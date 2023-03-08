People: The Sussexes are not fighting the Frogmore Cottage eviction

People Magazine got an interesting little update on the Frogmore Cottage eviction! I know some of you will scream “it didn’t come from the Sussexes,” but I tend to give props whenever I see a gossip/media outlet actually try to be fair to Prince Harry and Meghan. While I obviously don’t agree with a lot of People’s royal coverage, the fact is that they really do try to walk the middle ground of “being friendly to the Sussexes and the British royals.” Anyway, People’s sources say that the Sussexes are “matter-of-fact” about the eviction, but there’s a note in this piece about how King Charles needs to pay up:
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not pushing back on King Charles’ decision to evict them from their U.K. home, Frogmore Cottage. A source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “matter-of-fact” about being requested to leave Frogmore Cottage and aren’t trying to overturn the decision. The source adds that Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, are happy to raise their two children in California, where they moved in 2020 after stepping back as senior members of the royal family.
However, those close to the couple say the decision is “unfortunate” — especially in terms of security, as Frogmore Cottage in Windsor was a haven for the pair and their children, 3-year-old son Archie Harrison and 1-year-old daughter Lilibet Diana, when they visited the U.K.
Last week, a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan told PEOPLE, “We can confirm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage.”
PEOPLE understands that the couple knew about the move before the release of Prince Harry’s book, Spare, in January.
It remains to be seen whether the couple will receive a refund for part of the $2.9 million they spent on refurbishments and rental costs on the property over several years, as the time on their lease has not yet expired.
Royal historian Robert Lacey tells PEOPLE that King Charles is making moves that Queen Elizabeth did not. “Charles is now the guardian of the institution. The King just can’t sit back,” he says. “It shows Charles has a steel that his mother lacked. The Queen could never bring herself to confront Harry as an adult.”
Is “confront” the correct verb in this case? The royal establishment – which includes Lacey, for better or for worse – has gotten the talking point that this eviction was King Charles showing “strength” – the strength of a petty, vindictive dogsh-t father, as opposed to a man who actually wants to spend time with his son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren. The fact that they’ve turned “evicting his son who paid for everything, including an advance lease” into some kind of hero’s tale for Charles says a lot about the royal system’s priorities.
Now, it’s news to all of us that the Sussexes were told about the eviction before Spare came out. Sources claimed last week that the palace informed Harry about the eviction on January 11th, the day after Spare came out. Anyway, the Royal Estates better run Harry a check for $3 million right about now.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, ‘60 Minutes’.
So evicting his grandchildren from their haven is a reflection of Charles’ steel? More like his petty cruelty. And bitch better pay that money.
What these RR’s are losing in all their epically stupid comments about “steel”, is that QE was, and now KFC is, the head of the Church of England. A Church that supposedly follows the Bible that says you forgive others. QE also forgave Sophie for running her mouth and KFC himself for all the things he said about her. They are also overlooking the fact that it involves his young grandchildren and their safety, as well as H&M’s safety. Someone needs to ask them how evicting someone paying a market rate rental and maintaining a property is showing any sense at all. All Charles is doing is making himself look small and petty. Hopefully, this is a sign that PH is realizing just how small KFC is and not a sign that he is merely capitulating to royal demands yet again.
I just read that Eugenie and Jack have formally moved in and are taking over Frogmore Cottage. Which, if true, is a nice compromise. I’d imagine if/when Harry and Meghan come to visit, they can still stay at Frogmore with Eugenie’s blessing.
‘The Queen could never bring herself to confront Harry as an adult.”’
Erm the Queen invited Harry but then was forced by others to cancel that invitation.
Harry was always respectful to his grandmother.
I hope they get their money back.
And btw we now know that Charles chose to release the news just before Lili’s christening that he denied to attend. Awful grandfather.
As we learned in Spare, Chas rarely bothered spending quality time with Haz and Wills when they were young, even while living in the same house. It’s a bit of a stretch that Chas would view Frogmore as an opportunity for spending time with his grandchildren. Please. Chas has proven that he’s incapable of that sentiment.
But he did like to keep up the appearance that he did with staged photos. He also complained about not getting to see the Middleton offspring. And recently put out PR about spending time reading to Cam’s grandchildren.
I think Harry would have known the minute the Queen had died that Charles would come for the house. Charles took everything he could from Harry while the Queen was alive so the house would have been the next thing to be taken away.
I read that they were being offered an apartment in Buck House.
It’s under construction and used to be Andrew’s allegedly…not the same
Definitely not the same as a house with a private yard.
I don’t think that offer is a serious one and this was only leaked because of the backlash Charles received for taking away Frogmore Cottage.
Like every royal tabloid storyline the details are loose on facts.
The timing of the eviction has shifted depending on the day and the tabloid you read. The sentiments of the players (landlords and tenants) upon notification of the eviction have shifted depending on the day and the tabloid you read. The timing of when the Sussexes need to vacate has shifted depending on the day and the tabloid you read. The reason for the eviction has shifted depending on the day and the tabloid you read.
These tabloids take a situation and spin it into so many stories to make money it boggles the mind of a sane human. For the sycophants committed to following the tabloids and believing everything they read I can imagine them becoming incensed and potentially insane from the daily spins. I find it all comical to some extent. If not for the threat it all poses for the Sussexes lives and livelihood, I’d dismiss the nonsense of the entire mess.
I pray, whatever the facts of the situation, that the Sussexes are able to move forward with their lives in peace and continue to be financially independent of the Royal Family.
Yeah. Why stay where you’re not wanted. But best believe you will be paying me back what I put into it. With interest if you delay the repayment. You only want to deal with the Sussexes on a business level, well, they mean business.
It’s so funny to me how Meghan had to bankroll so much of their life until Harry tapped into his inheritance. That wasn’t something Charles and Consort Camilla or the Waleses anticipated. A. That women have their own funds and can support their own families or B. Meghan would stay when they financially abused the two of them. Well, not only did she stay with the man she fell in love with, he left with her.
Good, have them take everything, their home they paid for and was a “gift”, they can even take their damn titles and you know what? They will still succeed, win, thrive and occupy all the haters minds! What can be said? When you got it m you got it and these two have it in abundance. Harry and Meghan don’t need that house they don’t need their titles and they don’t need the shitty RF. They are free , happy, beautiful, with healthy children and successful.
Spin in anyway they like, but the fact remains that it is vindictive revenge.
The properties belong to the crown , some are rented out to public. Prince Harry is the first royal who is the king’s son to pay public rental rate for Frogmore cottage and to pay for its renovation from a servant quarters to a royal residence.
So Frogmore was yanked from the Sussexes before Spare dropped? Lacey and the other royal sycophants can’t clean this up at all. I bet the Sussexes are not confirming they are going to the Con-a-Nation until that three million in reno costs and rent is their bank account, along with security. Also the latest story is Chuck is offering Diana’s old apartment in KP for the Sussexes to stay.
Is that where WanK live now? Or is it the one next door?
I hear sour grapes being chewed by Robert Lacey.
Kirk, yep and he is now denegrating the late Queen by saying she lacked steel! She showed more steel in a week than Charlie boy has shown his whole life. Charlie is nothing but a weak gutless man who should never be crowned in any way, let alone as head of the church of England. Maybe he should go back to talking to his plants, because he would feel right at home with the weeds
Charles the horrible parent and grandparent.
What isn’t clear about the eviction is what is meant to happen to Eugenie and Jack? Does this mean they are kicked out too? Or have Eugenie and Jack taken over the lease from Harry and Meghan? And that would mean all talk of pushing Andrew into Frogmore Cottage was just talk and meant to wind up the readers of DM etc?
I think its clear that even if they didn’t know 100% that they would be evicted after Spare came out, they probably expected it and so its not that shocking to them. I think they knew this was on Charles’ list of “likely Sussex punishments”.
this really says more about Charles than it does about the Sussexes, and we’ve seen over the past two weeks that the RRs and the BRF were not prepared for how bad it made Charles look.