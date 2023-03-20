Wootton: Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ removed the ‘context’ of William’s violent assault

Last week, Oprah Winfrey appeared on CBS This Morning to promote her latest Oprah Book Club pick. During the interview, Gayle King (Oprah’s BFF) asked Oprah about whether the Sussexes should go to the coronation. Oprah replied, diplomatically: “I think they should do what they feel is best for them and their family. That’s what I think. That’s what the bottom line comes down to. What do you feel like is the right thing for you? They haven’t asked me my opinion.” Reading it back, it sounds like Oprah is making her peace with the idea that the Sussexes will probably end up going, even though Prince Harry’s dogsh-t father is making it clear that the Sussexes will be treated poorly. In any case, Dan Wootton saw the Oprah clip and he decided to fill his Daily Mail column with rage about how Black women need to sit down, shut up and listen to him. There’s a really f–ked up part where Wootton references Prince William violently assaulting his brother too.
Oprah’s CBS comments: Oprah Winfrey is now a sworn enemy of the British Royal Family. So while she might regard herself as the queen of the US chat show, it’s high time she shuts her big gob when it comes to highly sensitive matters relating to the coronation of King Charles. In yet another bid to destabilise our monarchy, following her despicable TV hit piece where she allowed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to utter countless mistruths, including fantastical racism claims, without a hint of journalistic pushback, she has now weighed in on the crisis surrounding the Sussexes potential attendance at the event of great significance.
The Sussexes should not consider their own feelings! Harry and Meghan have not once done what’s best for their family, illustrated by the fact they granted Oprah their vile score-settling ‘interview’ as Prince Philip was literally on his deathbed. And, for once, this decision should not be about what is right for them. Of course, it’s right for Harry and Meghan to be at the Coronation. Despite displaying a visceral hatred for the institution and the members of their family within it, the Duke and Duchess of Woke have had a crushing realisation recently that their proximity to the Royal Family is largely responsible for whether the Hollywood pay cheques will keep on rolling in. Their stock is lifted for their paymasters like Netflix and Spotify – both companies suffering from commissioning too much woke content – if they’re seen at one of the most consequential royal events in living memory.
But the Sussexes’ attendance wouldn’t be right for Peg!! But the Sussex sideshow overshadowing the crowning of our new monarch is absolutely not the right thing for Harry and Meghan’s family. Especially not Prince William, still understandably incandescent with rage over the string of attacks about him published in Harry’s vindictive autobiography Spare, including accusations of violence and bullying, which had all their context removed and whose effect was to cast a shadow over the future king’s reputation forever more.
Meghan is “obsessed” with American morning shows? Meghan is obsessed with US breakfast TV, believing it’s the best way to turn increasingly sceptical Americans to her floundering cause. While still in the Royal Family, I remember one of the Sussex Survivor Club members telling me that Meghan was so obsessed with the big three US breakfast anchors – Savannah Guthrie of NBC’s Today Show, Robin Roberts on ABC’s Good Morning America and her aforementioned pal Gayle on CBS Mornings – that announcements would often be timed to coincide with their programmes going to air at 7am New York time, with her advisers offering special briefings to the famous anchors. And Meghan hangs on every word uttered by Gayle and Oprah in particular, who she regards as queens of the American celebrity woke movement, of which she is so desperate to be a part. The message to Meghan from her pair of faux friends came through loud and clear: We need you to be at the coronation in order for us to retain our own influence as your powerhouse American media mates.
The rest of the column just sinks further and further down into Wootton’s delusions about a woke cabal of royal-obsessed Black power brokers, all of whom need to “butt out” of white men’s business, namely, the monarchy. It’s also hilarious that Wootton can’t pick a f–king lane to save his life: the Sussexes MUST come, but even if they do, it’s only because that’s what their “paymasters” want, but their attendance isn’t wanted by William (who is engorged with rage) or Charles. And the part about “accusations of violence and bullying, which had all their context removed and whose effect was to cast a shadow over the future king’s reputation forever more.” Like… is there a context in which William’s violent assault of his brother is acceptable?
The thing about Meghan being “obsessed” with American morning shows is news to me, and it’s especially interesting given the Windsors’ interest in appealing to the American media. Honestly, many of the Windsors’ announcements are timed specifically for the American media time zones and that didn’t start with Meghan. Also: Wootton trying to insult Gayle and Oprah… whew, I wish both women were as petty as me, because I would rip him a new one in their place.
In what “context” is violence and bullying okay?
In the good old “look what you made me do” context.
Only if Harry had attacked him and he had to push him off. If that were the case, it would have been already mentioned many times by the BM.
We won’t find out from Wootton. He only hints Willy’s aggression is justifiable, but he pulls the punch.
Oh yes Dan & William will want to throw stones and hide hands. Then turn around and say that the Sussex had it coming and deserved what they got. Complete BS
Yeah, unless the other person got physical first or incited violence, there really is no context that makes that kind of behavior appropriate or not all the aggressor’s fault.
With William, it’s OK to scream and throw things at your wife, so it’s even more ok when it’s your brother.
@ Mrs.Krabapple, of course!! In Wootens eyes and the rest of those on Salty Island of Petty, Bullyiam was justified, actually “driven” to violently attack Harry as he is the heir and had Harry not married such a brilliant, powerful and self made bi-racial woman, Bullyiam would not have had to attack Harry.
My gawd, Wooten needs serious mental health and/or intervention. May I suggest that he take the recommendation of @ Susan Collins to seek help with BetterUp for him?? It’s done wonders for those who have fought for their country and millions of others who are in need of physiological help…..
I am rooting for electric shock therapy too!! Maybe all of the RR’s could get a group discount????
How does Wootton know the context of the violence against Harry? How would he have that information unless he was being fed the narrative from the other person in the room?
According to this site, violence is ok at the Oscars.
Maybe, some commenters supported Will Smith. That’s hardly “according to this site”. Will Smith, however, apologized and admitted he was wrong. This Will needs to do likewise.
I suspect the context was that Harry said something that provoked the attack, but whatever it was would make William or Kate look bad if it was printed, so Harry left it out of the book, and the palace won’t want to reveal it either.
Harrys description didn’t quite make sense. “Willy, I can’t speak to you when you’re like this” somehow triggered William to put the glass of water down and lunge at Harry? I think there was a bit missing.
Perhaps he mentioned Kate’s faults ie you’ve no room to criticise my wife when your wife did x and y. Or the state of williams marriage.
No. It made perfect sense. “I can’t speak to you when you’re like this” is something that someone like Willy is going to see as a huge unacceptable criticism.
Stop trying to make sense of abusive people like you would of people who are not abusive. They do not operate on the same logic.
Exactly @Emily_C. pgs. 357-359 of SPARE provides the context. Will arrived at Nott Cott ‘piping hot’. Went into a lunatic diatribe about Meghan. Harry told William to stop repeating the tabloid bs-which we can pretty much presume was the palaces/smear campaign bs. Will didn’t go there to talk. He went there to lay down the law with Harry and wanting Harry to bend to his will. There is no justification or further context needed other than Will is a raging a$$hole.
Seems like Dan Wootton ate a whole box of black diamond mushroom chocolates himself with all his extra delusions.
Now, if William physically assaulting Harry happened when Meghan was in NYC for the baby shower her friends threw for her and KP/Knauf gave date info to Emily Andrew’s that was wrong-that’s not on H&M. What context, Sad Little Man of Four Takes?
Hey Wootton seek help. Why not try Better Up they probably can help.
Good advice here, though this guy may need several providers yikes 👀
Agreed. This insane rant/article is beyond bonkers even for an obsessed idiot like him. The man needs a lot of professional help and a new career might be a good idea too, his writing is abysmal.
Better Up really ? That’s messed up.
How is this messed up?
So…a few thing:
1. I’m convinced it’s Will and Kate obsessed with US Breakfast shows. They’re always projecting.
2. I’ll bet the “context” missing in Harry’s book is “Meg was not deferential enough to Will and Kate.” And, “Harry was supposed to be Will’s whipping boy.” With a splash of “Harry wasn’t supposed to tell anyone”
3. Notice, again, that literally nobody is denying the future king is a violent rage monster who assaulted his own brother.
Yep. I keep waiting for the RR to counter all these images of William as a violent rage-monster, but they never defend him. Which means that it’s all ten times worse than what Harry put in his book. He looks so moody and uncomfortable all the time, I’m sure it’s tough for the kids at home.
All those staff turnovers have a new light to them also. He can’t be fun to work for. Maybe Ma Middleton stayed with them so much to be Kate’s physical buffer as well as her emotional buffer.
I think Carole is there as Willie’s cheerleader. If she wasn’t okay with his abuse of her daughter everyone would know.
@Lady D, CarolE isn’t going to come to the rescue of her daughter or grandchildren as Keen has bagged the sort of boy that she spent her entire child rearing agenda, as well as Gary’s money, to make certain that her daughters married into the Toff’s group. CarolE worked hard to ensure HER future, not the future of her children.
That’s what I’m saying, she is absolutely there to make sure Kate goes nowhere until William decides she will.
Right, like Savannah Guthrie…? She’s up Kate’s alley tbh.
LOL……..the context was: Harry should have just agreed wth BULLYAM that M was the cause of everything wrong with the monarchy and H should just agree that the best solution was for him to divorce her and send her back to america and return to his role as whipping boy for BULLYam and ideator and implementor for the royal foundation and “secret weapon” for the monarchy in the Commonwealth to keep those black and brown people from becoming republics.
Rapunzel, your point #1, I concur. They come on at a convenient time for W and K to watch them I. The UK.
That should be in the UK.
@ Rapunzel, if anyone is obsessed with American morning shows, it’s Keen and CarolE. This is one of the many outlets that CarolE seeks so that she can call Camel Toe or any of her other RR’s on speed dial to get a counter attack out.
And Harry betrayed Bullyiam by deserting him to leave him to his own accord. Bullyiam has been relying on Harry, with the support of the entire BaRF, that once he is king, Harry will do ALL of the work and the scapegoat when it B f#cks it all up which he will.
This is unhinged. The fact that a newspaper that wants to be seen as a serious record would allow someone to print this is unbelievable. Sworn enemy?!! Shut your gob? They removed the ” context” of someone showing up at someone else’s home to attack them?! Holy S### these people have lost it.
Wootton, “Don’t believe your lying eyes and ears.”
He has great nerve to say “utter countless mistruths” about anyone outside himself.
Jesus. Wootton just pulled so much out of his ass that I’m surprised he doesn’t need reconstructive surgery.
🤣🤣🤣🤣
LMAO!
Hahahahahah 👏👏👏👏👏
Brava 👏👏👏👏👏👏
How does he get his hands to smell minty fresh from all that he has pulled from his arse?? People want to know!!
Oh where to start. This is so crazy and far removed from reality. Meghan is obsessed with US breakfast shows? Really? Maybe they release any news they have to match the US news cycle because they live in the US and are in the same time zones. That’s all. As for the rest, he sounds like he’s auditioning to be DeSantis’ next press secretary, with his throwing around of woke. Sad little man indeed.
For someone so obsessed with morning shows, she hasn’t been on one since marrying into the royal family. Whereas Harry was on GMA. I thought Michael strahan’s interview with Harry was really good. So I’m looking forward to Meghan at some point being on a morning show but for someone obsessed, she’s sure taking her time. Maybe she’ll support the WCK cookbook when it comes out and join chef andres on a morning show.
Sad little man.
His repeated use of “woke” as a slur shows he knows *exactly* who the royal supporters are, or I should say “what” they are.
Yup. It’s new right wing monster under the bed. If I lived in London, I’d go as “Woke” for Halloween and hang outside of his office just to scare him.
He’s such a troll. And he really hates William.
Aw it was just a lover’s spat. He truly adores Willie.
You guys are on fire 🔥🔥🔥!!!
He might want to tread very carefully with his racist and hateful articles. Oprah has always had a very loyal and diverse fan base and she has extreme deep pockets and influence.
Yeah, Wooten needs to go after Oprah and Gayle to get media cred. They don’t need to put him in his place. He needs to poke at them to get consumers in the United States to read his crap.
I wonder if he David Duke or the Proud Boys have reached out to him yet for tea?
Wootton is the vile, lying wretch that needs to shut his gob, not anyone he slanders. Next time, when you see a video clip of him ranting, watch it with the sound off and observe the anger and body language. He’s positively agitated. It’s so amusing to watch him flail about!
Did he just tell Oprah to shut her big gob? Lordy.
Yup, 🤡. Most of his rant as well is based on, I believe, a misinterpretation of what Oprah said. Oprah said “them and their family.” I read that as referring to the Montecito family. Wootton appears to interpret it as meaning the “Royal family.” I think he went on this stupid unhinged rant based on a misunderstanding. I am pretty sure Oprah was referring to the family of Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lili.
Yes, I posted the same below, but I don’t think it’s a misinterpretation. I think Wootton, like many others, doesn’t consider Meghan and the children to be Harry’s real family.
Oops, @Eurydice, did not see your comment before I posted mine. You are probably right. At this point, I think we just need to assume that there are no misinterpretations or misunderstandings but rather contortions of fact by tabloid reporters to make stories juicier and less flattering to the Sussexes and their friends.
Wow. Wooton is really playing from the Piers Morgan ‘pick me’ playbook. He really hopes to get some type of response (attention) from Oprah or Gayle’s people. You can tell he wants SOOOOO badly to be recognized. After all, Harry didn’t even mention him by name in Spare.
At the end of the day Oprah and Gayle are still wealthy and powerful. Nothing the British monarchy or one Sad Little Man does will change that.
He must be smoking the good stuff from the Middleton farms because he is truly delusional.
IIRC, Wooten was the one who had the inside scoop via KP connections that H&M were discussing the half in/half out model with the palace. His threat to expose the BTS talks led to the Sussexes making the proposal public themselves sooner than they would have. My opinion has always been, Wooten was flying high at that moment, cat that got the canary, picturing continued power and a rosy financial future for himself by virtue of his in at KP. It all came crashing down when H&M walked away a couple of months later, refused to engage with the tabloids, and locked down their personal business but good. Back to being just another one of what passes for royal commentators, for our Dan. This pathetic piece of writing is yet another example of his continuing incandescent bitterness over – what might have been.
Once his payoff of Christian Jones’s (?) husband came to light, it was clear the leak about the Sussex location came sanctioned/ordered by William. Jones was sidelined, DanW got his wrist slapped, but he continues to be William’s Man. That’s why he’s here denigrating Oprah and basically claiming William’s bullying and abuse of Harry is A-OK. Because that’s what William wants him to do.
Wootton had the Rose Hanbury story first. Along with the payoff Nota mentioned above, I also think William owed him something big for sitting on that as much as he did (he wrote about it, but later edited his article, and even the first mention of it was very ambiguous). And I think William gave him the half in/half out story as payment. i think Wootton is frustrated at how this has played out though, because now William doesn’t have anything else big for him and I think the next big royal story will be W&K’s separation.
One delusion after another. He just keeps serving them up. As for telling Black women to shut up about the British monarchy, that’s why we got rid of the British monarchy and put the First Amendment in our constitution. Free speech is very much a thing over here.
Oprah should “shut her big gob?!” JFC! The woman is asked what the Sussexes should do regarding the Chubbly and she just says “whatever they think is best” and he calls that butting in? The only one who needs to shut his pie hole is Wootton.
This guy doesn’t understand (or refuses to accept) that people here care about what Oprah thinks. A lot. She’s a trend-setter. She gets people to read books. She endorses presidential candidates. Her opinion and her voice carry a great deal of import and authority. He can’t handle the fact that a black woman is so much more important in the USA than his pasty King is.
Also, she earned her own damned money.
Wootton gets off on his Charles Manson-inspired race-baiting. He’s probably just as much a psychopath as Manson.
Wooten is incandescent with rage. He literally explodes with every word he writes, spreading his bile all over. Bitchy, Bitter, full of resentment and hate.
Is there a drinking game for every time he says “woke” yet?
Anybody playing it is too drunk to tell us!
😂🤣😂🤣
😂😂😂
‘Oprah Winfrey is now a sworn enemy of the British Royal Family. So while she might regard herself as the queen of the US chat show, it’s high time she shuts her big gob when it comes to highly sensitive matters relating to the coronation of King Charles.’
Jesus christ he is allowed to write this??!!
…and why is he allowed to decide who Britain’s enemies are? Holy delusional Dan-clown, Batman.
I am excited to see whether Oprah does anything about this. Honestly if she totally ignores him, that would be even better. Either way, lmao, he took on OPRAH?
I hope Oprah doesn’t dignify that with a response. (Phrase borrowed from my great grandmother.) He’s a twisted little man trying to get attention with his trolling. That he gets paid to troll doesn’t make him any more deserving of our attention — or of Oprah’s.
Dan is rotten to his core. I can never read the entirety of your recap of his articles. It reads like the ramblings of severely mentally ill man.
He wrote this after consuming way too much nose candy, right? There’s just no way someone could write this sober. Good lord.
@ Kay, I suspect that Wooten is simply carrying out orders from Bullyiam and adding his own dash of in his articles as well.
Ah the sad little man, (from the same place as the other little sad man knaph) decides that he is safe to spout his sht because there is an ocean between him, Ophra and Gayle? What a delusional peice of sht. One,, if your going to try and put your miners hat on to creep up Williams arse, remember your supposed to be denying William is a violent thug, but admitting it, because that’s what you have done,, “context” is NO EXCUSE FOR VIOLENCE you muppet. And meghan is obsessed with breakfast TV.? Tell me Dan, Dan you poor little man, Is that before getting the children up, giving them breakfast getting Archie ready for school, getting LILLIBET dressed for her day. Doing the school run, reading and answering emails, getting up to speed on Archwell for the day. Planning her own engagements, then carrying them out, that’s after talking through Harry’s plans with him. Now maybe if her working day was like yours, and lasted for 10 minutes of spitting hate in print, then needing your nursery to give you your anti pshcotic meds and lead you to your dark padded room for a few hours, we might read or listen to what you had to say. But, until you behave like a rational grown up, SIT THE FK DOWN
A media outlet printed that much crazy?
Again, no one is denying the truth of what Prince Harry said.
What is “mistruth”? I love using the word “misremember”because sometimes I remember incorrectly. But how does one mistruth? You tell the “truth” incorrectly, inconveniently? Is this a UK term or a UK tabloid term?
It really is striking. The only reason for it is all of these people know Harry and Meghan have solid evidence to back up what was written in Spare. In a country that leaks royal gossip like a sieve, there hasn’t been one defense of any of the royals remaining there. Spare is being treated as tacky, but the truth.
Which says it all, really.
LOL Oprah and Gayle would be like, “Dan who???” He is a flea, if that, compared to them.
Sad, sad little man. That phrase will be burned into his brain for life.
Ah yes, because context matters when you violently assault your brother who has done nothing but protect your wandering arse. Be quiet, Dan.
At this point Rootin-Tootin Wootton is really scraping the bottom of the barrel. Threatening Oprah is like threatening Mt. Rushmore. “It’s high time she shuts her big gob!” Oooooooh Wooty, you scary! Honestly he comes off sounding like a bratty toddler. He’s nothing more than a piece of week old chewing gum under Oprah’s shoe that she will merely scrape off and carry on in her multi-gazillion dollar Montecito mansion which has more bathrooms than the Sussex’s multi-million dollar Montecito mansion with 9 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms. Pathetic little weevil.
What a violent, racist, unhinged rant! All Oprah said was that the Sussexes should do what’s best for them. How does that make her a “sworn enemy” of the royal family?!
The gaslighting is amazing. There is no context in which it is OK to assault and bruise your family…or anyone for that matter. It can get you arrested for a reason.
What Oprah means by “family” is Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lili. What Wootton means by “family is the RF and the Terrible Markles.
Crawl back into your hole, Danny boy. We’re in America and we don’t shut our big gobs.
I nearly choked…..AMEN to this…ALLLL DAY LONG!!!!!
Dan Wootton is a pathetic hobgoblin. All of those royal experts are. And they need to stop acting like Charles is being crowned King of the Whole Planet when in reality he’s just the head of a fading circus. Very undignified Charles (and William) to have these kind of “supporters” in your camp.
Not to mention it has to be internationally embarrassing to have people/leaders you want taking you seriously reading this crap about them. Most would think twice about doing business with someone who can’t control his temper or a King terrorizing family and staff until they collectively tell him he’s the bestest in all the land.
And this is why Chuck has invited ALL of the various royalty in the world, to his Chubbly. It doesn’t matter, to him, that he can’t even invite every part of the British aristocracy.
Play on. Burn it all down, Chuck.
I laughed aloud when I read this (referring to Oprah): “In yet another bid to destabilise our monarchy” Yes. It has nothing to do with useless, outdated, and out-of-touch institutions, let’s blame it all on Oprah.
If the stability of your teetering top-heavy monarchy is threatened by a woman in a foreign country conversing in a normal tone, I’d suggest looking closer to home to shore up its defenses.
How are the British people not insulted when reading this crap? William and Dan are seriously demeaning the populace by printing this garbage and expecting them to believe it.
We’ll keep our “chat show” hosts out of British Royal affairs when those “workin’” Windsors and pathetic Rota over on Salty Isle learn to keep their noses and selves out of these United States.
What is the difference between him and Jeremy Clarkson? None. They are both vile, racist, nasty provocateurs who are praying someone sues them to keep them relevant. Wooton is William’s hack, and therefore comes off as unhinged as his master.
Just when I think I’ve gotten used to Wooten (at least in the sense that he can’t surprise me anymore), he offers up another collection WTAF moments. He should be writing soap operas, not journalism.
Why is he coming at Oprah like that?? Excuse me but wtf??
All conjecture. Is he trying to start something with her to raise his own profile or what is going on.
Quiet please, I think I hear the mad deranged ramblings of a sad little man.
Screeching harpy is what I think of him every time I read one of his screeds. Like dude, take a valium and calm the f*ck down.
No, Oprah won’t stop giving her opinion when asked, FU for asking.
There is no context to explain or justify William putting his hands on Harry. William is a bully and an abuser. Harry defended his wife against unjustified attacks.
The Sussexes are free to do whatever they want regarding the coronation. Whatever they decided, it won’t be in consideration of TOB’s feelings. It’ll be because it’s a decision that will bring the least harm to them and their children. So go suck a lemon, you pompous twat.
Poor British royal reporters – to keep their fairytale about the monarchy on IV support, they must resort to making up fake stories about everyone. Charles & Camilla and Will & Kate are always gilded with a golden brush, Harry and Meghan are always tarred and feathered. They never deviate. When Will cuts a fart in the UK, I bet they literally blame it on Harry in Montecito.
*Squeals in delight* It’s time for me to sing my favorite tune!
“Dan, Dan, you sad little man,
Willy’s bashing isn’t justified by how it began,
And when you call others “woke,” your argument’s gotten quite wan,
Danny Dan, UK’s Sad Little Man.”
Does…Wootton…realize that Oprah holds more power than most tiny european country monarchs?
Only Wooten could get in such a huff about a total noncommittal non-answer. Oprah is not trying to “destabilise your monarchy”, hon, chill out: she’s got way more important sh!t to do.
I would not be surprised if Meghan watched a lot of American morning shows while she was living overseas. I think that sounds pretty normal, actually.
As if the monarchy needs help “destabilizing” — they’re doing a fine job of that themselves.
Oprah’s comments don’t read like that to me. Like many older Black women who are not consulted on another’s life choices, she basically saying she respects whatever they decide to do, yet she doesn’t know what they’ve decided, as it’s not her business.
This is simply racist. Oprah said nothing controversial and said it was up to H and M to decide.
His attitude reminds me of a Dear Abby from the 1950’s (though it may have been Ann Landers)
In it a housewife writes that her husband has a “latin temper” and is always criticizing her housework.
Then the other day he went to go read by lamplight, but when he tried to turn on the lamp he discovered the bulb had burned out.
He became so enraged that he threw the lamp at his wife with such force that she woke up in a hospital bed.
She said she didn’t know what to do.
Dear Abby’s advice was “change the lightbulb.”
Oh that is heartbreaking. That poor woman. And what stupid ‘advice’ she received.
OMFG
My maternal grandmother said that anyone who thought the 50s were a good time hadn’t had to live through it.
Lol.
Meghan’s bullying = BAD!
William’s violence and bullying = …Well, let’s look on the transcendental side of his subconscious thought patterns to see if he really meant it.
I think a piece needs writing about Wooten.
I think this article is all about Wootten — his delusions, bigotry, and hatred were my takeaway. Told me much more about the author than the subject.
I agree with you Mabs The ‘piece’ written about Wooten should be kept in a folder labelled ‘patient case notes’ and the author should have recognised psychiatric qualifications.
Clarkson, Morgan, Wooten, Levin, Tominey. These clowns are the people speaking for the royal family. Nothing but squealing racists and Karens. The royals have a major branding problem they are ignoring. The more they are associated with right wing causes and people, the fewer people in the mainstream will want to be associated with them. if Donald Trump invited them to tea, would they go? No, they’d be horrified, even if they inwardly agreed with him, like so many aristos did with the Nazis, even though they abhorred the violence. Already, top performers are refusing to perform for them. They have to think about their own reputations. If the royal family allows their brand to go toxic, they may as well kick themselves out of their palaces. It astounds me that they don’t seem to know this.
Another unhinged piece from Wootton.
Are the “Palace 4” a subset of the “Sussex Survivor club”?
Have any of the survivors ever given an on the record interview?
Are they known to the public or are they straw men? Does anyone know?
They sure get quoted often.
I was reading to see if the “context” was ever explained, but no… Also, these sycophants REALLY need to stop mentioning William being “incandescent with rage.” It makes him look like an unhinged loon. No one wants a future king who’s a freakin’ mess…they want someone calm, collected, and intelligent, with some sort of instinct for public sentiment.
Coming from the Daily Mail who has an average reader/subscriber that’s almost 60 years old. Do these idiotic people think their supporting base will be alive forever lol… I watched a young travel blogger who went to London a few weeks ago who has almost 1M subscribers on YouTube. The fact she is very much a pro-HM stance(esp after watching the Netflix series) which she mentioned out of the blue on the travel video. She even felt weird being in London knowing they did not like HM. While almost 30% of millennials have no clue who Kate Middleton is. If Dan and his fellows want the monarchy to survive beyond Generation Y (and even many in that generation could care less of the BRF) group, they better think twice . This is a young generation that is very well-informed esp with so much things going on in social media these days they care only what they want to see and literally tune out what they don’t care about. With the economic crisis around the world for them, the BRF isn’t a priority . And the fact that HM are prob more known to this younger group than ANY other member of the BRF speaks volumes.
William has anger issues. Just.because he was born first does not give him excuses for attacking his brother. Wooton is really giving will free passes.
Like… is there a context in which William’s violent assault of his brother is acceptable?
You wont allow my comment to post but, you say, “ Like… is there a context in which William’s violent assault of his brother is acceptable?”
But you sure supported Will Smith’s violent assault of Chris Rock, didn’t you? If Harry had made fun of Kate’s hair would that have been ok? You make fun of her buttons, could Will assault you?
Just wondering where you drawn the line for acceptable violent assault?
It’s really… interesting to me how certain people with new names keep bringing up this whatabout regarding Will Smith. Who has absolutely nothing to do with this. Kind of a lot like some obsessed deranger I saw yesterday on Twitter who for some reason kept bringing up Hunter Biden. Hmmmm.
See, the thing about Americans is, we don’t have to shut our big gobs about anything. The other thing is, we REALLY don’t have to shut up about criticizing the British monarchy. We have no deference for these jackasses — remember how there was a war about it and everything?
Wootton really is a sad little man. A proven liar, too, but I guess that’s a bonus to the fascists who run the tabloids over there.
Brings to mind my favorite line from Spare — loved the line so much I took a photograph of it and use it often — “Proceed, sad little man, proceed.”
Who here thinks that Oprah or Gail read any of the UK tabloids? Or any of the UK papers. The only way they’ll know about this is if someone tells them about it. The name won’t mean anything to them, so they’ll shrug their shoulders and not think of it again. The people on social media might bring it up to castigate him. Hmmmm….maybe he likes that.