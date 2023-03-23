Chris Pine wore a jaunty neckerchief to the Paris ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ premiere

Do you sometimes wonder if Chris Pine has a bad/weird picker for scripts? I do. In my mind, Chris Pine should be at the top of the Hollywood A-list, with his pick of drama, romantic-comedy, sci-fi and historical scripts. Instead, it does feel like Pine is still on sort of a lower tier, mostly because he chooses some odd projects for himself. Speaking of, he’s been traveling through Europe this week to do premieres and photocalls for Dungeons & Dragons, the film adaptation of the popular role-playing game.
Pine, as always, makes interesting fashion choices. For the Paris premiere, he chose a black suit, a white unbuttoned henley, showing some cleavage, and a jaunty scarf or… are we calling this a cravat? Or maybe a neckerchief? Anyway, I enjoy it. He looks great, honestly. Piercing blue eyes, a good haircut, a hint of chest, gray wolf energy. He looks like he took his Lear jet up to Nova Scotia to see the total eclipse of the sun. “Your scarf, it was apricot/You had one eye in the mirror, as you watched yourself gavotte.”
I can’t believe Rege-Jean Page and Hugh Grant are also in this movie. I can totally believe Michelle Rodriguez is in it though. What an utterly bizarre cast.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
Paris premiere of 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' held at Grand Rex.
Featuring: Chris Pine
Where: Paris, France
When: 22 Mar 2023
Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Paris premiere of 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' held at Grand Rex.
Featuring: Sophia Lillis, Hugh Grant, Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page and Justice Smith
Where: Paris, France
When: 22 Mar 2023
Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Dang he is hawwwwt! Definitely one of those that has gotten better with age.
Michelle is a mess—someone did her dirty with her hair and makeup.
Lordy he is lovely isn’t he sigh
I feel lightheaded.
My husband is aging very well. Chris Pine sshhh, d@mn, dude will be sexiest man alive when he’s 90. Dem eyes piercing my soul. F&ck. I will have dreams tonight.
I think she’s going for bdsm renfair witch, but it… is not my favorite lewk, let’s say
Hugh Grant must have a new agent, he is booked these days.
Also I would never have guessed Pine would be tallest in any picture.
isn’t he around 6 ft? i did think hugh grant was closer to 6 ft, but he’s looking barely 5’9 here. height doesn’t matter, it just always fascinates me how much taller everyone looks on their own. you never really get a sense of height until they’re all lined up like this.
Chris is actually really tall; he’s taller than Chris Evans, if you’d believe it (and there are videos of the two of them together proving this, I promise.) It may be the clothes he wears or maybe the height of his previous costars or maybe the way he carries himself.
Because it’s fun and doesn’t take itself seriously, which is no doubt appealing to many actors.
Looks like popcorn fun at the theater. We’ll probably go.
I recently found out who is father is and now I cannot unsee the resemblance. All he’s missing is the CHIPS uniform.
Apparently his grandmother was a Hollywood actress back in the day too. So whenever people complain about “nepo babies” like it’s some new thing-if they did research on actors they would see that a lot of them over the years have had connections and were born into that world.
I agree. There is so much we are now aware of that we were not before due to information being so available and easy to get a hold of and Nepo Babies is an example.
Chris Pine looks good here. 👍 Hot!
He was excellent in Hell or High Water, best I’ve seen him in. Outlaw King was good too.
He does pick some unusual projects but I guess he’s got Star Trek money, so carry on. He is a clone of his Dad and his Dad looks great at near 80, good looking runs in the family.
I’m concerned for R-J Page, he did Bridgerton, was in the mix for possible Bond. Not much since.
He needs to strike while the PR is hot for his career. Hustle it up, his agents needs to keep him working. HW moves to the next big thing so fast.
Hugh Grant is booking everything lately.
He was the best in Paddington 2.
He’s doing fine, he did Gray Men , he has this and some other projects. He’s still Black though and Hollywood still doesn’t come after us with offers the way they should. Mahershela Ali is a two- time Oscar winner and they still tried to cast him as a supporting player in True Detective, he had to back them up.
I adore Chris Pine, he’s so gets it whatever he’s wearing or looks like. Plus I think he just picks roles that he likes and he’s already done the whole blockbuster thing with Star Trek – I’ve never gotten the vibe that he wants to be one of those A list Oscar baity types thou am sure he’d love one.
Have you read his profile on Esquire? It’s really insightful about his career goals and family background. I couldn’t recommend it enough.
Yeah — He’s repeatedly mentioned over the years that he didn’t enjoy being the traditional romantic heartthrob male lead trying to follow the Tom Cruise/Brad Pitt/Etc track when he was younger. Star Trek and other genre roles really changed that for him, and now he just picks projects based on how challenging or fun they are. I think the D&D role has a lot in common with Star Trek — he’s the leader in a strong ecclectic ensemble, there’s comedy and action, the mythology is rich, it’s from a passionate subculture, etc.
Nope, the scarf does nothing for me. Now Jeremy Irons can rock a scarf, but I think that’s cos his always look just casually thrown on. Chris Pine’s scarf looks too “placed” and trying to look edgy, when it actually spoils a really beautifully fitted outfit.
I’m going with Emme here. The scarf/tie looks ridiculous and I would so give a side eye if I saw someone wearing that around their neck especially with the great suit. With bermuda shorts, t-shirt and sandals would look good.
Same here! I like pretty much everything about that look (even the super-unbuttoned shirt, which normally irks me) except for that scarf. Still, it’s hard to care too much because he’s just so freaking gorgeous.
I love the overall intention, though, with the tuxedo suit all undone as if to say “hakuna matata.” Actually, everyone did a variation on it…! I mean, they look really mismatched, haha, but I super appreciate they all agreed to do sloppy formal — as if Hugh was like “I’m just wearing what I always wear,” and the rest of them went “we’re in”
My BFF and I have just re-discovered going to the cinema at our local independent place (think two seater sofa type seats and food/drinks, it’s great) and we’ve been twice in the last month (Cocaine Bear and a one-off showing of The Mummy, both worth every £/minute) and both times they showed the trailer for this. We’re absolutely heading back there to see it when it comes out largely for Chris and also because it just looks cheesy and fun.
Noooooo! I’m sure he’s not so vain! Thanks for the ear worm though. I love that song.
I consider him A list and the fact that he’s in this movie makes me want to see it because to me, that’s a sign that it’s a serious movie and not heavy on the camp. I love DnD and I hope this movie is worthy of it.
To be fair to him, the movie seems to be getting some pretty great reviews.
CP looks great, as always.
DnD is a massively popular game all across the globe (especially during and post-pandemic) — even more popular now thanks to Critical Role. It’s also getting great reviews. I’m not really sure why anyone thinks this movie is a strange pick.
We saw an early showing of D and D this weekend and it was fun. Lots of laughs, great action, just overall an enjoyable time. The movie doesn’t take itself too seriously, and you could tell the actors had a fun time making it. Honestly, it was better than some of the big blockbusters we’ve seen this year.
Pine is the best Chris hands down. My only complaint is that he doesn’t work enough. I would like to see him in more projects. Like, at least once a year. That would not be overkill. For me it’s not even his looks (I swear!). I seriously think he’s one of the strongest actors of his generation. He has star power *and* skill and that’s rare!!! I want those kinds of actors to ACT — a LOT!!!!! I don’t even care about the “prestige” of the projects or whatever — I saw some folks on social media calling for Princess Diaries 3 with Pine and Hathaway and I would pay $25 to see that in a movie theater no problem. I would pay the same for a romcom starring Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz at the ages they are now.
He had FOUR movies come out last year! (The Contractor, All the Old Knives, Doula, and Don’t Worry Darling.) This year he has DnD and then his directorial debut, and *fingers crossed* the Disney movie where he plays an actual villain (with singing included). How much more do you want my favourite to work?
Oh, I am so excited for him to get to sing! Do you remember when he hosted SNL in 2017? I was like “omg he probably asked the writers to let him sing as much as possible” — it’s clear that he loves it, and I just want Best Chris to be happy and fulfilled
Something about the neckwear is giving me Timothy Olyphant vibes and I am all about it!
Exactly what I was thinking! Definitely the Olyphant vibes. (SWOON.)
I believe this movie will be a blockbuster, the trailer looks great and I will go and watch it. This is a good pick for all the cast.
I’m looking forward to this movie! It looks like fun. There has been a huge resurgence in Dungeons & Dragons playing since Stranger Things and over COVID. I wouldn’t be surprised if this is just one of those movies that captures the zeitgeist and people go see it!
Chris Pine is insanely beautiful. Damn!