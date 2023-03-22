Sofia Coppola’s 16-year-old daughter Romy is the best director in the Coppola fam

We are living in a world in which Sofia Coppola is 51 years old and she has a 16-year-old daughter. Sofia actually has two daughters: Romy Mars, 16, and Cosima Mars, 12. Their father is Thomas Mars, the French musician, and Thomas and Sofia have been married since 2011. I have no idea where they live or how they raise their girls, but Romy has decided to shed some light on how she’s grown up. Keep in mind, Romy and Cosima are second-generation nepo babies. Sofia was arguably the Gen X poster girl for nepo babies, especially since she made a “name” for herself when her father, Francis Ford Coppola, cast her in The Godfather Part III. Anyway, second-gen nepo baby Romy is on TikTok and she made a hilarious video wherein she spoke about being grounded – for using her dad’s credit card to try to charter a helicopter from New York to Maryland to have lunch with a “camp friend” – and then tried to make pasta and there’s something about a “fiascA” because of Women’s History Month. This is possibly the greatest directing project ever attached to the name “Coppola.”

this tiktok of sofia coppola’s daughter… this means so much to me pic.twitter.com/6AQtWNhAgG — savannah ~* (@savbrads) March 21, 2023

What’s your favorite part? Where she doesn’t know the difference between onions and garlic so she slices up some shallots? Or when she claims her parents are “never home” so her babysitter and babysitter’s boyfriend are her “replacement parents”? Here’s the thing – I’ll buy that Sofia and Thomas are self-involved, but also… Romy seems like a completely normal (out-of-touch) kid. Sofia and Thomas cared enough to ground her, you know? But she’s from an Italian family and she doesn’t know the difference between shallots, onions and garlic? Mamma mia, mannaggia! (I absolutely guarantee that Francis Ford Coppola dotes on his granddaughters but he really needs to teach them how to cook.)

Sofia Coppola and Thomas Mars’s daughter holding up her father’s Grammy for fun on TikTok is actually something very special. pic.twitter.com/jtA2oAiO90 — Ryan (@boysforpeles) March 21, 2023

