Prince Harry: ‘The Institution was without a doubt withholding information from me’

Here are some photos of Prince Harry leaving the High Court in London on Tuesday, after the second day of the four-day pretrial hearings in his lawsuit against ANL/The Mail. A quick note about how Harry is coming and going – on Monday, he arrived at the front entrance of the courthouse with his lawyers and security, and the media scrum was all abuzz. When he left court on Monday, he left by the back or side exit, which is still accessible to media but (I think) the back exit is a bit more secure and the media is less lucky to advance on him. On Tuesday, he arrived and exited by the same back door. As he left on Tuesday, he gave a cheeky smile to photographers. He looks happy and free. Probably because he’s finally getting to tell his side of things – Harry provided a witness statement to the court, because ANL is trying to shut down this lawsuit before it goes to trial. Here’s some of what Harry told the court (it was a written statement, but you get the idea):
The Duke of Sussex — who is in London this week for a legal case in which he and other prominent figures are suing Associated Newspapers Ltd (ANL), publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday, for illegal information gathering — submitted a witness statement in which he says he was made to adopt his family’s policy to “never complain, never explain” when dealing with the media.
“Following the death of my mother in 1997 when I was 12 years old and her treatment at the hands of the press, I have always had an uneasy relationship with the press. However, as a member of the Institution the policy was to ‘never complain, never explain.’ There was no alternative; I was conditioned to accept it. For the most part, I accepted the interest in my performing my public functions.”
However, Prince Harry said dating Meghan Markle made him “increasingly troubled by the approach of not taking action against the press in the wake of vicious persistent attacks on, harassment of and intrusive, sometimes racist articles concerning Meghan.” He added that “the situation got worse” with Meghan’s pregnancy and the birth of their first child, Prince Archie, in May 2019. Prince Harry said he became aware that he had a claim against News Group Newspapers over phone hacking that he could bring in 2018.
“The Institution was without a doubt withholding information from me for a long time about NGN’s phone hacking and that has only become clear in recent years as I have pursued my own claim with different legal advice and representation,” he said.
Harry added: “It is not an exaggeration to say that the bubble burst in terms of what I knew in 2020 when I moved out of the United Kingdom…To this day, there are members of the Royal Family and friends of mine who may have been targeted by NGN and I have no idea whether they have or have not brought claims. There was never any centralised discussion between us about who had brought claims as each office in the Institution is siloed. There is this misconception that we are all in constant communication with one another but that is not true.”
Prince Harry said the claim was “not just about me…I am bringing this claim because I love my country and I remain deeply concerned by the unchecked power, influence and criminality of Associated,” he said. “The evidence I have seen shows that Associated’s journalists are criminals with journalistic powers which should concern every single one of us. The British public deserve to know the full extent of this cover up and I feel it is my duty to expose it.”
“It is not an exaggeration to say that the bubble burst in terms of what I knew in 2020 when I moved out of the United Kingdom.” I think that too – I remember being so frustrated with Harry and Meghan in 2018 and 2019 as we could see, as outsiders, how the collusion between palace and press grew stronger and more focused on driving Meghan to self-harm or to simply drive her to divorce Harry and move out of the country. But, as Harry said, they were being siloed, they were never being told the whole story of who knew what and what was being recorded and why this paper had certain information. It’s crazy that it took Elton John saying “you should hire your own lawyers” for everything to start moving – Harry was stuck in this Stockholm Syndrome-esque situation where he just accepted that if the royal lawyers told him nothing could be done, then that was it.
Elton saving Diana’s son and his family… or maybe better said helping them find the strength to save themselves. It warms my heart….
Ironic when the rest “complain and explain” constantly. I wonder if BP or KP will send someone to try to refute what PH says. JK is likely poised to offer help to the DM. Or did he learn last time?
“ Associated’s journalists are criminals with journalistic powers which should concern every single one of us…”
Wow. He’s not playing. And to think, in the end, Harry’s lawsuits will have far-reaching, positive implications that will benefit his brother and father in the long run, allowing them more peace and privacy. But they’re too dumb to see it, appreciate it, or thank him for it.
His brother and father are deeply entwined with the media. They aren’t seeking peace or privacy.
This is a great statement which doesn’t go quite far enough. There is still some Stockholm Syndrome because he should also be concerned “by the unchecked power, influence, and criminality” of his very own family. Otherwise, it’s perfect. Still hoping he gets there one day.
The lawsuit isn’t against his family.
This. A statement about *this case* should not include whatever personal feelings he has about his family at this time.
You have to understand that Harry was in that family/cult for over 30 years. I think he is doing a wonderful job for exposing what is going on. For some it takes years and years. I really think Harry will never do enough for some of you. His lawsuit is against the media and the statement is perfect.
“Gaslit” was the adjective that popped into my head as I read Harry’s statement. And my heart ached for him in that moment. It’s basically a one-paragraph version of “Spare.”
The palace has made its bed with DM and now has to lie in it, fleas, ticks and all. Rubbish attracts rubbish.
“The institution was without a doubt withholding information from me for a long time” Whew, he is not holding back. He is not playing. Get ‘em harry!
The institution may have been withholding information, but the internet wasn’t. I don’t think Harry helped himself by saying he had no agency. Hacking a phone is pretty obviously illegal.
They supposedly started when he was 12 though. How many people have agency over their parent at 12?
Remember what Tyler Perry said in the documentary. That there was a lot more Meghan could have said but didn’t. They’ve both held back a lot of information.
I can only imagine the amount of shit he has come to learn and realize in the past 3 years since escaping that cult. He must be REELING.
And I can believe those offices are siloed and not communicating with each other. Considering all the leaking and briefing coming from them they clearly don’t trust each other one iota. It’s also clear that outside of the office, that family doesn’t talk to each other either.
The mind boggles at how much crap poor Harry was conditioned to accept. Living outside that toxic environment must have been such an eye opener for him. I would love for him to go into THAT in detail someday. Life inside the institution vs outside of it.
My admiration for Harry is tremendous. He was an abused, oppressed child/teen/young man who was only able to start freeing himself from his oppressors when he joined the army. He’s come miles and miles, literally and figuratively, since then, but still has quite away to go. Maybe he’s got a plan to take on his oppressors a bit at a time, tackling the tabloids first before he takes on the institution and his family, but I feel like he’s still unrealistic about how his immediate family is responsible for this unholy alliance. If this is a chicken-and-egg question, it’s the royal family that started this, and some day Harry is going to have to deal with that truth. Fortunately, he’s got the cajones to do that, and his life partner does too.
Right! I remember Harry saying that this ugly deal with the press started around 30 years ago. Around the same time Charles and Diana separated. Who came up with that idea? Who was there too? Whose image needed to be rehabilitated for being an adulterer that destroyed the royal fairytale?
I’m willing to bet money that it was CAMILLA who put that idea in Charles’s head to play ball with the press like never before. Because previously, Charles couldn’t stand them.
No, one would not believe it, but it was Queen E2’s doing, and it was much longer ago. She was heading the negotiations with the Fleet Street press barons.
The contract for Royal exclusive insider news and access to official the engagements of members of the RF – the infamous Royal Rota systeem –
giving to a select group of Fleet Street editors, photographers and broadcast media, was masterminded by Betty & her palace advisors, a good 40+ yrs ago.
It got sinister and vicious during Diana’s marital problem and the divorce from Charles. Since then it got worse with blackmailing and setting the different courts and their principals up against each other, in exchange for headlines and stories. The beasts need feeding on a regular.
Yes, he’s come so far but so far yet to go. I’m very proud of him!
I agree. Harry is doing a wonderful job fighting for what’s right and exposing what is wrong. It’s not easy ( considering his circumstances) so I am proud for what he has done.
It’s a symbiotic relationship at this point between the palaces and the press. I’m not sure just dealing with the press will work as long as the family continues to feed the beast. People don’t want to hear even the mildest criticism of Harry who has indeed come a very long way to his eternal credit. But I will say it again. Monarchy is the problem and must be pulled out, root and branch.
He’s never said he’s anti-monarchy—the opposite, in fact. It seems he genuinely wants his father and brother to apologize and reform, to become better people. If that’s the case, how would he attack the institution? Just the press collusion part (the men in gray suits, advisors, secretaries)? I don’t see how he could make any headway on reforming that from the outside.
Fingers crossed that this trial, and those against Mirror and Scum, are watershed moments in terms of press accountability.
And that the Derangers and big parts of society will finally wake up to the fact that they’ve been lied to.
Coupled with the Dominion and Smartmatic lawsuits against Fox/Murdoch, one can hope that the tide is turning.
(The Guardian reported on a speech President Obama gave in Sydney about Murdoch and the division and the polarization he’s causing in and to society. https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/mar/29/rupert-murdoch-has-fuelled-polarisation-of-society-barack-obama-says )
“And that the Derangers and big parts of society will finally wake up to the fact that they’ve been lied to”
They know they are being lied to, but they don’t care as the lies support their classism, racism and xenophobia.
Prince Harry said the claim was “not just about me…I am bringing this claim because I love my country and I remain deeply concerned by the unchecked power, influence and criminality of Associated,”
With this case, Prince Harry would have make his mark on the press and his legacy to UK amongst his other contributions and service.
For me it’s the statement that the RF condoned criminal behaviour by the press bc they were afraid to open ‘a can of worms’. That’s taking never complain, never explain to a whole other level. Although obviously this case is not against the Institution, they are up to their necks in it. I’m wondering if this means he’s less concerned with differentiating between the Institution & his family than he was. Either way, GO HAZZA GO burn it all down 🔥
The press is saying Harry attacked the family. Whatever
I am SOO SOO proud of Prince Harry! But, and I really do think this important, I think the media’s focus on Harry plays a bit into their hand. The truly devastating, beyond outrageous and heartbreaking, more so than Harry, Elton John, or any other (not downplaying their trauma and invasion of privacy) is Doreen Lawrence. I keep noticing how the reporting on this often omits her name or only mentions it in passing. And this is the one that should have the most attention to it. What was done to Stephen Lawrence’s friends and family is beyond the pale. Just a friendly plea- please amplify her name and story when discussing this.
Doreen Lawrence, Millie Dowler -these are the names that the media and Rupert Murdoch (also GO OBAMA, call that garbage man out!!) are terrified of and want to suppress from public knowledge/memory.
It’s intentional that the press downplays everyone else involved in this suit especially Doreen Lawrence. If the public really payed attention to what’s happening and realized what was done to Doreen, the press would definitely feel public blowback.
A soldier indeed. Harry is a warrior still fighting for his country so that these criminals will stop these harassing, dangerous and abusive practices. His family is a lost cause, they can’t be saved. I wish they and the foolish detractors realise that he is also trying to save George and his generation from the same. But no. They choose to be myopic, dumb, stubborn, reckless and cruel. The firm is an abusive institution. Harry and W were the first of their kind to grow up under this type of invasive surveillance from young. The next would be George, Charlotte and Louise and they have to face even more advanced technology of surveiling and spying. How do you grow up in that environment?
They do not care about George and his generation. Charles, Camilla, William, and Kate care about themselves, and that’s it. That’s what this kind of system does to people.
