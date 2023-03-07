Avril Lavigne & Tyga made their coupled-up debut at Paris Fashion Week

It’s been a while since anyone gossiped about Tyga, right? It feels like a blast from the past to talk about him at all, even though he never really went away and he’s only 33 years old. Tyga is best known as the ex of both Blac Chyna (they have son Cairo together) and Kylie Jenner. Back in the day, Tyga was Kylie’s first boyfriend, and they had a strained on-and-off relationship for years, then she dumped him and immediately started up with Travis Scott. Well, Tyga is in the news this week because it looks like he has a new girlfriend: Avril Lavigne, fresh from her broken engagement. She dumped Mod Sun several weeks ago (and didn’t tell him) and she’s already back in the dating pool.

Avril and Tyga have been at Paris Fashion Week in recent days, and last night, they were seen kissing at the Mugler x Hunter Schafer party. They also sat next to each other at a few runway shows, and they were seen looking quite cozy at the Mugler show. So… this is happening? As I said, Tyga is 33, and Avril is 38 (going on 18). Sometimes, these celebrity couplings have the feel of names pulled out of a hat. But… whatever, technically they’re both single. This reads as thirsty more than anything else – like, Avril wants some attention, and Tyga does too, maybe.

Avril Lavigne and Tyga confirm relationship with kiss at Paris Fashion Week. pic.twitter.com/QnPTgDvC19 — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 7, 2023