The Sussexes ‘will be banned from future royal occasions’ if they misbehave

Even though Prince Harry is unexpectedly in London this week, King Charles and Prince William were apparently both in a snit about seeing him or talking to him. This family is utterly dysfunctional, so of course Charles and Harry couldn’t speak to each other in person about this stupid coronation invitation. Of course not! Why would Charles do that when his minions and press allies can continue to threaten Harry and Meghan? These people, I swear.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on ‘thin ice’ with the Royal Family and have been warned to be on their ‘best behaviour’ if they attend King Charles Coronation in May. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed they have been invited to the Coronation, but haven’t announced whether they will attend the ceremony. The couple have reportedly been warned that if they step out of line during the historic event, they will be ejected from the proceedings.
Their invitation to the Kings Coronation comes after Harry’s bombshell memoir Spare made a series of serious allegations against members of his family, including Prince William and Queen Consort Camilla. If the Duke and Duchess attend, a royal insider claims the couple will be “watched like hawks” to ensure everything runs smoothly on the day, reports the Mirror.
Speaking to Heat Magazine, the insider said: “If they put even a toe out of line, they’ll be banned from future royal occasions,” adding that there are “only so many olive branches Charles can offer”.
The source alleged that some royals are “baffled” that the duo received invites in the first place following their brutal snipes at the monarchy.
Hitting out at the couple for the “stress and negativity” caused in the build-up to the day, the source continued: “Bad behaviour will not be tolerated. Meghan and Harry are on the thinnest of ice – even if they don’t seem to realise it.”
[From The Daily Record]
“We hate them both so much – PAY ATTENTION TO US – and we will punish them if they accept our invitation, if they dare step out of line – PLEASE COME, WE NEED YOU – they are on terribly thin ice and we will refuse to invite them to any event after this even though we will continue to make up reasons for why they must return, we demand their presence and we demand to treat them like sh-t.” Real class is being welcoming to your guests, that’s all I’ll say. Of course, these are the same people who evicted the Sussexes from Frogmore Cottage, a home they paid over $3 million to renovate, refurbish and rent.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
When…EVER…did they “misbehave” or ever do anything out of line in public? They have never been anything but classy, exemplary, and eye-catching. Is that the issue? That they are unintentional scene-stealers? That’s YOUR ego-driven problem, not theirs!
I see the royal family is doing some major projecting. They really are like trump. They are misbehaving but they say the Harry and Meg are. They truly are a white trash unit.
KC had a hissy fit about pens in public. How about warning him if he misbehaves in public, he will not attend the coronation? For starters?
Paedrew groping his daughter’s bum after QE2 died? Camilla laughing about President Biden? Kate not wanting to speak to teenagers about Meghan and sneering at them? The Windsors acting cold towards H&M in the church more than once? The Jamaica tour participants?
Projecting is spot on! My tinfoil tiara jumped on head when I read this in the same week as Harry is in court. Is this a warning to Harry? And from whom? The king, willnot, the rats or all of them? Don’t spill any more beans about our illegal activity or else you’lll be kicked out of our big fancy party.
Yep, this is textbook DARVO behavior here.
THIS!!
I don’t know what their family name is (they have so many aliases — Windsor? Mountbatten? Battenberg? Saxe-Coburg-Gotha?). Anyway, I’m going to call them “the British Trumps.” B-Trumps? Brumps?
@ML: … Plus Mike Tindall groping a woman by surprise from behind. Each of these Royals is the embodiment of the grossest indecorum.
“Warned that if they step out of line”, “to be on their best behaviour”: last time I heard that kind of infantilizing rhetoric, I was in 4th grade and it came from an old school mistress with a moustache.
@ml – exactly! Not to mention, Zara and Beatrice rolling their eyes and making faces at Meghan and Harry’s wedding during the choir. As well, Kate and Camilla making fun of Meghan touching her bump when she was pregnant. These people are just the worst – they’re ill mannered snobs to the hilt and don’t even realize how ridiculous they are.
Exactly! What does that even mean? It’s so weird. Do they mean if they act like Louis did during the parade because that’s what this statement sounds like. Like they are talking to children. And what does misbehaving mean to them? BREATHING? EXISTING? It could mean anything to these ghouls.
I think it means they know H&M won’t go to the clowning and the RF handlers are preparing the “air” to say they don’t come because we scared them away, they know they can’t behave, so won’t risk to burn their bridges.
I’m pretty sure they won’t go, it really is a clowning, and nor H nor M are stupid, and both PR savvy. They won’t go. It would be suicidal on many levels (unfortunately even literally), and I believe both of them, by now, know it very well. And I’m truly glad they won’t go. I was in doubt up until now, but not anymore.
It’s so offensive on so many levels, ‘misbehave’? These two are adults for crying out loud. Going to be watched like hawks? They’re already the focus of everyone’s attention! When did they ever, EVER, step out of line? They know how to comport themselves in public, unlike King Pen Tantrum-thrower.
“misbehaving” means succeeding and thriving outside of the parameters set forth by the RF., so WHOOPS, too late, guity as charged.
By “misbehaving”, they mean, “taking the media attention away from Charles and Cam”. How Harry and Meghan are expected to control the world media. is beyond me. Charles and his little gang should do, is be welcoming, supportive and kind to his son and daughter-in-law. That would take a lot of the wind out of the media’s sails, going, at least someway to keep the media focus on Charles. But that won’t happen because they are a bunch of petty twats.
@Molly – I agree. They don’t want it to look like Harry and Meghan stood them up, so they will claim that the Sussexes’ absence is because Charles put his foot down. And if by some miracle the Sussexes do show up, we all know they will behave like the class acts they are, and the royals can “take credit” for that good behavior because Charles put his foot down. The British Trumps are truly a pathetic family.
Looking loved, stylish, chic, attractive, classy and unbothered will not be permitted,
Said the same doen below- what are these losers on about? misbehaving? That’s Kate shoving her way in the center of the balcony at the Jubbly. Or giving the death stare to the Sussexes at the Commonwealth service. Or preening in Dynasty style mourning attire at Phil and Lizzie’s funerals. Or not controlling Louis at the Jubbly concert.
Maybe this is meant for her? I agree with SusanCollins’ post that the BRF loves to project. Maybe the powers that be saying she’ll be benched if she’s not proper this time? I can see them worrying she’ll do something embarrassing again that will go viral.
Yes, they’ve misbehaved by looking poised, prosperous, confident and chic and like they actually love each other.
Just coming here to say this. The Sussexes have never once put a foot wrong. Not once. The RF however have displayed their pettiness and vindictiveness on a global stage over and over again.
This is what I came here to say. They have NEVER done anything in public to warrant discipline. No dresses flying up, no showing up empty-handed and unprepared, no casual racist comments, no making light of Covid to healthcare workers, no ignoring POC, no yelling at pens….
Right?? They aren’t the ones who misbehave in public when it comes to family relationships.
They are playing a dangerous game here. They are appealing to hateful snobs by creating ”minor royals” who it is OK to feel superior to and disparage publicly. The problem is that normal people see this as a terrible way to treat your own family and anti-royal sentiment increases overall. Also, it undermines the idea that being royal or an aristocrat is something you are born as. Saying it has to be “earned” as well is going to raise questions about worthiness that Charles and William won’t like the answers to.
It seems to me that what is happening is that, with Harry’s book, the H&M docu and now H being so fearless and bold in the UK pursuing the shidtmedia in the courts, you have both the employees in the institution, along with the shidt journalists whom H have now put on notice, hiding under the skirts of the Windsor family, namely chuckDaTURD and BullywillNOT, pushing the narratrive that H is “attacking his family.”
The employees in the royal institution, in cahoots with their henchmen in the shidtmedia, want idiots in the populace to believe that when H says “the institution” he means “the royal family” meaning his father and brother.
H insists on making the distinction, while the employees in the royal institution and their henchmen in the shidtmedia, are pushing back.
Exactly what I was thinking. They have always behaved perfectly.
They misbehave by breathing.
Indeed, their very existence is bad behaviour.
Completely ridiculous lol This is their amateur move because they have no idea what’s about to happen, what the sussexes will be doing. But let the media f around and find out.
“Misbehave” is code for “being a biracial family in public and not displaying sufficient shame about this fact.”
Meanwhile, it’s doubtful anyone’s counting the silver after Camilla leaves the room, or for that matter, counting the non-human trafficking victims after Andrew.
Okay, here’s a fun game: Let’s think of ways Meghan and Harry could misbehave. Not realistic ones by any means, not things they would ever do, but things that would be hilarious if they did do.
Let’s start with banana creme pies to the faces of Chuck et al.
Hold up a blank piece of paper.
Brilliant?
Whoopee cushions in the thrones would make the chubbly so much better, don’ t you think?
Harry can wear a “I am my mother’s son” tee while Meghan wears one saying “I am my son’s mother.”
Haha I like the t shirt idea.
They should insist on being carried in on chariot thrones by P Morgan and J Clark.
@Indica whoopee cushions 😂😂😂 love it!
Neigh like a horse when in the presence of Cowmilla.
Come in carrying a 24-egg carton under each arm….
Comment of the week!
Also, how about wearing bright red Netflix- and Spotify-branded hats with obvious spy camera lenses and microphones on them?
Act like they’re waving away a bad fart smell whenever they’re behind Camilla.
You won @Ceej!
Harry could hand out copies of “Spare” in the back of the church.
They could bring an uninvited guest. I bet Oprah would like to attend the chubbly.
Tampons in both nostrils and big smiles.
I would prefer them tossing tampons to the crowd to celebrate the Tampon King’s coronation!
Tampons with wrappers with the royal seal on them …tagged with “ courtesy of H and M”
Roll up to the venue with the speakers blasting…I don’t know, the most offensive rap song ever? The Sex Pistols’ God Save The Queen? The Beatles’ Magical Mystery Tour? Theme to The Sopranos?
Morrissey could give a speech about why he hates the RF, lol.
Rollerblade down the aisle of Westminster Abbey in neon jumpsuits with “sucks to be you” picked out in sequins on the back.
Blow a duck decoy whistle so there’s a “quack” at the moment the crown is placed on Charles head.
Shout “Amen!” really loudly in broad American accents at the end of every prayer. A few hearty interjections of “praise the lord” and “tell it brother” during the readings as well.
Ok Maeve you made me laugh a lot 😂
Literally laughing out loud. You made my morning
This is delightful. Wish I could upvote.
Maeve you made me laugh until I annoyed people hahahahha
Meghan could wear a really buttony dress. Buttons on her hat, on her shoes, in her hair, so Kate has a buttony fainting spell of jealousy.
Wear yellow teeshirts saying not my dog sh-it king and queen side piece
@Dee
😂😂😂
Buttons everywhere!
Please, please universe, make this come true!
What it means is their simple presence takes all the attention away from the other royals. and of course they can’t have that. What do you think Willy’s hissy-fits are all about?
I want both of them in full evening dress with Meghan in scarlet Chanel wearing one of those huge Chanel diamond camellia necklaces and as a result nobody takes one damn picture of Charles, lol.
NEVER would happen but I do love the idea!
Getting everyone in the place to enthusiastically sing …
Happy Birthday to you.
Happy Birthday to you.
Happy Birrrrttthhhday, PRINCE ARCHIEEEEEEEE.
Happy Birthday to you!
Yes! This.
I suggest they come wearing helmets, goggles and kevlar vests to protect themselves from rage and hate.
Peashooters lol aim them at camzilla, Charlie and the archbishop, then try and hit the bells 😜
I hope PH sees all this crap while he is in the UK and declines the invite. There are far too many examples of Meghan being criticized for something all the rest do. You know they would nitpick something to have screaming headlines about.
I started wondering if they’ve already declined the invitation and so all of this posturing (they’d better behave or else!) is so later they can say, well the Sussexes refused to come because they wouldn’t be able to behave (bring Netflix cameras or whatever other lies they come up with) or they refused to come if they weren’t allowed on the balcony, etc. It’s almost like they’re trying to set up excuses.
Which is why I hope H&M put out a Full Statement, closer to the event, informing the public of the reasons why they will not attend, making particular reference to the need for and importance of taking a stance against abuse, saying that the continued silence of the royal family in the face of blatant abuse, cannot stand. And that THEY are taking a stand, calling out both the abuse and the royal family’s silence, and protesting with their boycott of the event.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex regret that they are too busy to attend the Coronation.
@SussexWatcher
This.
That’s my opinion too, as I wrote above, but you said it better 🙂
This is giving desperation. I don’t know who’s more pathetic. The family so desperate and scared of the press and spiteful of Harry and Meghan or the press, who is pissed because they haven’t beaten the Sussexes into submission and the bully them into the access game. None of these entities know what to do because Harry and Meghan removed themselves from a situation that the BM and RF know they have no power over anymore. I don’t think they’ve ever encountered anyone going toe to toe with them ever. I think the palace and press are really threatened because Harry in particular ain’t playing around. The man is a soldier and they’ve all seem to have forgotten that.
This! They don’t know what to do with a Harry they can’t control, refuses to play along, and is now outside the system.
You’ve said it much more succinctly than I did in my rambling post below lol.
The couple have reportedly been warned that if they step out of line during the historic event, they will be ejected from the proceedings.
Step out of line how? By being black and black adjacent? Well too late for that losers. Harry and Meghan are the best thing that has ever happened to that island and that family. We all know that it’s not their behavior that questionable here. But as usual he British media and the British royals are the BIGGEST liars and losers.
Step out of line? Do the Hokey Cokey Meghan and Harry. L foot out , L foot in. Get those feet out of line 😂😂😂. The only thing to do is laugh at these inbred tools.
Well i mean Diana was the best thing that ever happened to them and they screwed that up and have learned nothing from period in history.
It is utterly laughable and sad how much these people act like 3year olds in a tantrum. Constantly. Grow up and shut up, you look like children on the world stage and are a complete embarrassment. H&M took a break and realized they are better off without them and daily the BRF are proving just how much they need an adult in the room.
Absolutely. None of these infants ever grew ip they are still children throwing tantrums
Exactly what do they think the Sussexes will do to step out of line? Their prior behavior at the Jubbly and QE2’s funeral was totally appropriate. What *are* they worried about? What does stepping out of line even mean?
They’re worried that if Kate and William are publicly rude to H&M again, Harry might not take it as well as he did last time.
It’s also just about showing that the Firm still has some power over H&M.
I’m just trying to imagine what they think they might do. 🤔 Start a conga line in the aisle? Boo C&C as they’re crowned? Trip William as he walks in? This one is really absurd. Even more absurd that they apparently think threatening them with no more royal invites will make them “behave”. And they will “eject” them like a couple of drunks in a bar fight? Whew!
Throw one more reason on the pile to not attend.
I quite like your ideas. The booing would be spetacular. They are completely out of their depth as they cannot fathom anyone standing up to them.
Remember what the press did during QEII’s funeral?
Meghan cried: “WHAT AN ACTOR, HOW DARE SHE SOB AT A FUNERAL”
Meghan had no expression: “LOOK AT THAT SMIRK, HOW DISRESPECTFUL”
Meghan glances at Kate: “LOOK AT HER SULLEN JEALOUSY”
No matter what she does, the press will make up shit to justify its own narratives.
(And this is why I want Meghan & Harry to stay home and not give them any fodder)
After all the drug brouhaha, I vote for spiking the punch with hallucinogenic mushrooms.
By “misbehave” do they mean just showing up and being more naturally attractive, graceful and attention worthy than others in the family? I don’t recall them ever “misbehaving” at a single Royal event? I do however remember Kate and William making a huge show of publicly snubbing Meghan and Harry???? Can someone make it make sense?
You are so right! Just being there attention will be taken from Charles his sow and the chosen! Because prince Harry and Megan are respected and loved! In that way they are a threat. Like many I hope they reject the 8nvire and have a beautiful fun party for their son!
LOL, this family is so awful, hateful and full of resentment. Funny, I thought families were supposed to love each other. Oh well, not this family.
This family is descended from people who used to wall their nephews up I. Walls and execute wives for having girls. Harry and Meghan are lucky to have gotten away from this mess of a family
When have H&M “misbehaved” before? This is so insulting. They always have to make sure everybody knows the Sussex are being “put in their place,” but they haven’t been out of line even once. A few weeks ago DW stated outright that William would explode with rage at Westminster Abbey if he was forced to be in close proximity to H&M, and now they’re projecting to pretend that H&M are the ones with the out of control behavior. I just hate this so much. Ugh.
This is from an “insider” speaking to “HEAT Magazine”?
Right the great source of our time lol. 🙄
LOL!
The press is trying so hard to set up a “damned if they do, damned if they don’t” situation, and Harry & Meghan are like — either way we are living our best lives. So much winning, the press is chasing its own tail trying to paint them in a bad light.
It’s the daily record…. And an insider…
As much as I hate that family…remember the press likes drama. I doubt any of this is coming from them.
They create news for outrage..
The problem is people believe anything….
Again not everything is coming from the palace..
Do I believe they could be thinking this? Yes but this story doesn’t seem to be coming from them.
While I often think exactly this, something about this article in particular feels like Will to me.
@Sv
Its the almighty SILENCE of the family in the face of shidtmedia abuse that is the problem.
Sure……shidtmedia will do what they do best: spew shidt. But as H has said: he and his wife would probably have stuck it out (i:e the intense media focus on them) but for the SILENCE of the family when the shidtmedia told outright lies about him and his wife; and be downright abusive and racist toward M.
The SILENCE of the family was and continues to be a BETRAYAL. And the silence and OBVIOUS leaking and briefing continue!
Oh no
“ The couple have reportedly been warned that if they step out of line during the historic event, they will be ejected from the proceedings.”
This is not an invitation, it is a bully’s threat. I really hope the Sussexes decline this so-called invite.
This is utter nonsense. They have always been excellent at the job and professional at all events. It is why they were bullied and driven out of the country! They are independent adults and professionals, not toddlers requiring strict supervision. The RF needs them at the coronation much more than they need to go.
This is so juvenile. Banning the Sussexes from royal crap would be like banning me from Trump rallies- you can’t “ban” someone from something they don’t want to participate in anyway.
Are a bunch of old school Catholic nuns writing these hit pieces now? I’m sure Meghan is quite happy to never return as a working royal; she’d only go for Harry. Besides, Anne may be the only person she might ever be interested in seeing on occasion as Eugenie is looking to move to CA, and we know Kate won’t let her get to know her niblings at all. Meghan also already keeps herself updated with the work she introduced in the UK, so what need is there to pull the Idiot Platoon into it?
Honesty, it was a v bad look and sign when Charles couldn’t even meet Harry these past days. His schedule was light due to France canceling and he could have had freaking tea, dinner, or even just a walk with Harry. His son lives on the other side of the world. Of course, he didn’t. Charles came across as a cold and unfeeling father, which of course he is. But it’s a bad look so now they gotta make it about the naughty Sussexes being on thin ice. For a minute, a lot of the rota thought Harry would go and there were silly reconciliation storylines. But after Charles could not even attempt to see his son, they’re not so sure. So they’re leaning into the punish the sussex storylines cuz the reconciliation storylines just aren’t going to work right now.
this is straight up made up nonsense by the British Media for ad revenue. who are the insiders? karen and jan in their cubicles? laughable.
What is “Hitting out at the couple for the “stress and negativity” caused in the build-up to the day” supposed to mean? Are they saying that H&M are already ruining the sacred “build-up” to the sacred Chubbly?
@hamsterjam, the only STRESS AND NEGATIVITY, is coming from the cockwombles that are the Royal family and their tame toads. Neither they or the British media can understand why NOBODY seems interested in the clowning, acts don’t want to perform, Bell ringers are telling them to swing on it and people in power like Biden are saying thanks but no thanks. So they do what they always do, deflect, deflect, deflect onto Harry and Megan, BSTDS
It’s so bizarre to me that these palace sources have no clue how utterly stupid and childish they sound. And how stupid and childish they make make their royal bosses sound. The lack of self-awareness is mind-blowing. They sound like a bunch of chickens with their heads cut off. You’re not invited! Okay yes, you’re invited, but if you come, prepare to be lied about, abused, insulted, and shunned. You’re a valued member of the family and of course Chuckles wants you here. Wait, no, your father hates you and won’t even speak up when your mixed-race children are publicly abused and threatened with violence. But you should still want to come and prop up his struggling Chubbly. We need you (because you’re global superstars and we need the publicity and no one else wants to be associated with this mess) but we hate you and want you to know that. Harry come back, but don’t bring your family. We want you, we need you, but we hate that your more beloved globally than the sourpuss king and his mistress queen and the raging heir and his lazy wife. We haven’t even formally invited you yet but why won’t you let us know if you’re coming?
And on and on. And on. It’s like they really just don’t know how to function without their Harry punching bag in the royal fold. It’s been YEARS and they still don’t understand that he’s not playing their game anymore.
They cannot control him with threats because he no longer needs the family/institution to survive. They cannot lure him in with promises of royal treats/grace and favor because he doesn’t value those things. He has said loud and clear that he is not going to play the game that killed his mother. It’s just wild to me that there isn’t a single person in that entire institution who understands this and would change up the way they interact with the Sussexes!
I’m absolutely loving this self-imposed destruction of the monarchy.
Sorry, this was a bit all over the place and rambling, but my goodness, they are a complete incompetent mess.
You are spot on. They keep getting high on the supply of BS their media buddies are feeding them. They think they’re punishing or insulting the Sussexes but to outsiders, this is unhinged behavior. They need to read the room. Harry was greeted like a king when he arrived for his court proceedings and the others are pelted with eggs and boos when they’re out in public. Philip was right when he said the monarchy’s ardent supporters will be the ones to bring about its demise (I truly hope so).
Honest question… What future Royal engagement do they really think the Sussexes are coming back for? We’re not going to have a wedding, funeral, or Jubilee for a while, so what – are they expecting them to turn up for trooping the color? I can’t think of any regular royal event that Harry and Megan would fly 7000 miles for
Right?! Let me shout far and wide that I hereby ban you from any and all royal events (*whispers* that you don’t care about and weren’t planning to attend anyway).
But yeah, I agree that there aren’t any events that the Sussexes would want to attend after the big funeral. The family and their media minions just want to make it look like they are in control of whether the Sussexes can attend or not so they can write story after story about how H&M are being punished and don’t belong.
That was my thought. The next big royal event is likely to be Charles’ funeral.
Camilla’s funeral! Talk about partying in the streets!
Lol… they want to continue bullying the Sussex into answering their bs invitation/ save the date or whatever was sent. I hope they remain quiet and don’t even respond. It’s the best way. Don’t respond or rsvp, just don’t go and go about their lives. At this point the only communication they should have is through their lawyers to solve the rental and refurbishment issue surrounding FC. Cause MF better pay H&M. Well, one thing we know is that they don’t play so they will fix that the best way.
Perhaps that’s what will be from now on… complete silence from their end and no longer accept the RF bullshit and invites without a real apology.
F the royal family, their croons and the British press
But.. Andrew?
I wonder if he’ll grope both his daughters this time. After all, it’s not a funeral.
Right, Emily C, decorum dictated groping only one daughter at the funeral. And it’s another day that ends in “y,” so naturally it’s going to be Opposite Day. If it’s anyone who misbehaves, you can take your pick among the members of that misbegotten family.
If a picture is worth a thousand words, that QEII funeral photo of Meghan with downcast eyes and looking distraught and Camilla looking dead at the camera and smirking says everything.
As does the one with Meghan and Keen. Meghan looks sad, distraught, and Keen has RBF in spades.
That one photo of Meghan next to Camzilla says so much. Meghan looks like a human being at the funeral, while the sidepiece looks so happy. It really is quite disturbing.
For Certain black nail polish will be punished.
Because to these backwards bigots black anything is unforgivable, clutch your pearls, worse than PedoAndrew’s rapist sex trafficking.
Sussexes misbehave?’. Never. Other Royals misbehave? Plenty eg Sophie and the fake sheikh , and not to mention Andrew etc.
Misbehave? Like taking all the royal silver forks and sticking them in the lawn? Or cheating on a spouse, then crowning the mistress.
Again, the royals are completely clueless about their branding. As far as I can tell, the only message they are giving about the coronation is who is being snubbed. They say disparaging things about toddlers. They’re desperate for Harry and Meghan to attend–so they can be seen publically snubbing them. Punishing the Sussexes seems to be the only item on the royal agenda. What is King Charles’s message? What does the royal family stand for? How does “We Hate Meghan” and “We Hate Harry” serve them as a message, other than openly signal the racists and derangers? They have made their brand utterly toxic, which is why so few people want to be associated with them. Because their advisors are such idiots, they are probably all scratching their heads wondering why nothing’s going right for them. Trump has really poisoned the well globally. Before Trump, I’ve never seen such childish displays of pettiness from heads of state. Charles is such a weakling that he’s allowed himself to give in to his own worst instincts–Elizabeth never did that–she kept whatever opinions she had to herself. But the culture of the “stiff upper lip” seems to have departed the British royal family. They whine and complain–and they have completely lost their magic and their mystique.
The magic is gone. What’s left is in montecito. Charles wants a Chubbly but he’s turning it into the Snubbly.
or a Grubbly
My spidey senses suggest that Harry has already declined the invite… and Charles knows this, hence being “too busy” to meet with him in London. The spin from the british tabloid media could cry in outrage and rain hell on the Sussexes, but in the end, the decline would still reflect badly on Charles on the international stage… and he still care about that. So, I think we are seeing a narrative being constructed here. ESPECIALLY since Harry’s last statement from his lawyers. And the glorious thing is that Harry is going to leave the announcement of this / informing the press — to Charles and his people, because it isn’t Harry’s problem.
I wouldn’t be surprised if when all the coronation dust settles, he will strip the Sussexes of their titles, as part of his “slimming down modernization” scheme.
I’ve wondered about that possibility, myself. If the FrogCott eviction is any clue, H&M didn’t discuss it until someone at the Palace leaked it weeks after the event, and H&M then only confirmed it. So, H&M could have sent their regrets for the coronary a month ago. Maybe KC3 wouldn’t want it announced until after his trip to France/Germany. We’ll see if there’s an announcement at the beginning of next week.
He can’t do that unless Parliament gives him the power to do so–and I think the House of Lords won’t allow the pending bill to give him that power to advance–their own titles would be on the line.
Ianne – Thanks… I was wondering about precedent.
after the last article about “torpedoing all the bridges” — I think that is sign enough that no one from the Sussexes will be attending to Coronation.
I mean, I absolutely love that Harry released this statement on the same day as Chaz arrived in Berlin.
And I am sure Parliament is seeing how vindictive he is with his own family, they KNOW their titles will be on the line if they pass that!
You tell me who you are when you show me who you choose to surround yourself with. You tell me who you are when you choose to surround yourself with misogynist, racist, perverts and other toxic and immoral people, instead of two people who refuse to surround themselves with such people because they have morals and believe in truth and kindness. Telling your truth and refusing to stay in a toxic place and relationship isn’t misbehaving. Leaking lies to the media to get positive stories written about yourself is misbehaving. Having affairs is misbehaving. Being friends with racists and misogynists who attack your family members and others is misbehaving. The RF and the media make a daily attempt at misbehaving even when they don’t walk out their doors. These people are so into themselves that they don’t even realize that no one is interested in their boring royal events anyway. He has a boring Con-A-Nation coming up and what else? No one cares …lol.
This!!! Excellent point “you tell me who you are…”
Who says they are going to attend any?
And “misbehave” Bite Me with that garbage.
Charles continues to dig his own hole, no?
The carriage arrives at the Abbey, out steps Khate, she turns to wave, tilt her head, flap her hands and wave at the crowd and falls flat on her arse, she screams “Harry, Harry help me and save my wiglet please,Harry says” sorry Khate there’s a line “BULLYAM screams” Megan I am the heir and I order you to help my wife, I cannot bend because of my tight breeches “, Megan replies” sorry, line here, can’t cross and by the way, your not the heir, your bald “. WILLIAM walks slowly to Khate, who is busy sticking her tiara back into her wiglet, he bends to help her and there is an almighty ripping sound!
He screams” Harry, Harry, lend me a cape, “Harry says, William there is a Line, and cape? Who do you think I am fkng batman
Another carriage pulls up and out pops George, Charlotte and Louis,” Louis screams “, dad I can see your knickers and why is mum sat in a puddle, then falls about laughing. George walks up to Harry, shakes his hand and kisses Megan on the cheek, Charlotte runs up the steps, throws her arms around Harry, holds Megan’s hand and they all stand looking at William and Kate, him with his knickers hanging out and Kate with her wonky wiglet and bent tiara, William shouts at the children “come here this minute! But they reply, uncle Harry and aunt Megan have a line daddy, and not the line uncle Andy uses!
The king and his tampon Queen arrive and Camilla looks at Kate and William and says” did megan push you Kate, and Kate says “yes, just like she made me cry”, when all of a sudden a shout goes up from the crowd “, OH NO SHE DIDN’T”, and Kate replies OH YES SHE DID “, again from the crowd comes” OH NO SHE DIDN’T “, and one little boy says, mummy why is kate telling lies about Megan. With that the crowd start to turn away and walk along the mall. Harry and Megan join them in the walk, and George, Charlotte and Louis follow them as Charlie screams get back here now you brats, there is an audible gasp from the crowd as Charlotte turns and says “line grandad, line and the brats are lay at your feet”,. The final disgrace for Charlie and camzilla is at that moment, when, instead of playing “God save the king”, the Royal musicians break into a trumpet rendition of “send in the clowns”, the Company sergeant major shouts “hold on Harry lad”, and they grab their instruments, run to the front of the crowd and start playing Ding Dong the witch is dead as the crowd breaks into applause.
Oh, Mary Pester, this was a joy to read!
Yank here. What is a “line” in this context? A line of people???
@BAYTAMPABAY, it’s a line that they say Harry must not cross lol as In HE must do as they say or he is “crossing the line” and the other line is usually taken by some as recreation 😉
Thanks for the clarification.
Well done! Mary Pester, this is hilarious! I had to stop at “bent tiara” to have a giggle fit.
@Blithe, glad you enjoyed, I have been lay in bed this afternoon (bad day for pain) watching and listening to the press trying to think of ANYTHING to say about Harry that wasn’t good lol and all we see is a smiling, fit looking Harry who puts them all to shame, different scenes playing out in my head, but I think I might get banned if I put some of them up lol
@Mary Pester, I’m sorry that you’re having a bad day. I bet that Harry would be delighted to know that his fit looking, smiling self made your difficult day a bit brighter! (grin)
…sorry, line here, can’t cross and by the way, you’re not the heir, you’re bald…
😂😂😂
I totally heard this in peaceful under a tree, learning moment, M voice!
😂😂😂
Just more cope because they can’t handle the scapegoat and his mixed race wife being more successful and popular than the others.
If this is true, it’s really childish. I’ve come to conclusion that Harry and Meghan are not going to the coronation.
Meghan was done with those people a long time ago, and Harry must be too at this point since they’ve openly started going after his babies.
In watching the doc, her micro-expressions were priceless. And you could tell the touch points, because they’d look at each before an explanation was offered. She’s done. And God bless her for hanging onto herself throughout it all.
I so badly hope you’re right, Amy. I really, really don’t want them there, although I will support whichever choice they make.
Same. It’s not my choice, but I’m increasingly hoping they won’t.
Translation: They are not coming and we need to save face and in-case that happens say its because they were up to this or that and were ejected from the proceedings.
A whole lot of projection is going on here. Harry and Meghan have been nothing but gracious every time they’ve been out and about with those people. The whole world saw how composed and dignified they were, while the BaRF and the BM pulled shameless and disgusting stunts during their “beloved” queen’s funeral. If Harry and Meghan cared about being a part of any royal occasions in the first place, they would have stayed and accepted all the abuse. How does this unhinged screed make the BaRF look good?
Andy. Goes to events i guess they think he did not misbehave.
You know, if it were me, I’d come on over for Chuck’s hat fitting. And invite the public to Hyde Park for Prince Archie’s 4th Birthday.
I guess I’m a bitch. So done with these dirty uppity whores.😀
His hat fitting! That’s the best description I’ve ever seen of a coronation!
You guys, Meghan and Harry HELD HANDS after the queen’s funeral. The royals won’t tolerate displays of genuine spousal affection.
except that the Tindalls were holding hands right behind them
What’s the difference between the Sussexes and the Tindalls? I can’t qwhite put my finger on it. 🤔
Yep. It’s qwhite hard to know why the outrage is always saved for Meghan.
Qwhite right. It’s qwhite obvious that there’s a glaring difference between the Sussexes and the Tindalls, but I can’t qwhite figure out what it is.
Do you suppose there could be any combination of medications, therapy, and behavioral health procedures that could possibly meaningfully improve these people’s behavior and subsequent negative impact on others?
Hemlock and Electric Shock Therapy might help. (and the hemlock is organic and vegan like Chuck’s magic oil.)
WHAT FUTURE ROYAL OCCASIONS?
After this there aren’t any until Charles dies!!!
Believe me, they will manufacture some royal occasions. Until then you have Trooping, Sandringham Christmas and of course that grand new tradition known as Kate’s Karol Koncert.
You also have to include on that list memorial services for the late queen and Prince Philip.
Everything they do they turn into a horse and pony show to display their royal highnesses. Garden parties, Royal Ascot, Epsom, Cheltenham, Remembrance day, Order of the Garter, banquets, walking to church at christmas and easter.
Maybe the tri-blee? Or the quin-blee? To celebrate his 3rd and 5th year as king? Lol. They’ll think of something so they can parade around.
I doubt Charles has more than a decade on the throne. His fingers are incredibly swollen & tell a story of poor underlying health.
This is so irritating. As if!!!
Oooh the behavior policing of like THE MOST elegant and empathetic people
The “if you put even a toe out of line” attitude is like a frantic parent who can’t control their teenage child. It’s a bad look to have with an independent son and his independently wealthy wife whom they need at the coronation in order to not look petty. It smells of over-entitlement and cluelessness.
This is my imagination too. And teenager responds with “you cannot control me anymore”. And now what? You either worked to have a relationship with your child, to have their trust or your whole parenting is based on control through money etc and you are destined to fail at one point. Especially if your teenager is determined to be independent.
I have friends with controlling parents who cannot comprehend that their adult child is independent and can decide to live on their own terms (very successful too) and they were always unhappy about something. They just couldn’t live with the fact that the child no longer needs them for financial support or wants their advice, while this is the whole point of parenting and actually means you did a good job.
Meanwhile: H&M just keep doing whatever the hell they want whenever the hell they want to do it.
It’s all to make it appear as if they still have some control over the Sussexes, which they do not, and which drives them nuts. Let it.
This article is disgraceful and an embarrassment. If it’s not from the royal family and they do nothing to refute it that still reflects poorly on them.
Looking at the pictures above from the funeral I realize they didn’t even offer Meghan a brooch to wear from the hundreds of brooches in the royal collection. The black married in is never allowed to wear the stolen family jewels.
In other words: dim your lights, H&M. Don’t show up looking friggin’ glamorous and taking the spotlight away from that boring ass family. I said it before and I’ll say it again: H&M departing followed by the Queen’s passing is the death knell in the monarchy…they are are snooze-ville….
I know that Harry & Meaghan would never do anything improper. But honestly what could Charles or any of them do to them. Like they said not invite them to other things. So what If Harry & Meaghan showed up at other family functions. All the press would be all over them. And ignoring the Royal family. So that threat wouldn’t work. When are all these people going to actually admit, they have no power over Harry & Meaghan any more. And that includes Charles.
I hope the Sussexes refuse the invite, and realize that those pampered pooches tend to give and take back. Their words are worthless. There is no honor in them. Remember fool me once…..
It is clear to the UK media that William no longer controls Harry, he could not stop the wedding, made them miserable enough for them to leave.
All the while have the full encouragement and backing from said media. His father gave him the task to ‘fix’ Harry…
He did so with leaks that included punitive plans to punish – to what avail?? They are both implicated, not to mention the “Queen Mother of the Nation”.
That lead to disinherit Harry, strip him of security when he is Category 1 not unlike his father and the current PM.
They repaid the money for Frogmore Cottage, paid for their own security, overcame the sticking point of the children’s legacy – titles. The Sussexes have overachieved and stayed true to the late Queen’s values…..
So what not??
The Coronation – to go or not to go?? Then this article….with its familiar threats… I read one from the List recently whereby the bully is fantasizing that his brother is ‘jonsing’ to speak to him. To reconcile.
Why?? He, William will have a say as to whom the Sussexes’ children weds.
In context, this is about the heir’s need for power, to assert himself in an ignoble manner, hence the threat…
In reality, how many in the family will spend time with him and his family if they were a mere Earl?? Who needs the energy drainage??
In light of this…..
This too shall pass
The Sussexes were a part of the late Queen’s family….
Now they are a family of four….
On with the punitive slimmed down RF whose mantra remains “Look @ ME”
I don’t know if H&M have already said they won’t be attending the Clowning or the Chubbly. I wonder if this is a warning that if Harry continues with his lawsuits, they will not be invited. Otherwise, this article doesn’t make any sense. Clearly, this is for the benefit of the UK alone. Globally, people were watching what happened at Betty’s funeral. The Sussexes were pretty much the only ones not misbehaving.
But you know, if I were H&M, I would have their communication’s person put out a statement that says something like, “Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan The Duchess of Sussex, will not be attending the KFC’s hat fitting as the family have made it clear that if the Duke and Duchess remain dignified and respectful they are not welcome.”
Which event would they even go to after the coronation apart from KC’s funeral?
What a pathetic article .
Sounds like it was written by a child .
Harry and Meghan are the most adult and dignified in that whole disgusting family.
Late to the party, but I assume absolutely everyone, on seeing that headline, was picturing H & M tequila drunk, dancing on table tops in inappropriate stages of undress, calling out the RF to “loosen up guys, it’s a par-tay!” Because “misbehave?” LMFAO! Who TF are the Windsors to call literally *anyone else* out on bad behavior?
Camilla had a happy smirk on her face at QE’s funeral. That is gross. Only Meghan, Harry and the York girls looked sad.
I hope they don’t go. I don’t see how they can accept when they’re being treated this way. The reality will be worse.