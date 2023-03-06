Rooney Mara wore a vintage Givenchy look at the Spirit Awards: shocking??!

I hope you guys understand how shocking it is to see Rooney Mara in RED. Ever since Rooney broke through in the English-language adaptation of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, her red carpet style has been very goth, very severe, and she rarely deviates from a neutral (usually dark-neutral) color palette. If she wants to mix it up, she’ll wear white or beige. But at the Spirit Awards this weekend, Rooney wore… RED. A vintage Givenchy look. Those are pants, and a grandma-style oversized tunic/cardi. She looks fantastic. Now I’m mad that she hasn’t been wearing red this whole time, because that’s her color.
Claire Foy, Rooney’s Women Talking costar, wore Carolina Herrera. Simple, uneventful.
Jessie Buckley wore Dior. She’s so talented and I love that she’s breaking through. I like a hooded dress as well.
Danielle Deadwyler in Chanel. This is a great look. One of the few times I’ve seen someone pull off “Chanel feathers.”
Jenny Slate in Thom Browne. I like the suit a lot but all of the detailing veers towards “too fussy.”
Never forget that Malala Yousafzai kept talking about never wanting to get married and then two seconds later she met Asser Malik and she was like “nevermind.” A true queen!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
Rooney Mara, Jessie Buckley and Claire Foy photographed at the 2023 Film Independant Spirit Awards at Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, USA on 04 March 2023.,Image: 760434179, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Julie Edwards / Avalon
-
-
Claire Foy attends the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 04, 2023 in Santa Monica, California,Image: 760454010, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Claire Foy, Credit line: – / JPI Studios / Avalon
-
-
Jessie Buckley attends the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 04, 2023 in Santa Monica, California,Image: 760454020, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Jessie Buckley, Credit line: – / JPI Studios / Avalon
-
-
Rooney Mara attends the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 04, 2023 in Santa Monica, California,Image: 760454034, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Rooney Mara, Credit line: – / JPI Studios / Avalon
-
-
Rooney Mara attends the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 04, 2023 in Santa Monica, California,Image: 760454036, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Rooney Mara, Credit line: – / JPI Studios / Avalon
-
-
Jenny Slate attends the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 04, 2023 in Santa Monica, California,Image: 760454377, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Jenny Slate, Credit line: – / JPI Studios / Avalon
-
-
Danielle Deadwyler attends the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 04, 2023 in Santa Monica, California,Image: 760454826, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Danielle Deadwyler, Credit line: – / JPI Studios / Avalon
-
-
SANTA MONICA, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – MARCH 04: Malala Yousafzai and Asser Malik arrive at the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards held at the Santa Monica Beach on March 4, 2023 in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 760477346, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Malala Yousafzai, Asser Malik, Credit line: Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / Avalon
-
-
SANTA MONICA, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – MARCH 04: Rooney Mara arrives at the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards held at the Santa Monica Beach on March 4, 2023 in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 760478511, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Rooney Mara, Credit line: Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / Avalon
I am not going to criticize what she normally wears because she does her, but Rooney looks amazing in this outfit! I really like her makeup too.
That’s what I came here to say. I like the colour on her and her makeup is beautiful.
A patterned tie instead of the black bowtie would have kept Jenny Slate from looking like catering staff
Catering staff! 😂 My first thought was flight attendant.
I thought she looked like an ROTC student there to escort an esteemed guest.
I almost feel guilty saying this because she’s the opposite of shallow, but damn, Malala. He’s really cute.
They’re both really cute. I love how the color of his suit goes with her outfit, which is gorgeous. You know you’re in sync with someone when you both dress in the same colors, and not on purpose.
Adorable couple!
He is! They are super cute together too, and anyway, if there is one woman who deserves a hot husband, it’s Malala, so I’m happy for her.
So happy for her. She deserves all the joy in the world.
Jesse Buckley was amazing in I’m Thinking of Ending Things! She was addicting to watch
That movie freaked me out, but she was wonderful in it, as was Jesse Plemons. That outfit, though, is giving me nun vibes.
Love Mara’s outfit but the shoes appear to be hideous.
Is it weird that she gives me Brian Molko vibes?
The Malala comment was my morning laugh. Time to go do my work – like a true queen would!
Claire and Malala + Asser all look stunning. I do not know what anyone else is wearing, although agree that red is a good color for Rooney.
The cut on the Givenchy is gorgeous but the feathers win all.
Danielle and Mara both look fabulous.
I actually really love Claire’s dress. She doesn’t normally do sexy and sparkly. And Rooney does look great in red – though I suspect that she wore it because of the cut – and the patch of black on the hem of the pants lol! Also LOVE Jessie Buckley’s dress as well.
I agree that red is Rooney’s color – and her expression! Could that be a dimple?