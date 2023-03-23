CNN: Donald Trump is unsure about how to handle a potential indictment

Well, Donald Trump wasn’t arrested on Tuesday or Wednesday. It’s unlikely he will be indicted today, but I really don’t know. There’s a lot of gossip about when the New York grand jury will be reconvened and when they’ll actually vote on indictments – apparently, the DA sent the grand jury home yesterday. NBC says that they’re reconvene today, but other outlets say no. One thing is for certain, Trump is absolutely expecting to be indicted and he’s trying to prepare for it by leaking a lot of sh-t about how being arrested would be good for him.
Behind the gilded doors of Mar-a-Lago, former President Donald Trump and his advisers are preparing for several different potential scenarios related to a possible indictment from the Manhattan grand jury probing a hush money scheme.
Already a 2024 candidate for the White House, Trump has both celebrated how an indictment would help him politically and complained about how “unfair” it would be. He’s toyed with the idea of trying to create a media spectacle around it and, at times, he’s ignored the prospect of criminal charges altogether, sources close to him told CNN.
Two advisers said that the former president appears to have resigned himself to the likelihood of an indictment, with one close adviser calling his perceived distancing from the matter “compartmentalization.”
Even as there are signs the investigation into Trump’s alleged role in the scheme to pay hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels is nearing an end and that preparations are being made for an indictment, it is not clear yet that the former president will be charged or when those charges could be unveiled.
“[Trump] knows it’s happening. We’ve all moved on to ‘OK, this is happening, how do we deal with it?’” one Trump adviser said.
The message we’re supposed to get from outlets like CNN and the New York Times is that Trump is a former president surrounded by competent professionals who are all taking this very seriously. The truth is that Trump is always a ball of criminality, fake tanner and chaos. He is not taking this well and he can’t hide it. The only reason his freakouts aren’t making the news with more regularity is because – I sh-t you not – he’s mostly raging out on his Truth Social platform and barely anyone is following him. He’s apparently posted no fewer than 80 messages, many of them caps-lock screams-into-the-void about George Soros and New York crime and Ron DeSantis.
Didn’t know he was still on that flop platform of his.
Wasn’t he back on Twitter or some shit? Then again, Twitter is losing relevance by the day, with people leaving for Mastodon, Tumblr etc.
he’s allowed back on Twitter, but chose not to post because he’s trying to make Truth Social a thing and to join back on Twitter would mean admitting that his social media platform failed lmao.
He is contractually bound to post first on his own social media company, and any posts can’t go up anywhere else for six hours. By then his brain has forgotten his rage and is on to something else.
Whatever anyone thinks of him, Donald Trump *was* a president of the United States. The indictment of a defeated president will be precedent setting and prosecutors absolutely need to get their ducks in a row before proceeding. Don’t screw this up!
Yup! I hope that they don’t drop the ball as AG Biggs did at the NY office did. There was prime reason to charge him for the Trump Organization swindles but Biggs choked.
IF he is indicted, they can’t make a spectacle of him being arrested. They will simple issue the order and it will be up to Drumpf and his myriad of attorneys for him to surrender in NY. Now would I put it past him to make take advantage of it? Yes, of course but he won’t be getting a crowd of political supporters.
@BothSidesNow
I could be wrong (and I usually am) but I can actually see them swooping him up, smuggling him in and out of the building before anyone can put their shoes on. I doubt it WILL happen that way given his theatrics, but who knows
Conversely let him make a huge deal of walking in the building and seeing all 6 of his maggot supporters there. That would be ok by me too.
What pisses me off is that there are so many things he should have been arrested for earlier in life. And then he wouldn’t have been President.
We need to start prosecuting white collar crime. Rolling back the carceral state includes making the law apply to everyone.
I don’t understand how he was not put in prison twenty years ago for some real estate scam or some other shitty business deal. He and his idiot kids are so vile.
I hate that for the U.S. He was even if not entirely on the level in terms of the election or how he conducted himself while in office. But I can’t agree more strongly with DON’T EF THIS UP!!
Is he taking suggestions? Because I can think of a couple of personally satisfying ways he could handle this, and he just might be stupid enough to try at least one of them if he’s told that televising the spectacle would bring yuuuge ratings.
Like going on the run? Maybe he can get higher ratings than OJ in a white Bronco. He can’t go in a hidey hole because the secret service wouldn’t fit. Trump in a storm drain with his social security detail sounds like it could be a decent comedy
They can escort him to solitary confinement and convince him it is a bunker to protect him from some woke protestors.
DT is a disgrace to the country! One of the worst people, and I use that term lightly, to ever be in White House. Lock this POS up for good and throw away the key. Next go after his family and minions. Anybody that was involved in his shady AF doings needs to be locked up next.
Nobody knows how to handle this. It’s not even clear if this case is solid enough. I’d like to see them get him about Jan 6th.
The Stormy case is WAAAY more solid than any charge they would bring against him regarding Jan 6th.
Michael Cohen already spent jail time over this exact hush money crime so I think they know how to handle it. Can Trump handle the case as well as John Edwards did over hush money in a presidential campaign? Doubtful given Cohen’s jail time. He has indictments coming in Georgia and Maralago in any case. The DoJ work on Maralago the past few months has been wild, yesterday Trump lost 3-0 on an important appellate ruling.
He will make it into a media circus to continue his grift with his dum ass supporters plus whip them up into a violent frenzy – he and his ‘team’ will have learned from Jan 6th and are planning round 2.
He always looks so filthy.
Is his form of stress relief slathering on more self-tanner? My god.
I love how this makes it sound like they’re in a war room gaming scenarios. Lol please. Don is throwing his Big Macs at the wall while Jr is snorting another line of Adderall looking like the Charlie/Always Sunny conspiracy meme.
You know what is giving me the greatest joy right now? NOBODY KNOWS what,when or how, especially that orange menace. He’s being left to twist in the wind and I am here for it
As an aside I highly recommend The Meidas Touch on YouTube. Ben Meiselas is absolute 🔥. He also hosts The Political Beat Down with Michael Cohen (my new favorite person) and also Legal AF with Michael Popok. I learn so much about the ins and outs of the legal system.
I love the Medias Touch podcast and YouTube channel!! They are great!
Michael Cohen is hilarious and I always enjoy his insights and commentary.
I kinda feel like he WANTS the perp walk at this point. I know that’s not gonna happen, but I bet he wants the imagery because he knows it will incite his base.
Trump is so out of shape physically. Overweight, eats Big Macs and diet coke, screams all the time, constantly red in the face and angry + his age.
I keep thinking he’s just going to drop over at one of his events.
It just makes me angry that he keeps drawing attention, which is exactly what he wants, all the time.
All his criminal activities and constant churning up the MAGA crowds, when will it end?
Take-A-💩 never thought that he would get caught–FOR ANYTHING! He can have all his lawyers, supporters, and constituents back him up for just about anything and everything he has done; however, he (and they) forgets this factor: HE IS NOT ABOVE THE LAW! Regardless of the fact that he was POTUS, he STILL can be brought up on charges for breaking the laws and will have to someday/one day suffer the consequences plus be held accountable for his actions! ☝🏽☝🏻
Somebody. Call the 😩 waaaambulance
People who believe this will somehow empower Trump are incorrect. Obviously I can’t say for certain what will happen. But I have been obsessive enough learning about cults, and specifically right-wing cults, to know something for absolute sure: They worship power.
To MAGA, Trump is the manliest macho manly man of manliness to ever exist. (Their drawings of him have him looking more buff than The Rock.) If he is ever in a situation of looking weak — such as being arrested — a whole lot of them will abandon him. Mostly quietly. When Biden told him to shut up, and Trump had no response, that was when I knew Biden was going to win.