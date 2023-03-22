David Boies: If Prince Andrew wants to overturn the settlement, let’s go to trial

About thirteen months ago, Prince Andrew settled with Virginia Giuffre after an American court said that Virginia’s lawsuit could proceed. Andrew settled with Virginia for anywhere between $7-20 million, reports vary. There were plenty of reasons why he settled with Virginia at that particular moment – his pre-trial defense was a mess, Andrew was just days away from a deposition, and it was his mother’s Jubilee year and the palace leaned on him to settle the issue. Now that QEII has passed away and Virginia is reportedly writing a memoir, Andrew keeps leaking all of this sh-t to the British media about how he wants his settlement reversed and how he’ll “sue” Virginia (his rape victim) for $100 million if she “defames” him. Well, Virginia’s lawyer David Boies has made some new comments about what happened during the settlement negotiations and how Andrew is full of sh-t.

David Boies commented on reports that Andrew wants to overturn the settlement, saying: “If they want to get out of the settlement all they have to do is call me and let me take Andrew’s deposition and go to trial.” The case was settled just a week before Andrew was due to be deposed.

Boies told the Mail: “From our side we said there had to be a substantial amount of money and there had to be an acceptable statement from Prince Andrew. Those were really the two initial stumbling blocks and they were resolved within a few hours of each other….Prince Andrew just wanted out. He was realistic enough not to have any demands. He just wanted to pay not very much money and didn’t want to acknowledge Virginia or what he’d done… his position was that Virginia had made all this up and wasn’t really a victim.”

Boies told the Mail that Andrew “claimed he didn’t know anything about Epstein’s sex trafficking and had nothing to apologize for.”

The lawyer said of Andrew’s dramatic decision to settle with Giuffre: “I can’t think of a turnaround that changed as dramatically in such a short a time as this one did. I have a sense that Andrew probably had mixed emotions. I suspect there was a substantial amount of relief but also a substantial amount of discomfort as to what he had to acknowledge and the amount of money he had to pay.” Boies declined to comment on the financial terms of the settlement.

Boies said a memoir by Andrew might “help his reputation, depending on what it said….I believe both as a matter of religious faith and human compassion in the possibility of redemption. I would not put Prince Andrew or any other child of God beyond the possibility of redemption but redemption has to begin with the admission of sin and thus far he has been disinclined to do that.”

“If they want to get out of the settlement all they have to do is call me and let me take Andrew’s deposition and go to trial.” That’s it. That’s all there is to it. For all of Andrew’s bluster, all of his huffing and puffing about how he’ll seek redemption by suing Virginia Giuffre, that path always leads straight to a deposition and a trial. Andrew has spent months crying about how he needs to get justice – well, come to America, be deposed by David Boies, sit for an interview with the FBI and let’s do this. Let Virginia have her day in court too. As for the “substantial” amount of money he paid Virginia in the settlement – there’s been a stupid amount of backtracking there as well. I believe the initial reporting, which made it seem like Andrew had to borrow something like £12 million from his mother to settle with Virginia.

  1. ThatsNotOkay says:
    March 22, 2023 at 9:24 am

    And…that will shut him up.

    Well, it should, anyway. But we all know Andrew is dumber than doo-doo, so who knows.

    Reply
    • Moxylady says:
      March 22, 2023 at 9:35 am

      I wonder if he pulled a russia. Ask for x amount as it’s needed. Mommy dearest makes it happen. He pockets the other potential 5mil making it a payday for himself as well.
      It’s not like he’s going to fall on his sword – so to speak – without an incentive. And now that mummy is gone, he’s going to blather on to get more money from Charles the Turd to not pursue it. At least that’s his plan.
      The whole family is blackmailing extorting assholes.

      Reply
  2. Tessa says:
    March 22, 2023 at 9:25 am

    Andy. Claims he did not know about Epstein sec trafficking. So where did the underage girls come from then. Andrew is arrogant and stupid.

    Reply
  3. Brassy Rebel says:
    March 22, 2023 at 9:27 am

    I have been waiting for her lawyers to shut down his bluffs. “I want to back out of the settlement” was never the get out of jail free card he thought it was. He’s also technically in violation of the settlement agreement with his threats. His lawyers need to get control of him before he gets into even more trouble.

    Reply
    • The Hench says:
      March 22, 2023 at 9:38 am

      Andrew is galactically stupid but I think even he is only doing this to create, in PR terms, the idea that he might contest the settlement. The British Media will dutifully report that, most RF fans will only look at the surface of the story and assume some kind of innocence and then Andrew will quietly get back in his box.

      Obviously, it would be wonderful if he actually did follow through – but the first step in that process is deposition and he did everything he could to avoid ending up in a US court for years – including house hopping in his Range Rover to avoid being served. I’ll be gobsmacked if he does any more than just talk.

      Reply
    • Susan Collins says:
      March 22, 2023 at 9:40 am

      Ummm. I don’t think you can back out of a settlement?

      Reply
  4. Becks1 says:
    March 22, 2023 at 9:33 am

    So Andrew was determined to go through with the trial and someone (his mother? Charles?) said to him “this is the worst idea ever and we will pay whatever they are asking for to make it end so just say you’ll settle.” Maybe something else was offered to andrew to make him change his mind. Maybe Charles said they would pay the settlement but would NOT keep paying the legal fees? IDK. But something like that would explain the sudden turnaround.

    Anyway, like Boies says…..if andrew wants to overturn the settlement, then he can go to trial, and I’m sure that will be an interesting ride.

    Reply
  5. C-Shell says:
    March 22, 2023 at 9:35 am

    Boies is dead right. Bring it on, Paedrew, bring it on. What a dolt. Anyway, I’m standing here with a fist full of cash, ready to pre-order Virginia’s memoir!

    Reply
  6. Moxylady says:
    March 22, 2023 at 9:38 am

    Assuming Andy is squawking now hoping Charles pays him to shut up as his fancy hat party is coming up and it’s HIS BIG DAY!!!!

    Reply

