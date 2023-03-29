Kourtney Kardashian posted a photo of a bathroom with plates of food on the floor

There was recent outrage over something a Kardashian posted so… it must be a day ending in Y. This one comes to us courtesy of Kourtney K, who posted a photo dump on Instagram. The Kollection of pix seemed random, although there was a dedication to bathroom shots. And that’s’ were the furor came in. The third pic was this:
[From Instagram via Buzzfeed]
People are outraged by the plates of food on the floor and especially the chicken sandwich on the toilet. Many a vomit emoji was smashed in the comment section of Kourtney’s post. People called her or the photo nasty, gross, disgusting and even suggested she was *gasp* not classy. I’m positive many of you will have several of the same sentiments. I’ll admit, I’m not as bothered by the pic as everyone else. Given what we know about Kourt and husband Travis Barker, I think we can guess what she’s trying to show us here. The bulk of the food is desserts and there’s a bucket of champagne. The water is colored from either oils or a bath bomb and bubbles. This was a sex bath. The food was a pawn in the whole thing and seeing how little was eaten, it worked. As for the sandwich on the toilet. I can tell you the logistics of reaching down to grab food with a wet arm/hand, it would have soaked the sandwich. I generally don’t put my coffee cup on the floor because the bathwater trickles into when I reach for it. So my guess is, that plate sat on that one corner until they were done and put on toilet when they got out.
I assume this photo is part of their sponsorship deal with Daring Foods vegan chicken. I’m going with this, because there are so many things inconsistent with a Kardashian shot. First of all, that’s not Kourt’s tub. Maybe it’s one of the kids tubs, but the champagne suggests it’s not. Secondly, as I mentioned before, none of the food, save for the chicken burger, has been touched. Even the champagne glass in the corner is clean. Lastly, with the general disarray, there would be wet food somewhere. So someone fancies themselves an art director and thought this was a great way to promote vegan chicken. Because it makes sex baths hotter until you forget the food and jump out of the tub to ravage each other. Anyone who has had this sex bath knows that that tub would be the reason you abandoned your sex bath, not because your macrons paired so beautifully with your raspberry dessert taco. It’s a lovely soaking tub, but not a sex tub. So I’m fine with folks taking Kourtney to task on this pic because I don’t find it aesthetically appealing. And it’s a logistical nightmare. But was I young enough that I thought bringing food to a sex bath was clever? Yeah. And those plates had to go somewhere. We didn’t eat off them again (nor did we need that much food) but I won’t say I never needed to dump a plate on a bathmat in a hurry.
Photo credit: Instagram
I will say this – she’s the only one in that people who arguably has any sex appeal but it vanishes when she tries so, so hard.
Sorry, I’d have to disagree. Personally, I don’t find any of them to have any sex appeal. I find them rather trashy. Very try-hard instead.
Nobody eats that much food in the bathroom lol.. weird pic. They should have had fruit and wine only.
This is gross and ill conceived. Drippy messy fruit like mango and watermelon sounds sexy in a bath. A chicken sandwich (hold the fecal particles) is ridiculous.
The food in the bath stuff is better than a golden shower. Just sayin’
Huh, I guess they’re riffing off the “Daring” part of the package – not the breaded plant-based chicken thingy nuggets thingies. I’d think a more effective promotion for food would be – it’s so delicious we forgot about having sex and just kept eating – but that’s probably off-brand for a Kardashian.
Happily, most of these photos won’t load for me. This is a staged sponsorship photo shoot. Nothing happened in that tub.
I agree this was staged and meant to imply a sexy bath time. None of the champagne bottles are open. But the red bathwater just made me think “uh oh, someone dropped the ketchup dipping bowl in the water and ruined it”.
This set up is so impractical. How do you get in and out of the bath with so many plates on the floor, and how uncomfortable would it be to pick them up whilst in the bath.
It doesn’t strike me as unhygienic, I imagine Koutney’s cleaner comes in every day! I could eat in my bathroom, not that it would appeal to me particularly.
I don’t understand the allusion on this post to a sex bath. I mean that’s even more uncomfortable and is it even implied in the photo?
So many questions!
That image screams disordered eating. On that note, is it a weird coincidence or an obvious connection… that binging massive amounts of food has been normalised online at the same time as intermittent fasting.
lol. the angle of the picture, her assistant would have had to contort themselves on top of the toilet to get that pic. honestly, what a small and normal looking bathroom was what i was thinking.
It’s honestly giving “I was taking a PMS bath with ALL the food within reach and then I got my period.”
I don’t mind the picture but I don’t get it either. I don’t have a tub, I never got the appeal of baths in a regular-sized tub. Sure, if I had the money for a monster tub but these smaller ones are just annoying. I chose my apartment in part because it has a lovely shower but no tub.
I like to soak and read in the tub. No doubt that I have something to drink and once in a blue moon a snack. I have a little table to hold the items next to the tub. So I’m not bothered by eating and drinking near the tub (although my tub is out in an area of the bedroom with large windows and a lovely view of the meadow, nowhere near the toilet).
What is bothering me is why use red-pink bath salts or oils? It looks like the Death of Marat! And if the faux chicken is what you are advertising, why place it on a toilet? Gross. Also gross? Fake meat. As a vegetarian, nothing is worse than being offered fake meat.
“Daring” on the napkin and a food wrapper near the tub as well…plus a very perfectly round bite out of the cookie (?) on the toilet = ad. Still makes me want to gag lol. Is that a burger in the soap holder?
Its not the food that grosses me out… its the tub water. All I can think is either yeast infection, or free bleeding in the tub. To each their own, but hard pass from me.
I thought – serial killer. I guess I’ve been watching too many murder mysteries.
Why are there no forks or spoons for those desserts? Those aren’t finger foods
I’m sorry I looked at this. Ick!
So basically it’s a poor and ill-conceived attempt at an ad. I don’t find it horrific or vomit-inducing; just stupid.
People eat meals while bathing? That’s a thing? I could see drinking a glass of wine or champagne while reading/watching TV but eating food seems strange to me for some reason…. Maybe it’s because I’m more of a shower person.
Any publicity is good publicity, I guess? The company must be glad for the brand exposure.
Forget the food, all I can think about is period bath.
I thought the same thing! NASTY.
Red bath water equals bloody bath water.
This reminds me of the time I decided to paper myself with self care when the kids were young and I prepped a bath with rose petals and a nice book and candles to relax. When I got out of the tub (who can relax with kids running around outside your bathroom) I realized my ill-conceived idea of R&R because it dawned on me I was the one who had to fish all the petals out so they didn’t run down the drain. So much for R&R.