail was having to make hundreds redundant!! Karma is arriving at platform one folks, and ABOUT TIME lol
Also Simon Case featuring in Hancock’s lockdown What’s App messages and separately vindictively denying Sue Grey further promotion within Civil Service probably in retribution for her damming Party gate report into Boris antics! Karma richly deserved!
LADY DIGBY, yep, seems the Palace are showing us all how to go from looking vile, to looking vile and vindictive little ****s
Chuck keeps overshadowing his own coronation with his bs moves against Harry. Such a dim bulb. None of this can be earning him the adulation he craves so desperately.
I hope KFC has to resort to Z-list entertainment for the Chubbly (maybe Jeremy Clarkson can do standup and Rebel Wilson can sing and dance), and all invited heads of state send ministers/advisors instead of attending. I hope the Sussexes stay quiet the entire time and never appear and the RR scramble to find something interesting to cover during the Chubbly.
“Jeremy Clarkson can do standup and Rebel Wilson can sing and dance.” Clarkson could revive his Amazon reality farming show for whorsey set. Rebel Wilson could reissue her BAFTA jokes about Meghan & Harry Oprah interview winning in Drama and Fantasy, or she could do some other racist thing about people having “problems with the police.” She could also bring her racist mother so they can talk crap about Meghan – a sure monarchist crowd pleaser.
They need to move Andrew into Nottingham Cottage so he’ll be as uncomfortable as possible on royal land.
Chuckles can’t think of trying that. Andrew knows where the bodies are buried and he won’t hesitate to bring them up.
Someone send this guy a copy of “Kinging for Dummies”. Nah, scratch that. Let him squirm and struggle.
And another thing – if you are going to take revenge on your son for what he wrote about you in a book, then grow the guts to read the damn book.
And lest we forget, Virginia Guiffre is dropping a book soon that will put Andrew into an even worse light (if that’s possible). He’ll be lucky to be allowed to stay in Nott Cott.
@ Gabby – Charles IS the book “Kinging for Dummies”! They wrote the book about him, lol.
It’s laughable how bad Chuckles’ court is! What a bunch of clowns. 🤡 They keep stepping on their d*cks and looking more ridiculous by the minute. These fools can’t see beyond their Salt Island bubble. While the derangers and rabid haters love each stab at the Sussexes, the rest of the world sees the bullshit and petty revenge clearly. Chuck keeps thinking he has the upper hand but in reality he looks like a clueless puppet who doesn’t realize how petty, insecure, and racist he looks to the rest of the world. How can he be so completely out of touch?
Wielded by The Other Brother as a weapon and outshone by Prince Harry, KC3 is not coming across as a wise and strong leader. What a way to start his lackluster, flaccid reign.
When we bitch about the RF and the Tory government and all the royal palaces, someone always gripes about Buck Palace being “uninhabitable” till 2027 due to extensive reno’s (and the cost to us taxpayers)
I know it was extensively decoratively *draped* to hide scaffolding during the Jubbly last year & I know I saw different draping IRL during late Queen’s mourning period
So how does anyone expect that The Sussex’s could safely stay there with 2 small (active) kiddies if their is electrical and building construction currently happening?
Even ***if*** construction is being done in stages making some parts “habitable”? This is still not a solution that I would subject my family and (the children I don’t yet have) to. Surely?
Yes. I would also worry about asbestos. One of the reasons that the renovations to Apartment 1A were so expensive was because they had to remediate the asbestos found.
1A was already in working order, electric, plumbing, heating were fine. W&K ripped apart the historic interior and tore out historic walls. That revealed the asbestos that then had to be remediated. IF they hadn’t destroyed the historic interior, the asbestos wouldn’t have been an issue.
I get not everyone understands this, but if you leave asbestos in place you aren’t in danger. It is when you tear it up, it becomes airborne, and then you have a problem. Left in place it isn’t an issue. W&K caused the asbestos problem by destroying the historic internal footprint of 1A.
@nota, it is an issue if there is any lead in an area that gets usage and can be worn, leaving dust that could either be picked up by hand or inhaled. For example, if lead is found around the windows where they are opened and closed it would have to be mitigated. Or, if there are any worn areas where lead is found that could pose a danger to the kids. For example worn or peeling baseboards. Learned that on “Ask This Old House”!
Chucky as always is a day late and a pound short. Should have used your head instead of your ice block where your heart is supposed to be before you kicked them out shouldn’t you chucky ? Now trying to walk backwards to fix the damage you caused to your own reputation that was already hanging on by a thread.
How is offering the Sussexes pedo’s old suite in a construction zone an olive branch? Sounds like a big F you to me. JFC.
To sum up. The only people who were paying market rate rent for a property were thrown out.
A 4-bedroom house will be offered rent-free to non-working royal Andrew, complete with taxpayer security for the surrounding estate. A 4-bedroom free house rental will be offered to his non-working royal daughter Eugenie, also housed on the secured estate. Then a freebie apartment would be offered to Sussex Family, in the centre of London where they’d be tracked and monitored constantly by staff and tabloids. Which only showcases that Charles is handing out backhanded perks to non-working royals and punishing his son. Who advises this idiot?
Well said, but now with added detail and flourish: A 4-bedroom FULLY RENOVATED house OUTFITTED IN MODERN DECOR, RENT CURRENTLY PAID FOR AND MAINTAINED BY EXCELLENT TENANTS, will be offered rent-free to non-working royal Andrew, complete with taxpayer security for the surrounding estate. A 4-bedroom free house rental will be offered to his non-working royal daughter Eugenie, also housed on the secured estate. Then a freebie TEMPORARY DILAPIDATED FIXER-UPPER apartment would be offered to Sussex Family, in the centre of London where they’d be HARASSED, tracked and monitored constantly by staff and tabloids.
I tried to make up a bunch excuses for KFC when he pulled his son’s family’s security from them after announcing to the press where they lived.
There. Are. No. Longer. Any. Excuses.
The man straight up wants to see harm visited upon them.
“[Andrew’s] links to the disgraced child sex trafficker and paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.”
WTAF??? WHYYYYY do the rota ratz keep soft-pedaling Pedrew this way? How about referring to him as “accused rapist of a trafficked teenager”. Well as Oliver Hardy of Laurel and Hardy fame often said…”This is another fine mess you’ve gotten us into!” UpChuck literally cannot put a foot right. I think there’s a whole lot of deflecting and shell-gaming going on in order to pave the way for the next insult — Camzilla’s kids getting titles and moving into KP or WC. The best thing Harry and Meghan can do is simply ignore it all and throw a great party for Archie. And not use Party Pieces crap.
I think anyone with proper clearances and the money can live within the royal windsor estate. There are lots of homes and cottages on that estate. Andrew could stay in one of the cottages within the Royal Lodge Property while it’s being renovated. The Sussexes should definitely maintain their own property. All the gossip about Meghan only came out of that period when they lived at Kensington. After that the press just kept rehashing the old stories from the wedding drama and the Kensington staff. When they went to Frogmore, KP no longer had access so they could only regurgitate the old stories from 2018.
Because the Sussexes didn’t live long in Frogmore Cottage. Meghan lived in Nott Cott for a year and four months. There was a story in the summer of 2019 about Meghan’s “commands” to her neighbors in Windsor, the story was written by Emily Andrews( it was eventually denied, but unfortunately the damage was done). There were also stories about how the Sussexes were isolated in Windsor from the rest of the family and stories about Archie’s “nannies”…etc.
I don’t know why anyone would want Royal lodge, it’s so ugly
I think it’s an issue of, in their minds, bigger is better, grander and more befitting their status.
I think Charles and William want harry to divorce Meghan and remarry a cressida type. And have his so called real family with cressida type and children with her. Chuck would give a settlement to meghan and children Charles and William are total disgraces.
Charles would also give Harry the honorary military titles they stripped him of, along with his royal patronages. The British media would portray him as “The Old Harry” and how Harry is finally happy in the UK without Meghan. They would do fake polls to convince the world that Harry’s popularity rise after the divorce.
In all due respect, no one cares about Charles and especially William’s feelings about his brother.
William has a job to do raising his allegedly four or five children, depending who is reporting ?????
The alleged number is above three….
Lol, if I were H&M, I would totally take up Charles on his offer. I would show up at BP with a moving van full of suitcases and bouncy castles and dog kennels and whatnot, set up an entire household and then go back to California to watch William’s head explode.
LOL! All joking aside, I think that is what the Sussexes would have to do to be able to declare it as their UK residence. Is this another move by Charles to ensure that they only have a temporary abode, and not a permanent residence, in the UK?
It’s funny, but I’m not joking. They should move in, make a lot of homey changes, put up Archie and Lili’s artwork and get the apartment set up as their home in the UK. And if there are mice, they should get a cat. And when they visit, they will be arriving through the BP gates, with everyone bowing and scraping to them like the royals they are.
Yeah but as soon as William is in charge, they would again be evicted for such and such reason.
KingTampon really should be locked away somewhere to prevent his endless, bad PR from escaping.
Every day a new spin/lie.
What a clusterchuck.
Chuck is such a vile weakling. He deserves all the backlash he’s getting.
I just want the Sussexes to be safe — and kept out of sentences aiming to link them to Pedrew.
“ But they may be offered Prince Andrew’s old suite in the Palace – where he once entertained the model Caprice and disgraced socialite Ghisaline Maxwell – whenever they need it.”
1) 🤮🤮🤮🤮 2) Man, it’s a shame the folks who clean up after celebrities-selling-houses don’t get book contracts.
Why is William in the running for Royal Lodge? Isn’t he the new champion of the homeless? The audacity of he-of-many-residences, seeking another home, is astounding. This is giving, let them eat cake, vibes. Surely the end must be near for monarchy. This can’t continue.
Have you ever heard Fergie’s interview with Oprah! back in the 80-90s?
She gets quite specific about Andrew’s apartment.
Really hope they buy their own property and they win security case in court.
I’m so tired of all the coronation drama constantly thrown at Harry and Meghan and can’t wait for it to be over. I expect harry to go at minimum and Meghan most likely to join because as Harry said he still believes in the monarchy.
I just don’t feel like his feelings on this have changed even after all that’s happened this last month.
In other news I need Meghan to come outside more.
I hate to use the kardashians but they have a good strategy for breaking up negative news cycles around their family.
Meghan has been in a negative news cycle this last month and needs some wins. Besides her going on date nights and clvr blends thats been it. That last time I remember it being this bad was around May/June when all those books started coming out.
I really hope her team are watching and moving accordingly.
Again, with the “if I were Meghan” – I’d show up in an awesome dress and wearing a tiara that was especially designed for me.
Ideally that’s what I want. For her to show up and give the “you could have had a bad b*tch tour like last time. I know lots of supporters would be mad about this though cause they want a complete cut off.
I sometimes feel like they are hiding on purpose to go against those attention seeking allegations. I know they are most likely just working and enjoy their private life.
But they need to come out more. They can’t let the void be constantly filled with negatively.
@rana I know but it’s never been like this.. This is another level of insanity and misinformation. I feel like it’s why they are now actually responding because the stories were starting to get way out of hand after the south p episode.
Maybe I can only compare it to them stepping down and the intense press around it but there was much less hate.
Last summer it was more tabloid stories and rota but they didn’t respond to any of it.
Meghan has had bad press since November 2016.
Seriously @Rana. It always galls me when members of the press say that the Sussexes were welcomed with open arms. Does no one remember the onslaught of negative articles about Meghan regarding the cost of her dress in the engagement photos? Or, the welcoming by the press of Samantha Markle’s negative spin on Meghan and everything she does? Not to mention the racist dog whistling headlines that started as soon as Harry and Megan’s relationship became known.
Much has been made about the Compton headline but the worst, to me, was the headline, in I think the Daily Express, when it first became known that the Sussexes were dating: “Harry has moved over to the dark side.”
@Rana, the article I mentioned appears to have been scrubbed from The Daily Express with only a later, November 2018, reprint of the article in the Telegraph. In the Telegraph article they add in the name of the author, Shane Watson, to indicate that it is an opinion piece (not done In the earlier summer article). Also, a correction, the article states that Harry has “moved over” to the dark side.
November 4, 2016 reprint (not 2018)
Frogmore was the only thing left that Charles could take away from them easily. What a petty man, and what a terrible father. I don’t think he sees himself as a father at all. He wants to make the ruling family himself, Camilla and her children.
Just when you don’t think they can get more ridiculous, they prove us wrong. The article doesn’t say that H&M will get Randy Andy’s apartment at BP. They just say KFC MAY give them that apartment. It won’t happen. I thought Eugenie had has Ivy Cottage at Kensington that’s bigger than Not Cot and was renovated before she and Jack moved in in 2018. It’s a grace and favor house. Would she have to move out, too? They also have a home in Portugal.
This is all really ridiculous. If Randy Andy is moved–and that hasn’t happened, yet, then why can’t W&K move to their apartment in Kensington Palace. It would be a longer trip for the kids for school, but it would be temporary if it’s just renovation to RL for them to move into. That just leaves Pedrew to house.
Since the Sussexes don’t have to be out until after the Clowning, they should go to Frogmore to pack up the rest of their belongings. First, they should Archie’s birthday party there during the Clowning. This is assuming that KFC will not be inviting them. I can’t think of anything that would delight me more.
This is both so desperate and insulting on Charles’ part. Why would they want Andrew’s old grubby apartment? They keep trying to link the Sussexes to him and it’s both sinister and ham-fisted. Also, have they thought about the fact that if this actually happened the Sussexes would be the only royals in residence at Buckingham palace? Can they just wander onto the balcony whenever they want, have their morning coffee up there? They really want Meghan being in the late Queen’s residence? Will they raise the flag when they’re there? These people don’t think. If the Sussexes decide to go over there, I really hope they have their own plans that they won’t share with these vultures.
People often forget how cruel, spiteful, self-pitying, and 100% self-centered Chuck is. But what they also forget — or maybe haven’t realized yet — is how deeply stupid he is. He thinks he’s educated because he can parrot literature, but he has no idea what that literature actually means. (Unlike Harry, btw.) Chuck thinks he’s smart because everyone around him has always told him he is, and this makes him stupider than he would otherwise be. The man is, and always has been, an idiot.
I wish you were making the first toast at the coronation reception.
May 6 2023 Talking Points
I AM IN BLOOD /
STEPPED IN SO FAR THAT SHOULD I WADE NO MORE /
RETURNING WERE AS TEDIOUS AS GO O’ER
@eurydice
BP might the largest building in the monarchy’s control….at over 800K sq ft. but not only is it an active construction site undergoing renovations that were due for more than 10 yrs now, but it’s full of asbestos, vermin & other creatures. Not fit for human habitation.
There’s a reason that the now dead monarch, who was forced to accept it as her place of residence for her family from the time she became queen in 1952, stopped living there when Covid struck.
So there no way on God’s green earth that H&M would consider that a decent offer from chuckyDaTURD.
How much more should the Poors handwring, about where millionaires in a rightly dissolving and redundant monarchy will live? Let’s move on. Everyone has everything they need to be fine.
Agree with Kaiser in that Charles, and prob not even anyone in his staff, has actually even contacted the Sussexes with an email about this. No BP offer has been made. This is spin control.
All I get out of this is that no one renting in Great Britain should ever feel safe at night. 60 days is all you got.
The largest landowner has chucked out his own son, and his son was paying the lease.
Charles is such an ass. He was terrified that the Chubbly would be all about the Sussexes, so he personally made sure it WAS all about the Sussexes by his own hare-brained news cycle. He evicts them from their English home, vows to put Pedrew in there, and now offers them Pedrew’s old Buckingham Palace uninhabitable apartment. He ENSURED months ahead of time that the Chubbly is ONLY about his hatred of his own son, DIL and biracial grandkids. Good job, Charles, you moron. Congratulations on blowing up your own Chubbly. I love this for you, you moron.