CNN: Donald Trump is unsure about how to handle a potential indictment

Well, Donald Trump wasn’t arrested on Tuesday or Wednesday. It’s unlikely he will be indicted today, but I really don’t know. There’s a lot of gossip about when the New York grand jury will be reconvened and when they’ll actually vote on indictments – apparently, the DA sent the grand jury home yesterday. NBC says that they’re reconvene today, but other outlets say no. One thing is for certain, Trump is absolutely expecting to be indicted and he’s trying to prepare for it by leaking a lot of sh-t about how being arrested would be good for him.

Behind the gilded doors of Mar-a-Lago, former President Donald Trump and his advisers are preparing for several different potential scenarios related to a possible indictment from the Manhattan grand jury probing a hush money scheme. Already a 2024 candidate for the White House, Trump has both celebrated how an indictment would help him politically and complained about how “unfair” it would be. He’s toyed with the idea of trying to create a media spectacle around it and, at times, he’s ignored the prospect of criminal charges altogether, sources close to him told CNN. Two advisers said that the former president appears to have resigned himself to the likelihood of an indictment, with one close adviser calling his perceived distancing from the matter “compartmentalization.” Even as there are signs the investigation into Trump’s alleged role in the scheme to pay hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels is nearing an end and that preparations are being made for an indictment, it is not clear yet that the former president will be charged or when those charges could be unveiled. “[Trump] knows it’s happening. We’ve all moved on to ‘OK, this is happening, how do we deal with it?’” one Trump adviser said.

The message we’re supposed to get from outlets like CNN and the New York Times is that Trump is a former president surrounded by competent professionals who are all taking this very seriously. The truth is that Trump is always a ball of criminality, fake tanner and chaos. He is not taking this well and he can’t hide it. The only reason his freakouts aren’t making the news with more regularity is because – I sh-t you not – he’s mostly raging out on his Truth Social platform and barely anyone is following him. He’s apparently posted no fewer than 80 messages, many of them caps-lock screams-into-the-void about George Soros and New York crime and Ron DeSantis.

he increasingly resembles a demon pic.twitter.com/IU7bPrbnsz — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 22, 2023