Jennifer Aniston wore a Versace minidress for the LA ‘Murder Mystery 2’ premiere

I’ll never forget the promotion for Long Shot, where Seth Rogen stepped up and bought/borrowed some sharp suits and made a real effort to look clean, nice and respectable standing next to Charlize Theron, who was (as always) impeccably decked out in couture. Rogen did that on purpose – he spoke openly about not wanting to look like a schlub next to a goddess in Dior couture.
Well, Adam Sandler feels differently. Sandler is Sandler – he rarely dresses up, not even for his own premieres. So these are photos from the LA premiere of Murder Mystery 2 – Sandler wore a Knicks sweatshirt over a Hawaiian shirt, khakis and sneakers. He stood next to Jennifer Aniston, who probably spent hours getting ready for this premiere, getting a full blow out (in addition to her new blonde highlights), getting full makeup, bronzer and fake tan going and then putting on this surprising little minidress. Sandler should be embarrassed – at least put on a suit! You don’t have to wear a tie to look nice and pulled together.
Aniston’s minidress is Versace – is this from a recent collection or is it a vintage piece from her closet? It definitely feels like something she used to wear in her 20s. That’s not a diss – her body looks great and she looks so small, especially standing next to Jodie Turner Smith, who towers over her. Jodie’s look is Schiaparelli and it’s one of the best things I’ve seen her wear in a while.
Jen looks fabulous in that dress, she has great legs and Jodie does look so beautiful in gold.
hey if you’ve got it. flaunt it at any age. both look amazing.
#1. Adam Sandler, would it kill him to put on a nice suit? This is a promo for his work.
Schlub around the house all you want but, C’mon man. A nice suit.
#2. JA looks good here.
#3. JT-S look good but her outfit looks heavy/hot standing next to JA in a miniskirt.
#4. I’ve got zero interest in watching this MM2. The first was phoned in, this will be too.
I’d like to point out that Keanu Reeves is doing PR for John Wick 4 and he is always in a nice suit. His co-stars, and stunt team, and the director ALL are groomed and well dressed.
Leo, Keanu, Tom Cruise, Ian McShane are all in suits at premieres. It’s not that difficult.
Well to be fair Adam Sandler’s brand throughout his career has been giant bleating man-child, so this is just on brand for him? He is pushing sixty now so this look should carry him right through to the nursing home years 🙄 where it belongs
His sportswear is a joke. Dress up like all the rest have to. It’s arrogance.
Turner Smith looks so good. Aniston looks good too but like she’s trying on something for a weekend in Vegas. Aniston would look so great in suits but she’s stuck in the nineties.
Why should she be in suites? She looks great in dresses.
Is it weird I want the women to show up in track suits to a Sandler event too? Like Jen in olive cargo pants and a tank top.
Of course she should dress however she wants to for an event. But it would awesome.
Same. I actually like the fact that Adam Sandler feels comfortable enough to show up as he is. He looks happy.
Jodie and Jennifer look good, but it would be great to see them in comfortable clothing at an event like this too.
Nope, not giving Adam a pass. The rest dress up and so should he.
I love fashion and dressing up, I would feel so uncomfortable, being underdressed at a premiere party like this, I’d rather be overdressed than underdressed.
I love that Adam Sandler didn’t dress up.
im not trying to be ignorant but how is her body like that at her age? I have been slim my whole life but after menopause there is loose skin and cellulite that never once were. it took a little getting used to but wow to her genetics or something?
Didn’t she give an interview where she tried to explain how to avoid overeating by nibbling on just one potato chip really really slowly?
I was thinking the same thing about her skin. I don’t know how she’s defying age and gravity.
There are many kinds of expensive skin tightening treatments celebs use – ultherapy is one, cost almost a full car to do your whole body but it works. Things like radio frequency etc are cheaper but also work. I do Tripollar treatments (radio frequency) on my face and it’s crazy how much it tightens my lower face (nearing 40, no wrinkles but my family jowls)
Jen is lucky enough to have the money to hire the best nutritionists, trainers, estheticians, makeup artists, stylists, and surgeons. Her knees, hands, and feet show her age though as its impossible to hide that. She looks amazing and honestly, if I had that kind of money, I’d totally do that too.
I think it’s too simplistic to dismiss everything as ‘they have money. There are plenty of overweight, older than they look celebrities richer than Jennifer Aniston.
What Jennifer Aniston has are discipline and commitment. No money, creams or trainers in the world can make that happen. Unless it comes from within.
I give her all the credit in the world that has nothing to do with ‘money’
Jen looks great, I love that dress. I feel like she’s backing off some of the work she was having done, she looks a lot better here than she did around the time of the Friends reunion.
Jodie looks fabulous, I love that dress too.
adam sandler is adam sandler and he’s gonna do what he wants but come on, try a little bit??
Both ladies look great. I’m truly surprised I like a Versace minidress & doubly surprised that Jen surprised me with a red carpet look!
Me as well!! I immediately thought of another LBD but she surprised me in this Valentino little gray dress. I adore JTS, so to me she always looks fabulous!! JTS is stunning in this dress with the ring and earrings as she brings on the sunshine too!!
As for Adam, why is it impossible for him to make an effort?? It’s disrespectful to everyone else who puts in an effort. Yet again men seem to get by with the bare minimum….
Jodie! This is a coat dress done right, love the cocktail ring too.
And Aniston looks good – I’m in my forties, and I’ve been slacking with the gym lately, thinking it’s not worth it anyway, but I should really get back on track. Thanks for the fitspo, Jen!
Jodie looks so cool and I’m so into that dress. Jen looks good too. I don’t really care if Sandler dresses up or not.
Agreed on all of this. Every time I see Jodie I’m blown away. Stunning. Jennifer is very true to herself and I like that.
I especially care that he didn’t dress up. The women have to work that much harder for the evening and he looks like a slob. Not fair.
Jen looks fabulous. This is the best I’ve seen her look in a while. I don’t care for Jodie’s dress. It’s too matronly for her. As for Sandler, yeah. He really should be ashamed of himself. Dress pants and jacket is not that much effort. Obviously, he wanted the ladies to do all the work.
I actually think Jen missed the memo on what to wear. Looking around it seems like she could have dressed differently and still be sexy.
Sexy pants, heels and crop top could have been fun. I’m sure her abs her tight. Or anything else …
I’m just bemused at Jennifer’s ombré coloured body. Pale face, light coloured arms, darker legs, very dark feet.
I’m ombre too. It happens. A lifetime in a sunny climate means I have an incidental tan on things like forearms and lower legs and feet because I’m good about hats and sunscreen on the face/hands but slack off for the rest. Because there’s no winter you never get the chance to fade
Something’s different… wait… is it… the Jennifer Aniston signature TOE RING IS MISSING!
confession time: toe rings are the only thing from the 90s that haven’t come back that i wish would. i loved them! i keep wishing someone from BTS or BlackPink would wear them in an airport shot or concert or something to give it a comeback push!
I don’t like Jennifer’s dress. It looks like something a figure skater would wear.
I like the gold on Jodie but not the coat dress style.
Adam looks like the frump he is. I do not like that he could not bother a little bit to wear a suit.
I think they looks like they are attending three different events, he’s gone to the shop to get milk, Jen is in LA and maybe continuing to a nightclub and Jodie is trying to stay warm and glamorous in the middle of winter maybe for a trip to the opera.
Jodie’s coat looks too heavy for me. I love the fabric but I can imagine her getting tired carrying it around and maybe too warm.
I’m loving the ladies in short dresses for premieres, especially this one -it’s beautiful and she looks great. It’s springtime everybody! Jodie’s looks like a bathrobe to me, uncomfortably heavy. Come on Jodie show your legs!
This is sexism in action….a woman star of a movie couldn’t show up looking this sloppy and expect to do her job (promotion) well. So much of the promotion involves her appearance. The women have to make the effort. The men don’t because they don’t need to…their reputation/position won’t take a hit. Bothers me.
Oh no, has Jodie been being styled by Law Roach? Is her style going to take a hit now that he’s retiring?
“Computer, show me the double fashion standards for women and men”.
I watched Adam receive the Mark Twain comedy award…he was dressed up and it looked weird. I say do you,boo.
