Avril Lavigne & Tyga made their coupled-up debut at Paris Fashion Week

It’s been a while since anyone gossiped about Tyga, right? It feels like a blast from the past to talk about him at all, even though he never really went away and he’s only 33 years old. Tyga is best known as the ex of both Blac Chyna (they have son Cairo together) and Kylie Jenner. Back in the day, Tyga was Kylie’s first boyfriend, and they had a strained on-and-off relationship for years, then she dumped him and immediately started up with Travis Scott. Well, Tyga is in the news this week because it looks like he has a new girlfriend: Avril Lavigne, fresh from her broken engagement. She dumped Mod Sun several weeks ago (and didn’t tell him) and she’s already back in the dating pool.

Avril and Tyga have been at Paris Fashion Week in recent days, and last night, they were seen kissing at the Mugler x Hunter Schafer party. They also sat next to each other at a few runway shows, and they were seen looking quite cozy at the Mugler show. So… this is happening? As I said, Tyga is 33, and Avril is 38 (going on 18). Sometimes, these celebrity couplings have the feel of names pulled out of a hat. But… whatever, technically they’re both single. This reads as thirsty more than anything else – like, Avril wants some attention, and Tyga does too, maybe.

Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Backgrid.

21 Responses to “Avril Lavigne & Tyga made their coupled-up debut at Paris Fashion Week”

  1. Chaine says:
    March 7, 2023 at 7:39 am

    That kiss has so much chemistry! Not. But seriously, he will never not be the guy who wrote sneezy lyrics about underage Kylie. Oh sorry, Kylie like two days after she turned 18. Ick.

    Reply
  2. Emmi says:
    March 7, 2023 at 7:40 am

    I did not have this on my bingo card. She’s so random, is she still making music?

    Reply
    • K-Peace says:
      March 7, 2023 at 10:34 am

      She came out with a new album about a year ago and it was a huge flop. She’s still making the same cheesey outdated music she made 20 years ago, still trying desperately to get another hit. There was a song that Alt Nation played a couple times called “Bite Me” and it was so bad i’d get secondhand embarrassment from it (in the brief moment before i’d change the station).

      Reply
  3. Throdster says:
    March 7, 2023 at 7:42 am

    It’s like celebrity couple madlibs. Or sign of the End Times? Next up, Meryl Streep and Pete Davidson?

    Reply
  4. Cel2495 says:
    March 7, 2023 at 7:44 am

    Hmmm, real love, what can go wrong ? 38yrs going on 18 😂

    Reply
  5. DouchessOfCornwall says:
    March 7, 2023 at 7:46 am

    Hollywood has weird couples now but i think it’s cool. Tyga was out of the limelight for so long I forgot about him and avril isnt an attention seeker? She gives me kristen stewart vibes… anyway best of luck but my take is …12 months?

    Reply
  6. Sue E Generis says:
    March 7, 2023 at 7:50 am

    Is Tyga the West Coast answer to Pete Davidson?

    Reply
  7. Nanny to the Rescue says:
    March 7, 2023 at 7:57 am

    Good for them, I guess?

    In my non-American part of the world, Tyga is only known for his dating life, not his actual art. Refreshing for that being the guy once, not the girl.

    Reply
  8. SAS says:
    March 7, 2023 at 8:05 am

    His face has always given me the giant creeps so I don’t have a good feeling about this for her. But as messy as she seemingly is, she looks absolutely fantastic!

    Reply
  9. Normades says:
    March 7, 2023 at 8:14 am

    Way too quick after she cut off her engagement. This reads messy jump off or decoy for something even messier.

    Reply
  10. OriginalLeigh says:
    March 7, 2023 at 8:16 am

    Avril also previously Brody Jenner. The KarJenner universe is so incestuous…

    Reply
  11. Susan Collins says:
    March 7, 2023 at 8:19 am

    Poor form. Finish one ( and tell him) before immediately starting another. Be happy but be decent about it. If you want to play then play nice.

    Reply
  12. Geegee says:
    March 7, 2023 at 8:45 am

    Wow stay thirsty avril.

    Reply
  13. mtos says:
    March 7, 2023 at 9:02 am

    She has a bad picker.

    Reply
  14. Emily says:
    March 7, 2023 at 9:14 am

    I have been an Avril fan since I was 14, so it hurts to say this, but she is so bad at picking men. They are always trolls with terrible fashion and even worse track records with women (i.e., Mod Sun and Bella Thorne’s thruple). Brody Jenner was at least attractive, but like Tyga, he’s Kardashian adjacent.

    Reply
    • Lucía says:
      March 7, 2023 at 11:15 am

      My thoughts exactly. I’d also single out Deryck Whibley out of that group. Not because he’s particularly attractive, but because they do have a long history together and they seem to have a good relationship to this day. It also gives me the impression that she just cannot be alone.

      Reply
  15. Serena says:
    March 7, 2023 at 9:19 am

    I read Tyga and my mind goes immediately ewwwww.

    Reply

