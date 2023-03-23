Chris Pine wore a jaunty neckerchief to the Paris ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ premiere

Do you sometimes wonder if Chris Pine has a bad/weird picker for scripts? I do. In my mind, Chris Pine should be at the top of the Hollywood A-list, with his pick of drama, romantic-comedy, sci-fi and historical scripts. Instead, it does feel like Pine is still on sort of a lower tier, mostly because he chooses some odd projects for himself. Speaking of, he’s been traveling through Europe this week to do premieres and photocalls for Dungeons & Dragons, the film adaptation of the popular role-playing game.

Pine, as always, makes interesting fashion choices. For the Paris premiere, he chose a black suit, a white unbuttoned henley, showing some cleavage, and a jaunty scarf or… are we calling this a cravat? Or maybe a neckerchief? Anyway, I enjoy it. He looks great, honestly. Piercing blue eyes, a good haircut, a hint of chest, gray wolf energy. He looks like he took his Lear jet up to Nova Scotia to see the total eclipse of the sun. “Your scarf, it was apricot/You had one eye in the mirror, as you watched yourself gavotte.”

I can’t believe Rege-Jean Page and Hugh Grant are also in this movie. I can totally believe Michelle Rodriguez is in it though. What an utterly bizarre cast.