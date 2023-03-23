Lady Amelia Spencer got married in South Africa, her father didn’t go to the wedding

Charles, the Earl Spencer, has seven children. Five daughters and two sons. His first-born is Lady Kitty Spencer, and she got married in 2021 in Italy. She was 30 years old at the time and she married a 62-year-old millionaire, and Dolce & Gabbana made her outrageous bridal trousseau. It was said, at the time, that Kitty’s father was injured and simply couldn’t fly to Italy. Crash cut to this week, and another one of Charles’s daughters got married. Lady Amelia Spencer, now 30 years old, married Greg Mallett in South Africa. All of the kids from Charles Spencer’s first marriage were pretty much raised exclusively in South Africa, so it’s no surprise (to me) that the girls are marrying South African men.
Princess Diana’s niece is married! Lady Amelia Spencer and Greg Mallett tied the knot in South Africa, Hello! magazine revealed. The location of a mountain-top near Cape Town for the wedding ceremony was a special choice, as the country is where the bride spent much of her childhood.
“It means so much to get married here,” Amelia told Hello! magazine. “Growing up here together for the last 14 years, all of mine and Greg’s happiest times as a couple are here. It’s even more special now.”
Hello! reports attendees at the nuptials included Lady Amelia’s three siblings: twin sister Lady Eliza, older sister Lady Kitty and younger brother Samuel.
Amelia, 30, is the daughter of Princess Diana’s brother, Charles, 9th Earl Spencer, and his first wife, Victoria Aitken.
The Earl Spencer did not attend this daughter’s wedding. He skipped another one. I get that Charles and Victoria Lockwood (Aitken) had a contentious divorce and that she was sick of his bullsh-t. But… I would have hoped that Charles would at least make an effort to ATTEND his daughters’ weddings. Now, Charles apparently did say that Greg Mallett did ask his permission to ask Amelia to marry. So Charles is in some kind of contact with his adult children, albeit in a limited way (or so it appears). The Daily Mail thinks this is all about his kids not getting along with his current (and third) wife, Countess Karen Spencer. I don’t know, I really don’t. I think the Spencers always have dysfunctional marriages, honestly.
Aristocratic family life is so messy.
They certainly are but I simply can’t fathom a father not attending a child’s wedding. Though my father didn’t attend mine but still, what kept him away and what was his excuse?? It’s up to the parents to maintain a strong relationship with their children unless they specifically want to go NC. It doesn’t bode well for Charles to not have attended another daughters wedding.
A British classmate once told me that “rules are only for the middle class.” And honestly I haven’t seen any evidence to the contrary. That’s true in the U.S. too, except that there’s more religious extremism among the working class in the U.S. than in Britain, so more rules, but the upper classes are the same everywhere regarding rules not applying to them.
Look up Georgiana Spencer from the 18th century. Disfunction seems to be a thing that passes from generation to generation.
I have NEVER put it together that was Diana’s ancestor. OMG. British aristocracy is so fun (except when they’re being racist colonialists and whatnot).
Why aren’t the press demanding that Lady Amelia make up with her father? I get it she’s not a royal but it shows how meddlesome and stupid it was for the press to demand that Meghan make up with her father. Families are complicated and they should be left alone to live the way that’s best for them. It’s clear that Charles Spencer is estranged from some of his children. But sometimes estrangement is for the best.
“Why aren’t the press demanding that Lady Amelia make up with her father?”
Excellent question, Amy Bee! And they probably should investigate further Lady Kitty’s relationship to her father as well. After all, Lady Amelia is engaging in terrible behavior by not having her father at her wedding. What on earth is the world coming to? (Actually, no, this shouldn’t be the press’s priority and they should be leaving Charles Spencer’s nephew’s paternal relationship alone as well.)
And it’s also funny that the BM haven’t taken the time to interview people behind the scenes, estranged for many years, to get to the bottom of this Spencer family relationship dynamic, like they dug into Meghan’s background.
I don’t know. Charles Spencer’s two sisters seem to have stable marriages. And Diana probably would have been fine if she hadn’t married a narcissist. Maybe it’s just the Spencer men who don’t have any clue how to be decent husbands and fathers.
Interesting that Diana’s sisters attended Archie’s christening and allegedly Lili’s too and not Charles S. He’s also the only one in the family to be publicly critical of H&M, I think the family are showing that there’s some red flags.
@Roseberry What has Charles Spencer said that criticized H&M? I only saw that he was all whatever about the Snubbly. He is the one in possession of the Spencer tiara because he inherited everything so he was part of the decision and went to that wedding. Harry also thanks them in his book. Maybe I missed something?
Peg asked his uncle to intervene when H&M got together- according to the UK media he ‘warned’ Harry against marrying Meghan 3 times.
There was also the Instagram watermelon stunt when the Sussexes’ engagement was announced.
Mary: The WHAT?
There was the Instagram thing, but Harry also mentioned in “Spare” that he and Meghan had visited Althorp with his aunts for Diana’s 25th death anniversary in, which would’ve been August 31st 2022, and they weren’t reported to have been in Europe until they were reported to be in Manchester for the One Young World Summit (September 4/5/22?–it gets hazy, given the US/UK time), so they must’ve been visiting with him and other relatives/friends in the UK between 08/31/22 and 09/4/22.
At the very least, Earl Spencer didn’t leak to the media that they were there, because no one heard anything about it until they were already in *Manchester&. Neither did Diana’s sisters.
(The book accounts say that William was frustrated and asked Charles Spencer to talk to Harry about marrying Meghan.
I could see that happening–it’s not like William would’ve asked their father to do that, so he may have asked their uncle to do it. Maybe that accounts for Charles Spencer’s shitty seating at the wedding.
But, in the end, the Spencer tiara was offered to Meghan. His aunts suggested it, but it couldn’t have been promised to Meghan without Earl Spencer’s permission; it’s part of *his* estate. She couldn’t have been offered to wear it without his consent. I don’t think the issue lies with him.)
P.S. I love the tiara Meghan wore. It seemed made for Meghan, even if it was incongruent with her veil.
But… knowing what I know now, there’s a part of me that wishes she’d have worn the Spencer tiara.
I remember watching that movie “The Duchess” about Lady Di/Princess Diana’s ancestor and her marriage reminded me of the other Spencer’s. (Though I can look through my own family history and say the same.)
Charles treated their mother horribly, the Late Earl Spencer was an an abusive husband, so Charles may have some of his traits.
So easy to blame Charles’ wife, she was not in the picture when these children were growing up.
Did not Charles Spencer treat his second wife, Caroline Hutton Freud, badly too?
So did the oldest son not attend? Louis?
She’s lovely. Relationships in these aristocratic families seem complicated. I still appreciate what the eulogy Charles gave for Diana. It was Shakespearean.
“I stand before you today the representative of a family in grief, in a country in morning before a world in shock” – Earl Spencer
Agreed. He is the only one who expressed the outrage a whole lot of people around the world felt, I was one of them.
I haven’t revisited Diana’s funeral footage, it was horrifically sad, so the things I remember are, of course, Harry and Will wanting to die before our eyes while they walked behind her coffin, while people shrieked and moaned; Charles Spencer’s eulogy; Elton John, and the hearse needing to use its windshield wipers to get all of the flowers out of the way, driving Diana to Althorp.
Charles Spencer showed up for his sister that day, but he doesn’t show up for his children’s weddings now? Willnot has consistently thrown his mother under many buses ever since, despite Big Blue being on his wife’s finger, like she is their mascot. I am a million times grateful I don’t live in England, because the ruling class is awful.
The husband does seem suspicious. Different articles give him different jobs. One listed real estate and with it being south Africa, no telling if its horrible.
His sister was a teacher and there is proof that she engaged with students in a sexual manner. They may just be a regular family because the police note that nobody wanted to formally testify. So that doesn’t mean it was buried, perhaps the teens parents wanted to keep them anonymous.
She is stunning, they’re a beautiful couple. I don’t know very much about them. Weddings bring up complicated feelings. I’m sure she had reasons for him not to be there. I’ve been to more than one wedding where the bride’s dad was not invited.
IDK, it’s very possible that he’s estranged from his children, but it’s equally possible that he’s immunocompromised and had to miss both weddings because Covid is still a thing even if it’s inconvenient to acknowledge. If so, it makes sense that he would avoid international travel and a large event.
If this was the case, then why didn’t he publicly congratulate them? He never acknowledged his eldest daughter’s wedding.
I don’t follow the Spencers closely enough to know, but maybe he’s not a very public person? It would make sense to me if he hated the media (I mean, how could you not in that family?) and therefore wouldn’t feel the need to publicly acknowledge something he’s acknowledged in private. I mean, she said her husband asked him for her hand in marriage, so clearly they’ve spoken about the marriage in private.
I have no idea, he could be chronically online and posting nonstop for all I know. I’m not defending him, I’m just offering a valid reason for why someone may avoid international travel. My father is ill, and I know I’d 100% want him to stay home, that’s all.
But he always talks about his late sister in the media. He also congratulated Harry and Meghan for Archie’s birth on his Twitter account and even talked about Lilibet Diana’s name, but he didn’t bother to congratulate his two daughters?? Interesting
very nice looking couple. but wtf about her father??? or more specifically, what is it with her father and all his children?? what kind of parent purposely doesn’t go to his daughter’s wedding? The only other famous parent who has also done this, that I can think of, is toxic Tom, and no parent should want to have ANYTHING in common with toxic tom
I’m not sure why the YouTube algorithm spit up these videos, but it seems like the Spencer estate has started a YouTube channel in the last year. It’s mostly the third wife going around the estate and showing what she’s working on. She seems to be a capable woman and according to Wikipedia, a woman with brains. She’s also Canadian-American so maybe she has been at the receiving end of English xenophobia from his kids.
Maybe he didn’t go to the wedding because he wasn’t invited. I certainly didn’t invite my father to mine.
that’s an interesting, albeit sad possibility. im sorry about your father, btw. I have a crappy mother, so I can probably relate
I think Greg Mallett is just a decent bloke. As in he would have asked Earl Spencer because he has good manners and he was brought up properly. I used to belong to an online fitness company during lockdown and Greg was my one on one coach https://www.jeff.fitness/pages/meet-GREG He was super positive, energetic, kind of like an overgrown, but well-trained Golden Labrador.
Those Spencer sisters are like 90’s Supermodels level of gorgeous. Stunning!