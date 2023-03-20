Princess Kate celebrated Mother’s Day with a ‘new’ photo with her kids

Here in America, Mother’s Day is in May, after Easter. In the UK, Mother’s Day fell right after St. Patrick’s Day, on Sunday. Thus, we got some new photos of the Princess of Wales and her children. We’ve been seeing Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte a lot in the past year, to the point where even the Daily Mail columnists are calling the kids “overexposed.”
I wish I understood why Kate is so obsessed with trees and tree-climbing, but whatever, maybe it’s not that deep. Photographer Matt Porteous positioned Kate and her children in a leafy tree. This photo is months old – it’s from a photoshoot last year. I recognize the clothes! Kate and the kids are wearing the same clothes they wore in their “Christmas card photo.” I presume this was taken in Windsor, around the time when William and Kate finally moved into Adelaide Cottage. That’s what I thought last year too, with the Christmas card. I guess Kate didn’t feel like hiring a photographer and doing a new photoshoot. She prefers to just parcel out these random, off-season pics. Oh well.
King Charles and Queen Camilla also posted photos of their late mothers too. Hold on, Charles had ginger-y hair when he was a kid?? And Camilla really takes after her mother.
Chuckles had red hair as a baby but rejected Harry for it? Wow.
The red hair gene is recessive which means both parents have to contribute to result in a child with red hair. Sorry, Charles, but Harry’s red hair didn’t just come from Diana. 🤭 But we all wish it did.
Philip had reddish blond hair as a young man.
She really looks like Carole in the tree sitting pic.
Interesting that the second pic only has Louis. Trying to overcompensate for the hand over mouth pics from the Jubbly?
I’ve written the same thing before I read your comment @Rapunzel !!! They are so predictable.
Kiddos are cute and they ARE overexposed but Willy and Katy are trying to sell a certain narrative. Her eyebrow is so damn distracting.
The narrative is we copy. You take a picture under the tree we will one up you and take one in the tree.
Yep. And the jeans. Now we wear jeans in our Christmas cards too.
I don’t like Kate but it’s a cute photo of her and the kids. I loved climbing trees as a kid so the photo makes me nostalgic for childhood.
It’s extremely controlled. Even the one with just Louis in it lacks spark and energy.
It is a lovely photo. The kids are adorable.
Weren’t all the Windsors towheads as kids? And Anne blond/reddish well into her teens?
For me, this is just another half ass attempt on Kate’s part for Mother’s Day and she made it all about herself. As I read the article I thought – why not have pics of your mom and a sweet tribute to Ma Middleton and Diana? Why these old pics of you as a mom. A lazy and self centered Mother’s Day sentiment. At least they are consistent.
Again, as Kate’s cousin once said. in an article about her, she finds it difficult to be interested in anyone but herself.
Well, the children are beautiful..however, it seems staged…of course, they chose Louis for a special photo with Kate after her fiasco with him during jubilee… they are so obvious…and you know why she is obsessed with trees..to highlight the importance of outdoors activities!!! Arly years, you know…
She never celebrated or posted anything on social media about Mother’s Day before 2019.
That’s really pathetic she never posted about Mothers Day until Meghan had Archie. What a creep.
I never realized that. Whew the competition really lit a spark. William was actually pretty protective of the kids at the beginning. Tangling with rose bushes pretty much ended that.
Also I don’t know why people exaggerate in praising her average-looking kids.
100% this. They really wouldn’t stand out a bit if they weren’t “royal.”
I don’t know why either. I don’t really think any of the royal kids are cute, tbh, not even the Sussex kids. They’re just plain little kids.
I also didn’t really see how thin Kate is until that picture with Louis, in her jeans but a sideways angle. She’s evaporating before our eyes.
The picture is off-balance to me with Charlotte on the opposite side from everyone else.
The boys sit with her with the girl on the other side. Why not have them all sit close to their mother.
It looks like Charlotte is being shunned in some way, but they are sitting in a tree! There’s no more room on the branch with Kate and the boys so Charlotte has her own branch. Maybe they’re preparing her for life as the “spare”. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
She is also holding Louis’ arm in such a way to display the ring. His arm is being held like a tissue.
I don’t go that into body language because of context, etc. But Liz is leaning away from her baby and holding onto him with one finger and thumb. Girl, I’m sorry you were possibly not at your best in this role, and if that photo was chosen for being a good representative of a loving display? Oof. Explains everything about Chuck right there.
The message is strangely worded — from our family to yours.
To my European ears it sounds American, and… yes, Sussex Royal used that for their Halloween message, when Archie was a few months old.
Keen KopyKate strikes again.
they’re fine pictures and I feel like this is their standard MO – just keep releasing pics from one big photoshoot for holidays etc. I also feel like she’s saving up the “new” pictures for Louis’ and Charlotte’s bdays coming up.
Why not a photo of Camilla as a toddler with her mother.
It’s a shame Wills couldn’t be passed to take a photo himself and release it. Her just got his photographer to bung one out from last year.
Missed a trick here too-it would have been a lovely opportunity to promote charities for multi generational women and children all over the commonwealth.
Harry has a lovely photo of himself with his mother which he used in spare. Maybe he can release that when mother’s day arrives in the US in may.
She could have saved that special photo with Louis for his birthday. Or the other children could have had special one on one photos with their mother.
I find it bizarre how the Keen’s don’t have a single candid photo of them with their kids. Everything has to be a professional photoshoot with them, especially when they’ve used a few new photos from last summer to compensate for a Mothering Sunday that’s happening in March. (And they have the nerve to call the Sussexes ‘Hollywood’).
Maybe they do have candid pictures, but I find it hard to believe none of them have seen the light of day, considering how fame-hungry and self-absorbing these lot are.
Also LOL at that solo picture she did with Louis. Overcompensating for getting your butt handed to you at the Jubbly by him, Keen?
I thought that too, why are there never just photos?
I thought they were some new modern royal family? Isn’t that what they said they’d be? Yet never anything but sanitized versions of their life. It’s weird.
& you know it’s weird because her lace blouse is absolutely pristine & no way would be it, with 3 kids and climbing trees. What a weird picture.
Kate in trees with royal children: social climber.
Kate with Louis: she’s very slender in that photo, which she probably very much likes to see.