Avril Lavigne and Tyga are still not exclusive but are ‘very into each other’



A few weeks ago, Avril Lavigne and Tyga were spotted kissing and made a coupley appearance at Paris Fashion Week. This was right after she dumped Mod Sun and it felt like an extremely random pairing. She usually goes for Canadians and they’re both throwbacks, but in very different ways. Anyway, apparently Avril and Tyga are still going strong-ish. They’re not exclusive, but they’re spending a lot of time with together and are very into each other. Okay then!

Avril Lavigne and Tyga are enjoying each other’s company.

“They’re very into each other,” a source tells PEOPLE about the “Girlfriend” singer, 38, and “Rack City” rapper, 33, who have been romantically linked since they were spotted having dinner at Nobu in Los Angeles last month. They were later seen sharing a kiss during Paris Fashion Week.

They don’t plan on rushing into a relationship, however, says the insider.

“They’re still not exclusive and just getting to know each other. They’re taking things very slowly to be on the safe side and really get to know each other before diving into something serious,” the source adds.

“But they are spending a lot of time together,” they add, noting that Tyga will be focused on his career soon. “He’s about to get locked in working on new music.”

Despite taking things slow, Tyga has gone all out and bought an $80,000 necklace for Lavigne.

The custom-made jewelry from Mavani & Co Jewelry features 50 carats of white and black diamonds, as well as pink sapphires, founder Eric Mavani confirmed on March 19.

In an image of the necklace shared on Instagram, the piece can be seen with several pendants on it, including two of the letter “A” written over a pink heart, as well as two skulls and crossbones accessorized with pink ribbons. Lavigne’s first name also takes center stage at the front of the necklace.