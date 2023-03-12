2023 Oscars Open Post & Live-Blog: Hosted by Brian Tyree Henry

Here is our official 2023 Oscars Open Post, hosted by Brian Tyree Henry. Brian is nominated tonight in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role in Causeway. He hasn’t gotten much attention because Supporting Actor is basically the only category with a sure-thing winner: Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All At Once. Still, Brian has been enjoying his awards season and his first Oscar nomination. He recently spoke to the Hollywood Reporter about dressing for the awards season and how much he loves wearing “vibrant” colors. He also tries to support Black designers and Black-owned businesses, plus he doesn’t like wearing baggy clothes – he wants to emphasize his “curves” too. He seems like such a special guy.

The Oscars start at 8 pm EST on ABC. Here in America, we’re in the first day of Daylight Savings “spring forward,” so bear with us if we’re a bit out of sorts. This isn’t just the Open Post, it’s our live blog and we’ll update this post with winners and highlights. We’ll also be tweeting about the Oscars – you can follow me at @KaiseratCB, you can follow CB at @Celebitchy.

1 Response to “2023 Oscars Open Post & Live-Blog: Hosted by Brian Tyree Henry”

  1. Orangeowl says:
    March 12, 2023 at 5:54 pm

    I did a double take when I saw you featuring BTH because yesterday I binged a bunch of Atlanta! He is so good and so funny. And I love how he looks in purple formalwear. 🙂

