Donald Trump will likely be indicted today, he’s ‘ready for his perp walk’

You know what’s exhausting? The media and the Democratic Party twisting themselves in knots about Donald Trump’s impending arrest and how the arrest will be some kind of “win” for Republicans. From where I sit, optimistically in Dark Brandon’s America, Trump’s re-election bid is falling flat. His attempts to agitate supporters and incite another January 6th have fallen flat. While I don’t doubt that there are still millions of dumbasses who would still vote for Diaper Don, let’s also be clear: he must be arrested, he must pay for his many crimes, he must be held accountable. Not everything has to be a political move, most of the time it’s just good to arrest a guy who does lots of crime. Anyway, Trump will probably be indicted today? But no one knows if they’ll put him in cuffs:
Donald Trump may be indicted on Wednesday in one of the ongoing criminal investigations involving him, outlets including NewsNation and The Guardian report. Citing sources, NewsNation reports that a Manhattan grand jury is expected to vote Wednesday whether to indict the former president over an alleged hush money payment he made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016.
The former president previously posted on social media that he expected to be arrested on Tuesday.
The New York Times reports that senior officials from the district attorney’s office and the New York agency that runs the state courts “had preliminary discussions to plan for a possible indictment and arraignment” of Trump last week. The Times adds that officials from the New York Police Department — which handles security where an arraignment would take place — also met to prepare for potential security threats.
Sure… the rumors of Trump’s “Tuesday arrest” came from Trump himself, not the DA’s office. Most people believed that the indictment would simply happen this week, and again, who knows when we’ll get an orange perp walk. Speaking of, Trump is ready, at least according to Maggie Haberman at the NYT:
Donald J. Trump claims he is ready for his perp walk. Behind closed doors at Mar-a-Lago, the former president has told friends and associates that he welcomes the idea of being paraded by the authorities before a throng of reporters and news cameras. He has even mused openly about whether he should smile for the assembled media, and he has pondered how the public would react and is said to have described the potential spectacle as a fun experience. No one is quite sure whether his remarks are bravado or genuine resignation about what lies ahead.
If he is truly looking forward to it, he might be disappointed. There is no indication, even if Mr. Trump is charged, that the authorities would have him take part in that storied New York City law-enforcement tradition known by detectives and crime reporters alike — walking the newly arrested past a cluster of journalists. If Mr. Trump is indicted and surrenders voluntarily, arrangements are likely to be made between the Secret Service and law enforcement to avoid a media circus.
Another person who has spoken with Mr. Trump, who was not authorized to speak publicly, said the former president was less concerned with the particulars of where he would be seen than with being assured of the opportunity to show the public he is not slinking away in shame.
As he waits for a likely criminal indictment — making him the first current or former American president to face criminal charges — Mr. Trump has often appeared significantly disconnected from the severity of his potential legal woes, according to people who have spent time with him in recent days. He has been spotted zipping around his Palm Beach resort in his golf cart and on one recent evening acted as D.J. at a party with his personally curated Spotify playlists, which often include music from the Rolling Stones to “The Phantom of the Opera.”
I had to leave that last part in for some extra spice: “He has been spotted zipping around his Palm Beach resort in his golf cart and on one recent evening acted as D.J. at a party with his personally curated Spotify playlists, which often include music from the Rolling Stones to ‘The Phantom of the Opera.’” I wonder if he still plays Adele all the time – he used to be a big Adele fan. He’s also a fan of the Village People. Anyway, impound the golf cart and handcuff him.
Trump also made a video yesterday for his supporters. It looks like HE is the Phantom of Mar-a-Lago, recording missives from his poorly-lit bunker. This short video is 16 seconds of unhinged nutjob:
I really hope he is handcuffed, but I doubt he will be. I’d love a mug shot with the skin matching the orange jumpsuit, but again, not likely to happen.
The golf cart pic of him is everything! If there’s one pic that captures his soul that’s the one! He has hell of nerve calling anyone horse faced. “16 seconds of unhinged nutjob” is absolutely right.
Wife-y has been noticeably absent from any recent pics. Is she living elsewhere now?
She has been living elsewhere for years. Joint appearances with him are contractual obligations that must be negotiated as to time and place.
I am curious to see what Melania does if Trump goes to prison.
Carry on living her normal life – she’ll be paid very well to stick by him.
She is to be his defense to the charges: he was shutting up a porn star about their relationship just days before the election in 2016 and misusing campaign funds to do it because he was afraid of his wife. 😂
To quote him, “SAD.”
I don’t want him to have a prep walk.
Like everyone else here, I’d love to see him in handcuffs. However, if he were to be prep walked it will garner international attention. Tons of news cameras will be there to capture it. He’d love that! This man desperately craves any sort of recognition; positive or negative. He knows everyone will be talking about it. He’d use the footage and pictures of it for campaign purposes and embolden his “witch hunt” narrative.
Fox News, OAN and Newsmax would run the footage incessantly to boost ratings and get their mutual bases frothing at the mouth.
No, when he’s indicted I want him brought in through a backdoor and quietly processed, followed by an announcement. Never showing his face.
I’d love to see the mug shot though …
Agreed. He is such a narcissist he probably is really relishing the thought of a perp-walk in front of the world’s press and all his unhinged supporters. He’s always wanted to be thought of a “tough guy” so this would play into his fantasy.
A quiet efficient indictment out of view would be appropriate. He’s a diva so he’s probably trying to stage manage everything like the drama queen he is.
Sean, in the 10th paragraph of the ABC link you posted below, you can read Trump masquerading as a ‘Trump campaign spokesperson.’ 🤣 The language (FAKE NEWS, ILLEGALLY LEAKED) and the grudges give him away.
I 100% agree with this.
I think most of us have always thought we’d never see the day. And if we did see it happen, I thought it would’ve been for one of his many other crimes, not hush money to woman.
Curious to see what will happen in Georgia too.
“He must be arrested, he must pay for his many crimes, he must be held accountable.” — truth! Just like the rest of us!
Is it wrong to hope his MAL estate falls apart, becomes decrepit and he becomes the Phantom of MAL???? Haunting the corridors of MAL???
I sometimes see clips of his bizarre, rambling & ranting videos from different people on Twitter LOL
So before it was the perfect phone call to Ukraine, and now we have the perfect phone call to GA. How is a phone call deemed perfect? Are there judges who rate it afterwards? JFC, this guy is off his rocker and a complete mental misfit.
I really want to see indictments come from GA. THAT is the case that seems the best chance for a guilty verdict, IMO.
Georgia’s definitely an interesting one to watch. However, Special Counsel Jack Smith also has evidence Trump PURPOSELY misled his own lawyers regarding the confidential documents he stole.
https://abcnews.go.com/US/sources-special-counsel-claims-trump-deliberately-misled-attorneys/story?id=98024191
The appeals court just blocked the crime/fraud exception that DOJ won in the Corcoran case with immediate reviews at something like midnight last night and 6 am this morning. Nobody has ever seen unusual times set up like this before.
Unfortunately Sean, the case being handled by Jack Smith is Federal. If found guilty, and president could pardon him, and that’s one of the first things a republican would do. Better to hang him high on the case in Georgia.
The big picture is a marathon, not a sprint. The hush money case isn’t big compared to the others, it’s an appetizer. I don’t see a trial date either.
There’s a lot of furious work going on daily in the more important cases, none of this is happening as fast as we want it.
I agree with Sean, keep him away from the media. Will they allow cameras at the trial? I hope not. I hope all he gets is a few court sketches to rile up his base.