Superhero-movie-hater Matthew Macfadyen signs on to ‘Deadpool 3’

Matthew Macfadyen wrapped on Succession’s final season a few months back, although he’s still got some promotional work to do. But Succession is done, and unlike his American costars, Matthew is looking for the next job. I always feel like British actors have a healthier relationship with their acting careers – British actors are more likely to just take what they’re offered regardless of the size of the role or whatever, and they’re not invested in the idea that they have to do certain projects to protect their “brand.” In fact, Matthew Macfadyen seems to have rejected the attempts, years ago, to turn him into a leading man. He seems to prefer character work wherever he can find it. Of course, he’s also talked sh-t about superhero/comicbook movies too. In a Vanity Fair interview last year, Matthew said: “I’ve done one big film like that, and it was a green-screen thing. It’s ass-paralyzingly boring, just acting to tennis balls and dots on the screen. You’re doing it for the money.” Well, funny story…
The big bads of the Marvel Cinematic Universe should be a breeze for the man that’s survived the Roy family for almost four seasons, as “Succession” star Matthew Macfadyen has been cast in “Deadpool 3,” Variety has confirmed.
The Ryan Reynolds franchise will welcome Macfadyen, who plays the fan-favorite Tom Wambsgans on the HBO water-cooler smash, joining a new sequel that will also revive Hugh Jackman’s beloved X-Men character Wolverine. Shawn Levy returns as director, and Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick will pen the script. This will be the first “Deadpool” project made since the intellectual property went to Disney in its acquisition of 20th Century Fox. All creatives involved insist the film will retain its extreme violence and raunchy tone, as well a hard R-rating.
Whomst among us would not talk sh-t about superhero movies and then sign a Marvel contract? WHOMST, I ask you. It’s so funny, and I love him a little bit for talking all that sh-t and then, one year later, he’s like “sure, I’ll do Deadpool!” My guess is that he was offered some juicy villain role and he thought it sounded like fun. Plus, his kids are probably getting to an age where they’re probably begging him to do something that they want to see. I wonder if they’ll let him use his British accent or if they’ll make him use an American accent. I ask because… I don’t actually think his American accent sounds that great.
Gotta make that money. He’ll probably make the case that Deadpool is kind of anti-superhero.
I could see him as Mr. Sinister.
I haven’t seem him in all of Succession but I thought he was great as a the sheriff of Nottingham in Robin Hood. Small part I grant you but he was a bad guy.
I love his voice with or without an accent.
He really has the best voice.
Funny, how all these “serious” actors who say they don’t need the cheddar or want the cheddar, all end up grabbing for the cheddar at some point.
Get that money, sir!
No judgement from me.
It would be pretty tough to turn down Superhero money.
MM is well respected as an actor, why not do Deadpool 3?
Cumberbatch, who thinks of himself as a “serious” actor had zero problem doing Dr. Strange.
Tom Hardy, who should have an Oscar IMO, has done the Venom movies.
But i didnt feel like his comments before were shitting on ALL superhero movies tho? Maybe i just took it different.
I interpreted his comment as being specific to one experience he had and that you do those types of roles for the money, which isn’t a dig necessarily (IMO) more like, a statement of fact, lol. Of course people do big superhero movies for the money. And Deadpool isn’t like a typical Marvel film. Idk. Anyways, I’ve been a Matthew Macfadyen STAN since his days on MI-5/Spooks, so I will passionately defend him (obviously), hahaha.
From what I read he doesn’t think the output is terrible, it’s the process of creating it when you’re acting into the void rather than interacting with people and the real world.
He’s the cutest. Get that bread.
Of course he signed on to Deadpool. That movie was so funny I laughed myself hoarse. That was definitely not the typical superhero blah blah.
Sure, absolutely. He’s brilliant and I love him. I do feel the Deadpool movies go beyond the classic superhero genre. i’d watch him any day in anything. And I personally don’t mind his american accent.
I mean, he said the quiet part out loud “you’re doing it for the money.”
why not? Do a few super hero movies to secure your financial future, then pick roles you’re excited about regardless of pay.
Exactly. Secure your bag and then you can take all the independent film you want and not worry about the pay. You still have to eat and keep a roof over your head.
Forever Mr. Darcy being chased by Beth Dutton.
Yes!!! He takes my breathe away by his voice and his beautiful eyes…..🫠🫠🫠
Two things can be true! He finds them boring to film and you do it for the money…and he maybe liked the script and is ok with being bored and getting paid.
Never seen Deadpool. My boys kid me about it. Something about Ryan and all the witty banter. Drives me batty.
Mabs, it is awesome. The smartass remarks make the movie for me. And there are some brilliant lines that in that movie that make you have to laugh.
Ugh. I might give it a go.
LMAO I want that response from last year to be read to him and Ryan Reynolds every day during the press tour. Ryan would find a way to use it, the man’s great at marketing.
If an actor is really good, Kevin Feige is coming for him. Kevin Feige is coming for them all. And Kevin Feige tends to get what Kevin Feige wants.
Ethan Hawke said he wasn’t interested in superhero movies and turned down Dr Strange. Maybe he and Matthew can have some scenes together in Moon Knight season 2.
And for what it’s worth, Ethan Hawke was absolutely brilliant in Moon Knight. I hope MM gets to play a great role and be brilliant in Deadpool.
Or, you know, since it’s Deadpool, motherf—ing brilliant.
These folks with their sour grapes, acting like their above it all until they get the call. Hypocrites.
Hey, if somebody offered me a million dollars to play the sassy married older sister in a romantic comedy, I’d be down. My lines would include, “What would mom say?”, “If my husband ever looked at me like that, I’d think he was cheating on me.”, and “Flowers? The last time my husband got me flowers, I just assumed he was cheating on me.”