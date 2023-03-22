Brad Pitt hasn’t introduced his girlfriend to Angelina Jolie or their kids

Brad Pitt was seen a handful of times during the awards season – he was nominated for a Golden Globe (for Babylon) and he attended the ceremony, and he got a dozen shout-outs from the stage. That was disgusting enough, but then he attended the Cesar Awards in Paris and he got a rapturous standing ovation from the French film industry. So… everything’s coming up roses for the man who physically, emotionally and financially abuses his ex-wife and their children. Professionally, he’s made of teflon. In his personal life, he’s hit (no pun intended) his stride with his latest beck-and-call girl Ines de Ramon. Ines plays the game like no other woman he’s met in the past seven years. She strolls for the paparazzi (but not too much), she poses with him Cabo, she flies to Paris to have dinner with him, all while his team provides a steady stream of commentary about their relationship to Page Six, People and Us Weekly. Speaking of, people want to know if Ines de Ramon has met Angelina Jolie or the kids.
A family affair? Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are taking their time when it comes to interacting with the Fight Club actor’s children, a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly.
“Brad adores Ines and things are going very well,” the insider says, noting that their closeness hasn’t yet extended to Pitt’s six children, whom he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.
The 59-year-old Babylon star’s kids — Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14 — “haven’t met her yet and she has not met Angie,” the source explains. “The relationship is still fairly new so it will take some time before any introductions to the rest of the family.”
Jolie, 47, filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016 after two years of marriage and more than 10 years together. The exes are currently still embroiled in a messy custody battle over their youngest children. Additionally, the Moneyball actor filed a lawsuit in February 2022 against the Tomb Raider star, claiming she sold her stake in their Château Miraval winery without his knowledge. In response to the legal battle, Jolie claimed in court documents in October 2022 that Pitt was physically and emotionally abusive during their marriage.
“Brad has owned everything he’s responsible for from day one — unlike the other side — but he’s not going to own anything he didn’t do,” Anne Kiley, a lawyer for Pitt told Us in a statement at the time, noting he would be responding to the allegations in court. “He has been on the receiving end of every type of personal attack and misrepresentation.”
The Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood actor, however, hasn’t let his legal woes get in the way of his budding relationship with de Ramon, 32. “Things are getting more serious” between the pair, the source tells Us, noting that the jewelry expert is “slated to visit him soon” as Pitt continues to work in New York City on a new project.
I mean… it’s easier for outlets to talk about Pitt’s “romance” than his many legal entanglements, from suing Angelina to being sued by his new business partners and more. It’s not surprising that the kids haven’t met Ines yet, since it seems like the children want nothing to do with him, especially the older kids. Pitt barely spends any time with them, he just wants to look like he’s “fighting” for them. Us Weekly’s sources want to make it sound like Angelina is keeping the kids from Brad and Ines, or that Jolie has a chip on her shoulder about Brad’s “hot new romance.” Meanwhile, Angelina has been raising the children as Pitt continues to financially abuse her and punish her for leaving him.
I think the more important issue here is “Brad Pitt continues to NOT work in a useful way to repair his relationship with his kids.”
Stop validating men who are violent and abusive to their partners and children.
I don’t give a damn how much money/power he has in HW.
I do not watch anything BP is in. Not a dime of my money goes to Pitt movies.
Yep, roses. It was pathetic to see so many people get down and chug MRA bathwater just because they’re still stuck on Angelina’s time as an other woman. Abuse of women is still very much a game of popularity and image. Sometimes the hurdle is misogynistic habits, and sometimes it’s feelings about the guy being discussed. That’s another reason why people shouldn’t be pressured into or shamed for not naming names, no matter what industry they’re in. There’s still a lot of risk that comes with that.
Same. I never gotten into his hype, but now I actively wince whenever his name is on the billing.
Pitt can’t introduce Ines to his kids because he has no idea where his kids are or what they are doing on any given day. Pitt is more like Tom Cruise than we give him credit for. Possibly and probably much worse. Imagine, who’d’ve predicted such a colossal fall of TomKat and Brangelina, both at the hands of emotionally and in Pitt’s case also physically and financially abusive men.
Hell, Brad probably has no idea where Ines is half the time.
She’s closer in age to Maddox, Pax, and Knox than to Brad. That fact is probably not lost on him.
Thank you TeamMeg, you made my day!
All issues aside, a prudent parent would not be making introductions to a GF or BF until they were certain that person was a significant other, i.e. likely to stay around. Otherwise, it’s emotionally disruptive to the children regardless of age.
I assume that the kids don’t read the tabs about their dad, which would be very distressing for lots of reasons, so they don’t know about his “new love”.
Probably for the best really. Why AJ or the kids would have any desire to meet her is a mystery.
He needs to shut up about them and stop leaking stories that he’s still in their lives, those kids are gonna be grown up soon and will be able to speak for themselves and call out his bullsh*t, and I hope they do.
His team is all over TikTok with bots trying to repair his image. It’s sad and frustrating.
I’m glad more people are seeing this. I was disgusted when I saw so many videos of him.
Brad’s PR team are on Twitter, Reddit, and YouTube too. They’re so obvious, coz they keep fawning over his hot photos from 20 years ago.
His YouTube team, or YouTube moneygrabbers, post video thumbnails that had photoshopped him with photos of the kids and Angie. Every time I see a video like that, I hit the Report button ASAP.
Pitt PR team can’t get their story straight to save their lives. Back in February Pitt’s team said that the “relationship” was serious and she’s meet his kids he doesn’t care what AJ thinks, but he dose care what AJ thinks and he wants her to know he’s happy.
Now he saying she’s never met the kids and the “relationship” is starting to get very serious….
Now what about to come out for Pitt PR team to run to the media with this story poor me I’m just trying to be happy BS.
I believe AJ has the energy and strength to put up a fight until kids are 18. It’s worked so far.
She does. Personally I’d applaud her if she is trying to drag it out for 4 more years. I wouldn’t blame her if she is. She’s clearly protecting her kids the best way she knows how. His team made it out like she was vindictive and all I see is a mother doing right by her children. If that means she has to drag it out until they are all 18, then so be it.
She not dragging anything out. He not suing about the kids any longer because the twins are at the age, where they can choose, whether they want to see him or not, and they have chosen not to.
Now he’s just doing meaningless lawsuits over her legally selling her half of the business.
I have question, how do you guys know if he sees his kids or not? I see people say this all the time as an absolute, I’m just wondering how people know this? Did AJ say this in the press or was in some public legal doc that says this?
His PR said they were all estranged through tmz and people magazine after she filed her countersuit.
What Alycea said, also court documents proved that the three oldest opted out of seeing him. Maddox and I think Pax changed their last names to just Jolie.
It has been said that Shiloh opted out to see him also. That was proven when he had no idea she was into dance when she had been taking dance classes for years, Zahara with college. When he showed up in Italy, Shiloh hang out with friends instead of seeing him proof being a video, she/her friend posted on TikTok.
Also in Italy the, twins instead; of spending the whole day with Pitt like he publicly planned only agreed to two hours, and then left early. Pitt himself admitted to it also in documents, but goes back and forth with his PR.
He kept claiming before that Ines had met “most of his kids”, then he backtracked saying actually she hadn’t and was simply in the same room as he talked to them on the phone. He’s now blaming Angelina for why Ines hasn’t met the kids.
Anything to as you said, keep the attention off his losing legal battles and the clearly abuse he’s putting Angelina and the kids through. He’s also been leaking private stuff about those kids and I believe this is him trying to damage control because clearly the kids don’t see him and aren’t legally required to see him anymore. He doesn’t know them at all. And we will see more evidence of all of this when all the kids turn 18.
That’s why I don’t believe this relationship for a second. It’s leo and gigi level of ridiculousness.
He is obsessed with his image and only that. What a bum.
When I see his name or picture, I always have the same response. Gross. He’s just gross.
It’s easy to see how deceitful Pitt’s PR is, because of all the contradictions that happen as they attempt a narrative. “Ines met his children”, then “Ines hasn’t met his children yet, but she was close by when he spoke to them on the phone”.
His only concern is with his image and looking like he’s having the time of his life as he continues to try to take Angelina down in court. But his punishment is losing each case like he just lost again with Nouvel getting a new manager for 3 months to see what shit Pitt has been doing at that winery.
Brad just lost his latest lawsuit in Luxembourg, Stoli group want to put managers at the winery, because of Brad’s mismanagement.
He screwed Angie over and was trying to do the same to the new half owners, but they are holding his feet to the fire.
Ok so this is the reason for this BS evil AJ story. I know it had to be something that was coming out .
Why does he keep this BS going?
We all know his kids want nothing to do with him.
I hope every one of those kids comes out with their own stories, gives an interview, writes a book, whatever they need to do so they feel heard, don’t let his paid PR BS keep putting out this garbage.
All the money in the world and Pitt and Cruise are still awful, awful excuses for parents. Absolute failures in their personal lives.
Maddox is already 21 years old, Zahara is 18, Pax is 19. They clearly don’t have and don’t want to have contact with Pitt, nor are they obliged to see him. And he ignores the 3 for not having his blood. This was made even clearer by the fact that he didn’t even know that Zahara was going to college.
The twins will be 15 in July and they are no longer required to see him either. When they turned 14, Pitt flew to Italy (where Angelina was directing her new movie), and he tried to be spotted celebrating his kids’ birthday, but the twins didn’t want to spend more than 2 hours with him.
Then we have the golden daughter, his PR favorite. Shiloh will be 17 in May, she is already driving and at the moment her father still lives minutes from her house and we never see her visit him. But his PR loves to sell the story that their relationship is super strong. Imagine what it was like for Shiloh to see her father turn all of his attention to her while ignoring her siblings? Including the twins who have his blood and are only 14 years old.
I want to be alive for when these kids get together on Oprah to do an interview talking about everything Brad did to them. That day will come, I hope. So I’m going to make a list and expose the names of all these actors who defended, applauded and helped Brad humiliate and abuse Angelina and her children.
@Kell They will not go on Oprah because she’s his friend. I have made that note of those that defended and applauded him. They no longer have my support.
I feel bad for them constantly being brought up because of his image.
I only care little about law suit but the rest is beyond boring ….go whine at tommies wrote up for kudos thing page up? Cos He seems he want to look similar. No. He bailed if no same religion. These one the ex -wife doesn’t want unless she boss. Different scenarios
Why can’t his PR leave Angelina and the kids alone. They don’t care nor want to be bothered by his mess.
Well it would be pretty awkward to introduce her to kids he’s barely seen in years, and the ex0-wfie he’s suing.
Ines is not his gf. They spent all of 24 hours in Paris and Mexico. With all these stories you know paps are trying to capture them genuinely together. Nada. Not even a photo of her in a car near his house. Meanwhile Shiloh and Pax photographed every time they walk a dog or get a slurpee. I doubt he’s dated anyone since divorce. He wants Angie back and she’s having none of it so he makes her miserable.
Angelina has been raising the children as Pitt continues to financially abuse her and punish her for leaving him.
