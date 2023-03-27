Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik spotted kissing at a restaurant in NY



Selena Gomez recently joked that she was still out here looking for her crush, and maybe she found one in Zayn Malik. This news first came out via TikTok, when someone shared a text from a friend who works at a New York City restaurant. Sounds like hearsay, but someone did confirm the same to ET Online. Apparently, Selena and Zayn went on a late dinner date and they were holding hands and kissing in the restaurant.

There might be a new romance on the horizon! Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez are sparking rumors of a relationship after the two were spotted out to dinner together in New York City. An eyewitness tells ET, “Selena and Zayn went out in SoHo in New York City last night at around 10:30 pm. They walked in holding hands and were kissing. Most restaurant staff and restaurantgoers didn’t notice them. It seemed like they were comfortable together and it was clear that it was a date.” ET has reached out to both Gomez and Malik’s reps for further comment. Speculation about the two began when TikTok user @klarissa.mpeg shared a text exchange with a friend of hers who claimed she was the pair’s hostess at an unnamed restaurant in the city. The TikTok user explained that she and her friend work at hot spots frequented by celebs, before sharing a screenshot of their conversation in which the friend wrote: “Tell me how Selena Gomez and Zayn just walked into [restaurant] hand in hand making out and I seated them.” Gomez’s romantic life has been a hot-button topic in headlines lately, after reports and rumors began to surface earlier this year that she and The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart were an item. Meanwhile, Malik, who welcomed a daughter, Khai, with ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid in 2020, has mainly kept out of the spotlight as he works on various projects, including speaking out on behalf of causes he’s passionate about.

[From ET Online]

This is interesting. There really hasn’t been much news about Zayn since he and Gigi Hadid broke up and he’d largely been out of the limelight even before that due to anxiety around touring and stuff. Dating Selena is really not the way to stay out of the spotlight. Apparently, a source close to Gigi spoke to US Weekly and said “Gigi has no problem whatsoever with Zayn dating. As long as he is happy and stable and continues to be a good co-parent to Khai, she’s fine with whoever he goes out with.” Some people have pointed out that Gigi and Selena are friends, but I think they were “friends” the way all celebrities who are the same age and don’t have beef are friends, as opposed to actual friends. I know I complained a lot about the Chainsmoker fling and Zayn is better aesthetically, but this doesn’t seem like a great choice either. Zayn has obviously had his issues in the past and while people change and grow and he’s said to be a good co-parent, who knows what’s going on there these days. It just seems like it has the potential to be dramatic, but maybe that’s part of the appeal.