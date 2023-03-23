Lady Amelia Spencer got married in South Africa, her father didn’t go to the wedding

Charles, the Earl Spencer, has seven children. Five daughters and two sons. His first-born is Lady Kitty Spencer, and she got married in 2021 in Italy. She was 30 years old at the time and she married a 62-year-old millionaire, and Dolce & Gabbana made her outrageous bridal trousseau. It was said, at the time, that Kitty’s father was injured and simply couldn’t fly to Italy. Crash cut to this week, and another one of Charles’s daughters got married. Lady Amelia Spencer, now 30 years old, married Greg Mallett in South Africa. All of the kids from Charles Spencer’s first marriage were pretty much raised exclusively in South Africa, so it’s no surprise (to me) that the girls are marrying South African men.

Princess Diana’s niece is married! Lady Amelia Spencer and Greg Mallett tied the knot in South Africa, Hello! magazine revealed. The location of a mountain-top near Cape Town for the wedding ceremony was a special choice, as the country is where the bride spent much of her childhood. “It means so much to get married here,” Amelia told Hello! magazine. “Growing up here together for the last 14 years, all of mine and Greg’s happiest times as a couple are here. It’s even more special now.” Hello! reports attendees at the nuptials included Lady Amelia’s three siblings: twin sister Lady Eliza, older sister Lady Kitty and younger brother Samuel. Amelia, 30, is the daughter of Princess Diana’s brother, Charles, 9th Earl Spencer, and his first wife, Victoria Aitken.

The Earl Spencer did not attend this daughter’s wedding. He skipped another one. I get that Charles and Victoria Lockwood (Aitken) had a contentious divorce and that she was sick of his bullsh-t. But… I would have hoped that Charles would at least make an effort to ATTEND his daughters’ weddings. Now, Charles apparently did say that Greg Mallett did ask his permission to ask Amelia to marry. So Charles is in some kind of contact with his adult children, albeit in a limited way (or so it appears). The Daily Mail thinks this is all about his kids not getting along with his current (and third) wife, Countess Karen Spencer. I don’t know, I really don’t. I think the Spencers always have dysfunctional marriages, honestly.