King Charles & Camilla’s first foreign trip as monarchs will be to France & Germany

King Charles has not left the UK since becoming king. He has not traveled to any of the commonwealth nations, he did not travel to the funeral of King Constantine of Greece, and he has not visited any of the countries who will likely become republics under his watch. Last week, there was finally an announcement about Charles’s first overseas trip – he’ll be going to France and Germany at the end of this month. His mother believed in strengthening Commonwealth ties above strengthening ties to European/NATO allies. Charles apparently feels differently, or maybe Brexit really has f–ked up everything and Chaz is being sent to do some soft-diplomacy. Lucky France and Germany.
King Charles will become the first British monarch to address the French senate during next month’s state visit to France and Germany. He will also be the first British sovereign to address German politicians from the Bundestag, reflecting what is believed to be the wish of the host countries to mark the historic trip of the new head of state.
Charles and Camilla will travel to Paris and then continue onwards to Berlin during a six-day tour, which begins on March 26.
Chris Fitzgerald, the King’s deputy private secretary, said the visit was at the request of the British Government following invitations from the French and German presidents. Commenting on the trip, he added: “The visit will celebrate the UK’s relationship with France and Germany, marking our shared histories, culture and values. It is also a chance to look forwards and show the many ways our countries are working in partnership, whether that be to tackle climate change, respond to the conflict in Ukraine, seize trade and investment opportunities or share the best of our arts and culture.”
“As well as speaking to the strength of the United Kingdom’s bilateral relationships with France and Germany, Their Majesties’ visit will include engagements highlighting the importance of sustainability and community – key themes which have been embraced by citizens of all our countries. There will also be opportunities to reflect on the sacrifices and challenges of our shared past, out of which has come an enduring legacy of cooperation and reconciliation.”
I googled it and apparently Charles is fluent in French but not so much in German. QEII reportedly had some “schoolgirl French” language skills, but she apparently refused to speak German, lest she remind people of her extensive German ancestry. Prince Philip also spoke German quite well (and his sisters were married to Nazis). I would assume that Charles’s public addresses in France will probably be half in French, half in English? I really don’t know. I assume he’ll speak English while in Germany. Anyway, I’m curious to see the reception Charles and Camilla get on their first foreign trip as monarchs. The French people reportedly had great respect for QEII – will that carry over to Charles? Doubtful, although I do imagine that President Macron will lay out the red carpet for Charles.
Berlin, GERMANY – Britain's Charles, Prince of Wales, gives a speech during a memorial ceremony at the German parliament Bundestag to commemorate the national day of mourning for the victims of war and dictatorship in Berlin, Germany, 15 November 2020.
-
Berlin, GERMANY – Britain's Charles, Prince of Wales, gives a speech during a memorial ceremony at the German parliament Bundestag to commemorate the national day of mourning for the victims of war and dictatorship in Berlin, Germany, 15 November 2020.
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Public at the Memorial Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey in London, UK.
Sandringham, UNITED KINGDOM – Members of the Royal family attend the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, UK.
King Charles III, accompanied by Camilla Queen Consort and members of the extended Royal Family, attend the traditional Christmas Day morning service at St. Mary Magdelene Church on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort visit to Bolton Town Hall to join a reception to meet representatives from the community, as part of a visit to Greater Manchester.
The Queen Consort, joined by King Charles III, hosts a reception at Clarence House in London, for authors, members of the literary community and representatives of literacy charities, to celebrate the second anniversary of The Reading Room.
At government request which means government funded. Wonder what value the UK taxpayers will get for their money.
That was confusing. It said the visit was at the request of the British government, following invitations from the German and French presidents. So how was it a request if they’re also saying there were invitations first? If they really were invited first, wouldn’t the French or German govt pay for it? Guess I’m confused how it all works.
The German and French governments extend a formal invitation to the British government. The British government “requests “ that the monarch accept the invitation. That is how it is both an invitation by the foreign government and a request by the British government. Of course request is just a polite way for saying the government is sending the monarch. It’s not like they have much choice in whether or not to go.
Knowing the brf they probably requested to go there and upon receiving the invitation will send the bill for the costs of their trip (not a tour, a business trip) to France and Germany to cover all the costs. Just how Peggy and Kkkatie invited themselves to Boston in the United States then made them cover all their expenses they tallied up.
@cessily, yes, the Waleses invite themselves, probably more often than not. I remember hearing rumors that the Luxembourg family was not happy at all that Kate invited herself for one trip that really inconvenienced the Royals.
Also, it is not sure that a requesting country will get the Royal they want. Back when William went to China, it was revealed that the Chinese government had actually requested Harry but, well, I guess William wanted to go. So William went.
Queen Elizabeth was very fluent in French. There’s video of her at a G7(?) summit where she has a conversation in French with the French President at a cocktail reception, which is way tougher than scripted speech. Its from the George Bush I era
“seize trade and investment opportunities or share the best of our arts and culture.”
If trade and investment opportunities with Europe are wanted, why did the UK BREXIT?
Very confusing.
Hard for me to imagine any country keeping a straight face when these two visit. Imagine parading your tart around as if she has an ounce of decency. In the name of diplomacy I suppose this was inevitable but I can hear the whispers now.
Does Camilla look horrific in the photo where she’s in the brown coat to anyone else? The look on her face with her brown teeth belong in a horror movie. Zoom in if you dare.
Looks like a stalker for sure. …
Every new picture I see of them is even creepier than the last.
The Raft of the Medusa with Camilla at the helm had at least 146 men and 1 woman on board when the tow rope was cut and the cannibalism, murders, fighting, and tossing of live and dead bodies overboard started. 13 days later only 15 survivors were found alive when they were accidentally rescued.
Harry and family were wise to embark on a Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage (Mendelssohn 1828) to a former Spanish colony long before the tow rope was cut.
Six days is a long time for just two countries (no matter how large France and Germany are). I’m curious to know what Francophone and German Celebitchies think the reception will be for these two?
And of course, I’m mostly interested if there will be state (tiara) occasions!
German ones are not amused. What is the point? GB wanted nothing to do with EU and now first countries they visit are in the EU?
This german celebitchy does not want her taxes to pay for this troll’s vacation.
We have no use for these idiots here, we got our own idiots already thankyouverymuch.
Same! We never want to see a member of this evil family in Germany again! The only ones we welcome with open arms are Meg+Harry!!!
Do royals wear their tiaras when visiting republics? I thought they only wore tiaras when visiting other monarchies.
I think it depends on the occasion, eg if it’s white tie (which is a tiara event) or not? I think also that state banquets are white tie regardless of the system of government, but I’m sure others can correct me…
Not an expert, but I believe tiaras are worn at state dinners. Macon will be hosting a state dinner for C&C, so I think yes there will be tiaras.
It depends on the royal involved, but yes several queens appear to have a policy of not wearing tiara’s when visiting republics.
As to state banquets being white tie that also depends on the country. For example in the US and Germany black-tie is treated has the most formal dress code so nothing is ever white tie
All of his work could be undermined in just one moment with Camilla gossiping and bad mouthing leaders like she did Biden.
It’s gross how none of the Tory puppets who forced Brexit will take real accountability for it now. Is this their way of holing to fix it while never admitting they got it so wrong? The two sided double speak on Brexit makes Trump look honest.
I believe the royals wanted Brexit too. The major hype was ‘we’re taking back our sovereignty’. Now the UK is financially weaker but they have their sovereignty and it seems the Tories are having a field day with the rampant corruption and xenophobia. The sewage in the Thames would not have been accepted if they remained in the EU. EU environment regulations would have likely restricted that.
My favorite detail about this trip is that Macron will host Charles’ state dinner at Versailles. A quick reminder …
what did France do with their monarchy? See all of that ostentation? It belongs to France now, not to a monarch, and the French royal tourism sites out earn the British royal tourism.
These inbred imbeciles will miss that message, guaranteed. Chuckles is just delighted to be rolling around as KING, finally.
I’ve been to Versailles twice and it is mind blowing stunning. Pristinely kept and worth every penny. I can’t think of any royal property that could compare. Not even Buckingham palace.
Still, all of those royal estates could be turned into tourist attractions and made available for rental for businesses and parties. But only after hundreds of millions are spent on renovations.
Does anyone know when Versailles became a tourist attraction and what they did to set it up to be one?
Oh I love that. Touché.
A lot of word salad going on here. It sounds like the whole thing was cooked up by the British (Tory) government to smooth relations post-Brexit. I can’t imagine two nations who have rejected monarchy being super “keen” to hear from a British monarch who has to beg people to come to his coronation.
This trip points to the future and seem like a good political move.
After doing the unprecedented by leaving an established market to the detriment of most of its population, the UK is ???
This is where the strengths of a skilled Head of State should be directed.
Until recently there have been a shared economic tie and always an historicité one allbeit ondulating.
A sensible décision on the part of the government, would be interesting how the media respond.
I wonder if either of the Walses speak a second language. It takes work and we know how they are about work…
Why do his fingernails look like that? Have they always looked that way?
Anyways, the UK has lost quite a bit of relevance on the global stage so the government needs this trip since they royally screwed up with Brexit. Roll out Charles for some pageantry. I’m not sure, it will help their post Brexit economic agenda but I think it will be something for the Tories to sell to the people as propaganda of ‘Brexit is good’, see the UK is important because major European leaders are rolling out the red carpet for Charles’ state visit. Many Brits love royal pageants so the state visits will likely soothe them for a bit – how long remains to be seen. Charles is not QE II so …….
I honestly wonder how much Chuck wants to travel. He doesn’t look that healthy for 74. He’s 6 years younger than Joe and looks older (IMO). I know his parents lived forever, but I don’t see that in him.
If I lived in France or Germany I’d be upset that I had to pay for these two to visit. Maybe France can give them tips to increase tourism with no monarchy…
That rosacea in his face is very severe, and his hands are horrific-looking. Bad digestion and/or heart issues.
Because it is a bad idea when cousins marry
Keep a sharp lookout in all photos for symptoms of Alcohol Ataxia in both of them, basically walking like a drunken sailor, standing still with feet apart and knees bent for balance. Thrones to sit on for formal Royal photos are few and far between in France and Germany.
France and Germany are their two biggest and most important allies. I think it’s customary for new monarchs to do a tour of some sort, but they generally visit other monarchs.
The reason Germany is on Chucks radar??
Where will the Invictus Games be in 2023?
Düsseldorf
9-16 September 2023. Initiated in 2014 by Harry, Duke of Sussex, the Invictus Games will be held in Germany for the first time in 2023. The German Armed Forces and the City of Düsseldorf are proud to jointly host this unique international sports festival.
He did not make the decision, he goes where the sitting government sends him as Head of State.
@well wisher, not always true. I don’t think Boston solicited the visit by the Waleses for Earthshot. Kate and the British government invited her to Luxembourg, not the foreign government.
They invite themselves sometimes to suit themselves and their agendas. My first thought when I heard that Charles and Camilla would be going to Germany was: Let’s overshadow Invictus.
“SEIZE trade and investment opportunities”…… wonder what they plan on stealing this time😒
Sounds like they want to roll their bus over other monarchies and countries to “take” away something from someone else (probably from ones that have been actively cultivating relations with these two countries). They just want to roll in and steam-roll. Don’t trust these two.
The UK needs to mend some fences with the EU and it makes sense to have good relations with your neighbors. If Charles can add some value with soft diplomacy, I don’t see the problem. He doesn’t really have any other purpose and it’ll do him good to think about something else other than his greedy family and his vendetta against H&M.
Camilla is not a monarch. Charles is. It would be his first trip as monarch, and hers as consort to the monarch. That said, I would wonder if Charles would try to name her co-monarch so she could inherit. Charles is now called Charles Parker Bowles on some posts on Twitter.