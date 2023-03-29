“Nicolas Cage wore a pretty great outfit to the ‘Renfield’ premiere” links

Nicolas Cage wore a great outfit to the premiere of Renfield. [Just Jared]
I do love me some Nic Cage – will watch anything he’s in. Even thou he can be messy I have a bit of a soft spot for him.
And Renfield looks like a fun movie.
This movie trailer looks pretty good.
I’ll watch it when it hits streaming, I no longer go to movie theaters.
Be nice for Nic Cage to get himself a solid hit again. He’s always interesting.
Raising Arizona is a classic.
I think he looks great in these pics. His wife is a beauty.
Nicholas Hoult should be enjoying a bigger career. He’s good in everything I’ve seen him in.
Renfield looks pretty funny. Not sure if I will get to it in the theater but definitely want to see.
That Tim Burchett video is chilling. He looks so benign and normal and says just the most horrifyingly sociopathic stuff. Sometimes I really hate it here.
The last few years has definitely allowed these sociopaths to say the quiet part outloud. Republicants have made it very, very clear that public school kids are not worthy of food, protection from violence, or an education. Doesn’t seem like anything will change when private school kids are slaughtered.
Yep. Literally soulless. This is all for the benefit of the .01%, the corporations, the billionaires.
The cruelty is the point.
I have read articles by conservative so-called thinkers in which they reiterate over and over that the cruelty is the point. That they enjoy seeing people suffer. It’s not only about money — all these shootings, banning abortion, attacking trans people, are not helping the rich either. It’s because on an emotional and philosophical level, Republicans live for causing other people pain.
I was a reporter in Knoxville, Tennessee about 10 years ago when Burchett was the county mayor. He got rave reviews for saying “the hard truth” out loud. In reality he’s just another shitty man with no soul who will say whatever to get elected. He likes to pretend to be different, but he’s not. And beard and workwear jacket are a sham. He’s pretty well off. He’s still got the same PR guy too, I think, who’s a total coattail rider. His main job appeared to be making Burchett seem normal and rational. Barf.
He seemed like a true arrogant jerk.
The outfit on Nick is all kinds of appalling but I appreciate that he mixes it up and leans in to his Vegas royalty persona. I wish the background was lighter colored so that I could see his wife’s dress and handbag better. From what I can see, both are really lovely.
He’s dressed like my Florida grandpa, but it’s fine. He is unironically Florida grandpa material.
The Gwinith thing. Didn’t she say last week she ended up on top of the guy. Which is why when the ski instructor came over she got up and skied off. Now Moses is saying his mother was underneath the man. Which would mean they would have to move the man for her to get up and yell at him. With broken bones that would be hard. Wouldn’t it. So right there are inconsistencies.
There really aren’t inconsistencies in what she has said – just in the reporting. While procrastinating at work I read a lot of the transcripts etc. and it seems pretty clear that he crashed into her. As soon as he realized she was a celebrity, suddenly he was ‘injured’. I don’t like Goop, but this guy is pretty clearly a money grubber.
Is there any late-middle aged man in the entertainment industry whose significant other isn’t decades younger? Nicolas Cage’s wife is 27. He is 59.
I think Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are the same age (and married 35 years). Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick were also married 35 years — he’s a few years older than her, but less than a decade. Goldie Hawn is a few years older than Kurt Russell. Meghan Mullally is a few years older than Nick Offerman. Jennifer Lopez is a couple of years older than ben Affleck. Keanu Reeves is a few years older than his girlfriend, but less than a decade.
And that’s all I’ve got. They are few and far between.
Actually, here are a few more:
Paulette Washington is a few years older than Denzel. Mark Harmon and Pam Dawber are the same age. Christopher Walker and Georgianne are the same age. Sam Jackson is only one year older than LaTanya Richardson.
Not many, but there are a few – Pierce Brosnen (or he may be older), Paul Rudd, Wolverine actor – whatever his name is lol, my mind is tired.
Mrs Krabapple and J – That’s a lot better than I thought – a pleasant surprise! The only one I could think of was my beloved Mads Mikkelsen, and he’s not really a Hollywood guy.
Re the NatGeo show — I agree that steps to address environmental issues disproportionately affect poorer populations. One specific example is poor people cannot just dump their existing car and buy a new electric one. I would like to see that disproportionate burden addressed by all nations. But I also wanted to point out (which the NatGeo article fails to do) that environmental PROBLEMS (not just solutions) also disproportionately effect poorer populations. If we DON’T take action, it’s the poorer populations who suffer the most from polluted drinking water, massive flooding, pandemics, heat waves, etc. That’s partly why the right wing nuts in America don’t care about environmental issues (the ones most affected live in Africa? Third World countries? Poor areas? Who cares about *them* as long we WE live in comfort, so the environment is not our concern).
That clown of a congressman forgets that his homeschooled daughter is literally at risk of getting shot every other place in America too, from aquariums to zoos. Literally everything in between. Shopping malls, movie theaters, cars, church, grocery stores, airplanes, the neighbors’ house, grandparents’ house, summer camp, concerts, her own house. I hope for her sake it never happens. But he has chosen guns over the safety of his child.