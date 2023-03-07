Jason Sudeikis: This is the last season of ‘Ted Lasso’ but there could be a spinoff

It’s really hard to stomach the fact that this spring will bring us the end of two wildly popular TV series, Succession and Ted Lasso. The two shows are premiering their final seasons this month, with Succession’s ten-episode fourth season and Lasso’s twelve-episode third season. It’s just so sad because… well, there are so many stories left to tell within these worlds! I love the Ted Lasso universe, it’s so wholesome and nice. But Jason Sudeikis – the creator/star – tells Deadline that the third season is 100% the final season of Lasso, although he leaves room for a possible spinoff:
Jason Sudeikis is not ready to say his Apple TV hit Ted Lasso is ending after season 3, but he does suggest that the upcoming episodes seem to wrap up his Emmy-winning comedy quite nicely.
“I mean, there’s always Cameo, right?” Sudeikis tells Deadline how he could return as Ted one day, via the website that lets you request personalized videos from your favorite actors. “This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell. The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don’t even know yet—that being Season 3—it’s flattering. Maybe by May 31, once all 12 episodes of the season [have been released], they’re like, ‘Man, you know what, we get it, we’re fine. We don’t need anymore, we got it.’ But until that time comes, I will appreciate the curiosity beyond what we’ve come up with so far.”
There have been talks as to whether the comedy could be spun off into a new iteration. (We vote for The World According to Keeley Jones). Sudeikis, who developed Ted Lasso with Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly, seems open to the idea.
“Yeah, I think that we’ve set the table for all sorts of folks…to get to watch the further telling of these stories,” he said. “Again, I can’t help but take the question as flattery for what all of us that were working on the show has tried to do. It’s really kind of folks to even consider that because you never know what’s gonna happen when you make things. The fact that people want more, even if it’s a different avenue is lovely.”
Considering the popularity of Roy Kent and Keeley Jones, I do think they would be the natural spinoff characters. Brett Goldstein – who plays Roy Kent – is a writer on Lasso too, so it would feel like the next step for Goldstein to just shift the story more towards “what does Roy Kent do after Ted Lasso goes back to America?” I mean, I’m assuming that’s how the story ends? And Goldstein has also spoken at length about how much he loves Roy Kent and wants to play him forever.
The full-length trailer for the third season was released last week. Lots of Nate!
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, AppleTV.
I love that its a three season arc and that’s it. There are SO many series where I think, well they really lost it after season 5, or where you can really tell there was a great premise for the first season of the show but they didn’t quite know what to do with it after that. I feel like Ted Lasso knew all along where they were going and the stories they were going to tell and I think that’s a part of why its so good.
I mean don’t get me wrong, I love it and i’ll miss it and I think the christmas episode from season 2 is one of the best christmas episodes on TV ever, but there’s something to be said for….being compact, I guess?
Anyway, Nate is the WORST, I’m assuming season 3 will redeem him, will have to see though.
I feel the same way; I really love it when shows don’t overstay their welcome, and it’s so rare these days! I remember being bummed when The Good Place ended after 4 seasons, but it made sense and it worked.
As for Nate, I can see him either going totally off the rails and really leaning into the whole hard-ass authoritarian thing, or quickly realizing that no-one at his new job actually cares about him the way people did at Richmond, they just care about results, and that’ll lead to his redemption. As you said, we’ll have to see!
I feel this way- most shows go on too long! It’s one of the reasons I like mini series and KDramas- always a defined end in sight.
I love this show….but I don’t know how I feel about a spin off. I agree Roy and Keely could likely be the focus. And by extension you could then easily keep Jamie around (maybe most of the players if Roy keeps coaching). Rebecca too. But I…Hmmmm. This show was lightening in a bottle, maybe it should stay that way.
@ Mia4s, I agree. Ted Lasso is such an exceptional show with its writing, characters and fabulous plot lines, I have a hard time looking at it with any spin-off of sorts. The optimal brilliance is with the core of the original show, not a spin-off. I can’t think of one show in which the spin-off was successful. Not one.
Frasier, Xena, Angel, Laverne & Shirley, Law & Order SVU, Family Matters, The Jeffersons, Maude, Better Call Saul…to name a few.
Jan Maas!
(love the show)
Btw Jamie Tart has the best growth I’ve seen in a long while
I love shows that have an ENDING, so I’m OK with this being the last season.
I could see the spin-off working.
There are not many shows out there which make me feel good. But this is one of them. Just watching the show makes me feel like there’s some hope left in this world. I wish there were more shows like that.
And yeah I’m going to be sad when this ends, But that just means it was great….
I’m *so* excited for the new season!! With the heaviness of The Last of Us Ted Lasso is exactly what I need to lift me back up (don’t get me wrong, I absolutely love TLoU and think it’s an incredible show but, damn….you know what I’m sayin’. I’m ready to cry happy tears).
I can’t stop thinking about the last episode of THe Last of Us. I’m ready for Ted. Every person Ive recommended the show to has thanked me. I need some laughter, also
I could see Rebecca getting a spin-off if they wanted to keep the soccer angle. Regardless, I’m going to miss this show.
My guess is that Ted will return to the States to be with his son. Coach will stay behind. I can definitely see a series continuing, I’m just not sure who will bring the sunshine. Maybe Keeley? She is a sweetheart.
I want to see Sam and Rebecca get back together. He’s so dreamy. And I love seeing a biracial couple where the woman is older and very powerful. It’s the same feeling I got from episode 3 of Last Of Us: this is a mainstream show doing something special.
Also, we definitely needed a feel-good show the past few years. This one has been sweet. And Nate’s obviously going to have a redemption–I just don’t see the show going that dark at the end, to leave out a friend who was so important to everyone. Everyone loves to hate Nate, but he’s the product of parental disdain/neglect and his arc is toward learning to be better and be powerful at the same time, I think.
The Sam/Rebecca relationship is the one aspect of the show that I really don’t like. It’s fun at first glance but… The party in the locker room was celebrating his 20th birthday. Rebecca later slams her ex-husband Rupert for having a baby when he’s nearly 70. I love the Rebecca character, but that’s a wildly unequal relationship based on the age gap, much less the fact that she’s his boss. She owns the business. She signs his paychecks. Everyone would see the problem with the “secret relationship” if he was the 40+ rich white business-owner and she was the talented 20yo immigrant employee. I’m holding onto hope that the show will redeem that particular plot-point because it gets more uncomfortable each time I rewatch.
he’s here, he’s there – he’s every fucking where – ROY KENT, ROY KENT
Jamie Tartt, do do do doo do, Jamie Tartt, do do do doo do….
(I had to join the song craze.)
So many shows go on for too long because they become popular and everyone wants to keep the cash flow going. It ends up destroying the narrative arc, the show becomes repetitive, the writer(s) get lazy when actors leave and just kill off their characters in outlandish ways, etc. I am happy to have a satisfying three season run with a beginning and an end.
As for a spin-off, that’s kind of hit and miss. There have been brilliant spin offs, like “Frasier,” which IMO was better than “Cheers.” There have been mediocre ones like “Joey.” I think they can do a good one with the characters from “Ted Lasso,” but they’ll have to be careful to keep what is likable and interesting about whomever is the focus and give it a unique twist.