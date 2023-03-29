Prince Harry is reportedly ‘staying with friends’ while he’s in London this week

Every time we’ve seen Prince Harry entering or exiting the London High Court this week, he’s been flanked by security guards. It’s widely assumed that these are private security guards and that they are unarmed, which is one of the big debates/conversations around Harry and his security. Harry wants to be able to have access to British security when he visits the UK because police can be armed, plus the police will have a better idea about domestic threats and terrorist threats. Meanwhile, the cops told him that he would have to give 28-day notice before he flies into the UK before they would even consider protecting him. That’s a separate legal action though! All of which means that people are really wondering about where Harry is staying this week and what his security situation is like. Fox News (I know) claims that Harry is staying in London – not Frogmore Cottage in Windsor – and that he’s staying “with friends.”
Prince Harry made a surprise appearance in London, but a reconciliation with Prince William and King Charles III is not happening, royal experts insist.
It is believed that the 38-year-old is staying with friends while in town, a source told Fox News Digital.
“Harry’s trip to London has one goal and one goal only – he is entirely focused on the legal cases he and Meghan Markle are pursuing against the U.K. press,” Christopher Andersen, author of “The King,” told Fox News Digital. “He apparently has no plans to try and smooth things over with his brother, William, or his father, the king.”
Andersen claimed that Harry’s relationship with his family is deeply fractured following the publication of his explosive memoir, “Spare,” in January. In it, the father of two detailed his struggles with royal life.
“Even if Harry did wish to reconcile ahead of the coronation, it’s highly doubtful he’d get a warm reception,” Andersen shared. “William appears to have thrown up his hands in disgust. Charles III is still furious over Harry’s devastating portrayal of his wife, Camilla, as a villainous schemer in his bombshell memoir.”
[From Fox News]
Remember last September, the Windsors also tried to impose themselves and their narratives on Harry and Meghan’s visit to the UK. The Sussexes were only supposed to be in town for a few days and they were focused solely on their charitable visits. Charles and William were screaming, crying and throwing up about how they refused to see Harry and there will be no reconciliation and all of that. It’s the exact same play here – Harry is in town for business and the Windsors have no idea where he is or where he’s going, but they’re making his visit all about them. What happens next? If past is prologue…
Meanwhile, People Magazine claims that Harry really did “inform” his father and brother that he would be in the UK for the court hearing. No mention of when he informed them or how – I suspect an email or text to one of the few courtiers he can stand. I also believe that if Harry was staying in Frogmore this week, it would have already been leaked to the press. Wherever he’s staying, it’s got good security and the people around him are incredibly discreet. Now, I also kind of hope that he stays one extra day to pack up Frogmore Cottage.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
-
-
Prince Harry arrives at The Royal Courts Of Justice in London, England, UK on Monday 27 March, 2023. He is suing the Associated Newspapers Ltd (ANL) in the High Court over an article published in The Mail On Sunday in February 2022 about his security arrangements in the UK.,Image: 765422185, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry departs The Royal Courts Of Justice in London, England, UK on Monday 27 March, 2023. He is suing the Associated Newspapers Ltd (ANL) in the High Court over an article published in The Mail On Sunday in February 2022 about his security arrangements in the UK.,Image: 765487574, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry arrives at The Royal Courts Of Justice in London, England, UK on Tuesday 28 March, 2023. He is part of a group suing the Associated Newspapers Ltd (ANL) in the High Court over phone hacking allegations.,Image: 765639979, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry arrives at The Royal Courts Of Justice in London, England, UK on Tuesday 28 March, 2023. He is part of a group suing the Associated Newspapers Ltd (ANL) in the High Court over phone hacking allegations.,Image: 765639979, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry arrives at The Royal Courts Of Justice in London, England, UK on Tuesday 28 March, 2023. He is part of a group suing the Associated Newspapers Ltd (ANL) in the High Court over phone hacking allegations.,Image: 765640022, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry arrives at The Royal Courts Of Justice in London, England, UK on Tuesday 28 March, 2023. He is part of a group suing the Associated Newspapers Ltd (ANL) in the High Court over phone hacking allegations.,Image: 765640035, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Harry pictured leaving the Royal Court of Justice in London.
Pictured: Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 27 MARCH 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: Mario Pietrangeli / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Harry pictured leaving the Royal Court of Justice in London.
Pictured: Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 27 MARCH 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: Mario Pietrangeli / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Harry pictured leaving the Royal Court of Justice in London.
Pictured: Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 27 MARCH 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: Mario Pietrangeli / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
I figured good friends were keeping him safe and secure. But HM are like Batman, they get in and out without their archenemys knowing they were even there. That so cool!
But, but, but, I thought all his friends had disowned them? I thought they didn’t have any friends at all? Did the rota forget to send that memo to Fox?
That was my exact thought, how many time have they told us that he had no friends left. And btw this case is all Harry, nothing to do with Meghan so they don’t need to drag her name into it.
It is nice to know that there are still a few good people living there. The tabloid press paints all Brits as dim-witted dipshits.
I love H and M, but I really don’t see H packing up Frogmore. He still has connections and trustworthy cousins to do that, as would I.
I was wondering how he gets to where he is staying without his car being followed by paparazzi and or newspaper detectives.
Yeah I’m surprised that hasn’t happened yet – the car being followed to wherever it is he is staying. I wonder if he comes and goes from his lawyer’s office and then sneaks in and out of the office through a back entrance or something. so if they followed him it would just be to the office.
I’m not surprised he’s not at Frogmore if he’s just here for the trial, he probably wants to be close to the courthouse and not have to drive back and forth to Windsor each day.
His drivers will be highly trained in defensive and evasive driving techniques and all vehicles will be swept for bugs/tracking devices.
That happened when he went to a WellChild event around the time of the Diana statue unveiling. If it happens again, it is more fodder for his security lawsuit.
@ notasugarhere, that is absolutely true!! The mere fact that H is having to divert from being followed will also help his case before the RAVEC committee especially if he has proof, which he will.
The first day he came to court by a 5 passengers London black cab, with his comms secretary and bodyguards. Can you imagine this boss move?
Probably the safest way. You call a cab. They don’t know who the passenger is going to be. His security keeps the cabbie from relaying any information to anyone. They drive up and Harry gets out. And I wouldn’t doubt he only stays one night with one friend and moves somewhere else the next night.
Can you just imagine the cabbie’s reaction to Harry’s appearance in his taxi? Oh, to be a fly on the dashboard!
I am guessing they have to employ evasive maneuvers. Like pull into a parking garage, slip into a shop, slip out the back to a waiting car that will take them to another garage etc…
If Cam didn’t want to be portrayed as a “schemer”, she should have behaved better.
Right?!?! Maybe not making the lives of 2 children who had lost their mother miserable would have been a good start!!
The conniving b$% didn’t think Harry would ever be free to talk.
@ CP, that scheming witch thought that Harry would never spill the truth but he did. Camzilla already is standing on shaky ground so those who read Spare would most likely take it as gospel. Especially those who watched it in real time, as those like myself.
TRANSLATION: We don’t know. We’re just guessing. We just know it’s not any royal property.
I hope “friends” is the US Embassy.
he’s not American. why would he stay at the US Embassy?
Safety and asylum from very real threats.
He’s married to an American, has 2 American children, and has an American green card. That’s plenty.
Pffttt! I wonder what part of Meghan’s US NATIONALITY some folks dont get.
Harry’s wife and kids are Americans. So I’m sure theyve arranged things such that, as we have all seen, he’s able to live, work and move about freely in and out of the US.
AND! it therefore means that, like any US citizen anywhere in the world, he and his family can call on the US for protection.
In addition, H has the ear of both the head of the DoF AND! the president. As well, I am sure, of many other VIP Americans inside and outside of government.
In fact, I would not be surprised if H and his security receives US intel on britain.
Exactly. The Embassy is not a hotel. I would think that Elton John has a few secure places around London and security he could lend out. They are both plaintiffs in the case so it’s also to Elton’s benefit to make sure Harry is in the courtroom during the hearings.
uhhh visa and green card does not equal the US embassy is bound to help you. we don’t know he has a green card, and a green card just means u can work and stay in the US. not that an embassy will harbor you for whatever reason. but also…the US embassy is not a free standing place for people to walk into to stay.
Exactly. The U.S. Embassy only helps U.S. Citizens. Doesn’t matter if they are married to a citizen or are parents to citizen children.
If you’re a visa or green card holder, you’re SOL with the U.S. Embassy.
I hope he’s somewhere safe like the US Embassy! Fox (owned by Murdoch who has legally tangled with H&M) reporting that, yoo hoo, Harry isn’t safely ensconced at Frogmore, he’s somewhere in London makes my stomach hurt.
Harry’s not American. Not even US citizens would be housed at the US Embassy.
guys, can we give him more credit and assume he has figured out security for himself and his family? like he doesn’t need to rely on a country for which he isn’t even a citizen of to protect him. kind of insulting to say a grown wealthy British man has to rely on an American embassy (?? how) to protect him in his own home country ffs.
His own home country is what’s endangering him.
I was this king the same .. perhaps Elton? For his security is better to stay in London and close to people who wish him well. FC is probably bugged already. Wherever he is staying a hope is has super tight security and that he is feeling good , supported and protected
That is my guess too.
That’s my guess as well. Elton would have the level of home security that would make Harry feel safe, I think.
Why are the press not following him in his car? Is this not legal? I’m just surprised there aren’t members of the press that would be hoping to uncover that scoop.
I also assumed he was staying with Sir Elton. Central in London, secure, space for him and privacy. I’m sure that people are trying to follow him but at some point in the commute, there is a hide and switch in a parking garage.
My guess is that Tyler Perry purchases a place in London with the highest level of security so his goddaughter’s dad would feel save when visiting that city. Just kidding folks.
Elton John’s main family residence is a huge mansion in Windsor, UK.
The fact that Harry lost friends because he thought they were leaking to Associated is incredibly sad. I wonder if he was able to patch things up with them. Maybe he’s staying with one of them?
But the most likely case is that he’s staying with Elton. His mom’s best friend.
I wonder if he’s staying with Elton and David? I’m sure that they have quite adequate security. Also, Harry doesn’t need to stay to pack up Frogmore, I’m certain that they have already cleared out all of their belongings and are done with it, or else he would have stayed there during the hearings.
Maybe he’s staying with or at Sir Elton’s home? That seems plausible. Regardless, I love that the media doesn’t know and nor does it seem that royal family of his.
@girlninja, I’m surprised they haven’t tried bloody drones to try and follow him, oh how they must be screaming down the phone to their “Royal insiders”,for information, BUT we all know that Charlie and camzilla are in Germany now and BULLYAM and botox barbie have done their usual disappearing trick, so bang goes their “Royal insiders for information!!, and their sources must be tomato or chilli because they haven’t got a scooby lol
It’s def plausible. But the way we’re all assuming he’s staying with Elton has me thinking he’s not staying with Elton. Idk, he’s prob stayin w some connection that we don’t even know about.
so… does Tyler Perry have a London home?
I’m glad nothing leaked(apart from the pic that a lot of squaddies saw) and that everyone is talking about the court case now.
He’s filming a movie in London unless it’s already wrapped. The movie sounded good too. Kerry Washington and Oprah in it, I think. About the six triple eight, the only all black all women battalion during ww2.
That sounds like an amazing movie. I’d love to see it.
Filming in the UK has stopped long before Lili’s christening.
I like the idea that Harry is staying with Elton and David.
Elton John must have security.
I also like the idea that he might be staying at the US Embassy. We better be able to provide security at our Embassy.
Hey, we can welcome Harry.
Harry is not a refugee seeking asylum and an embassy is not a hotel. Harry could stay with the US ambassador as a personal guest, but I assume the ambassador lives in quarters away from the actual embassy building. The political fallout for the Biden administration would be insane if they let a wealthy non-American use the embassy as a crash pad.
Harry and Meghan probably packed up Frogmore when they were evicted. There probably wasn’t a lot since they took most of their belongings when they moved to the U.S. I don’t expect them to make a lot of trips to England but wonder if they’ll buy a house.
They probably were the ones that told KC they won’t be using Frogmore again and canceled their lease and asked for refunds. Then it was flipped that they were evicted. It’s always projection with those people
@Carty……….I whole-heartedly agree. Its always Opposite Day with those cretins in palaces. And their hangers-on.
@Carty: If that was true Harry and Meghan would have said so. They said that they were asked to vacate Frogmore. They were evicted.
@Kingston
Thank you for explaining the legalities, this explain the article trying to explain the lease agreement in terms of the repayment. He needs to reimburse Harry for the lump sum payment and the monies expended on the expenses in terms of fixtures etc. The Sussexes’ lived full time in that place for 6 months.
Harry and Meghan were not “evicted” from Fogmore.
If I give you several months notice that I wont be renewing my lease, then you run and tell folks that youre evicting me, it makes you look like the cretin that most sane folks have always known you are.
Nah, it’s clear they were evicted from Frogmore.
Amy…..eviction has legal connotations.
Telling a tenant – WHO DOES NOT OWE YOU RENT AND HAS NOT DAMAGED YOUR PLACE (IN FACT, HAS ENHANCED IT AT PERSONAL EXPENSE & WITH YOUR AGREEMENT) AND HAS NOT BEEN A NUISANCE: there being no prior complaints from you – that youre not renewing their lease (which is your right) is not, in law, an eviction.
@ Amy Bee, they were not technically legally evicted, they simply utilized the word “evicted” from KCIII of the Vile & Vindictive band to twist it as an eviction.
Eviction is due to non compliance of the terms in your binding lease agreement, ie paying rent or causing constant disturbances.
I don’t know you guys…I’m starting to seriously wonder if H&M are not going to the coronation afterall. Up until now I’ve been hoping they stay home but knew they’d most likely still attend. But this whole situation has me thinking differently. I know this trial is a completely separate matter than the Chubbly entirely, but the way Harry has navigated this speaks volumes. He just proved he can come and go from the UK without the Firm nor the press having a clue. He has places he can stay with protection outside of the RF’s security. They say they want 28 days notice and Harry just said, yeah no. I don’t know, maybe it’s wishful thinking on my part. Maybe pulling Frogmore was the final straw. But this entire visit from Harry was such a boss move in the face of Charles and the BM, I’m simply having a hard time imagining him and Meghan showing up at the Chubbly, willingly participating in having to eat the sh*tburgers the RF will feed them.
I think the BRF never really wanted them there but was playing the PR that they did, and at the end of the day I thought H&M would make an appearance. Now I think both parties are “too busy” to even pretend. I think the email was a save the date and they won’t get a real invitation and even if they did it would be a half-assed one with no assurance of security. So I think they’ll be staying home now. Good.
Andersen doesn’t know anything but I agree with Kaiser, if Harry was at Frogmore it would have been leaked already.
Maybe his friends in California provided him a safe place in London. After all Tyler did make sure they were protected before.
Says Andersen: “William appears to have thrown up his hands in disgust.”
LOL. When is William not disgusted, raging, throwing hands, incandescent? It must be exhausting to be around him.
Yeah, William likes to throw his hands around especially at his brother.
Yup, the constant state of rage and anger that man-child keeps inside of himself must make his unpleasant to be around, for everyone including his own children.
Bullyiam is angry about the fact that he wasn’t able to force H&M to Africa as opposed to how well they executed their departure. H&M are beating WanK at his own game.
The friend would have to be a Tyler Perry type who has a secured home with lots of security. If not, a hotel with security, restricted access and secret entrances would be safer. Lots of people in London have big-time security. It shouldn’t be hard to find for someone like Harry.
Maybe he’s staying at Auntie Fergie’s townhouse. 🤷♀️
P.s. I’m glad no one know for sure and hope it stays that way.
William is starting to remind me of Tahani from The Good Place, with Harry as his Kamila. Here is how I imagine a cocktail party with them might go:
Harry: So then I said to Tyler, “I am pretty sure that is Elton’s umbrella”!
Crowd laughs.
Partygoer: William,you hobnob with your share of A listers. You must have plenty of droll stories as well.
William: (Already laughing) This one time. I made Becks and Posh choose between me and Harry to attend their son’s wedding. And I didn’t even go!
Awkward silence.
Harry: Anyway, let me tell you about the time I accidentally photobombed one of M’s calls to Serena in my underwear.
Crowd starts laughing again while William bites his lip in rage and frustration..
Cowmilla is the ultimate schemer! Who else would go from side chick to Queen? She put in some work!