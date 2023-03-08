Prince Harry ‘is getting himself closer and closer to being exiled’…?

It’s been years now, and I’m still surprised when I see the royal rota running the exact same play every single time. The chronology is always this: the Windsors do something clearly punitive and awful to the Sussexes, then the British media convinces everyone that the Sussexes are distraught and “overreacting” to what happened, and then everything gets blamed on the Sussexes like they’re the instigators. That’s exactly the play being run with the Frogmore Cottage eviction, as the rota is now crying about how Harry will use the eviction as an “excuse” to not come to the coronation.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond thinks the couple will use the eviction as “another excuse” to not attend the Coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6. “They may use that as another excuse since they’ve already got son Archie’s 4th birthday celebrations as a ‘get-out’,” she claimed. “It’s incredibly awkward – the choreography, where they sit, what role they have, watching Camilla’s family and fraught with tension and awkwardness, and Harry might just feel he doesn’t want to be there.” The royal expert is still feeling optimistic, adding: “But I’m still hopeful, for Charles’ sake, that he will go.”

[From The Daily Mirror]

If Charles wanted Harry to come for the Chubbly, he’s got a terrible way of showing it. Probably because what Charles really wants is to treat Harry like sh-t as a way to show “strength,” and then Charles will play the victim if and when Harry (rightly) tells his father to f–k all the way off. Meanwhile, Harry has lived in North America for more than three years, but Lady Victoria Hervey thinks it’s only NOW that Harry is “close to being exiled.”

Prince Harry is close to “being exiled” from his family after “self-sabotaging” his relationship with his brother Prince William, according to Lady Victoria Hervey. The model, 46, described the relationship between the two brothers as having become like Cain and Abel, the first two sons of Adam and Eve. Lady Victoria said: “I think Prince Harry is self-sabotaging his relationship with his brother so much so that it has now become Cain and Abel. It’s becoming a bit of a blood sport. Harry is getting himself closer and closer to being exiled. I think he’s only one or two steps away from that happening.” She also said Harry is trying to portray himself as a victim. “I think he’s pushing the line as much as possible so that happens and he can wallow in Victimhood,” Lady Victoria told The Mirror.

[From The Daily Mirror]

These people are just utterly deranged. William is the one running around, telling everyone that he “f–king hates” Harry and Harry’s “sociopath” wife. William is the one smearing them to this day. William is the one violently assaulting his brother. But no, Harry is the saboteur, right?