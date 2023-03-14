Kerry Washington in Donna Karan at the VF Oscar Party: lovely?

Kerry Washington attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a champagne Donna Karen gown. Fortunately, Vanity Fair stuck with their traditional black carpet, so the dress wasn’t washed out by the beige nonsense like at the Oscars. Unfortunately, the dress isn’t great. And it’s too bad because Kerry has been killing it of late, too. Her styling is fabulous but the tattered neckline and messy gathering at the waist makes it look like she tried to upcycle a satin bedsheet. At least Kerry knows how to work a gown. She’s elevating this.

Me expecting Kate Beckinsale to hit the mark at the VF party is starting to feel like Charlie Brown kicking the football. I got my hopes up when I saw the clean perfection of this Tony Ward asymmetrical neckline. And then I looked down and got sad. As someone who isn’t eager for the sheer skirt trend to come back in the first place, I certainly don’t want it paired with all of my grandmothers saved tinfoil balls. And I’m tired of Kate in a high ponytail. She looks fine in it, but we’ve seen it so many times.

Embed from Getty Images

Emma Roberts brought divorce party realness to VF in this Dolce & Gabbana corseted gown. I love these two pieces separately. The lace bodice with chiffon skirt is quite pretty. And the sheet lace-trimmed widow’s cape is sexy and dramatic. But because it has a defined choker, it’s competing with the dress’s neckline. It’s also throwing off Emma’s styling, which would have worked for the gown alone. But with the cape, it looks like she’s play-acting.

I’m waffling on Minnie Driver’s Emilia Wickstead gown. I mostly love it. I don’t like the pearl ladder on the side. I love the green floral print and am choosing to believe that’s Minnie’s shout-out to St. Patrick’s Day coming up. The top is a little boring, but I love the full luscious skirt. The winners though, are the back detail and earrings. I’ll bet this was amazing in motion.


Photo credit: Cover Images, JPI Studios/Avalon and Getty Images

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

8 Responses to “Kerry Washington in Donna Karan at the VF Oscar Party: lovely?”

  1. Carmen says:
    March 14, 2023 at 7:50 am

    Did Kerry Washington get dressed in the dark? That dress is a disaster. It doesn’t even fit right.

    Reply
  2. Lemons says:
    March 14, 2023 at 7:52 am

    It definitely feels like the people who don’t NEED to make a statement looked great…I don’t understand wearing a ball gown to a party though. It just seems so cumbersome. It feels a bit like…”Looks like you didn’t get invited to the Oscars” even if they were

    Reply
  3. BothSidesNow says:
    March 14, 2023 at 8:08 am

    I am baffled. Utterly baffled. I simply cannot like one aspect of any of these looks and I always find something I adore or like.

    Reply
  4. Seraphina says:
    March 14, 2023 at 8:13 am

    These dresses are all a hot mess.
    Minnie looks ready for the St. Patrick’s day parade. Emma looks like a Victoria wedding ghost. Kerry looks great but that bodice is cut way too low. And while I like Kate’s dress – she should have left that silver thing at home.

    Reply
  5. Chaine says:
    March 14, 2023 at 8:13 am

    These are all misses. Minnie especially, looks like she stole someone’s old Laura Ashley shower curtain.

    Reply
  6. Pampelmuse says:
    March 14, 2023 at 8:31 am

    I think Emma Roberts looks amazing- I‘ve never seen this kind of cape before. Very beautiful and very special – maybe a bit weird for a party where you might need your hands.

    Reply
  7. Kirsten says:
    March 14, 2023 at 8:43 am

    Emma’s is the only one that I like here — that lace cape is so cool.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment