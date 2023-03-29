King Charles & Queen Camilla arrived in Germany for their first state visit

King Charles and Queen (Consort) Camilla have arrived in Germany for their sole foreign trip before the coronation. As you may remember, Charles and Cam were supposed to be in France from Sunday through today, and they originally scheduled to fly directly from Paris to Berlin. Those plans changed when French protesters began threatening Charles with the guillotine and the French union bosses were threatening to make the royal visit a real adventure. At the end of the day, President Macron had to basically cancel the royal visit himself. From what we can tell, Charles used those days off to run to Highgrove and refuse to see Prince Harry, who was in London. An inauspicious start to the king’s reign overall. Anyway, please enjoy the keenery:
King Charles and Queen Camilla have touched down! On Wednesday, the royal couple arrived in Berlin, Germany for the first tour of the King’s reign. King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75, arrived in Berlin early afternoon local time and received a ceremonial welcome from President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Frau Elke Budenbender at the Brandenburg Gate, the first foreign head of state to do so at the iconic venue. Later, they will be guests of honor at a state banquet at the Schloss Bellevie.
Also on the itinerary over the next two days, for the tour that also takes in Hamburg, is a visit to the Bundestag, the German Federal Parliament, where King Charles will address the house.
Queen Camilla and Frau Büdenbender are set to visit the Komische Opera in Berlin to learn more about the company’s outreach projects and community engagement. While in Brandenburg, King Charles will meet soldiers from the Corps of Royal Engineers and see a demonstration of their bridge-building amphibious vehicles.
True story about the Corps of Royal Engineers – Charles just gave himself that patronage, he’s now the honorary Colonel-in-Chief of the Corps of Royal Engineers. It was a last-minute appointment, and I’m sure Charles wanted to give it to himself just before he did this event in Germany. Additionally, at this evening’s state banquet, Charles’s “cherished German cousins” are invited and will likely be seated near the king. In the Telegraph’s article, they talk about how “King Charles is known to speak German well, taking after his father who was fluent in the language and whose sisters married German royalty.” It’s true… Charles’s aunts – Philip’s sisters – were married to Germans…high-ranking Nazi officers, in fact. Several of Charles’s aunts were members of the Nazi Party as well.
I’ve honestly gotten so used to Kate’s theme-dressing and flag cosplay, I was surprised when Camilla stepped out in this blue and black ensemble. No theme-dressing for Cam.
I will give Germany credit for learning from its mistakes and making sure reparations are embedded in its history lessons and that it doesn’t whitewash its more recent past. The Brits could—but won’t—learn a thing or two from them. The US refuses to learn from its past as well.
I was thinking the same thing! England even celebrates their disgusting colonial past…
Germany might have learned from the third reich and doesn´t try to whitewash the holocaust, but the colonial atrocities are completly whitewashed. Since germany lost the colonies after WWI, a lot of people belive there is no colonial history and the crimes are forgotten. The discussion of returning looted art from former colonialised countries has just started with the return of the Benin Bronzen.
Also the topic of “Gastarbeiter” people from mostly greek and turkey who made the “Wirtschaftswunder” in the 50th and 60th possible but werend allowed to aquire the german nationality until a few years ago (soem living herein the third generation) since they were expected to go back home.
My personal ipression is, that he recocnition of the responsibility for WWII and the holocaust led to a feeling of moral superiority “we are the best in confessing our crimes” that led to an ignoring of every kind of racism exept antismitism.
The whole concept of german nationaliy is based on blood or race. If you have an ancestor three gererations back who was german you can aquire a german passport (some grandchildren of nazis who fled to Argentina are doing this) but if your family lived here for three gerneration you still have to jump to several hoops to aquire the german nationality and are oftern not considered a real german.
Thank you for this illuminating perspective.
There is a very good book which documents the genocide committed by the Germans against the Nama and KhoiKhoi tribes in Namibia, at the beginning of the 20th century. Its called “The Kaiser’s Holocaust” The authors show a direct link between that genocide and the Holocaust during WW2. It is heart rendering to read.
So the Germans can keep their moral superiority of being the best at confessing their crimes. They have refused to acknowledge the atrocities committed in Namibia.
It’s the same in every western country
Might makes right. USA and Britain won most of their wars, so they don’t need to apologize for anything. (I’m not defending the two countries, I’m just saying that’s how it is. For example, war crimes are only committed by the losers, and winners can justify whatever they did).
Given that Philip’s sisters married and became Nazis why did George VI give consent for him to marry Elizabeth? That would be a national security risk in my view, given this was the marriage of the heir(ess) presumptive. Now I see why the push for the Duke of Windsor’s Nazi ties: to deflect that a potential enemy of the UK is close to the throne.
At the point when they became engaged, Prince Philip had served in the Royal Navy for several years, during WWII, fighting against the nazis, even though he had relatives on the opposite side. It was distinguished service too apparently – he was mentioned in dispatches. So I guess that would be why the King did not object.
Why bring up Nazis in a post related to a visit to modern day Germany, a country which has tried hard to atone for its past and which now essentially finances the EU?
