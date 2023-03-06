Rooney Mara wore a vintage Givenchy look at the Spirit Awards: shocking??!

I hope you guys understand how shocking it is to see Rooney Mara in RED. Ever since Rooney broke through in the English-language adaptation of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, her red carpet style has been very goth, very severe, and she rarely deviates from a neutral (usually dark-neutral) color palette. If she wants to mix it up, she’ll wear white or beige. But at the Spirit Awards this weekend, Rooney wore… RED. A vintage Givenchy look. Those are pants, and a grandma-style oversized tunic/cardi. She looks fantastic. Now I’m mad that she hasn’t been wearing red this whole time, because that’s her color.

Claire Foy, Rooney’s Women Talking costar, wore Carolina Herrera. Simple, uneventful.

Jessie Buckley wore Dior. She’s so talented and I love that she’s breaking through. I like a hooded dress as well.

Danielle Deadwyler in Chanel. This is a great look. One of the few times I’ve seen someone pull off “Chanel feathers.”

Jenny Slate in Thom Browne. I like the suit a lot but all of the detailing veers towards “too fussy.”

Never forget that Malala Yousafzai kept talking about never wanting to get married and then two seconds later she met Asser Malik and she was like “nevermind.” A true queen!