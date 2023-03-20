“Quinta Brunson fact-checked a lying charter-school Karen” links

A lying, charter-school Karen tried to come for Quinta Brunson and Quinta told her off and fact-checked her. [Buzzfeed]
Will Smith went to Saudi Arabia to support his friend Lewis Hamiliton. [Just Jared]
Tom Holland has “Z” stitched into all of his pants?? [Jezebel]
Tyga bought Avril Lavigne an $80K necklace? [Dlisted]
Keanu Reeves is enjoying being Keanu Reeves. [LaineyGossip]
Should we watch Lucky Hank? [Pajiba]
What were the worst Oscar looks this year? [Go Fug Yourself]
Tilda Swinton is very into Charles Jeffrey Loverboy. [RCFA]
Genie Bouchard wore green for St. Patrick’s Day. [Egotastic]
These Love After Lockup stories always end with “and then he was arrested again and he went back to prison.” [Starcasm]
Demi Moore posted a video with her ex-husband Bruce Willis. [Seriously OMG]
Some thoughts on “sensitivity readers.” [Towleroad]
you’re wrong and bad at research. I only attended a charter for high school. My public elementary school was transitioned to charter over a decade after I left. I did love my high school. That school is now defunct- which happens to charters often.
— quinta brunson (@quintabrunson) March 16, 2023
I’m pretty slow to anger -especially on social media – but this woman really incensed me. The temerity of her doubling down via a quote tweet that was super condescending pissed me all the way off. Then trying to gaslight the heck out of people calling her out.
Gosh I hate it so much.
A defining trait of most Karens is the utter inability to take an “L” when they’re clearly wrong and to just double down instead. That more than “calling the manager” is what defines a true Karen.
When you come for Queen Quinta, you’d best not miss, because she is brilliant.
And this Karen missed sooooo badly.
But of course was karen enough to try to come back for seconds. love how this karen doubled-down on idiocy to make clear that she was really, really stupid. wonder if she’s a result of one of those charter schools that steals from the public without serving them
I am in love 😍 with Quinta. She’s everything
Absolutely love Quinta! That’s all!
Well, Tom is true to form. In the past his tagged Zendaya’s Instagram account on his crotch. So Zendaya owns both sides. 😜
I’m in love with them. Her holding him as they’re walking? Awwwwwww.
I guess it’s a testament to where my mindset is at these days that my first thought to when I read Tom stitching a Z on on all his pants was “wait, he’s supporting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine???” But no LOL he’s just wearing his love for Zendaya on his sleeve, literally.
@Curmudgeon I am glad that I wasn’t the only one! 😂
The part about how charters often fail really hit me. Our kids attended the neighborhood public school, and it was a situation for us where we truly loved it – until we didn’t. (Principal got promoted to a district job his last year there and kept it quiet but he had already checked out and the school culture suffered.) In 2019 we began quietly looking into choice enrollment and applied for several equally nearby schools including a neighborhood K-8 and a K-12 charter. We got into both and ultimately chose the charter bc it meant our kids would be at the same school for longer, and we wouldn’t have to reapply for middle school (the K-8 requires reapplication for middle school). Also the charter offered daily gym and music. The K-8 does not.
First semester was fine. I learned fast that I clashed with the principal. I was too busy to be as involved as I was in the past which was fine by me except ALL schools treat regular volunteers better. Then the pandemic hit and we spent the next school year and a half online, which the charter school sucked at, but they were a low tech school in a pandemic so we chose to stay. Until they decided they would try to circumvent a local mask ordinance. I was able to get our son (who couldn’t be vaccinated yet) into that neighborhood K-8 for 6th, but our daughter was stuck there for all of 7th (she was fully vaccinated though so not as scary). We got her moved to the K-8 for this current school year and we have learned our lesson about charter schools. There was a lot of fuckery at that place – no transparency, they went through three CEOs while we were there, no accountability or explanation. If you asked questions you were ignored or spoken to as if you were stupid. A very punitive attitude coupled with the message “you’re lucky to be here.” From what I’ve heard since, the school has a reputation for being where they send kids who need “straightening out”. They are anti-LGBTQ, anti-working mothers, anti-vax, and have tons of parents who are also teachers AND on their board of directors. I can’t begin to tell you level of willful ineptitude and disorganization within that place. I regret ever sending our kids there. They had decent teachers and made friends just fine, but they have kept the same entitled, disorganized, harebrained K-8 principal and can’t keep a high school principal on. I don’t think this school is going to make it. They refuse to adapt and it’s already cost them. Many of their teachers left the same year I pulled our son out.
Charters typically save money by hiring people who are not certified teachers. They are allowed to skirt the rules that public schools have to follow. They follow that up by denying entry to students that might require extra services, another rule they are allowed to skirt. And they still fail, still don’t do as good a job as public schools. We need to stop allowing private entities and politicians accepting dirty money to undermine public education.
In Texas, at least, they can’t deny entry to anybody, so all special needs students are accepted. I have my daughter in a charter. It’s definitely a love/hate relationship. My older child was in the neighborhood schools and it was incredibly frustrating. They were obsessed with bumping standardized test scores. There was no foreign language instruction. Music and computer lab were less than once a week and PE was only every other day. Recess was cut to literally five to ten minutes. One year, my kid didn’t even learn science until the last three weeks of school, once tests were over. On top of all of that, I didn’t feel like they had any respect for the kids or cared about their learning or development as people. That is not worth staying for out of principle.
My younger is in a stable charter, but they all have the same “type” of parents who dominate the culture and the board. It would 100% be a Christian public school if they could get away with it – people who want to complain about how awful common core is and pass laws to literally ban it from being taught here, and then create a curriculum based on common core by another name (this is not an exaggeration – Google Greg Abbott’s executive order on common core). The handbook is about as anti LGBT and anti mask as they can get away with. I almost left last year but settled for pulling my money to prove a point. It wasn’t going to be better in our neighborhood school thanks to Texas being anti-mask at the state level in general. And they really do care for the needy in the community. It’s not just a bunch of rich kids getting free rides.
I have such mixed feelings about all of it. I hate that the charters pull money from other public schools, but my kids deserve decent education, recess, and a 504 coordinator who has actually heard of a 504 before. And all of her teachers have been amazing. I had to get my brother’s blessing as a public school teacher to feel okay with it, but we will keep her there until she decides she is ready to leave.
That charter school Karen embarrassed herself and didn’t have the guts to apologize, at least not publicly. Lying coward.
The Bruce Willis video with him celebrating with his family actually brought me to tears.
I voted for Alison Williams because that dress is horrendous.
For best I voted Fanfan with Malala coming in a close second.
Do any of you remember that kid Sophia Grace from the Ellen Show? Want to feel old? She just gave birth to a son. Mind you, she’s only 19 but damn !
Weird about the charter school thing. Just because a writer experienced something in her personal life doesn’t mean it should end up on her fictional TV show.
The only thing weird is you comment .
@Coco – If you don’t understand what I’ve said, you can just ask instead of being rude. I just meant that it’s weird for this Karen-person to criticize Quinta for not matching her personal life to her fictional show, like Quinta was lying or something. What difference does it make where Quinta went to school? She made a choice to depict a specific situation in her show, and she has a right to do that no matter where she went to school.
I don’t see anything weird about Eurydice’s comment. Abbott Elementary is not billed as Brunson’s autobiographical/based in her life TV show, nor is Brunson (or any other show creator) required to make their shows comport to their own lives
Sorry I took your comment the wrong way and thought you meant that Quinta was in the wrong.
A. Abbott Elementary episode where they’re thinking of going charter was hilarious.
B. What idiot tells someone they’re lying about their personal experience? Charter CEO greedy for public tax dollars is BAD at research.
C. Nice that Quinta loved her charter high school, (even though it’s now defunct) and critiquing it is completely fair.
D. Love Quinta “Thanks for watching the show.”
Tyga couldn’t afford to pay the tax on $80K, let alone afford to pay $80K for anything.
I was homeschooled K-12, and my kids go to a public school. I am a believer in the public school model. I am grateful for the experiences my kids are getting, the wide variety of friends they get to make, and the wonderful resources for special education that we can utilize at our kids’ school.
I think homeschooling is great in some situations and is not great (or even harmful) in others.
That Karen criticizing Quinta makes no sense. It’s not like Quinta had autonomy over where she was sent to school as a child! This is not the “gotcha” she thinks it is.
RIP, Lance Reddick. I first liked you during The Wire, but I fell for you hard, with Fringe. Now that September and Agent/Captain Broyles have died, I just want to curl into a ball and remind myself that, once upon a time, a tiny little show no one watched, made me believe “you are my very favorite thing”. Fringe is my perfect show, a love story between a father and son, with supporting actors who stole the show.