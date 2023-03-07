Natasha Lyonne gets encouragement from other celebs as she quits smoking

A week ago Monday, Natasha Lyonne quit smoking. A week ago, Tuesday, she regretted her decision. I feel ya, Natasha. This is, in fact, huge. Try to think of the last time you’ve seen a shot of Natasha Lyonne without a cigarette in her hands. Watching Poker Face, which I know is her homage to Columbo who always had a cigarette, I still wonder how they get away with so much smoking. And in Russian Doll the cigarettes were practically another character. But she’s decided to break the habit and she’s tweeting about how hard that is. Fortunately, her famous buddies have her back. Folks like former co-star Lily Tomlin are rooting for Natasha to stick it out.

Natasha Lyonne has some big names in her corner. As the Golden Globe nominee, 43, documents her journey to quit smoking on social media, she’s been met with some words of encouragement from the likes of Melissa Etheridge and Lily Tomlin. “Hey @nlyonne I see you are quitting smoking. As a 19-year cancer thriver, I want to give you all of the encouragement I can,” wrote Etheridge, 61, on Twitter. “Your show #PokerFace freaking rocks!! Just like #RussianDoll you are amazing! You got this!! It’s so cool!!” Lyonne responded: “Woowowow!! Thank you!! So cool!!” The Poker Face star previously shared a throwback selfie with a cigarette in her mouth, writing: “I miss smoking a lot already.” She added on Twitter, “Not sold and my phone keeps making memory videos that include smoking like some dark temptress. I’m day 3 no smoking don’t @ me.” “Chin up, darling,” replied Tomlin, 83, to which Lyonne wrote: “Wow! If getting encouragement from you is a perk of not smoking – I’ll take it!” “Then we will continue our encouragement. The world needs your artistry and vision, so choose wisely for yourself,” Tomlin added. They previously starred together in 1998’s Krippendorf’s Tribe.

[From People]

OMG quitting smoking is so hard. I feel like I relived it with Jonah Hill and now I feel like I’m going through it with Natasha. I share her wish for someone would invent a healthy cigarette. I mean, I guess I’m happy I don’t have to inject fillers to combat @$$hole mouth after quitting 20 years ago, but dark temptress indeed.

However, dwelling on how much I’d love a cigarette (yes, even after all this time) is not going to help anyone, so let’s talk about Natasha’s cheerleading team. This is the right way to use social media (one of the right ways, there are many, of course.) I love Lily et al coming out for Natasha to get her over the hump. Sometimes just a little fist bump will get you through that moment. Of course, a fist bump from Lily Tomlin could get me through just about anything. I like that Natasha is documenting her quitting. It will matter to someone else also trying to quit. Like Jonah, admitting how hard it is will let others know they aren’t alone in their struggle. And maybe seeing people support her will help them break their habits as well.

And while I rarely agree with Melissa Etheredge, I do here. Poker Face does, in fact, freaking rock.