Twitter debates Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis not leaving their kids an inheritance

Back in 2018, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis joined the growing list of celebrities going on record that they will not leave their kids an inheritance. This was part of their Raise No @$$holes parenting plan. Ashton said, at the time, that he’d be giving his fortune away to charity and “various things.” As happens, this story came back around last week when a site called @PopTingz posted the news. And, as also happens, Twitter decided to surge the debate all over again with half the people congratulating the couple on their plans and the other half accusing them of ripping the silver spoon out of their kids’ mouths.

If you’ve been on Twitter, then you know why everyone is talking about Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. Twitter is fighting over this resurfaced piece of information about Kutcher and Kunis’s financial plan. On March 30, a social media account named @PopTingz talked about the news from 2018, saying, “Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis reveal they will donate their $275 million fortune to charity and not leave anything for their children. They say they don’t want their children to become spoiled and entitled, and want them to be motivated to work hard.” Now, safe to say Twitter has been kinda losing it over this news, spurring on quite a bit of controversy. Many believe this is a sort of cruel gesture, with many saying things like “i would hate being their nepo baby” and “So they not bathing the kids AND leaving them penniless?! Sick and twisted.” (This refers to the controversy that Kutcher and Kunis don’t bathe their children unless they’re visibly dirty.) However, quite a few defended this move, saying that it wouldn’t affect their kids in the long run. One Twitter user wrote, “It’s fine; just because they’re the children of a famous couple, they will have opportunities a little easier than the others.”

I honestly have no opinion what one does with their fortune. I feel if you tell the children what to expect – there will be inheritance or there won’t be inheritance – all’s fair. But make your decision and leave it at that. My issue has always been the judgmental explanation implying there’s a right choice or a wrong choice. Perhaps it is important to someone to leave their money to their family because they worked very hard for their fortune, and they don’t want their family to work that hard. Or they are trying to establish generational wealth to offer a leg up to combat systemic factors working against their offspring. Or maybe they want entitled brats – I don’t know, it’s their money. And having money does not necessarily mean a person will be lazy, nor does not having it mean they won’t. Just do what you want with your money and let others do the same.

There are a few points made about what charity exactly are they leaving the cash to? Because Ashton and Mila have their own charities. And if they leave cash to charities, they get tax breaks. And they can pull interest, incentives or salaries from the charities if they are on the board or hold positions. And they can appoint their kids to those charities either while they are still alive or when they die, causing all those benefits to trickle down. So, sure, they could donate the cash to charity, and it would still benefit their kids.

