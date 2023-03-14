Danielle Deadwyler in Versace at the VF Oscar party: should have been at the Oscars?

Danielle Deadwyler was notably snubbed for an Oscar nomination despite her moving performance in Till and I guess was not invited to the Oscars. But she did attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Versace. I wish I could say she turned up and showed out, but I really don’t like this. My first thought was she looks like Wilma Flintstone, but I was wrong and she’s actually wearing Fred Flintstone’s colors. I do like the jewelry though. And her subtle makeup and pixie are perfect.
Gabrielle Union in Ralph Lauren was probably my favorite in a sea of sequined black dresses. I always love a deep-V and I like the extra long sleeves here — at first I thought they had thumbholes. Her jewelry, hair, and makeup are on point, as always. And Dwyane Wade is in Prada.
Alexandra Daddario was in Alexandre Vauthier, the blousy version of Gabrielle’s dress. It even had a deep-V in the back! I’m on the fence about this dress — in some photos it looked great and in others it looked a bit like a plastic lawn bag. I love those earrings though.
Halsey gave off goth, witchy vibes in Givenchy. It looks like the gloves are attached to the dress, there’s a ruched front, and here’s another deep-V in the back. You know I love Halsey, but this is boring. Except for the back, I would wear this to work. I’ve seen much better from her, and recently too, which makes this extra bad. Also their cheeks look very snatched.
Halle and Chloe Bailey posed together at the after party. They’re so cute! Halle changed out of her Ariel blue dress into another great dress. This one is a structured liquid gold Maison Yega dress. Or is it silver? It looks different depending on the pic and I love it. And Chloe wore a black sequined one-shoulder/sleeved David Kona dress. The dramatic makeup and feathered bottom remind me of Swan Lake.
Photos credit: Avalon.red, Getty and Cover Images
Love love the Bailey sisters! Cannot wait for little mermaid 💕
The Bailey sisters looks are perfection!!! They are such stunning and unique women and they are adorable together!!
Halle’s dress is stunning! I do really like the pattern, color, and fit for Danielle but I wish it had a longer skirt? Something floor-length with a little train.
I agree but Danielle’s dress was superb but a longer skirt would not have been able to pull off the detailing on her waist. The print and colors are deliciously fabulous. I was surprised that she wasn’t nominated for anything for Till. I am still in shock.
As for the Union/Wade, I don’t have the slightest bit of interest in them. They rub me the wrong way. They are my Laura Dern for Kaiser. I just can’t.
I thought the skirt was going to be longer too. I actually like the colors together and the pattern of the dress.
I am actually loving Daddario and Halsey, especially Daddarios earrings 💗. They are perfectly tailored and executed for a VF after party. All except for Halsey’s sleeve/gloves as they look to be sewn into the dress. How is she able to fully function?? Inquiring minds want to know.