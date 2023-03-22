Sofia Coppola’s 16-year-old daughter Romy is the best director in the Coppola fam

We are living in a world in which Sofia Coppola is 51 years old and she has a 16-year-old daughter. Sofia actually has two daughters: Romy Mars, 16, and Cosima Mars, 12. Their father is Thomas Mars, the French musician, and Thomas and Sofia have been married since 2011. I have no idea where they live or how they raise their girls, but Romy has decided to shed some light on how she’s grown up. Keep in mind, Romy and Cosima are second-generation nepo babies. Sofia was arguably the Gen X poster girl for nepo babies, especially since she made a “name” for herself when her father, Francis Ford Coppola, cast her in The Godfather Part III. Anyway, second-gen nepo baby Romy is on TikTok and she made a hilarious video wherein she spoke about being grounded – for using her dad’s credit card to try to charter a helicopter from New York to Maryland to have lunch with a “camp friend” – and then tried to make pasta and there’s something about a “fiascA” because of Women’s History Month. This is possibly the greatest directing project ever attached to the name “Coppola.”
What’s your favorite part? Where she doesn’t know the difference between onions and garlic so she slices up some shallots? Or when she claims her parents are “never home” so her babysitter and babysitter’s boyfriend are her “replacement parents”? Here’s the thing – I’ll buy that Sofia and Thomas are self-involved, but also… Romy seems like a completely normal (out-of-touch) kid. Sofia and Thomas cared enough to ground her, you know? But she’s from an Italian family and she doesn’t know the difference between shallots, onions and garlic? Mamma mia, mannaggia! (I absolutely guarantee that Francis Ford Coppola dotes on his granddaughters but he really needs to teach them how to cook.)
Teens gonna teen.
She’s cute and peppy and not yachting topless so Sofia is doing something right there.
I laughed. She’s adorable and I love that she doesn’t have her mother’s irritating “I’m just so above you” drawl. I love Sofia and have lived through all of her iterations from nepo actress to wanna be fashion designer to very talented writer/director but the way she speaks has always irritated me.
My favorite part is the perfectly off the shoulder shirt from a Caribbean sailing school.
This video is perfection, and I’m going to be so disappointed if someone unearths a bunch of old videos of her where she’s being super racist or something.
+1
I don’t know why but I found it dumb and highly annoying (and phony? She googled onions and garlic and comes back with neither? A shallot doesn’t even look like either one!). And her line that she’ll never get famous on TikTok, yeah, sure girl. You’ll get famous for being born to the right parent(s) just like all the other white, thin, talentless nepo children before you. That Gerber one probably lives in your building.
Oh good, thought it was just me. Not at all understanding what all the praise is about. I just see an incredibly spoiled, privileged girl who’s supremely out of touch with the rest of the planet. I’m not mad at her, the video is harmless, but I don’t get why people are going nuts about how amazing it is. She’s not doing anything of value.
I am right there with you. She sounds like a spoiled teen to me. Nothing cute about any of her behavior at all.
Yeah, she seems very spoiled and bratty. I knew a few girls like her in high school. I’ve seen the whole “I’m grounded for stealing my dad’s credit card to buy something obscenely expensive that we can obviously afford but now I’m complaining about it so you know how wealthy we are” with the eye roll schtick. Pass.
I went to a Phoenix concert at radio city music hall some months ago and ended up sitting right next to Sophia, Romy, Cosima and what seemed like a whole bunch of UES private school friends and parents gathering. They were all (moms and kids alike) super thin, super pretty and had a very wealthy vibe. Like they live in a whole different, albeit harmless, bubble. Good for them I guess?? I definitely felt -and probaby was- like the only fat person around. Which is probably just me projecting, but it was definitely a thought in my mind how wealth and thinness is definitely correlated or at least expected.
I saw this on twitter yesterday and was totally charmed by her! What a cutie
I’m 46 and learned what a shallot was, like, last year? Even at the grocery store, people were trying to tell me that green onions were shallots! I like shallots, not quite as oniony as an onion.
They’re good if you like a little onion flavor but not full on onions but you also want to use a real vegetable as opposed to powder
She’s cute and seems like an average kid her age, albeit a rich one, although she didn’t get away with the helicopter charter and apparently doesn’t have her own credit card so she stole her dad’s.
What gets me is the extreme conservative like Ben Shapiro are all over this for some reason. It’s creepy. They’re creepy. Leave Romy alone, guys.
She’s pretty adorable
So many great moments in that video — it’s a tie between the cameo from the babysitter’s shlubby boyfriend and her saying that her mom didn’t want her to become a nepo baby (as if her mom isn’t a nepo baby)
Whilst not the first nepo (is that Jamie Lee?) but the worst ever and a young nepo was that spelling woman. A terrible actress turned anything for dosh tori
I am just thankful I had sons.. lol I could not have kept up with a daughter in her teens. Being grounded for chartering a helicopter on her fathers credit card is a new one to me and I have seen a lot of wealthy clueless teenage girls. She will probably be grounded next for being on SM and this video since she states she isn’t allowed to have SM accounts.🤦🏻♀️ I truthfully found it funny and I was extremely grateful my children are well beyond their teenage years, fb was strictly for university email addresses when my oldest went off to university.
Sure she’s privileged but I found this unexpectedly funny and charming and genuine. It was apparently deleted from TikTok fairly rapidly and went viral when someone saved it and posted it to Twitter. She’s double grounded now.