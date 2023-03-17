Selena Gomez is ‘still out here looking’ for her crush

Embed from Getty Images

Selena Gomez has been publicly single since she and Justin Bieber split for good in 2018. There have been lots of rumors, she joked about manifesting love nearly a year ago, and there were some public dates with a Chainsmoker before she seemingly confirmed she was single. Now, she’s made a jokey TikTok video that she’s “still out here looking” for her crush. Apparently, her crush doesn’t exist! Girl, same.

Selena Gomez appears to be on the lookout for love. The actress and singer, 30, shared a TikTok video of herself on Wednesday lip-syncing to audio that said: “I hate it when girls are like, ‘Oh my God, my crush doesn’t even know that I exist.’ Like, girl, my crush doesn’t even exist!” Captioning the clip, “Still out here lookin for him lol,” the Only Murders in the Building star sported a pink button-up shirt and wore her brunette locks in curls for the video. Gomez was previously in an on/off relationship with musician Justin Bieber for eight years, and also dated The Weeknd and Nick Jonas in the past. Most recently, Gomez was linked to The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart after the pair were spotted at a bowling alley together in January. Gomez silenced any dating rumors, however, when she confirmed she was single in a since-deleted Instagram post.

I did chuckle at the video. It’s one of those funny ’cause it’s true things. It’s hard to even find a crush these days! I seriously doubt that Selena Gomez is wanting for dating prospects, but if her short-lived thing with the Chainsmoker was any indication, maybe there aren’t a lot of good ones? I do think that she casually dates more than she lets on and just keeps her private life private. She did say she’s dated people that we don’t know about! I bet some of those have been in the past five years. She’s already done the high-profile relationship thing, twice. And her are quite over-zealous and will rip apart anyone they think has done her wrong. Maybe Selena just wants to date people for a little bit without her fans going after them after an amicable breakup. Or maybe she likes the very relatable “successful single gal, but unlucky in love” narrative.