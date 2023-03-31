Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom made a pact not to drink for three months

I have a beef with Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. They keep talking about their relationship but then they don’t post new photos on their social or pose together anywhere so I have to keep reusing these same old tired photos from other posts. Work with us people! I still don’t know why they are talking so much about their relationship, or at least Orlando is. Katy’s latest admission at least had some context. While at a cocktail event for American Idol, Katy was noticeably not cocktailing. When asked why, she said she and Orlando were five weeks into a three-month pact of not drinking.

Katy Perry is a woman of her word! The American Idol judge stopped by a curated cocktail event at New York City’s Mister Paradise on Monday alongside fellow judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and host Ryan Seacrest, but revealed that she would not be partaking for a very special reason. “I’ve been sober for five weeks today… I’ve been doing a pact with my partner [fiancé Orlando Bloom] and I want to quit,” she said while jokingly pretending to cry. After Bryan playfully asked if she was caving, she responded, “No, girl! I can’t cave. I made a promise. Three months.”

Originally, when I read the quote “… and I want to quit,” I thought Katy meant she wanted to quit drinking. But I see now that probably meant she wanted to quit the pact in that moment. She wanted this story out there so we get to discuss it. (That’s the disclaimer for everyone about to tell me I am making too much of this.) I realize someone was probably going to ask why Katy wasn’t drinking at a cocktail event, so she needed a reason. That in and of itself is unfortunate because we should be able to say ‘I don’t want a drink’ and have it not be an issue. But she owns a non-alcoholic beverage company, which the bar had on hand. She could have just said ‘representing, folks!’ and ordered a mocktail. It’s a great message for those in the public eye to be seen drinking mocktails and other non-alcoholic options while enjoying themselves. But Katy made a point of saying she’s not drinking because of this pact and that the pact had a time limit. Which simply invites questions. Like why only three months? Is it a cleanse thing or a we’re drinking too much thing? There’s of course always the pregnancy speculation with a woman not drinking, and the three month time limit plays into that. Orlando cut down on his drinking after it was implied that it led to relationship issues with Miranda Kerr. It’s possible he’s backslid or maybe he wants his fiancée to join him in cutting down.