Divorced dude Tom Brady is ‘dating around… he’s shopping, he is out and about’

Back in February, Tom Brady tried to thirst-trap and it went horribly. To be fair, the real reason Brady posted a very awkward underwear selfie was some kind of lost bet-slash-underwear promotion. But let’s also be honest: Tom hoped that the reaction would be “wow, he looks hot!” That was not the reaction. The reaction was “wow, Tom is the most divorced guy ever.” Well, Tom is still sadly trying to thirst-trap by posting some beach photos with his kids and his dude friends, including Gronk (see below). Were some of these photos taken by a professional photographer? Perhaps. Speaking of, Page Six dropped this item this week:

Single ladies — hut hut. Newly available Tom Brady — who split with supermodel ex-wife Gisele Bündchen in October — is starting to get his feet wet in the dating game after 13 years of marriage.

A source tells us the quarterback “is dating around.”

“He’s shopping,” says the source of the newly eligible bachelor. “He is out and about.”

A rep for Brady, 45, did not respond to requests for comment.

[From Page Six]

Their divorce was finalized over four months ago, and Gisele is clearly… mingling with other men. Maybe those men are just friends, maybe not. But I am surprised that Gisele has seemingly moved on before Tom. Now, I bet Tom gets remarried before Gisele. I also think that his next serious girlfriend/wife will probably be blonde, American, at least fifteen years younger than Tom, and she probably won’t get along with Gisele. That’s my prediction, let’s see if I’m right. As for dating… he’s totally joining Raya, right?

Photos courtesy of Tom’s IG and Backgrid.

13 Responses to “Divorced dude Tom Brady is ‘dating around… he’s shopping, he is out and about’”

  1. Flowerlake says:
    March 29, 2023 at 7:08 am

    I had no idea who this is, but he came up in a quiz question yesterday.
    Thanks, Celebitchy. Now I know who this is 😉

    Is he the most famous American football player?

    • Brassy Rebel says:
      March 29, 2023 at 7:27 am

      No, just the most obnoxious. Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs is the most famous.

      • TwinFalls says:
        March 29, 2023 at 8:40 am

        I’m no Tom Brady fan but the man is a way bigger star than Mahomes. The movie wasn’t called 80 for Mahomes.

    • ML says:
      March 29, 2023 at 8:53 am

      I’m no (American) football fan, so I’ve been trying to rack my brains to think of great players, especially ones that might be known outside of North America. Yes, he’s probably the biggest (though supposedly recently retired. Again). He’s won the most championship games, had an internationally known wife, and I’ve seen his name with crypto ads on the internet.

  2. Carrot says:
    March 29, 2023 at 7:20 am

    Anyone serious would have to get along with Gisele and Bridget and their kids and put up with Tom’s food issues. I’ma gonna say 20 years younger, maybe some of the women who graduate from Leo?

    • ML says:
      March 29, 2023 at 8:42 am

      TB’s entire raison d’être was fueled by football, and he’s (supposedly) re-retired. His ex-(good)witch helped him win a bunch of superbowls, and he did not want to get divorced. She’s also on fairly good terms with his other recent ex and all the kids. He’s involved with crypto issues… this guy is an emotional mess. Good luck to anyone who wants to take on that situation. Personally, he’s not my type and I would not.

  3. Ceej says:
    March 29, 2023 at 7:22 am

    There is a special gross place for men who think of women as purchases and willingly describe dating as “shopping”

    If this is Tom, Tom’s rep, Tom’s friends… side eye to Tom and every person in their sphere who accepts this kind of misogyny.

    • North of Boston says:
      March 29, 2023 at 8:16 am

      Agreed! The “shopping” phrasing is bad.

      Also, if you’re a guy looking to date or wanting to build an image of sexy guy playing the field, invoking wet feet is about as sexy as that bad awkward underwear pose. i.e. not sexy at all.

      There’s something about him, especially from the neck up that just seems really off and is off putting- like he’s always holding his head up with such tension and with a weird expression on his face, even when he’s just hanging around or playing with his kids. It’s like he’s over-trying in order to seem like he’s *something* that does not come naturally to him.

      It doesn’t make him more attractive, it makes him come off like someone if you saw him out at a bar, you’d give him a wide berth because he’s fidgety and intense and looks like he’s going to act unpredictably (and not in a good way)

    • TwinFalls says:
      March 29, 2023 at 8:52 am

      +1

  4. Digital Unicorn says:
    March 29, 2023 at 7:24 am

    I don’t get his appeal – great bod but he comes across as a not very bright bore.

    If he’s ‘shopping’ then these photo’s are clearly his ‘advertisement’.

    • ML says:
      March 29, 2023 at 8:46 am

      I don’t understand it either.
      His “advertisement” is basically full of…mostly guys doing stuff at a beach. Seriously, does this scream, “I’m looking to date” at anybody? Romantic? Sexy?

  5. HandforthParish says:
    March 29, 2023 at 8:43 am

    He’s… shopping???

    Why is that such a horrible expression?

    Is it an American thing because I’ve never heard it before and it is so depressingly sexist.

