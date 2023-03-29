Prince Harry is reportedly ‘staying with friends’ while he’s in London this week

Every time we’ve seen Prince Harry entering or exiting the London High Court this week, he’s been flanked by security guards. It’s widely assumed that these are private security guards and that they are unarmed, which is one of the big debates/conversations around Harry and his security. Harry wants to be able to have access to British security when he visits the UK because police can be armed, plus the police will have a better idea about domestic threats and terrorist threats. Meanwhile, the cops told him that he would have to give 28-day notice before he flies into the UK before they would even consider protecting him. That’s a separate legal action though! All of which means that people are really wondering about where Harry is staying this week and what his security situation is like. Fox News (I know) claims that Harry is staying in London – not Frogmore Cottage in Windsor – and that he’s staying “with friends.”

Prince Harry made a surprise appearance in London, but a reconciliation with Prince William and King Charles III is not happening, royal experts insist. It is believed that the 38-year-old is staying with friends while in town, a source told Fox News Digital. “Harry’s trip to London has one goal and one goal only – he is entirely focused on the legal cases he and Meghan Markle are pursuing against the U.K. press,” Christopher Andersen, author of “The King,” told Fox News Digital. “He apparently has no plans to try and smooth things over with his brother, William, or his father, the king.” Andersen claimed that Harry’s relationship with his family is deeply fractured following the publication of his explosive memoir, “Spare,” in January. In it, the father of two detailed his struggles with royal life. “Even if Harry did wish to reconcile ahead of the coronation, it’s highly doubtful he’d get a warm reception,” Andersen shared. “William appears to have thrown up his hands in disgust. Charles III is still furious over Harry’s devastating portrayal of his wife, Camilla, as a villainous schemer in his bombshell memoir.”

Remember last September, the Windsors also tried to impose themselves and their narratives on Harry and Meghan’s visit to the UK. The Sussexes were only supposed to be in town for a few days and they were focused solely on their charitable visits. Charles and William were screaming, crying and throwing up about how they refused to see Harry and there will be no reconciliation and all of that. It’s the exact same play here – Harry is in town for business and the Windsors have no idea where he is or where he’s going, but they’re making his visit all about them. What happens next? If past is prologue…

Meanwhile, People Magazine claims that Harry really did “inform” his father and brother that he would be in the UK for the court hearing. No mention of when he informed them or how – I suspect an email or text to one of the few courtiers he can stand. I also believe that if Harry was staying in Frogmore this week, it would have already been leaked to the press. Wherever he’s staying, it’s got good security and the people around him are incredibly discreet. Now, I also kind of hope that he stays one extra day to pack up Frogmore Cottage.