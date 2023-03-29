King Charles plans to carry out more firings & evictions after the coronation

King Charles reportedly evicted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from Frogmore Cottage on January 11, the day after Prince Harry’s memoir was released. It was meant to look punitive because it was punitive, a petty, vindictive father punishing his son for writing about generational trauma. Once the news came out, we learned that Charles had already offered Frogmore Cottage to Prince Andrew, apparently free of charge, solely because Charles wants to get Andrew out of Royal Lodge. Keep in mind, the Sussexes and Andrew all had valid leases on their Windsor properties, but Charles clearly doesn’t care. The palace is now openly lying to the media about what the Sussexes “paid back” for Frogmore’s renovation and the money they paid in advance for the lease. I bring this up because the Evening Standard has a new piece about how the Frogmore eviction is just one piece of a larger effort to make Charles’s freeloader family pay market-rate rent and stay barely staffed. Some highlights from the Evening Standard:
The Frogmore eviction is just the start: The eviction of Prince Harry and Meghan from Frogmore Cottage in Windsor will be “just the start” of King Charles’s plans to slim it down and modernise, according to sources. Subsidised rents for royals — even for some working royals — will be eradicated over time, with the King expecting them to finance their own homes and “cut their cloth” over the next five years, it is understood.
Camilla’s assistance: Senior figures have told the Standard that after the period of transition following the coronation, the King, assisted by Queen Camilla, will move to tackle inefficiencies in what is being viewed as a largely overstaffed and outdated system. Vice-Admiral Sir Tony Johnstone-Burt, Master of the Household, and the Keeper of the Privy Purse Sir Michael Stevens, responsible for finance, will execute the shake-up of what is described as a “top-heavy royal household”. Camilla has been overseeing the fine detail of the King’s plan to ensure that after the coronation the royal household will be run the “Clarence House way”.
Less is more: One senior figure said: “It is not about cuts, it is about getting the best value for money from those on the payroll. Sometimes less is more.” Another source added: “The King is not some sort of housing association for distant relatives.”
Financial independence?? Harry and Meghan were given use of Frogmore Cottage, a five-bedroom mansion on the Windsor estate in 2018, by the late Queen. The couple’s loss of the cottage, their only British home, is said to be just the “tip of the iceberg”. It is understood Charles is keen to reduce the number of royals with a financial dependence on the crown, especially if they do not have an active role to play.
Value for money: He wants funds from the Duchy of Lancaster, the portfolio of land, property and assets held in trust for the King, and the sovereign grant that covers the cost of royal travel on official engagements, to be spent more effectively. He also wants to pay his staff competitive salaries and pensions so that he gets the best people for the jobs. “There will be staff cutbacks. That has already started. The buzz phrase is ‘value for money,’” said the source.
No more London pads?? Several members of the extended royal family have enjoyed subsidised palace accommodation, with some having apartments that are being used by their children as “London pads”. The source said: “Over time, that is going to change. Properties will be let at commercial rates going forward and to people outside the family. Where it is in a palace environment they will of course be security vetted.”
Royals must fund themselves: Privately, the King’s senior staff have made it clear to members of the extended family that if they cannot afford where they are living, they should “cut their cloth”. “A lot of practices that have evolved during the last reign will be changing. The King is not heartless or reckless, but if the family members are not part of the core family and not working for the crown, it is fair for them to house themselves and fund themselves,” a senior figure said. The King’s focus, key figures say, is on making the monarchy “fit for purpose” over the next five years. He is working closely with his son and heir, the Prince of Wales, to achieve this.
Staff culling: One insider said: “The staffing has been on the top-heavy side. That has built up over time, with advisers to advisers and so on. That’s all going to stop. The boss wants effective people in effective positions doing effective jobs being paid appropriately.” The senior source added: “Much of what was in place doesn’t make economic sense and will be changed during the new reign.”
First of all, King Charles has always been the most staff-heavy royal, followed by William and Kate. William and Kate have a HUGE staff and Kensington Palace, as a royal court, is famously dysfunctional and lazy. They literally couldn’t handle one American woman with a work ethic – they had to run her out because she was doing too much and making them look bad. Charles has barely fired anyone since becoming king – he’s still operating with most of his mother’s staff AND most of his Prince-of-Wales staff. I seriously doubt that Charles and William will cull their staff – this is about “the other royals” needing fewer staffers.
As for the whole “Windsors must pay their own way” thing… Charles is going to hate that when he sees it in practice. He’s doing to make Edward and Sophie pay market rate on Bagshot Park’s lease? What about Anne at Gatcombe? What about all of QEII’s cousins with their sweetheart deals on Kensington Palace apartments? And the Sussexes, who actually spent over $3 million to renovate, refurbish and lease one dilapidated shack in Windsor, are the first ones to be pushed out of their lease??? THAT is the signal Charles wanted to send? That even when Windsors pay their own way and pay a lot of money to keep a secure house or apartment, they’ll still be evicted? Charles is going to end up with absolutely zero family allies. And y’all know this is Camilla neighing in his ear too.
Camilla is part of the outdated system
She probably is looking to get places for her children and grandchildren. Charles needs to hire somebody outside the outdated system who is objective but of course he rejects ideas that do not suit his own agenda.
Yes thats what sticks out to me – she’s behind the extended family evictions so that her kids/grand kids can get those grace and favour homes. Once the coronation happens her children are going to start doing public engagements on her behalf, mark my words – she’s already said her son is going to have a role. You know the indiscreet one who drunkingly gossips to the paps.
She certainly wants money for her children and probably a title for that louche son of hers.
This is what is actually happening. I’ve recently come to realize that Camilla is behind everything done to Harry and Meghan, all Charles’ property and staffing decisions with the end goal of replacing all positions of influence and power with her family and loyal hangers on. Camilla is the monarch in all but name.
And while I despise the monarchy and want it destroyed, how is Charles kicking people out with no notice to fend for themselves? Most of these people are in their 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s. Are they going to be cashiers at Tesco? Charles really is a cold, ruthless, selfish man.
That was one of my first reactions, she’s keen to move some of her extended family into these swanky addresses.
Hand me the popcorn.
She wasn’t good enough for his family.
She is getting her revenge on all of them.
His parents knew there wasn’t a Queen in her, because there isn’t.
A while back Cardi B posted a hilarious video about the different levels to Trickin’
https://youtu.be/5UmX4p0F1tY
Well, Camila exceeded EVERY level and has become a Super Saipan trick. That bitch is coming for the ENTIRE family and is erasing them to replace them with hers. Part of me has to admire how such an ugly bitch was able to do that.
Oh dear. He is consulting bill. This does not bode well.
Bill with four houses? Definitely the person to go to for advice on cutting back and streamlining.
Anne owns Gatcombe. She is in the best position to give KC the finger and move on. I think this is code for “I am not going to spend money on other people, just on myself and Cam”. If it were a matter of market rate, IF H&M weren’t paying that on FC (which I doubt), he could have figured it up and offered that to them first. My thought is they have paid up and that is how he can offer it to PA for nothing. He wants to force them to finance the pervert. I don’t see a single thought in here about decreasing the SG, only decreasing those who receive it so more for C&C. I hope QE’s cousins have savings to fall back on and that B&E get a clue and flee the RF completely.
I think the comment about royals with London apartments was meant for Anne. She has an apartment in St. James Palace which her children are known to use. Camilla is behind this one.
I get the impression that Charles has been keeping a mental note of every slight, every look since he was a child and now he’s getting revenge on all the family members. It’s just sad to watch, this man waited his whole adult life for this and could have made his reign joyful instead it’s petty and vengeful.
Yup, Gatcombe was a gift from HM and isn’t part of the Crown Estate, and is operated as a commercial estate. Anne and Mark Phillips own it 50-50. It operates commercial ventures like the Horse Trials craft fairs twice a year.
The Gloucesters have sold (or are selling, not sure if it’s actually sold yet) their ‘family’ home Barnwell Manor, which has been rented out for years while they live at KP. They’re likely relatIvely cash poor, as his dad used most of the money he inherited from George V to buy it. They also still do a lot of engagements. He’d have worked as an architect if his elder brother hadn’t died in a plane crash.
Of the cousins The Kents are the ones who are probably most reliant on Charles’ support.
He wants the all the money for himself. But, in the next 10-15 years following the gross display of the chubbly, I think the British people are going to dump the whole lot of them.
And it looks like he’s not saving money for the British taxpayer. He wants more money available for himself and the mistress. Disgusting old goat.
“…a housing association for distant relatives”
He kicked his SON out first. His son.
By all means cut back, but let’s see those properties handed back to the country, or opened up for visitors, or sold on the open market, and the money used for reparations.
That quote jumped out at me as well. All the talk is about his son and his brother – hardly distant relatives. LOL!
I’m guessing this is how Charles sees his son and siblings. He has no attachment to them at all. That seems quite clear to me.
Yeah, he’ll be surrounded by the one-percenters if he’s looking for people to pay market rate. He might like the idea of that in theory, but the one-percenters are among the worst of humanity. At least one’s family has a modicum of loyalty. Those guys? None. I do like the idea of the grifters paying market rate from their own pockets (that last part is my interpretation, nothing that was said in the article), but people with no life skills are going to have a hard time transitioning to productive members of society when you gave them no warning for the past 60 years that this was coming. The rest of the money—from the Duchy of Lancaster—he wants to squirrel away and keep for himself. And apparently, he doesn’t even want people who can pay to stay there—he evicted his family who were demonstrating the very organizational chart he’s supposedly aiming for now. So he’s vetting his neighbors and doing his own redlining. No Blacks allowed.
Although FrogCott *seemed* ideal for the Sussexes, in the end, it just became one more thing the BRF could use to jerk them around. I’m still sad they lost it, but coming to believe they’re better off having one less tie to the royal machinery.
So now KFC literally has nothing else that he can take from them.
Let me get this straight. This is coming from a man with how many palaces and homes? With an heir with how many homes? Yet Harry, with his one home, was the first to be evicted. They’re all useless. And what is the latest tally on how much this coronation is costing the British people who can’t afford rent or to pay their one home mortgage.
Charles is alienating his family and the aristocracy that supports him. He is breaking their own rules. The heir is always meant to inherit all but the counterpart is that he must commit to support his extended family.
Elizabeth was wrong many times,but she was right about Charles.
He is a terrible king. This will backfire. There is a reason why people were so fiercely loyal to QEII.
People will break ranks and expose C&C. I can’t wait.
So he wants people to rent these places at market rate? Aside from the frogmore, how many of these places have been renovated? The novelty of living in a royal space won’t mean much if they’re falling apart. Not sure anyone will pay market for that. Assumedly it’d have to be someone well-off anyways and why would they choose that. But maybe I’m wrong and the novelty or location could be a real draw.
Maybe the plan is to use the taxpayer money to renovate the buildings and then charge the 1%’ers market rate for them and KFC pockets all the cash.
We know why Pedrew’s making book noises – hoping to force Chuck to continue to subsidize him.
What he and the rest don’t realise is they won’t get a Harry style deal for a book. They are stale and pale.
This is a terrible play. Elizabeth was smart to be generous with her wealth.
Charles actions, the alienation is causing no one to be loyal to him.
It is apparent the idea of royalty will end in the next coming years.
Oy vey! Look, I’ve long thought that funding the entire family and extended cousins was a huge waste of money. BUT, it did buy their undying loyalty and complete silence when the principals fucked up.
On paper, it makes sense to make use of that VAST real estate portfolio and start charging market rates and renting it out for profit. But, I also believe that if they do that, the monarchy should be able to make enough money to self finance itself and drop the Sovereign Grant completely or at least drastically cut it. But we know they will NEVER do that and will keep taking that money and keep it for themselves.
So this exercise will ultimately just cut off family members from the royal teet. Family members who will have no discernible skill sets and would never be able to support themselves financially in the real world.
They’re going to look at Charles and William hoarding all the money and SEETHE in resentment. They will all start talking and air dirty laundry for profit. Same for all of those employees about to get sacked. Charles better hope those NDAS are air tight and life long.
They have set a precedent of ignoring NDA’s with Knauff offering testimony to the court, QE giving AK permission to write a book, and all the leaks coming from the palaces. I wonder if they actually have NDA’s, but I don’t see how they can pick and choose which ones are honored. Not to mention that the press seldom names sources anyway. I hope they all start talking.
Pretty much all of this! And this move isolates Charles and we know historically its worked out great when a king has isolated himself and has no allies.
They should not rent it for profit. It should be cut up into affordable housing, offices, museums, and public parks.
This statement makes ZERO sense with the role David Rocksavage has been recently given. Unless this position is purely an appointment in name only with no wage or grant associated with it.
On the other hand, I am hoping that we see a U-Haul backing into the Kensington apartments to see Princess Michael of Kent looking for more suitable accommodations.
The changes in the above article are small and petty.
The real cost savings to UK would be for the royals to start paying inheritance taxes, to return the income of one of the Duchy to the Treasury, to forgo a $100 million coronation etc
Return the income of both Duchy’s and give the “working” royals a salary more in line with what other “firms” pay and give them each one accommodation. Or better yet, let them live in the properties they actually own.
Is it sustainability, or does he just want to hoard more money? I’m sure he believes it’s his fair due, after all.
I have a hard time believing that Frogmore was the start of something bigger. Charles needs allies and he’s not going to antagonise them by booting them out or raising their rent.
He wants to stop giving money to anyone else so he can hoard it all for himself. He will certainly not be volunteering to cut the Sovereign Grant or hand over any of his way too many properties to the state, or return stolen art and jewels, or even let any of the private royal art collection go to a museum. It is his, all his.