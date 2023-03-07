Sarah Ferguson: Duchess Meghan ‘has made Harry very happy, she really loves him’

Sarah Ferguson is still promoting her latest romance novel, which is why she keeps giving interviews where she talks about her ex-husband’s family. To be fair, everyone asks her about the Windsors and she’s just answering those questions as diplomatically as she can. She still adores her human-trafficker rapist ex. She also says nice things about King Charles and the coronation. She saves her warmest answers for the late QEII. But she also answers questions about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with a surprising amount of… grace?? Is that the right word? Some highlights from Fergie’s Telegraph interview:

On QEII: ‘She understood all of it. Everything. And it wasn’t even about forgiving, but a way of life. Duty, sense of purpose, but of course never judgment.’ The Duchess will always be grateful to have had ‘even a minute of HM’s time. Because also, during the last three years, her poor son [Prince Andrew] has been going through such a tumultuous time, and I think HM was very relieved I could help her with him, so we became even closer, then. But I’ve always admired and adored her. Really, she was more of a mother to me than my mother.’

Being a princess: ‘The thing is, I had the great honour of being the Queen’s daughter-in-law, and therefore I couldn’t not see every single second as a great learning curve.’ OK. But having to get all dressed up for royal functions… ‘Loved it.’ Having to sit through those functions? ‘Loved it. Loved it. Listen, if every little girl’s dream is to be a princess, then your job is to uphold that dream. So I don’t ever want to let it down.’ For that reason, she has always said to her daughters: ‘Even when you’re just walking out of your own front door, always smile. Uphold all that. No one wants to see a grumpy princess.’

Whether the Duchess of Sussex is a “grumpy princess”: ‘I don’t really know Meghan. I haven’t really met her. I spoke to her at the funeral, and I thought she looked absolutely beautiful. I think she is beautiful.’

Has Meghan damaged the Royal family? ‘It is absolutely not my place to answer that. She has made Harry very happy, and that is so nice. Honestly, he’s so happy with her. She really loves him. And I think that’s beautiful – and that Diana would be proud of him and her lovely grandchildren.’

Whether she watched the Sussexes’ Netflix docuseries: ‘I’m just trying to think… Right.’ She’s formulated a response. ‘So, I think I’m a devourer of information on Netflix.’ OK… ‘And I love watching everything on Netflix.’ What am I supposed to do with that? She chuckles. ‘I also think that one day I’d like to do a documentary.’ A similar one? ‘I don’t know. I can’t be led,’ she says, shutting me down. ‘Not on this.’

Does she think fleeing Britain really will turn out to be Prince Harry’s best chance at happiness? ‘I can’t speak for him, but I will say that after I got divorced, I spent 12 years in America, writing books, and it was a wonderful place for me. I felt free there. And I can’t thank Americans enough for the way they were with me. So, I can understand why he would [do that].’

King Charles is brilliant: ‘I think it’ll be an extraordinary moment. And I feel really strongly that the King is brilliant. He upholds everything that is good. I mean, what he’s done for the environment! What he’s done in his life! How he loves to paint, how he loves to walk, how he loves to be. He is a very special person. So for him to have a moment where everybody looks up and understands how hard he and the Royal family has worked, is important.’

The coronation: It should, Sarah believes, ‘be a moment when the entire world will say, right: we’ve got this. And now we’ll unite again and go on again. We are not…’ she laughs, corrects herself, ‘they are not celebrities. They are part of an extraordinary institution, and they go out and do their work. That’s what I did when I became a princess. Whatever happened, happened. We don’t go back. But whether I’m in or out, I’ll always uphold it.’