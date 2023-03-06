Rooney Mara wore a vintage Givenchy look at the Spirit Awards: shocking??!

I hope you guys understand how shocking it is to see Rooney Mara in RED. Ever since Rooney broke through in the English-language adaptation of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, her red carpet style has been very goth, very severe, and she rarely deviates from a neutral (usually dark-neutral) color palette. If she wants to mix it up, she’ll wear white or beige. But at the Spirit Awards this weekend, Rooney wore… RED. A vintage Givenchy look. Those are pants, and a grandma-style oversized tunic/cardi. She looks fantastic. Now I’m mad that she hasn’t been wearing red this whole time, because that’s her color.

Claire Foy, Rooney’s Women Talking costar, wore Carolina Herrera. Simple, uneventful.

Jessie Buckley wore Dior. She’s so talented and I love that she’s breaking through. I like a hooded dress as well.

Danielle Deadwyler in Chanel. This is a great look. One of the few times I’ve seen someone pull off “Chanel feathers.”

Jenny Slate in Thom Browne. I like the suit a lot but all of the detailing veers towards “too fussy.”

Never forget that Malala Yousafzai kept talking about never wanting to get married and then two seconds later she met Asser Malik and she was like “nevermind.” A true queen!

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

19 Responses to “Rooney Mara wore a vintage Givenchy look at the Spirit Awards: shocking??!”

  1. Frippery says:
    March 6, 2023 at 7:25 am

    I am not going to criticize what she normally wears because she does her, but Rooney looks amazing in this outfit! I really like her makeup too.

  2. Jillian says:
    March 6, 2023 at 7:28 am

    A patterned tie instead of the black bowtie would have kept Jenny Slate from looking like catering staff

  3. Mcmmom says:
    March 6, 2023 at 7:31 am

    I almost feel guilty saying this because she’s the opposite of shallow, but damn, Malala. He’s really cute.

    • BW says:
      March 6, 2023 at 7:42 am

      They’re both really cute. I love how the color of his suit goes with her outfit, which is gorgeous. You know you’re in sync with someone when you both dress in the same colors, and not on purpose.

    • HandforthParish says:
      March 6, 2023 at 8:04 am

      Adorable couple!

    • Mf says:
      March 6, 2023 at 10:11 am

      He is! They are super cute together too, and anyway, if there is one woman who deserves a hot husband, it’s Malala, so I’m happy for her.

    • QuiteContrary says:
      March 6, 2023 at 11:00 am

      So happy for her. She deserves all the joy in the world.

  4. Whowhatwhy says:
    March 6, 2023 at 7:32 am

    Jesse Buckley was amazing in I’m Thinking of Ending Things! She was addicting to watch

    • FHMom says:
      March 6, 2023 at 9:18 am

      That movie freaked me out, but she was wonderful in it, as was Jesse Plemons. That outfit, though, is giving me nun vibes.

  5. HandforthParish says:
    March 6, 2023 at 8:05 am

    Love Mara’s outfit but the shoes appear to be hideous.

    Is it weird that she gives me Brian Molko vibes?

  6. Emmy Rae says:
    March 6, 2023 at 9:45 am

    The Malala comment was my morning laugh. Time to go do my work – like a true queen would!

  7. Kirsten says:
    March 6, 2023 at 10:22 am

    Claire and Malala + Asser all look stunning. I do not know what anyone else is wearing, although agree that red is a good color for Rooney.

  8. Rnot says:
    March 6, 2023 at 10:22 am

    The cut on the Givenchy is gorgeous but the feathers win all.

  9. dlc says:
    March 6, 2023 at 10:42 am

    Danielle and Mara both look fabulous.

  10. Ameerah M says:
    March 6, 2023 at 11:17 am

    I actually really love Claire’s dress. She doesn’t normally do sexy and sparkly. And Rooney does look great in red – though I suspect that she wore it because of the cut – and the patch of black on the hem of the pants lol! Also LOVE Jessie Buckley’s dress as well.

  11. Kaye says:
    March 6, 2023 at 1:35 pm

    I agree that red is Rooney’s color – and her expression! Could that be a dimple?

