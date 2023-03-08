Prince Harry ‘is getting himself closer and closer to being exiled’…?

It’s been years now, and I’m still surprised when I see the royal rota running the exact same play every single time. The chronology is always this: the Windsors do something clearly punitive and awful to the Sussexes, then the British media convinces everyone that the Sussexes are distraught and “overreacting” to what happened, and then everything gets blamed on the Sussexes like they’re the instigators. That’s exactly the play being run with the Frogmore Cottage eviction, as the rota is now crying about how Harry will use the eviction as an “excuse” to not come to the coronation.
Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond thinks the couple will use the eviction as “another excuse” to not attend the Coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6.
“They may use that as another excuse since they’ve already got son Archie’s 4th birthday celebrations as a ‘get-out’,” she claimed. “It’s incredibly awkward – the choreography, where they sit, what role they have, watching Camilla’s family and fraught with tension and awkwardness, and Harry might just feel he doesn’t want to be there.”
The royal expert is still feeling optimistic, adding: “But I’m still hopeful, for Charles’ sake, that he will go.”
[From The Daily Mirror]
If Charles wanted Harry to come for the Chubbly, he’s got a terrible way of showing it. Probably because what Charles really wants is to treat Harry like sh-t as a way to show “strength,” and then Charles will play the victim if and when Harry (rightly) tells his father to f–k all the way off. Meanwhile, Harry has lived in North America for more than three years, but Lady Victoria Hervey thinks it’s only NOW that Harry is “close to being exiled.”
Prince Harry is close to “being exiled” from his family after “self-sabotaging” his relationship with his brother Prince William, according to Lady Victoria Hervey. The model, 46, described the relationship between the two brothers as having become like Cain and Abel, the first two sons of Adam and Eve.
Lady Victoria said: “I think Prince Harry is self-sabotaging his relationship with his brother so much so that it has now become Cain and Abel. It’s becoming a bit of a blood sport. Harry is getting himself closer and closer to being exiled. I think he’s only one or two steps away from that happening.”
She also said Harry is trying to portray himself as a victim.
“I think he’s pushing the line as much as possible so that happens and he can wallow in Victimhood,” Lady Victoria told The Mirror.
[From The Daily Mirror]
These people are just utterly deranged. William is the one running around, telling everyone that he “f–king hates” Harry and Harry’s “sociopath” wife. William is the one smearing them to this day. William is the one violently assaulting his brother. But no, Harry is the saboteur, right?
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red, Instar.
-
-
The Duchess of Sussex and the Duke of Sussex after the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.,Image: 534311896, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
USA Rights Only – London, UK -20181012-Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank during their Wedding Ceremony at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.
-PICTURED: Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-39082033.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend an Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey.
Pictured: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 25 APRIL 2018
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend an Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 25 APRIL 2018
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 21: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex cradles her bump as she visits the Hubb Community Kitchen to see how funds raised by the ‘Together: Our Community’ Cookbook are making a difference at Al Manaar, North Kensington on November 21, 2018 in London, England.
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 21: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex cradles her bump as she visits the Hubb Community Kitchen to see how funds raised by the ‘Together: Our Community’ Cookbook are making a difference at Al Manaar, North Kensington on November 21, 2018 in London, England.
-
-
The Duchess of Cambridge with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.
-
-
(180711) — LONDON, July 11, 2018 () — Britain’s Prince William (3rd L), Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Catherine (2nd L), Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry (5th L), Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan (4th L), Duchess of Sussex, attend a service at Westminster Abbey to mark the 100th anniversary of the Royal Air Force (RAF) in London, Britain on July 10, 2018. (/Ray Tang) (ly)
How can you be exiled when they left and are happily living their lives? They act as though Harry and Meghan can’t still go and visit his mother’s side of the family. As though Charles has real power and have them arrested at Heathrow if they were to fly in. These rota fools are fooling.
Lady Victoria Hervey‘s opinion on any of this is about as valid and informed as my dog’s.
I think your dog’s opinion would be more valid. If he met Harry he’d probably fall instantly in love with him.
Unless they are talking about stripping Harry of his UK passport, “exile” means absolutely nothing. And even Charles isn’t stupid enough to try and make his son stateless.
Under what grounds can they possibly strip his passport? They can revoke a passport for threats against the country and national security. How are you certainly isn’t those acts are being committed against Harry and his family.
Sorry, scrambled egg comment. If anything, Harry and his family are the victims here and not the perpetrators of targeted threats for which they need protection whenever they do come to the UK, not revoking of passports. I doubt they can evict the Sussexes from the country as easily as they did their residence.
There’s only one Cain in the Cain and Abel story. And there’s only one innocent as well. And it’s a story of an envious and jealous older brother murdering the younger one. That really the story you want to put out there?
Peggy is definitely the Cain here. It practically mirrors the story!
Came to say the same. Cain is the older brother who murdered his younger brother out of jealousy. Abel, the younger brother, was honorable, generous and beloved; Cain was a bit of a rage-y miser.
I mean, it’s so f-cking ON THE NOSE!
This is not the story they want to put out there. However they try to re-write the bible to make it fit a Rota narrative, it won’t fit. And once “Cain and Abel” is out there, you can’t unsee it.
We already know Bulliam hit Harry. The story is out there.
Charles can’t, won’t and doesn’t want to exile Harry. He wants to control and use them. William, on the other hand, would do his damndest to exile Harry if he could.
Same shit, different day with these desperate rota rats.
I saw this on page 6. The comments are horrifying and I don’t get how they are let in.
Exiled!! My god these people live in another century.
It’s a bit hard to exile someone who doesn’t want to be around a toxic family that is more concerned about bowing and protocol when there is a hunger and economic crisis raging across the nation they supposedly represent. I hope Harry stays far away.
Why is anyone asking Lady Victoria Hervey anything? She doesn’t know Prince Harry and I doubt she’s tight with anyone in royal circles. This is a woman who spends her time showing up at events half-naked.
OMG. When will this end. Exiled? They left of their own accord how many years ago? They are now bordering on lunacy with this tactic.
The royal reporters are now actually asking random folks like models for their thoughts on Harry? We’ve reached the point that everything has been said but not everyone has said it.
Actually this is just about right for the British media, threatening to “exile” someone who…left three years ago.
It would be hilarious if they weren’t so hateful. Like, honey, he’s moved on. Have some self respect.
I don’t even understand what they mean? He would be what, banned from the realm? Charles will send his armed guards to lock him in the tower if he returns? Like what is exiled here folks?
You forgot evicted from a Salt Island property that they renovated and maintain on their own dime despite having a valid lease where there are paying market rent. Unlike other properties falling into disrepair under their current stewards.
I think Charles understands that Harry has enough dirt/info to completely destroy the family if he really wanted to. His book put them in a bad light, but reading between the lines I feel like a lot was left unsaid or left up to the reader to form a conclusion without outright saying what happened. It’s Pegs who isn’t thinking of the bigger picture and throwing a big baby fit.
For Prince Pegs of Incandescene, I hope Chuck lives a long time and comes to some sort of agreement with Harry because I think the risk of it ALL coming out about Pegs is very real after Chuck’s gone.
Why would anyone bother waiting for Chuck to go? I doubt anyone wants to protect his delicate sensibilities, plus I think he should see what he has wrought. Here’s hoping we get a big reveal about Willie the day of the conanation.
Reminder Harry has 400 more pages.
Christ these people get more desperate to write ANYTHING about harry and meghan that they role out these idiots who KNOW NOTHING about the Royal rats. We also have an ex footballers wife trotting out garbage every day. The Royal rats are so desperate now they don’t realise they make themselves a laughing stock with all the rubbish they are churning out. You CANNOT exile a royal prince, those days are long gone and I would love to see the public outcry if they tried.
Let’s hope her ladyship recognizes who is Cane and who is Abel and the outcome of that story.
Yikes, Cain.
She’s too stupid to know the story and its outcome. She was on the latest Dan Wootton Tonight show and was asked if Diana would be proud of Harry’s new life. She answered that the Duke of Sussex was “delicate” and noted how “it didn’t end well” for his mother. WTAF? Is she saying that Harry could come to the same tragic end as his mother? What an utterly cruel, tasteless and bone-headed thing to say.
I love how they interview all these randos who have absolutely no idea what they’re talking about. Tow the line or end up like your mother? Lovely. She sounds like the bubbleheaded vacuous model that she probably really is.
Notice how these people prefix their statements “I think” which translates into “I don’t know anything so I’ll just make stuff up”. Lady Hervy used “I think” statements twice. She conveniently overlooks the fact that there had been tensions between the two brothers for years.
Exactly. No sense in giving this woman the time of day. She knows jacksh**.
When will they realized that this kind of article only show how dumb they are ? Like, what they called “megxit” was ones of the biggest news couple year ago. It was breaking news in my country where nobody care enough about British monarchy. And I live in SEA country. Any sane people knew already that Harry & Meg LEFT, not exiled
Why would H and M feel “awkward” when they are the picture of grace and civility? What IS awkward is the RF’s clamoring to demonize and terrorize the Sussexes and punish and control them. Harry and Meghan suffered this “awkward” and cruel treatment at the Queen’s funeral and were their serene and magnificent selves. What is awkward and obscene is William and Kate going to one niece’s christening and boycotting another niece’s christening because she is bi-racial and they “fucking hate” their sister-in-law. That is awkward and churlish as hell. And no, those a–hats will never FEEL awkward, though they should, because they believe they are right!!! I find THAT awkward, disgusting and intolerable:
sanctimonious a–holes.
Ah yes, Lady Victoria the ‘model’ who once dated Prince Andrew!!! GF needs to sit down but I guess she’s gotta plug those RF connections for some attention.
It’s crazy to me that the British media literally posts fan fiction as news.
Jennie Bond’s fears should be allayed now. Harry and Meghan are probably going to be at the coronation. I don’t think people understand how much Harry believes in the monarchy and the use of Lili’s title in their statement today convinces me that Harry and Meghan will be there. It won’t stop Charles from being a vindictive and petty person and William wishing he could exile Harry and Meghan. Charles will do the most to humiliate Harry and Meghan at the coronation like he did at the Queen’s funeral.
It sounds like Vicky is angling to catch William’s eye.
The RF is going to have to develop a space program because Harry’s already living on the other side of this planet.
He has already had to deal with punitive measures against him, so would the ‘exile’ be based on political grounds? Like he is not right winged?
Did the Home Secretary confiscated Harry’s passport??
That would put the reasons as political and punitive…. For breathing? For being more emotionally healthy??
Finally, is this a threat or a promise??
The more moral reason not to attend is prevent a repeat of the unacceptable behaviours at the late Queen’s funeral.
It would be better to be at home enjoying Archie’s 🎂!
If Charles wants Harry to come to the chubbly, all he has to do is call up Harry & Meghan to invite them himself, apologize for how Meghan’s been treated, and stop feeding them to the wolves. But he won’t/can’t do that. Instead, a staffer sent “email correspondence” that was probably like “are you coming or not?”.
Personally, I don’t think they should go, but I don’t think they should tell anyone, just to keep them in a tizzy. Release a statement the day before saying as a family they are privately celebrating Archie’s birthday and Charles’ coronation and make charitable donations in both Archie and Charles’ names. Charles can’t even be bothered to personally invite his son, but he can be bothered to personally evict him from the house he was gifted by his grandmother, so why should Harry and Meghan bother going?
Also, lol at trying to blame Harry for the demise of the brothers’ relationship. Because he’s the one “incandescent with rage” all the time. Okie-dokie.
The monarch has no power to exile anybody. What a ridiculous and archaic idea.
When a decision needs to be made it’s funny how the tabloids keep wanting both things to happen. For months it was Harry and Meghan shouldn’t be allowed to attend the Coronation. Now it’s they need to for Charles’ and unity sake.
And how are they going to exile him? Send him to an abandoned Alcatraz? The island of Elba? Lady Victoria is showing the world she doesn’t have 2 brain cells to rub together and clearly doesn’t understand the term “exile”. Obvious BRF a$$-kissing is obvious…
This from the woman who also “warned” Prince Harry that “it didn’t end well for Diana.” Now given that she’s a friend of Andrew’s the question that needs to be asked what is it she knows that they’re not telling us. Because that sounded like a threat if ever I heard one!
As for Jennie Bond I wouldn’t call being evicted from the home you paid to renovate and given advance rental payments an “excuse.” I would call it a damn good reason not to attend the conanation. When this is also coupled with snubbing your granddaughter’s christening I don’t think the royal family has a leg to stand on. They’ve been spiteful and petty and the whole world has seen it.
You can’t fire me.
I quit.
I just don’t get these people and if this is the circle the royals hang out with and how the royals mainly Charles, Camilla, W&K think, no wonder Meghan didn’t fit in. They live in a bizarro world where victims are villains and hierarchy means you can never be the villain and how dare you think otherwise?! Odd.
I truly wonder how they will spin this when The Duke and Duchess of Sussex purchase a private estate with their own money in England that is not attached to the government or BRF while Peggy and KKhate claim their 5th or 6th Royal property and need millions of tax payer £ to remodel and redecorate the interior to appease their greed when they evicted well paying tenants out of Frogmore Cottage? This person whoever she is being quoted is delusional they can’t exile an independently wealthy Prince and his family from his homeland, evict them from a property sure, but exile them when they have the financial ability to purchase their own estate independently is laughable.
If the Sussexes are so irrelevant, why all the ill will and spite three years after they left the country? Wouldn’t they have been forgotten already. These tricks all know that the Sussexes bring the relevance, the sexiness, the glamour, the charisma and the true charitable spirit and the actions that back it up. In other words, they are REAL royalty. The others look like greedy, nasty frauds in comparison.