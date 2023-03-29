“Nicolas Cage wore a pretty great outfit to the ‘Renfield’ premiere” links

Nicolas Cage wore a great outfit to the premiere of Renfield. [Just Jared]

The White Lotus season 3 will be set in Thailand, oh good lord. [Dlisted]

Apple Martin testified in her mom’s ski trial. [Buzzfeed]

The artwork of Charles Demuth. [OMG Blog]

Sydney Sweeney & Glen Powell are making a rom-com. [LaineyGossip]

Trailer for Night of the Killer Teddy Bears. [Seriously OMG]

NatGeo’s Wild Life sounds really good? [Pajiba]

Cynthia Nixon wore a great coat on AJLT. [Go Fug Yourself]

Dakota Fanning wore a very strange Loewe. [RCFA]

Congressman Tim Burchett says they’re not going to do sh-t about protecting kids from gun violence & that his wife home-schools their child. [Jezebel]

Vanessa Hudgens took a hike in the Philippines. [Egotastic]

What police are learning about the Nashville school shooter. [Towleroad]