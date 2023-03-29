King Charles & Queen Camilla arrived in Germany for their first state visit

Embed from Getty Images

King Charles and Queen (Consort) Camilla have arrived in Germany for their sole foreign trip before the coronation. As you may remember, Charles and Cam were supposed to be in France from Sunday through today, and they originally scheduled to fly directly from Paris to Berlin. Those plans changed when French protesters began threatening Charles with the guillotine and the French union bosses were threatening to make the royal visit a real adventure. At the end of the day, President Macron had to basically cancel the royal visit himself. From what we can tell, Charles used those days off to run to Highgrove and refuse to see Prince Harry, who was in London. An inauspicious start to the king’s reign overall. Anyway, please enjoy the keenery:

King Charles and Queen Camilla have touched down! On Wednesday, the royal couple arrived in Berlin, Germany for the first tour of the King’s reign. King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75, arrived in Berlin early afternoon local time and received a ceremonial welcome from President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Frau Elke Budenbender at the Brandenburg Gate, the first foreign head of state to do so at the iconic venue. Later, they will be guests of honor at a state banquet at the Schloss Bellevie. Also on the itinerary over the next two days, for the tour that also takes in Hamburg, is a visit to the Bundestag, the German Federal Parliament, where King Charles will address the house. Queen Camilla and Frau Büdenbender are set to visit the Komische Opera in Berlin to learn more about the company’s outreach projects and community engagement. While in Brandenburg, King Charles will meet soldiers from the Corps of Royal Engineers and see a demonstration of their bridge-building amphibious vehicles.

True story about the Corps of Royal Engineers – Charles just gave himself that patronage, he’s now the honorary Colonel-in-Chief of the Corps of Royal Engineers. It was a last-minute appointment, and I’m sure Charles wanted to give it to himself just before he did this event in Germany. Additionally, at this evening’s state banquet, Charles’s “cherished German cousins” are invited and will likely be seated near the king. In the Telegraph’s article, they talk about how “King Charles is known to speak German well, taking after his father who was fluent in the language and whose sisters married German royalty.” It’s true… Charles’s aunts – Philip’s sisters – were married to Germans…high-ranking Nazi officers, in fact. Several of Charles’s aunts were members of the Nazi Party as well.

I’ve honestly gotten so used to Kate’s theme-dressing and flag cosplay, I was surprised when Camilla stepped out in this blue and black ensemble. No theme-dressing for Cam.

