Gwyneth Paltrow’s children backed up her story during her Utah ski trial

The other day, I accidentally found myself on Lawyer Twitter, and they were talking about the Gwyneth Paltrow ski trial and why she didn’t just settle with Terry Sanderson, the guy who is suing her for $300K. Lawyer Twitter was basically on Goop’s side, saying that if Sanderson really crashed into her, then of course she should fight his lawsuit, and that rich people love when people sue them because it gives their army of lawyers something to do. Plus, Gwyneth doesn’t want every peasant she’s ever treated shabbily to feel empowered to sue her. So, here we are. Gwyneth’s children Moses and Apple didn’t have to testify in court – they were already deposed, and parts of their depositions were read into evidence.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s son Moses had his deposition read aloud in court by lawyers, recalling the immediate aftermath of the actress’s 2016 ski collision with Terry Sanderson. Though Moses, 16, and his older sister Apple, 18, were ready to testify in person on Monday for the civil trial, Paltrow’s defense team on Tuesday instead read portions of their depositions to be admitted as evidence for the jury. Moses, who was 9 at the time of the Paltrow family’s February 2016 ski trip when the incident occurred, said in the deposition that he “did not see the actual collision” when it happened. “When I skied over, I heard my mom yelling at the guy,” Moses recalled. “She was saying something along the lines of, ‘What the F-word. You just ran into me.’ ” Paltrow apologized in her testimony Friday for her “bad language” that day, adding, “I was pretty upset.” In the deposition, Moses also denied calling for his mom’s attention while they were skiing, which the plaintiff’s legal team suggested was why Paltrow was distracted in the moment they say she crashed into Sanderson. Paltrow previously testified during the trial that she thought Moses was to her left and slightly behind her, while daughter Apple, then 11, was further down the slope at the time of the collision. In Apple’s deposition read aloud Tuesday, she said Paltrow told her about the collision when they reunited at the bottom of the mountain shortly after the incident. Apple said at lunch afterward, “My mom told me. She was very— she told us what happened. … I noticed she looked a bit shocked, and I asked what had happened, and she said, ‘This A-hole ran into me. He ran right into my back.’ And I remember she did this motion saying he ran into her back and they both went down. I remember that’s what she said.”

If you’d like to hear more about Apple’s testimony (via the deposition) go here. Basically, Apple backs up her mother’s story, which is not surprising because Apple didn’t witness it directly and she’s only repeating what Gwyneth told her at the time. Apple did witness her mom acting “frantic” about the crash and Apple said that Gwyneth was in pain and got a massage after lunch.

Meanwhile, people are obsessed with Gwyneth’s court fashion – it seems pretty on-point for a civil trial in Utah, complete with comfortable boots. I actually appreciate the fact that Gwyneth isn’t wearing, like, Armani suits? She looks like what she is – a rich lifestyle influencer on trial for a ski crash in Utah.